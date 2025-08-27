MEXC-pörssi
Brothers Seek to Block Google Search History in $25M Crypto Heist Case
The post Brothers Seek to Block Google Search History in $25M Crypto Heist Case appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. In brief Brothers Anton and James Peraire-Bueno filed motions Friday to exclude Google search evidence, claiming prosecutors want to use searches for legal terms to prove criminal intent in their alleged 12-second Ethereum blockchain exploit. The defense says the searches occurred during attorney consultations after being threatened by “anonymous sandwich attackers” and would force them to waive privilege to explain the context. If convicted, the brothers face up to 20 years in prison per count, in what prosecutors call the first criminal case over MEV-boost blockchain exploitation. Two MIT-educated brothers accused of allegedly stealing $25 million in crypto through a blockchain exploit are fighting to keep their Google search history out of court, saying federal prosecutors want to unfairly use searches for “top crypto lawyers” and “wire fraud statute of limitations” to prove criminal intent. Anton and James Peraire-Bueno filed the motion in Manhattan federal court on Friday, claiming the searches are “unfairly prejudicial” and occurred during privileged attorney consultations following their alleged April 2023 heist. U.S. District Judge Jessica G.L. Clarke must now decide whether searches conducted after the alleged crime can demonstrate consciousness of guilt or simply reflect prudent legal consultation during the investigation. The brothers were arrested in May 2024 on conspiracy, wire fraud, and money laundering charges, with prosecutors calling it a “first-of-its-kind manipulation of the Ethereum blockchain.” Authorities allege they used their “specialized skills and education” to exploit Ethereum’s MEV-boost system in April 2023, fraudulently intercepting private transactions and diverting $25 million in just 12 seconds. Court documents reveal they retained counsel immediately after being “threatened by anonymous sandwich attackers” who demanded the return of the allegedly stolen funds. Defense attorneys provided detailed privilege logs showing Google searches coincided precisely with attorney communications. A search for “top crypto lawyers” occurred the same day as…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/27 11:58
Ethereum Price Analysis: Bulls Preparing for Another Rally Toward $5K
Ethereum price is showing signs of recovery after a sharp correction, with bulls looking to regain control for another potential rally toward the $5,000 zone. Ethereum Recovers From $4,320 Support Ethereum started a rebound from the $4,320 level after correcting from a new all-time high above $4,950. Unlike Bitcoin, which faced heavy downside pressure, Ethereum […]
Coinstats
2025/08/27 11:58
XRP Futures Break $1B Open Interest Mark on CME Platform
XRP futures on CME crossed $1b in open interest within three months, marking record growth and showing rising institutional demand for regulated crypto exposure.
Coinstats
2025/08/27 11:55
Nasdaq-listed KindlyMD plans $5 billion equity offering for bitcoin treasury push
The company recently announced its first purchase of 5,744 BTC following a merger with Nakamoto Holdings earlier this month.
Coinstats
2025/08/27 11:54
NVIDIA’s RTX PRO Servers Drive AI Transformation in Enterprise Data Centers
The post NVIDIA’s RTX PRO Servers Drive AI Transformation in Enterprise Data Centers appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Caroline Bishop Aug 26, 2025 14:21 NVIDIA introduces RTX PRO Servers, powered by RTX PRO 6000 GPUs, to accelerate AI transformation in enterprise data centers, adopted by industry leaders like Disney and Foxconn. In a significant move towards advancing enterprise data centers for the AI era, NVIDIA has introduced the RTX PRO Servers. This new category of infrastructure, powered by the RTX PRO 6000 Blackwell Server Edition GPU, is set to transform traditional data centers into AI-driven powerhouses. According to NVIDIA Newsroom, leading global enterprises including Disney, Foxconn, and Hyundai Motor Group are among the first adopters of this innovative technology. Adoption by Industry Leaders Companies such as Disney and Foxconn are leveraging the RTX PRO Servers to enhance AI reasoning and business workloads. Disney plans to use this technology to revolutionize guest experiences and storytelling, with updates like the Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run attraction. Meanwhile, Foxconn is integrating these servers into its global infrastructure to drive AI-driven automation in manufacturing processes. Similarly, Hyundai Motor Group is utilizing NVIDIA’s AI infrastructure to expedite technological innovations in digital twin fields, aiming to reduce factory construction time and advance autonomous driving technologies. Performance and Flexibility The RTX PRO Servers, built on NVIDIA’s Blackwell architecture, offer universal acceleration for demanding AI workloads. This includes applications in scientific computing, simulation, and graphics. These servers enable enterprises to transition from general-purpose computing clusters to specialized AI factory infrastructure without overhauling their entire data centers. NVIDIA’s CEO, Jensen Huang, emphasized the necessity for enterprises to rearchitect their infrastructures to accommodate the growing demands of AI. The RTX PRO platform is designed to meet these requirements, providing the flexibility and power needed for next-generation applications. Impact Across Industries Beyond manufacturing, digital advertising company PubMatic is utilizing RTX PRO Servers…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/27 11:54
Peter Schiff Says Bitcoin 'Bubble Is Running Out Of Air' — But Is BTC Simply Taking A Breather After 77% Annual Surge?
