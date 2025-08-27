2025-08-29 Friday

Kryptouutiset

Hemmottele itseäsi kuumimmilla kryptouutisilla ja markkinapäivityksillä
XRP Price Prediction For August 27

XRP Price Prediction For August 27

The post XRP Price Prediction For August 27 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The post XRP Price Prediction For August 27 appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News The cryptocurrency market has inched higher over the last 24 hours, with most of the top assets trading in the green. Bitcoin continues to lead, holding above $111,000, supported by strong daily trading volumes. Ethereum also pushed higher, crossing $4,600. XRP managed to hold around the $3 mark, rising 5% in the last 24 hours. Weekly Chart Shows Clear Warning Signs On the weekly timeframe, XRP continues to display a strong bearish divergence that analysts have been observing for weeks. This pattern first became clear when XRP traded around $3.40, and since then, the coin has struggled to maintain upward momentum. Historically, such divergences have often preceded sharp corrections. The last time XRP saw a similar setup was in late 2020, which was followed by a 60% decline over several months. XRP is also moving sideways without a clear direction. While minor rebounds have appeared, the overall market structure leans weak. The analyst said that this price behavior mirrors conditions seen earlier this year, when XRP came under pressure before staging its next move. Important Levels to Watch XRP has immediate support between $2.85 and $2.90. If that level breaks, the price could slip toward $2.75. Stronger support is found between $2.55 and $2.62. On the upside, resistance remains heavy at $3.10, where XRP has faced repeated rejection. A successful breakout above that could open the path toward $3.35 to $3.40. XRP’s fate is closely tied to Bitcoin and overall market sentiment. If Bitcoin continues to weaken, XRP and other altcoins could face further downside pressure. However, if Bitcoin dominance falls, some altcoins may hold up slightly better.  Source: https://coinpedia.org/news/xrp-price-prediction-for-august-27/
Movement
MOVE$0.1275+3.32%
XRP
XRP$2.9458-1.20%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Jaa
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/27 12:24
Jaa
Nysos Looks To Add To Del Mar Lore In Pacific Classic

Nysos Looks To Add To Del Mar Lore In Pacific Classic

The post Nysos Looks To Add To Del Mar Lore In Pacific Classic appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Baoma Corp.’s Nysos and jockey Flavien Prat win the Grade III $200,000 Robert B. Lewis Stakes Saturday, February 3, 2024 at Santa Anita Park, Arcadia, CA. Benoit Photo BENOIT PHOTO That piece of horse racing heaven known as Del Mar is famous for many reasons. There is in fact a smile on every face and a winner in every race where the surf meets the turf. Yes, this playground for the stars that opened in 1937 has been frequented by many famous people, but in reality, it’s those four-legged phenoms that dazzle the Del Mar dirt that makes the Seaside Oval legendary. Come August 30, there is one runner looking to add his name to the history of this iconic track. First run in 1991, the Pacific Classic has become the crown jewel of the Summer meet. Sporting a hefty purse of $1 million, this mile and a quarter roll over the main track has seen it’s fair share of superstars etch their names into the legendary lore of the sport of kings. Always a proving ground, names like Candy Ride, Lava Man, Game On Dude, Beholder, California Chrome, and Flightline solidified their status with huge efforts in the Classic. The 2025 edition offers the same opportunity to a talent named Nysos. Always highly thought of, this Bob Baffert trained son of Nyquist is lightly raced for a four-year old. Six career starts have yielded five wins and a second-place finish since first dropping jaws with a 10 ½ length score in his first afternoon trip to the track in October of 2023. “Since day one he has always looked like a brilliant race horse”, says Baffert. “Our problem early on was keeping him healthy. He’s got a great mind and that can really be a difference maker, especially when…
B
B$0.66695+17.28%
SIX
SIX$0.02184-0.95%
holoride
RIDE$0.001056+2.82%
Jaa
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/27 12:20
Jaa
Trump Media's Crypto Treasury Bet Sends This Token Soaring 30% — Bitcoin, Ethereum Left In Dust

Trump Media's Crypto Treasury Bet Sends This Token Soaring 30% — Bitcoin, Ethereum Left In Dust

