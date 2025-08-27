Trump Media And Partners Raise $6 Billion For The First CRO Treasury

The post Trump Media And Partners Raise $6 Billion For The First CRO Treasury appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The Trump Media & Technology Group (TMTG) announced on Tuesday that it has partnered with the digital asset platform Crypto.com and the special-purpose acquisition company Yorkville to create the first Cronos (CRO) treasury. New CRO Treasury Project The announcement details a definitive agreement between these entities to form Trump Media Group CRO Strategy, Inc., a dedicated digital asset treasury company aimed at acquiring Crypto.com’s native token. The funding structure for this project comprises $1 billion in CRO tokens—representing approximately 19% of the total market capitalization of CRO at the time of the announcement—alongside $200 million in cash and $220 million from cash-in mandatory exercise warrants. Additionally, the venture will benefit from a substantial $5 billion equity line of credit from an affiliate of Yorkville, positioning the Trump Media Group CRO Strategy as potentially the largest publicly traded CRO treasury company. Devin Nunes, Chairman and CEO of Trump Media, emphasized the growing importance of digital asset treasuries. He stated: Financial markets are becoming increasingly digital every day, and companies of all sizes and sectors are strategically planning for the future by establishing digital asset treasuries anchored by assets that have created a comprehensive value proposition. Trump Media’s Crypto Ambitions Kris Marszalek, Co-Founder and CEO of Crypto.com, highlighted the project’s scale and structure, noting that it would encompass more than the current market capitalization of CRO. Interestingly, he added that the project’s unique characteristics, such as the share lock-ups and a validator strategy for the treasury, set it apart from other digital asset treasury initiatives. This new endeavor, however, is not Trump Media’s first foray into cryptocurrencies. The company had previously announced its significant holdings, including $2 billion in Bitcoin and a planned $300 million allocation for an options-based strategy focused on the leading cryptocurrency. Furthermore, just two weeks ago, it was…