2025-08-29 Friday

Kryptouutiset

Hemmottele itseäsi kuumimmilla kryptouutisilla ja markkinapäivityksillä
FedWatch Predicts 87% Probability of Fed Rate Cut

FedWatch Predicts 87% Probability of Fed Rate Cut

The post FedWatch Predicts 87% Probability of Fed Rate Cut appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: FedWatch data shows 87% rate cut chance in September. U.S. jobless claims minimal deviation impacts rate expectations. Crypto markets anticipate liquidity influx, ETH sees strategic buys. According to CME’s FedWatch data, the Federal Reserve is predicted to cut interest rates by 25 basis points in September 2025, with an 87.3% probability. This potential rate cut could influence cryptocurrency markets, particularly Ethereum and Aave, as investors seek higher returns amid shifting economic conditions. Market Reactions and Strategic Buys Market reactions have been varied. Some institutional investors, particularly those within the cryptocurrency sector, have increased their ETH holdings significantly. According to official filings, entities such as BitMine continue to bolster their ETH portfolios. The potential rate cut could result in increased liquidity, fostering greater investment into higher-risk areas like cryptocurrencies. BitMine’s filings note substantial ETH purchases—approximately 190,500 ETH—aligning with these shifting expectations. This suggests growing confidence in digital assets as viable investments amidst economic uncertainty. We are continuously buying a large amount of ETH, and we are the leader in institutional holdings growth. — Michael Saylor, Chairman, BitMine Ethereum Gains Momentum Amid Economic Policy Changes Did you know?Historical periods of monetary easing by the Federal Reserve often result in noticeable spikes in crypto markets, as seen in March 2020, when swift rate cuts empowered significant rebounds in digital asset prices and activity. Ethereum (ETH) trades at $4,529.22 with a market cap of $546.71 billion, according to CoinMarketCap. ETH has experienced a 2.29% decrease in the past 24 hours. Over the last 60 days, there’s been an 85.34% uptick in ETH’s price, showcasing robust demand amidst current economic conditions. Ethereum(ETH), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at 15:38 UTC on August 28, 2025. Source: CoinMarketCap Analysts at Coincu highlight potential outcomes from rate cuts, suggesting that while regulatory reactions remain uncertain, the…
U
U$0.0118-0.84%
Capverse
CAP$0.07116-1.08%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.018957+3.67%
Jaa
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/29 03:34
Jaa
South Korea’s First Bitcoin Treasury Launches With $40M Buy-In

South Korea’s First Bitcoin Treasury Launches With $40M Buy-In

The post South Korea’s First Bitcoin Treasury Launches With $40M Buy-In appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bitcoin South Korea is entering the corporate Bitcoin race, with newly formed Bitplanet announcing plans to build the country’s first institutional-grade Bitcoin treasury. Backed by $40 million in capital, the initiative underscores growing interest in BTC among Asian firms. $40 Million Set Aside for Bitcoin At Bitcoin Asia 2025, Paul Lee, co-founder and managing partner of Lobo Ventures, revealed that Bitplanet will deploy $40 million into Bitcoin as part of its treasury strategy. The company will emerge from a rebranding of SGA, a CoStack-listed systems integrator, following a 62% acquisition by Lee’s investor consortium earlier this week. The funds, he confirmed, will be allocated immediately upon launch. Lee stressed that the move was made without debt financing, giving Bitplanet what he called a “streamlined financial structure” and flexibility to expand without leverage risks. From SGA to Bitplanet The transition from SGA to Bitplanet marks a pivot toward digital asset management and institutional custody solutions. Asia Strategy Partners, now the largest shareholder, is expected to guide the company’s treasury operations and help develop new Bitcoin-based financial products. SGA had already gained attention for holding BTC in its corporate treasury, but the new entity aims to scale that approach into a global model for institutional adoption. Momentum Builds in Korea’s Bitcoin Treasuries Bitplanet’s launch adds to a wave of corporate Bitcoin activity in the region. In July, Nasdaq-listed K Wave Media secured $1 billion to establish its own Bitcoin treasury, with half of the funds provided through a financing agreement with Anson Funds. Meanwhile, Japanese firm Metaplanet has continued to aggressively expand its holdings, announcing plans this week to raise $881 million to purchase additional BTC. Traditionally, South Korean blockchain firms have leaned toward XRP-linked financial products, but recent developments suggest a growing appetite for Bitcoin-focused treasury solutions. Analysts believe Bitplanet’s entry…
Sidekick
K$0.1959+0.51%
Bitcoin
BTC$111,630.15-0.04%
Movement
MOVE$0.1274+3.07%
Jaa
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/29 03:32
Jaa
South Korea’s Bitplanet Shifts Focus to Bitcoin Treasury with $40M BTC Buy