Cronos (CRYPTO: CRO) rallied sharply on Tuesday after Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. (NASDAQ:DJT) announced a deal to set up a cryptocurrency treasury company centered on the token.read more
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.497+0.52%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10558+4.84%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.0132-0.30%
Jaa
Coinstats2025/08/27 12:20
Jaa
Here’s How Much Travis Kelce Brings To His Marriage With Taylor Swift

Here’s How Much Travis Kelce Brings To His Marriage With Taylor Swift

The post Here’s How Much Travis Kelce Brings To His Marriage With Taylor Swift appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The billionaire pop star and three-time Super Bowl champion are now engaged, but no “gym teacher” could afford to propose to an “English teacher” with a $650,000 diamond ring. Here’s how much he brings to their love story. Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have officially entered their Engagement Era. On Tuesday, the billionaire pop star and the Kansas City Chiefs tight end released a joint Instagram post with photographs of their enchanted garden proposal. “Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married,” the couple, who began dating in 2023, wrote. As with any Taylor Swift announcement, there were plenty of Easter eggs for her fans—the post was signed with a dynamite emoji (one of the couple’s nicknames is TNT), and it was accompanied by a clip of her 2024 Tortured Poets Department song about Kelce, “So High School” (which includes the lyrics “you know how to ball, I know Aristotle”). Of course, the couple won’t exactly be building their new life together on teachers’ salaries. The world’s richest female musician, Swift is worth an estimated $1.6 billion. Forbes first named the 35-year-old singer a billionaire in 2023, shortly after the start of her historic Eras Tour, which was the first concert tour ever to surpass $1 billion in revenue. The majority of Swift’s net worth—about $850 million—was earned during the tour and from cash she pocketed over the span of her nearly 20-year career. Her other main asset is her music catalog, which she now completely owns, having bought back the masters to her first six albums in May. She also has nearly $120 million in real estate, including the $17 million Rhode Island mansion she wrote about on her 2020 album Folklore, and a private jet worth some $23 million. While Kelce could afford to buy her…
Threshold
T$0.01647+0.54%
SIX
SIX$0.02184-0.95%
Manchester City Fan
CITY$1.0144+0.56%
Jaa
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/27 12:17
Jaa
Trump Media, Yorkville, and Crypto.com Launch $1B CRO Digital Asset Treasury

Trump Media, Yorkville, and Crypto.com Launch $1B CRO Digital Asset Treasury

The post Trump Media, Yorkville, and Crypto.com Launch $1B CRO Digital Asset Treasury appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. As founding partners, Yorkville, Trump Media, and Crypto.com will hold the majority of Trump Media Group CRO Strategy. Following the completion of the business combination, Yorkville, Trump Media, and Crypto.com have agreed to a required one-year initial lock-up period on their founding shareholdings. To create Trump Media Group CRO Strategy, Inc., a digital asset treasury company focused on acquiring the native cryptocurrency token of the Cronos ecosystem, Yorkville Acquisition Corp. (Nasdaq: YORK), Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. (Nasdaq, NYSE Texas: DJT) (“Trump Media”), and Crypto.com today announced they have reached a final agreement for a business combination (the “Business Combination”). Yorkville Acquisition Sponsor LLC (“Yorkville”) is the sponsor of Yorkville Acquisition Corp., a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC). As founding partners, Yorkville, Trump Media, and Crypto.com will hold the majority of Trump Media Group CRO Strategy after the conclusion of the business combination. In addition to $200 million in cash and $220 million in cash-in mandatory exercise warrants, the digital asset treasury is expected to be funded with $1 billion in CRO (6,313,000,212 CRO, or approximately 19% of the total CRO market cap as of announcement), as well as a $5 billion equity line of credit from YA II PN, Ltd., an affiliate of Yorkville. This would make the digital asset treasury the first and largest publicly traded CRO treasury company, and we believe it to have the largest digital asset treasury company to market cap ratio in history. Additionally, YA II PN, Ltd. has signed a backstop agreement to buy Class A ordinary shares of Yorkville Acquisition Corp. that are legitimately offered for redemption by public shareholders and not withdrawn before the Business Combination closes, with a maximum beneficial ownership of 9.9%. Prior to the Business Combination, Yorkville Acquisition Corp. will request to have its Class A ordinary…
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.497+0.52%
Capverse
CAP$0.07117-1.01%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.0132-0.30%
Jaa
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/27 12:16
Jaa
Morning brief: Yuan soars to strongest since Nov; Australian CPI jumps to 2.8%

