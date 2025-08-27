2025-08-29 Friday

Was It Justin? XPL Soars 200% on Hyperliquid as Whale Wipes Out Order Book

The post Was It Justin? XPL Soars 200% on Hyperliquid as Whale Wipes Out Order Book appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. A large wallet rocked the Hyperliquid market when it deposited 16 million USDC and opened millions of XPL long positions in just a few minutes. This move instantly “swept clean” the order book, liquidating all short positions and driving XPL’s price to soar over 200% from the $0.58 range to a peak of $1.80. Liquidity Shock According to data from Lookonchain, this wallet partially closed its position within less than a minute and secured a $16 million profit. Some traders speculate that this wallet belongs to Justin Sun, the mastermind behind the Tron (TRX) network. “Justin Sun just locked in $16M profit in under 60 seconds. He longed millions of $XPL, nuking the entire order book and wiping traders instantly. Sent $XPL soaring to $1.80 (+200% in 2 minutes). And he’s STILL holding 15.2M $XPL ($10.2M) long. Easily one of the craziest liquidation cascades ever seen on Hyperliquid,” an X user commented. XPL price volatility. Source: MLM on X Not only did whales benefit, but Hyperliquid’s HLP vault also earned approximately $47,000 from this volatility. Despite this, the vault suffered a nearly $12 million loss in a similar event. This reflects the dual-risk nature of liquidity providers: they can earn fees while facing significant losses when volatility strikes. Before XPL, Hyperliquid witnessed a similar event with the JELLY token. At that time, unusual price swings caused the HLP vault to incur a nearly $12 million loss. This loss occurred because the vault was caught up in liquidity provision amid an order book “wipeout.” HLPs earned approximately $47,000 during XPL’s volatility. Source: Hyperliquid HyperLiquid responded to the JELLY squeeze by refunding affected traders and implementing stricter security measures to prevent future incidents. The commonality lies in both cases originating from a mighty whale move in a thinly liquidated market, triggering widespread…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/27 11:37
Tom Lee: ETH will rise to $5,500 in the next few weeks and reach $10,000 to $12,000 by the end of the year

PANews reported on August 27 that BitMine Chairman Tom Lee said in an interview with amit live that Ethereum will rise to US$5,500 in the next few weeks and reach US$10,000 to US$12,000 by the end of the year. Earlier , Tom Lee stated in an interview that Ethereum is becoming the blockchain platform of choice for Wall Street institutions, and that its native token, ETH, is currently severely undervalued. He predicted that ETH will break through $4,000 in the short term and is expected to reach the $10,000-15,000 range by the end of the year.
PANews2025/08/27 11:37
Hut 8 (HUT) Gains on Power Capacity Expansion Plan

The post Hut 8 (HUT) Gains on Power Capacity Expansion Plan appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Hut 8 (HUT), a public bitcoin BTC$111,076.78 mining and energy infrastructure firm, surged Tuesday after revealing plans to more than double the company’s power capacity. The plans include the development of four new sites across the United States with more than 1.5 gigawatts (GW), expanding total power capacity to over $2.5 GW across 19 locations, according to a press release. The stock rose more than 10%, hitting a seven-month high just shy of $26 per share even as bitcoin prices remain stuck in the doldrums below $110,000. Data center firms are enjoying renewed investor interest as demand for computing power soars to fuel artificial intelligence innovation. Recently, tech giant Google took a minority stake in bitcoin miner TeraWulf as part of a $3.2 billion AI infrastructure deal. “This expansion marks a defining step in Hut 8’s evolution into one of the largest energy and digital infrastructure platforms in the world,” Hut 8 CEO Asher Genoot said in the press release. The company said it has reclassified the projects from “exclusivity” to “development,” meaning it has secured land and power deals and is working on design and commercialization. To finance the projects, the firm plans to draw in up to $$2.4 billion in liquidity from various sources. That includes borrowing against its 10,000 BTC stash worth roughly $1.1 billion, a $200 million revolving credit line, an expanded $130 million facility from Coinbase and a recently launched $1 billion at-the-market equity offering. Investment bank Roth Capital viewed the expansion plans as a “notable step-up,” with potential to “materially re-rate the stock” as the sites come online and get contracted for AI and high-performance computing. Read more: Bitcoin Mining Faces ‘Incredibly Difficult’ Market as Power Becomes the Real Currency Source: https://www.coindesk.com/business/2025/08/26/bitcoin-miner-hut-8-surges-10-on-1-5gw-expansion-plans
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/27 11:33
Eight Wallets Secure $164M In A Massive Influx