South Korea’s Bitplanet Shifts Focus to Bitcoin Treasury with $40M BTC Buy

TLDR Bitplanet becomes South Korea’s first institutional Bitcoin treasury with $40M investment. The rebranding of SGA to Bitplanet marks a shift toward Bitcoin integration in corporate strategies. Bitplanet’s Bitcoin treasury strategy signals growing institutional interest in crypto assets. The company’s pivot faces regulatory and market challenges but may spark wider crypto adoption. South Korea’s Bitplanet [...] The post South Korea’s Bitplanet Shifts Focus to Bitcoin Treasury with $40M BTC Buy appeared first on CoinCentral.
Bitcoin
BTC$111,630.15-0.04%
MAY
MAY$0.04762+8.25%
Illusion of Life
SPARK$0.014382-0.92%
Jaa
Coincentral2025/08/29 03:30
Jaa
Stablecoin Market Cap Soars: Unprecedented Growth Beyond $280 Billion

Stablecoin Market Cap Soars: Unprecedented Growth Beyond $280 Billion

BitcoinWorld Stablecoin Market Cap Soars: Unprecedented Growth Beyond $280 Billion The cryptocurrency world is buzzing with a remarkable achievement: the stablecoin market cap has officially surpassed an unprecedented $280 billion, reaching a new all-time high. This significant milestone, reported by Walter Bloomberg, highlights the growing importance and adoption of stablecoins within the broader digital asset ecosystem. It’s a clear signal that these digital currencies, pegged to stable assets like the US dollar, are becoming an indispensable part of how people interact with crypto, offering a crucial bridge between traditional finance and the volatile world of digital assets. Why is the Stablecoin Market Cap Reaching New Heights? This impressive surge in the stablecoin market cap isn’t just a random event; it’s driven by several compelling factors that underscore their utility and growing demand. Stablecoins provide a sanctuary during market volatility, allowing traders to lock in gains or avoid losses without fully exiting the crypto space. Moreover, their role in decentralized finance (DeFi) continues to expand, powering lending, borrowing, and yield-generating protocols. Here are some key drivers behind this growth: Market Volatility: When Bitcoin or Ethereum experience price swings, investors often move their funds into stablecoins as a safe haven, preserving value. DeFi Ecosystem: Stablecoins are the lifeblood of decentralized applications, enabling seamless transactions and liquidity provision across various platforms. Global Payments: They offer a faster, cheaper, and more accessible alternative for cross-border transactions compared to traditional banking systems. Institutional Interest: As institutions explore crypto, stablecoins offer a regulated and less volatile entry point, reducing risk exposure. What Does This Surging Stablecoin Market Cap Mean for Crypto? The substantial growth in the stablecoin market cap carries significant implications for the entire cryptocurrency landscape. Firstly, it indicates increasing liquidity, making it easier for larger trades to occur without causing significant price fluctuations. This enhanced liquidity attracts more institutional players and sophisticated investors, further legitimizing the crypto market. However, this growth also brings its own set of challenges and increased scrutiny: Regulatory Focus: Governments worldwide are paying closer attention to stablecoins, considering them a potential systemic risk if not properly regulated. This could lead to stricter compliance requirements. Centralization Concerns: While some stablecoins aim for decentralization, many prominent ones are centralized, raising questions about transparency and censorship resistance. Audit and Reserves: Ensuring that stablecoins are fully backed by their stated reserves is paramount for maintaining user trust. Regular, transparent audits are crucial. As the market evolves, balancing innovation with robust regulatory frameworks will be key to sustainable growth. Navigating the Future: What’s Next for the Stablecoin Market Cap? Looking ahead, the trajectory of the stablecoin market cap seems poised for continued