Morning brief: Yuan soars to strongest since Nov; Australian CPI jumps to 2.8%

A day of dramatic economic recalibration is unfolding across the Asia-Pacific, as a surprise inflation shock in Australia dashes rate-cut hopes, the Chinese yuan surges to a ten-month high, and a top investment bank forecasts a looming crash in oil prices. This flurry of activity comes as South Korea looks to capitalize on a successful diplomatic mission to Washington, setting the stage for a period of significant market volatility.Here’s your one-stop stand to catch up on all the headlines you may have missed.South Korea tests the waters with a dollar bond saleBuoyed by the success of President Lee Jae Myung’s recent summit with Donald Trump, South Korea is now preparing to test the waters of global investor sentiment. The government is considering a sale of dollar-denominated bonds and has sent out a request for proposals to major banks for a potential issuance of up to about 1.8 billion dollars in the coming months. The move, following a successful charm offensive in Washington that helped defuse trade tensions, is a clear signal that Seoul is eager to capitalize on the renewed goodwill and record-low credit spreads in the international debt markets.The dragon’s ascent: Yuan hits 10-month highThe Chinese yuan has emerged as a formidable force, advancing to its strongest level against the dollar since November. The currency climbed as much as 0.1 percent to 7.1447 per dollar, powered by a potent combination of a weakening greenback and a powerful rally in local equities. Investor sentiment is being further supported by expectations of sustained capital inflows ahead of the country’s September 3 ‘Victory Day’ parade. The People’s Bank of China has added its own muscle to the move, repeatedly strengthening its daily reference rate for the currency.The Australian inflation shockIn a blow to hopes for monetary easing, Australian consumer prices jumped by far more than expected in July. Data from the Australian Bureau of Statistics showed the monthly consumer price index rose 2.8 percent from a year earlier, a sharp acceleration from 1.9 percent in June and well above forecasts of 2.3 percent. The spike was driven by a surge in electricity costs. The hotter-than-expected reading immediately forced investors to slash their bets on a near-term rate cut from the Reserve Bank of Australia, with the probability of a move next month falling from 30 percent to just 22 percent.Goldman’s bearish call: an oil glut loomsAdding another layer of drama to the day, Goldman Sachs has issued a stark warning for the oil market. The US investment bank said in a new client note that it expects the price of Brent crude to decline to the low 50s a barrel by late 2026. The bearish forecast is based on an expected increase in the global oil surplus, which the bank projects will widen to an average of 1.8 million barrels per day through 2026, leading to a massive rise in global stockpiles. The bank said this glut, coupled with reduced demand, will fundamentally lower the fair value of Brent from its current mid-70s range.The post Morning brief: Yuan soars to strongest since Nov; Australian CPI jumps to 2.8% appeared first on Invezz
NEAR
NEAR$2.51-0.15%
LETSTOP
STOP$0.16314+1.27%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.497+0.52%
Jaa
Coinstats2025/08/27 12:15
Jaa
French Chipmaker Sequans Plans $200 Million Share Sale to Build Bitcoin Treasury