Economist Peter Schiff took note of Bitcoin’s (CRYPTO: BTC) underperformance compared to stocks and gold, warning that the cryptocurrency’s bubble is “running out of air.”read more
Coinstats
2025/08/27 11:49
ETH ETFs Score $443.9 Million Daily Inflows, Massively Outpacing BTC Funds ⋆ ZyCrypto
The post ETH ETFs Score $443.9 Million Daily Inflows, Massively Outpacing BTC Funds ⋆ ZyCrypto appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Advertisement     U.S. spot Ethereum ETFs have outpaced Bitcoin funds, a move market spectators are tying to aggressive corporate accumulation. The nine products combined booked $443.9 million in net inflows during Monday’s trading session, data compiled by ETF data platform SoSoValue shows. BlackRock’s iShares Ethereum Trust (ETHA) and Fidelity Ethereum Fund (FETH) led, attracting $314.9 million and $87.4 million in new money, respectively. Grayscale’s Mini Ethereum Trust and other ETF products from 21Shares, Invesco, and 21Shares also recorded net inflows. Monday was the third consecutive session with net inflows for the U.S. ETH ETFs. Ether ETFs also topped flows into their spot Bitcoin counterparts, which gathered $219 million in inflows on the same day. After falling out of investors’ favor and underperforming Bitcoin in price action and ETF flows this year, Ether has enjoyed a resurgence in recent months as Donald Trump’s pro-crypto administration has sparked interest in altcoins and decentralized finance (DeFi) applications. Advertisement   Along with strong ETF inflows, ETH has also witnessed unprecedented corporate accumulation. Corporate Interest And Accumulation Sets Up ETH For New All-Time Highs The institutional Ethereum treasury race is accelerating, with firms snapping up 2.6% of the asset’s supply since the start of June, according to a recent report from Standard Chartered. As a result, the world’s second most valuable crypto smashed a fresh all-time high of $4,946.05 on August 24. The British multinational bank previously estimated that the treasury companies would end up owning 10% of all ETH in circulation. At the time of writing, Ethereum is down some 2.1% on the day to $4,528 and remains up nearly 8% over the past week, according to data from CoinGecko. Continuing institutional buying and treasury allocations by the likes of Tom Lee’s BitMine Immersion Technologies and SharpLink Gaming could help Ether…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/27 11:48
Here's What to Expect From Bitcoin in September as Network Activity Slows
While Bitcoin’s rebound offers brief relief, slowing activity, ETF outflows, and weak seasonals point to a steeper dip, analysts say.
Coinstats
2025/08/27 11:47
Google Cloud is developing a Python-based layer 1 blockchain for institutions
The post Google Cloud is developing a Python-based layer 1 blockchain for institutions appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways Google Cloud strategy head calls its new universal ledger a layer 1 blockchain. The platform has already attracted major institutional interest, with CME Group, one of the world’s largest commodities exchanges, selecting GCUL to explore tokenization and payment solutions. Google Cloud is developing a layer 1 blockchain platform called Google Cloud Universal Ledger (GCUL), designed for financial institutions and featuring Python-based smart contracts, Rich Widmann, Global Head of Strategy for web3 at Google Cloud, shared in a LinkedIn post. Google Cloud Universal Ledger was first unveiled in March through a joint announcement with CME Group outlining plans to pilot tokenization and wholesale payments on the new distributed ledger. The companies did not explicitly call GCUL a layer 1 blockchain upon announcing the initiative. CME Group said it had completed the first phase of integration and testing, calling the technology a step toward low-cost, 24/7 settlement for collateral, margin, and fees. Direct testing with market participants is scheduled to begin later this year, with new services targeted for 2026. In his latest post, Widmann placed GCUL alongside layer 1 solutions developed by Circle and Stripe in a comparative chart originally shared by Chuk Okpalugo, Head of Product at Paxos. He said that Google-developed layer 1 aims to differentiate itself as a neutral infrastructure. “Tether won’t use Circle’s blockchain – and Adyen probably won’t use Stripe’s blockchain. But any financial institution can build with GCUL,” he stated, adding that more specs on the system are slated for release in the coming months. Following its successful IPO, Circle announced the upcoming launch of its layer 1 blockchain, Arc, set to deploy on the public testnet this fall with features tailored for stablecoin payments, FX, and capital markets. Stripe is also developing a new layer 1 blockchain called Tempo, focusing on high-performance…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/27 11:43
Trump Media And Partners Raise $6 Billion For The First CRO Treasury
The post Trump Media And Partners Raise $6 Billion For The First CRO Treasury appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The Trump Media & Technology Group (TMTG) announced on Tuesday that it has partnered with the digital asset platform Crypto.com and the special-purpose acquisition company Yorkville to create the first Cronos (CRO) treasury. New CRO Treasury Project The announcement details a definitive agreement between these entities to form Trump Media Group CRO Strategy, Inc., a dedicated digital asset treasury company aimed at acquiring Crypto.com’s native token. The funding structure for this project comprises $1 billion in CRO tokens—representing approximately 19% of the total market capitalization of CRO at the time of the announcement—alongside $200 million in cash and $220 million from cash-in mandatory exercise warrants. Additionally, the venture will benefit from a substantial $5 billion equity line of credit from an affiliate of Yorkville, positioning the Trump Media Group CRO Strategy as potentially the largest publicly traded CRO treasury company. Devin Nunes, Chairman and CEO of Trump Media, emphasized the growing importance of digital asset treasuries. He stated: Financial markets are becoming increasingly digital every day, and companies of all sizes and sectors are strategically planning for the future by establishing digital asset treasuries anchored by assets that have created a comprehensive value proposition. Trump Media’s Crypto Ambitions Kris Marszalek, Co-Founder and CEO of Crypto.com, highlighted the project’s scale and structure, noting that it would encompass more than the current market capitalization of CRO. Interestingly, he added that the project’s unique characteristics, such as the share lock-ups and a validator strategy for the treasury, set it apart from other digital asset treasury initiatives. This new endeavor, however, is not Trump Media’s first foray into cryptocurrencies. The company had previously announced its significant holdings, including $2 billion in Bitcoin and a planned $300 million allocation for an options-based strategy focused on the leading cryptocurrency. Furthermore, just two weeks ago, it was…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/27 11:39