expansion, albeit with evolving dynamics. The rise of Central Bank Digital Currencies (CBDCs) could introduce a new competitive landscape, while ongoing technological advancements promise even more efficient and diverse stablecoin offerings. Innovation in areas like privacy-preserving stablecoins or those backed by baskets of assets could redefine their utility. We can anticipate: Diversification: New types of stablecoins, including algorithmic or commodity-backed, may emerge and gain traction. Integration: Further integration into mainstream financial services, bridging the gap between traditional finance and blockchain technology. Policy Development: Clearer regulatory guidelines are likely to emerge, providing a more stable environment for stablecoin issuers and users alike. This continuous evolution underscores the adaptability and resilience of the digital asset space. In conclusion, the astonishing rise of the stablecoin market cap above $280 billion is more than just a number; it’s a powerful testament to their indispensable role in the evolving financial ecosystem. They offer stability, liquidity, and accessibility, driving innovation in DeFi and facilitating global transactions. While challenges like regulatory scrutiny and centralization concerns remain, the future of stablecoins appears bright, promising continued growth and integration into our financial lives. This milestone truly marks a pivotal moment for digital currencies. Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) Q1: What is a stablecoin? A1: A stablecoin is a type of cryptocurrency designed to maintain a stable value, typically pegged to a fiat currency like the US dollar, or sometimes to commodities or other cryptocurrencies. Their purpose is to reduce volatility. Q2: Why is the stablecoin market cap important? A2: The stablecoin market cap reflects the total value of all stablecoins in circulation. A growing market cap indicates increased adoption, liquidity, and utility within the broader crypto economy, suggesting greater institutional and retail interest. Q3: What are the main uses of stablecoins? A3: Stablecoins are primarily used for trading, hedging against volatility, facilitating cross-border payments, and participating in decentralized finance (DeFi) applications like lending, borrowing, and yield farming. Q4: Are stablecoins regulated? A4: Regulation for stablecoins varies significantly across different jurisdictions. Some countries are developing specific frameworks, while others are still in the early stages. There is a global push for clearer, more comprehensive stablecoin regulation. Q5: What are the risks associated with stablecoins? A5: Risks include concerns about the transparency and sufficiency of reserves, potential for centralization, smart contract vulnerabilities in algorithmic stablecoins, and evolving regulatory uncertainties that could impact their operation. Q6: How does the stablecoin market cap compare to other cryptocurrencies? A6: While individual stablecoins like USDT or USDC are often among the top cryptocurrencies by market cap, the aggregated stablecoin market cap represents a significant portion of the total crypto market, reflecting their foundational role in the ecosystem. Enjoyed this insightful look into the soaring stablecoin market cap? Share this article with your friends, colleagues, and fellow crypto enthusiasts on social media to spread awareness about this pivotal development in the digital asset world! To learn more about the latest crypto market trends, explore our article on key developments shaping stablecoins institutional adoption. This post Stablecoin Market Cap Soars: Unprecedented Growth Beyond $280 Billion first appeared on BitcoinWorld and is written by Editorial Team
Threshold
T$0.01647+0.48%
Brainedge
LEARN$0.01703-1.73%
Sunrise Layer
RISE$0.029+165.56%
Jaa
Coinstats2025/08/29 03:30
Jaa
Ethereum Gains More Institutional Ground as Analysts Highlight Its Role in Finance

Ethereum Gains More Institutional Ground as Analysts Highlight Its Role in Finance

