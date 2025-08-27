Trump Media, Yorkville, and Crypto.com Launch $1B CRO Digital Asset Treasury
The post Trump Media, Yorkville, and Crypto.com Launch $1B CRO Digital Asset Treasury appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. As founding partners, Yorkville, Trump Media, and Crypto.com will hold the majority of Trump Media Group CRO Strategy. Following the completion of the business combination, Yorkville, Trump Media, and Crypto.com have agreed to a required one-year initial lock-up period on their founding shareholdings. To create Trump Media Group CRO Strategy, Inc., a digital asset treasury company focused on acquiring the native cryptocurrency token of the Cronos ecosystem, Yorkville Acquisition Corp. (Nasdaq: YORK), Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. (Nasdaq, NYSE Texas: DJT) (“Trump Media”), and Crypto.com today announced they have reached a final agreement for a business combination (the “Business Combination”). Yorkville Acquisition Sponsor LLC (“Yorkville”) is the sponsor of Yorkville Acquisition Corp., a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC). As founding partners, Yorkville, Trump Media, and Crypto.com will hold the majority of Trump Media Group CRO Strategy after the conclusion of the business combination. In addition to $200 million in cash and $220 million in cash-in mandatory exercise warrants, the digital asset treasury is expected to be funded with $1 billion in CRO (6,313,000,212 CRO, or approximately 19% of the total CRO market cap as of announcement), as well as a $5 billion equity line of credit from YA II PN, Ltd., an affiliate of Yorkville. This would make the digital asset treasury the first and largest publicly traded CRO treasury company, and we believe it to have the largest digital asset treasury company to market cap ratio in history. Additionally, YA II PN, Ltd. has signed a backstop agreement to buy Class A ordinary shares of Yorkville Acquisition Corp. that are legitimately offered for redemption by public shareholders and not withdrawn before the Business Combination closes, with a maximum beneficial ownership of 9.9%. Prior to the Business Combination, Yorkville Acquisition Corp. will request to have its Class A ordinary…