The post Eight Wallets Secure $164M In A Massive Influx appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. ETH Accumulation Soars: Eight Wallets Secure $164M In A Massive Influx Skip to content Home Crypto News ETH Accumulation Soars: Eight Wallets Secure $164M in a Massive Influx Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/eth-accumulation-institutional-wallets/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/27 11:31
Latam Insights Encore: Central Bank of Brazil Fumbles on Bitcoin Reserve Matters

Welcome to Latam Insights Encore, a deep dive into Latin America’s most relevant economic and crypto news from the past week. In this edition, we examine the failed stance of the Central Bank of Brazil on bitcoin and how it might prevent Brazil from pioneering a BTC reserve in Latam. Latam Insights Encore: Central Bank […]
Bitcoin.com News2025/08/27 11:30
Hyperliquid (HYPE) briefly hits $50, setting a new all-time high

PANews reported on August 27 that market data showed that Hyperliquid (HYPE) briefly touched $50, reaching a high of $50.227, setting a new historical high. It is currently quoted at $49.475, with a 24-hour increase of 12.16%.
PANews2025/08/27 11:21
CFTC’s Johnson confirms she will depart regulator next week

Kristin Johnson, the CFTC's last remaining Democrat commissioner, confirmed she'd leave the regulator on Wednesday, Sept. 3. Outgoing US Commodity Futures Trading Commission commissioner Kristin Johnson says she will be leaving the regulator next week, on Wednesday, Sept. 3, after saying earlier this year she’d leave the agency before 2026 after completing her term.Johnson said in a statement on Tuesday she considered it an “honor and privilege” to work as a financial market regulator and feels “inspired to dig in and do more” while she looks for “new ways to be of service to customers, markets, and our nation.”She cited her work proposing initiatives for evaluating cyber threats and the integration of artificial intelligence in financial markets as particular high points of her time with the CFTC.Read more
Coinstats2025/08/27 11:20
CSLM Digital Asset plans to raise $200 million through a rights offering and seek a merger with a blockchain company for its initial public offering.

PANews reported on August 27 that according to Globenewswire, special purpose acquisition company CSLM Digital Asset Acquisition announced that it will issue Class A common stock and warrants and raise US$200 million through an initial public offering. The relevant stocks are expected to be traded on the Nasdaq Stock Exchange under the codes "KOYN" and "KOYNW". The company said it will seek mergers and listings of companies that strategically utilize blockchain and distributed ledger technologies, including building infrastructure for wallets, custody solutions, exchanges, data protocols and tokenized financial instruments, as well as companies that build applications such as payments, decentralized finance and cross-border finance.
PANews2025/08/27 11:18
A Powerful Boost From Ripple And Circle For Global Payments

The post A Powerful Boost From Ripple And Circle For Global Payments appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Tazapay Funding: A Powerful Boost From Ripple And Circle For Global Payments Skip to content Home Crypto News Tazapay Funding: A Powerful Boost from Ripple and Circle for Global Payments Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/tazapay-funding-ripple-circle/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/27 11:16
How a GENIUS Act ‘loophole’ could shift billions from banks to crypto

The post How a GENIUS Act ‘loophole’ could shift billions from banks to crypto appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways The GENIUS Act has sparked debate as stablecoins gain regulation, challenging traditional banks while driving global interest in digital finance.  The recent passage of the GENIUS Act, which formally regulates stablecoins in the U.S., was welcomed by the crypto community, while traditional banks sounded the alarm. Why are banks under pressure? The GENIUS Act, designed to regulate the $288 billion stablecoin market, stirred concern among traditional banks. Banking lobbies such as the American Bankers Association, the Bank Policy Institute, and the Consumer Bankers Association objected to what they described as a “loophole” in the law. As per Financial Times, the act barred issuers from paying interest directly, and yet allowed third-party exchanges to offer yield on stablecoins from Circle or Tether. Under the new rules, banks are permitted to issue their own stablecoins, but they cannot provide interest on these deposits. This has led to concerns that crypto exchanges could attract customers seeking higher returns, drawing deposits away from traditional banks. Déjà vu for deposit flight? Ronit Ghose, Citi’s Head of Future of Finance, cautioned that the rise of higher-yielding alternatives, such as stablecoins, could spark a wave of outflows from traditional banks, echoing the money market fund boom of the late 1970s and early 1980s. Back then, money market funds ballooned from $4 billion in 1975 to $235 billion by 1982, overtaking bank deposits as regulated interest rates made banks less competitive.  Between 1981 and 1982 alone, bank withdrawals outpaced new deposits by $32 billion, according to Federal Reserve data. Sean Viergutz of PwC shared similar concerns, warning that if exchanges begin offering attractive returns while banks remain constrained by interest rate caps, consumers may shift their funds en masse. This could trigger large-scale outflows from the banking system. Crypto voices see upside However, crypto proponents see…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/27 11:15