Ethereum gains momentum as institutions increase exposure through major ETFs. Whale adds $298 million Ethereum long, signaling strong market conviction. VanEck CEO brands Ethereum the “Wall Street token” amid growth. Ethereum continues to capture attention from major financial institutions as adoption expands across multiple investment avenues. According to Fox Business, VanEck CEO Jan van Eck described Ethereum as “the Wall Street token,” underlining his conviction that the network will sit at the heart of the growing stablecoin market. He observed that Ethereum or Ethereum Virtual Machine systems will prevail in this financial evolution. In addition, institutional demand for exchange-traded funds is demonstrating apparent momentum. According to the data provided by SoSoValue, the ETHA product at BlackRock registered new inflows in Ethereum of up to $262 million on Wednesday. Ethas Inflows ETHA has over $17 billion in total assets now, which indicates increasing investor confidence. VanEck Ethereum ETF, ETHV, brought in inflows of its own amounting to $3.35 million, a fraction of its bigger competitors. This comparison underlines the trend of large institutions accumulating bigger parts of institutional allocations when compared to small issuers accumulating positions over time. However, the net trend indicates a sustained demand for Ethereum in the financial market. Also Read: Ripple CTO Defends XRP Against Centralization Claims Amid BlackRock Comparisons Large-Scale Whale Activity Supports Market Sentiment Alongside institutional inflows, blockchain data shows continued activity from large Ethereum holders. Lookonchain reported that one whale has taken a significant long position of almost $298 million. The position highlights firm conviction in Ethereum’s price outlook despite the inherent risks of such concentrated exposure. According to CoinGecko, Ethereum’s trading value is $4,571, consistent with its gradual increase over the past few weeks. Nevertheless, leveraged traders have liquidation risks. The whale’s outlook will be at risk when Ethereum falls to lower than $4,343, which serves as a red flag to the market audience. The combination of institutional activity and the use of whale positioning creates an image of increasing market trust in Ethereum. Bulky inflows and leveraged commitments imply that investors believe that Ethereum will play a key role in the digital asset ecosystem, especially as different financial institutions gain momentum in adopting stablecoins. Ether is still cementing itself as a pillar of institutional crypto strategies. With ETFs drawing billions in inflows and whales betting heavily on price strength, the token is increasingly viewed as a vital pillar of both digital finance and traditional markets. Also Read: Pudgy Penguins Price Dips After 400% Surge as SEC Delay Sparks Sell-Off The post Ethereum Gains More Institutional Ground as Analysts Highlight Its Role in Finance appeared first on 36Crypto.
FOX Token
FOX$0.02914+1.14%
Trust The Process
TRUST$0.0005299-0.58%
PlaysOut
PLAY$0.04228+3.29%
Jaa
Coinstats2025/08/29 03:28
Jaa
Pepenode ($PEPENODE) Nears $500k In Presale – Is This The Next Big Meme Utility Token?

Pepenode ($PEPENODE) Nears $500k In Presale – Is This The Next Big Meme Utility Token?

For far too long, the meme coin market has been flooded with a countless number of presales that offer neither engagement, utility, nor innovation.  Even after launch, most of these projects still relegate early participants to passive investors, and as a result, they often fade into obscurity quickly.  Pepenode, however, stands apart from the crowd, […]
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.0132-0.45%
Memecoin
MEME$0.00303-2.72%
Farcana
FAR$0.000294+4.25%
Jaa
The Cryptonomist2025/08/29 03:28
Jaa
How To Add Forbes As A Preferred Source On Google

How To Add Forbes As A Preferred Source On Google

The post How To Add Forbes As A Preferred Source On Google appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Follow these steps to make sure Forbes stories regularly surface as you’re online. Want to see more Forbes reporting in your daily feed? Google has introduced a new feature called Preferred Sources, which lets you customize your top stories with publishers you trust and enjoy. Choose Forbes as a preferred source, so our articles appear more often in your personalized stream. From Forbes Lists and real-time billionaires to 30 Under 30 and beyond, adding Forbes as a preferred source ensures you never miss out on breaking news, exclusive deals, expert analysis or in-depth coverage, all created from our commitment to honest, trustworthy, and truthful reporting. What Is Google’s Preferred Sources Feature? Google’s preferred sources is a new feature that lets you pick which publishers appear more frequently in your Google top stories results. Once you’ve selected your favorite publishers, their articles will appear in the top stories section of search results, as well as a separate “from your sources” carousel. This allows you to prioritize outlets you trust. Step-By-Step Guide: Add Forbes As A Preferred Source Go directly to Google’s source preferences page. Tap the search icon and type “Forbes.” Select Forbes from the results. Tap “Take me to Google Search” at the bottom-right corner. Adding Forbes as a preferred source Forbes You can also add preferred sources right from Google’s search results page by clicking the Cards Star icon next to the “Top Stories” label. From there, you can search for publishers, check the box and click ‘Reload results’ at the bottom right corner. The ‘Star Cards’ icon, to the right of the ‘Top Stories’ label, allows you to select preferred sources on Google Forbes Why Add Forbes As A Preferred Source More Forbes headlines in your feed. Our reporting will appear more prominently and more often. Breaking news…
RealLink
REAL$0.05782-0.22%
Streamflow
STREAM$0.04948+1.37%
Trust The Process
TRUST$0.0005299-0.58%
Jaa
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/29 03:26
Jaa
Revolutionary Kalshi Solana Expansion: Unleashing New Prediction Market Opportunities

Revolutionary Kalshi Solana Expansion: Unleashing New Prediction Market Opportunities

