Ethereum Price Forecast by BitMine’s Tom Lee Sparks Debate
Ethereum Price Forecast by BitMine's Tom Lee Sparks Debate
Coinstats
2025/08/27 12:09
Reborn Coffee’s Bold Move Revolutionizing Retail Access
Reborn Coffee's Bold Move Revolutionizing Retail Access
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/27 12:07
Crypto’s U.S. Policy Aims May Pivot on Resistance from Democratic Senator Warner
The post Crypto’s U.S. Policy Aims May Pivot on Resistance from Democratic Senator Warner appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. One of the crypto industry’s central lobbying aims — to protect software developers from being held legally responsible when criminals abuse their technology — may be in jeopardy from Democrats led by U.S. Senator Mark Warner, according to people familiar with legislative negotiations. The Senate is set to return to work in Washington next week, with the completion of a crypto market structure bill as one of its top agenda items. In the discussions over that bill, Warner is said to have held reservations about the approach in the U.S. House of Representatives’ version of the bill known as the Digital Asset Market Clarity Act, which gave developers legal cover, according to three people with knowledge of the negotiation. Warner, a Virginia Democrat who is the vice chairman of the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence, maintains a close focus on national security issues, and he’s said to have balked at the rampant hacks and money laundering concerns that he’s associated with the decentralized finance (DeFi) end of the crypto sector. In the past, he’s raised objections over reports that cryptocurrency may have been used to move assets to terrorist groups, and he pushed a bill in 2023 that looked to saddle DeFi platforms with the same anti-money laundering (AML) requirements that traditional finance firms must meet — a potentially existential threat to the way the decentralized projects operate without core management. Back then, Warner said such an effort would “help maintain the robust AML and sanctions enforcement we need to protect our national security, while allowing participants who play by the rules to continue to take advantage of the potential of distributed ledger technologies,” additionally noting his views that “criminals and rogue states continue to use crypto to launder money, evade sanctions, and conceal illicit activity.” Then he pursued an…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/27 12:03
Ethereum spot ETF saw a net inflow of $455 million yesterday, marking the fourth consecutive day of net inflow
PANews reported on August 27 that according to SoSoValue data, the Ethereum spot ETF had a total net inflow of US$455 million yesterday (August 26, US Eastern Time). The Ethereum spot ETF with the largest single-day net inflow yesterday was Blackrock's ETF ETHA, with a single-day net inflow of US$323 million. Currently, ETHA's total historical net inflow has reached US$12.794 billion. The second is Fidelity ETF FETH, with a single-day net inflow of US$85.5215 million. The current historical total net inflow of FETH has reached US$2.829 billion. As of press time, the total net asset value of the Ethereum spot ETF was US$29.895 billion, the ETF net asset ratio (market value as a percentage of Ethereum's total market value) reached 5.4%, and the historical cumulative net inflow has reached US$13.329 billion.
PANews
2025/08/27 12:02
Bitcoin spot ETFs saw a net inflow of $88.2049 million yesterday, with BlackRock IBIT leading the way with a net inflow of $45.34 million.
PANews reported on August 27 that according to SoSoValue data, the total net inflow of Bitcoin spot ETFs yesterday (August 26, Eastern Time) was US$88.2049 million. The Bitcoin spot ETF with the largest single-day net inflow yesterday was Blackrock ETF IBIT, with a single-day net inflow of US$45.3406 million. Currently, the total historical net inflow of IBIT has reached US$58.167 billion. The second is Fidelity ETF FBTC, with a single-day net inflow of US$14.5227 million. The current historical total net inflow of FBTC has reached US$11.799 billion. As of press time, the total net asset value of the Bitcoin spot ETF was US$143.148 billion, the ETF net asset ratio (market value as a percentage of the total market value of Bitcoin) reached 6.46%, and the historical cumulative net inflow has reached US$54.107 billion.
PANews
2025/08/27 12:00
Bitcoin Network Shows Split: Active Users Fall, While Volume Surges 8%
On-chain data shows Bitcoin network metrics have diverged recently, with active addresses falling even as transaction volume shoots up. Bitcoin Activity Metrics Are Showing A Mixed Picture In its latest Market Pulse report, on-chain analytics firm Glassnode has talked about how a few different activity-related Bitcoin indicators have changed during the past week. The first […]
Bitcoinist
2025/08/27 12:00
Bitcoin’s $110K flash crash sends retail running: Who’s still holding?
This latest drop hurt newer investors the most, but seasoned holders see opportunity.
Coinstats
2025/08/27 12:00
Google Executive Positions Company's Blockchain Against Stripe, Circle Rivals
Web3 strategy head highlights GCUL platform's neutral positioning as competition heats up in enterprise blockchain space
Blockhead
2025/08/27 12:00
Tilted Partners with SCARCITY to Transform Gaming and Social Media Ownership
Tilted and SCARCITY unite to transform gaming and social media ownership by empowering creators and communities with transparency and decentralized control.
Blockchainreporter
2025/08/27 12:00
A user lost $4.59 million due to the liquidation of their short position in XPL due to manipulation by a whale.
PANews reported on August 27 that according to Lookonchain monitoring, due to the manipulation of XPL by a whale on Hyperliquid, the victim 0xC2Cb's XPL short position was completely liquidated, resulting in a loss of US$4.59 million.
PANews
2025/08/27 11:59
Why is it difficult for stablecoin summer to ignite Crypto enthusiasm?
Ethereum and Chainlink Whales Accumulate MAGACOIN FINANCE Before 2025 Breakout
Countdown to Foundation Exit? The Rise of the Corporate System and the Reconstruction of Crypto Governance Paradigm
21Shares applies to the US SEC to launch spot SEI ETF
Crypto Bull Run Dead? Analyst Says The Real Top Isn’t Here Yet