French Chipmaker Sequans Plans $200 Million Share Sale to Build Bitcoin Treasury

The post French Chipmaker Sequans Plans $200 Million Share Sale to Build Bitcoin Treasury appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. In brief The Paris-based chipmaker aims to raise up to $200 million through ADS issuance. Funds will be directed toward expanding Bitcoin holdings under long-term plan. The company already holds more than 3,000 BTC, with a 100,000 target by 2030. Sequans Communications (NYSE: SQNS), a Paris-based semiconductor firm listed on the New York Stock Exchange, has filed to raise up to $200 million through an at-the-market equity program, with proceeds directed primarily toward Bitcoin purchases under its long-term treasury strategy. The new program supports the first phase of Sequan’s efforts at establishing its treasury foundation. Sequans intends “to use it judiciously to optimize treasury,” CEO Dr. Georges Karam said in a statement on Tuesday. Its latest SEC filing enables the company to issue American Depositary Shares at its discretion. ADSs are certificates that allow U.S. investors to trade shares of foreign companies on American exchanges. ﻿ In July, Sequans also raised $189 million through secured convertible debentures and warrants, bringing total recent financing to roughly $376 million. So far, Sequans already holds more than 3,000 Bitcoin, worth about $331 million at current prices, making it one of the largest corporate holders of Bitcoin in Europe, behind only Germany’s Bitcoin Group SE. It has also set an ambitious target of 100,000 by 2030. ‘Scalable if tailored’ Raising equity to buy Bitcoin “certainly dilutes existing shareholders, and it ties the company’s valuation more directly to Bitcoin’s volatility,” Dan Dadybayo, research and strategy lead at Unstoppable Wallet, told Decrypt. But these prospects largely depend on execution, he argues. “Equity-funded BTC purchases act less like speculative punts and more like leveraged exposure: shareholders accept dilution in exchange for long-term alignment with Bitcoin’s growth,” he said. Still, “smaller firms can innovate using structured financing, options strategies, or BTC-backed deals to accumulate effectively. The model is not…
U
U$0.0118-0.84%
Bitcoin
BTC$111,577.88-0.06%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10558+4.84%
Jaa
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/27 12:13
Jaa
Kindly MD’s $5 Billion Bitcoin Bet Could Come at the ‘Expense of the Wider Altcoin Market’

Kindly MD’s $5 Billion Bitcoin Bet Could Come at the ‘Expense of the Wider Altcoin Market’

Kindly MD has filed for a $5B shelf offering after a $679M Bitcoin buy, as risks and debates over digital asset treasuries grows.
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.0006026+8.61%
Jaa
Coinstats2025/08/27 12:12
Jaa
KindlyMD stock slides on $5B stock offering for Bitcoin buys

KindlyMD stock slides on $5B stock offering for Bitcoin buys

KindlyMD shares have dropped after it filed for a $5 billion equity offering program to fund its Bitcoin treasury strategy. Shares in the Healthcare company KindlyMD dropped on Tuesday after it announced a $5 billion at-the-market equity offering program to raise funds to expand its Bitcoin holdings. The healthcare services company, which recently merged with Nakamoto Holdings and adopted a Bitcoin (BTC) treasury strategy, said on Tuesday that it filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission to issue and sell up to $5 billion worth of common stock through its program.The company plans to use proceeds for general corporate purposes, including BTC accumulation, working capital, acquisitions, capital expenditures, and investments in projects.Read more
Bitcoin
BTC$111,577.88-0.06%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10558+4.84%
FUND
FUND$0.02-12.35%
Jaa
Coinstats2025/08/27 12:09
Jaa
Crypto Market Wipeout: Nearly 180K Traders Liquidated After Bitcoin’s Drop

Crypto Market Wipeout: Nearly 180K Traders Liquidated After Bitcoin’s Drop

The crypto market faced a sharp correction as nearly $813 million worth of positions were liquidated within 24 hours, with Bitcoin [BTC] at the center of the storm. At press time, BTC had slipped below the $110,000 mark, sparking questions about whether the liquidation wave was purely a reaction to price action or if it […]
Bitcoin
BTC$111,577.88-0.06%
Storm Trade
STORM$0.01302+0.77%
Jaa
Coinstats2025/08/27 12:09
Jaa

Trendaavat uutiset

Lisää

Why is it difficult for stablecoin summer to ignite Crypto enthusiasm?

Ethereum and Chainlink Whales Accumulate MAGACOIN FINANCE Before 2025 Breakout

Countdown to Foundation Exit? The Rise of the Corporate System and the Reconstruction of Crypto Governance Paradigm

21Shares applies to the US SEC to launch spot SEI ETF

Crypto Bull Run Dead? Analyst Says The Real Top Isn’t Here Yet