BitcoinWorld Revolutionary Kalshi Solana Expansion: Unleashing New Prediction Market Opportunities Get ready for a significant leap in decentralized finance! The world of prediction markets is buzzing with the exciting news of the Kalshi Solana expansion. Kalshi, a leading platform for event-based trading, has officially announced its integration with the high-performance Solana blockchain. This strategic move means users can now engage with prediction markets using SOL and Solana-based USDC, opening up a realm of new possibilities for speed, efficiency, and accessibility. What Does the Kalshi Solana Expansion Mean for Traders? Kalshi is renowned for allowing users to trade on the outcome of real-world events, from economic indicators to political races. Traditionally operating on other chains, this move to Solana is a game-changer. Solana is celebrated for its incredibly fast transaction speeds and remarkably low fees, which are crucial for the dynamic nature of prediction markets. This integration directly supports the SOL token and Solana-based USDC. Therefore, traders can fund their accounts and settle their bets with greater ease and lower costs. The Kalshi Solana expansion aims to enhance the user experience significantly, making event trading more fluid and responsive. Why Did Kalshi Choose Solana for This Revolutionary Expansion? Solana has emerged as a powerhouse in the blockchain space, often lauded for its scalability and performance. Its ability to process thousands of transactions per second, coupled with minimal gas fees, makes it an ideal environment for applications requiring high throughput and quick finality. For a platform like Kalshi, where market conditions can change rapidly and users demand instant execution, Solana’s infrastructure provides a distinct advantage. Speed: Transactions confirm in seconds, not minutes. Cost-Effectiveness: Dramatically lower fees compared to older blockchain networks. Scalability: Handles a massive volume of transactions, ensuring smooth operation even during peak times. The decision to embrace the Kalshi Solana expansion underscores a commitment to leveraging cutting-edge technology to serve its growing user base better. What Opportunities Will This Expansion Unlock for You? The integration of Kalshi with Solana brings a wave of exciting opportunities for both existing users and new entrants to the prediction market space. This move will likely attract a fresh wave of users who are already active within the Solana ecosystem, boosting liquidity and market diversity on Kalshi. Consider these compelling benefits: Broader Access: Solana users can now easily participate in Kalshi’s diverse range of prediction markets. Enhanced Liquidity: Increased participation often leads to deeper markets and tighter spreads. Innovative Products: The faster and cheaper infrastructure could pave the way for new, more complex prediction market products that require rapid updates and settlements. This Kalshi Solana expansion empowers traders to act swiftly on their insights, capitalizing on real-time information without being hampered by network congestion or high costs. Are There Any Challenges or Future Prospects for the Kalshi Solana Expansion? While the benefits are clear, every major platform expansion comes with its own set of considerations. Ensuring network stability and maintaining robust security measures on the new chain will be paramount. However, Kalshi’s rigorous approach to platform development suggests a strong focus on a seamless transition. Looking ahead, the potential for innovation is immense. Imagine micro-predictions on rapidly unfolding events, or even more granular market offerings, all facilitated by Solana’s efficient backbone. The Kalshi Solana expansion sets a precedent for how decentralized prediction markets can evolve, pushing the boundaries of what’s possible in event-based trading. In conclusion, Kalshi’s move to the Solana chain marks a pivotal moment for decentralized prediction markets. By embracing Solana’s superior speed and cost-efficiency, Kalshi is not just expanding its reach; it is fundamentally enhancing the trading experience for its users. This development promises a more dynamic, accessible, and liquid future for predicting real-world outcomes. The integration of SOL and Solana-based USDC is a clear signal of Kalshi’s dedication to innovation and user empowerment. Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) 1. What is Kalshi? Kalshi is a decentralized prediction market platform that allows users to trade on the outcome of real-world events, such as economic indicators, political outcomes, and other future occurrences. 2. What is Solana? Solana is a high-performance blockchain platform known for its incredibly fast transaction speeds, low transaction costs, and high scalability, making it suitable for decentralized applications (dApps) and crypto projects. 3. Why did Kalshi expand to Solana? Kalshi expanded to Solana to leverage its superior speed, lower transaction fees, and higher scalability. This move aims to provide a more efficient, cost-effective, and responsive trading experience for its users. 4. What cryptocurrencies does Kalshi now support on Solana? With the Kalshi Solana expansion, the platform now supports SOL (Solana’s native cryptocurrency) and Solana-based USDC, allowing users to fund their accounts and settle trades using these assets. 5. How does this expansion benefit users? Users benefit from faster transaction speeds, significantly lower fees, enhanced liquidity, and broader access to Kalshi’s prediction markets. This also opens the door for more innovative and dynamic trading products. Did you find this update on Kalshi’s Solana expansion insightful? Share this article with your network on social media to spread the word about this exciting development in decentralized prediction markets! To learn more about the latest crypto market trends, explore our article on key developments shaping Solana’s institutional adoption. This post Revolutionary Kalshi Solana Expansion: Unleashing New Prediction Market Opportunities first appeared on BitcoinWorld and is written by Editorial Team
Solana
SOL$214.96+4.39%
RealLink
REAL$0.05782-0.22%
ChangeX
CHANGE$0.0021368-0.26%
Jaa
Coinstats2025/08/29 03:25
Jaa
Cheap Below $0.003, This Meme Coin Could be the Next 20,000% Runner After Pepe Coin (PEPE)

Cheap Below $0.003, This Meme Coin Could be the Next 20,000% Runner After Pepe Coin (PEPE)

From Dogecoin’s early dominance to Shiba Inu’s community-driven surge and Pepe’s explosive run, history shows that meme tokens can deliver life-changing returns in a short span. Attention is shifting toward a new contender trading under $0.003; Little Pepe (LILPEPE). With its nearly sold-out presale, unique Layer 2 design, and rapid rise in community interest, LILPEPE […]
Sunrise Layer
RISE$0.029+165.56%
Life Crypto
LIFE$0.00004379+0.25%
BitShiba
SHIBA$0.000000000567+1.43%
Jaa
Cryptopolitan2025/08/29 03:25
Jaa
Criminals Are Vibe Hacking With AI To Carry Out Ransoms At Scale: Anthropic

Criminals Are Vibe Hacking With AI To Carry Out Ransoms At Scale: Anthropic

The post Criminals Are Vibe Hacking With AI To Carry Out Ransoms At Scale: Anthropic appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Despite “sophisticated” guardrails, AI infrastructure company Anthropic said cybercriminals are still finding ways to misuse its AI chatbot Claude to carry out large-scale cyberattacks.  In a “Threat Intelligence” report released Wednesday, members of Anthropic’s Threat Intelligence team, including Alex Moix, Ken Lebedev and Jacob Klein, shared several cases in which criminals had misused the Claude chatbot, with some attacks demanding more than $500,000 in ransom. They found that the chatbot was used not only to provide technical advice to the criminals, but also to directly execute hacks on their behalf through “vibe hacking,” allowing them to perform attacks with only basic knowledge of coding and encryption. Vibe hacking is social engineering using AI to manipulate human emotions, trust and decision-making. In February, blockchain security firm Chainalysis forecast crypto scams may have their biggest year in 2025 as generative AI has made it more scalable and affordable for attacks. Anthropic found one hacker who had been “vibe hacking” with Claude to steal sensitive data from at least 17 organizations — including healthcare, emergency services, government and religious institutions —with ransom demands ranging from $75,000 to $500,000 in Bitcoin. A simulated ransom note demonstrates how cybercriminals leverage Claude to make threats. Source: Anthropic The hacker trained Claude to assess stolen financial records, calculate appropriate ransom amounts and write custom ransom notes to maximize psychological pressure. While Anthropic later banned the attacker, the incident reflects how AI is making it easier for even the most basic-level coders to carry out cybercrimes to an “unprecedented degree.” “Actors who cannot independently implement basic encryption or understand syscall mechanics are now successfully creating ransomware with evasion capabilities [and] implementing anti-analysis techniques.” North Korean IT workers also used Anthropic’s Claude Anthropic also found that North Korean IT workers have been using Claude to forge convincing identities, pass technical…
ALEX Lab
ALEX$0.00435+0.46%
Trust The Process
TRUST$0.0005299-0.58%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10558+4.84%
Jaa
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/29 03:24
Jaa

Trendaavat uutiset

Lisää

Why is it difficult for stablecoin summer to ignite Crypto enthusiasm?

Ethereum and Chainlink Whales Accumulate MAGACOIN FINANCE Before 2025 Breakout

Countdown to Foundation Exit? The Rise of the Corporate System and the Reconstruction of Crypto Governance Paradigm

21Shares applies to the US SEC to launch spot SEI ETF

Crypto Bull Run Dead? Analyst Says The Real Top Isn’t Here Yet