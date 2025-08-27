2025-08-29 Friday

Kryptouutiset

Hemmottele itseäsi kuumimmilla kryptouutisilla ja markkinapäivityksillä
Trump Media Sets Up CRO Treasury Strategy With Crypto.com

Trump Media Sets Up CRO Treasury Strategy With Crypto.com

The post Trump Media Sets Up CRO Treasury Strategy With Crypto.com appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Trump Media and Technology Group, the owner of US President Donald Trump’s Truth Social platform, announced a business combination with cryptocurrency exchange Crypto.com and the blank check company Yorkville Acquisition. Trump Media, Crypto.com and Yorkville Acquisition entered into a definitive agreement to jointly establish Trump Media Group CRO Strategy, according to a Tuesday announcement. The entity will be a digital asset treasury company focused on the acquisition of Cronos (CRO), the native cryptocurrency of the Cronos blockchain, developed by Crypto.com. Majority-owned by Trump Media, Crypto.com and Yorkville, Trump Media Group CRO Strategy aims to build a treasury of at least $6.42 billion. “Largest publicly traded CRO treasury” According to the announcement, Trump Media Group CRO Strategy will fund its digital asset treasury with $1 billion in CRO tokens, $420 million in cash and warrants, plus a $5 billion credit line from an affiliate of Yorkville. The capital would make CRO Strategy the “first and largest publicly traded CRO treasury company,” the companies said in the announcement, adding that it would potentially become the “largest digital asset treasury company to market cap ratio in history.” An excerpt from the Trump Media Group CRO Strategy announcement by Crypto.com CEO Kris Marszalek. Source: Kris Marszalek As part of the business combination, Yorkville will apply to have its Class A ordinary shares trade on Nasdaq under the symbol MCGA. Validator node for staking rewards Following the completion of the business combination, Trump Media Group CRO Strategy plans to capture long-term value by allocating “substantially all of the company’s cash reserves” to acquire CRO. The company emphasized its focus on yield-generating assets rather than “traditional non-productive holdings.” The strategy includes the establishment of operation of a validator node, or a specialized participant in the Cronos’ proof-of-stake (PoS) blockchain network, along with the delegation of CRO…
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.497+0.52%
Capverse
CAP$0.07117-1.01%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.018949+3.62%
Jaa
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/27 13:03
Jaa
Ripple, Circle back Singapore’s Tazapay in Series B round to scale cross-border payments

Ripple, Circle back Singapore’s Tazapay in Series B round to scale cross-border payments

Tazapay has secured Series B funding from Ripple, Circle, and Peak XV to accelerate its global licensing push and strengthen cross-border payment solutions across more than 70 markets
B
B$0.66868+17.59%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10558+4.84%
CROSS
CROSS$0.21666-2.65%
Jaa
Crypto.news2025/08/27 13:01
Jaa
MetaMask adds Google and Apple social logins for easier wallet access

MetaMask adds Google and Apple social logins for easier wallet access

MetaMask launches social logins via Google and Apple, easing wallet setup while keeping accounts self-custodial.
Octavia
VIA$0.0154-0.64%
Ambire Wallet
WALLET$0.0266-1.22%
Jaa
Crypto.news2025/08/27 13:01
Jaa
XRP Jumps 6% to Top Market Gainers as Bitcoin Retakes $111K

XRP Jumps 6% to Top Market Gainers as Bitcoin Retakes $111K

The post XRP Jumps 6% to Top Market Gainers as Bitcoin Retakes $111K appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Altcoins bounced back sharply on Tuesday after a steep sell-off over the prior 48 hours, with traders seizing lower prices as an opportunity to re-enter the market. XRP led the recovery, gaining 6% over the past 24 hours. Solana (SOL) and dogecoin (DOGE) each climbed about 4.5%, while ethereum (ETH) added 5% over the same period. Open interest across these tokens also ticked higher, signaling renewed speculative activity. XRP once again stood out, with its open interest rising 4.2% in the past day. The uptick comes as CME Group announced earlier Tuesday that its crypto futures suite surpassed $30 billion in notional open interest for the first time. SOL and XRP futures each crossed the $1 billion mark, with XRP becoming the fastest contract to reach that level—doing so in just over three months. Analysts see this milestone as evidence of market maturity and growing institutional participation in crypto derivatives, not to mention the sort of interest a spot XRP ETF might generate. “Think people might be underestimating demand for spot XRP ETFs,” wrote ETF expert Nate Geraci. The broader market also strengthened, with the CoinDesk 20 Index (CD20) up 3.6% on Tuesday. Bitcoin (BTC) lagged behind, gaining only about 1%, but did cross back over the $111,000 mark after dropping below $109,000 at one point hours earlier. Both bitcoin and ether hit record highs earlier this month, lifted by expectations of monetary easing and increased institutional demand. Yet sentiment may be running too hot, according to blockchain analytics firm Santiment. In a report published Sunday, the firm warned that optimism around a potential Federal Reserve rate cut in September has reached levels that often precede corrections. “While optimism about a rate cut is fueling the market, social data suggests caution is warranted,” Santiment said, pointing to a spike in…
Solana
SOL$214.54+4.24%
Bitcoin
BTC$111,577.88-0.06%
CROSS
CROSS$0.21666-2.65%
Jaa
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/27 13:00
Jaa
‘Sugar Match’ Puts a Crypto Twist on ‘Candy Crush’ via Tezos Etherlink Network

‘Sugar Match’ Puts a Crypto Twist on ‘Candy Crush’ via Tezos Etherlink Network

The post ‘Sugar Match’ Puts a Crypto Twist on ‘Candy Crush’ via Tezos Etherlink Network appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. In brief Sugar Match is a new mobile puzzle game akin to Candy Crush Saga, albeit with crypto features. The game is built around the CNDY token minted on Tezos layer-2 network, Etherlink. The mobile game is now available in Google Play Store and Apple App Store. Candy Crush Saga’s glossy, streamlined take on match-3 puzzling has racked up more than 1 billion mobile downloads—and now the formula is getting a fresh crypto spin with the launch of Sugar Match, a game built on the Tezos layer-2 network, Etherlink.  The iOS and Android game, built by Sugar Gaming Studios, aims to differentiate itself from other match-3 games—puzzle games that task users with moving objects to connect and clear three or more like items—with its competitive player-versus-player (PvP) mode and skill-based crypto earnings, leveling up the experience. “Match-3 games are one of the most proven and successful genres in mobile gaming,” Sugar Gaming Studios co-founder and CEO Nikolay Mitev told Decrypt, adding that the genre’s accessibility is “crucial” to its ability to onboard millions of players from Web2 to Web3. “Crypto adds an extra layer of value and excitement,” Mitev added. “In Web2, players spend billions on in-app purchases but rarely receive any lasting value back. That’s where play-to-earn aligns perfectly: It gives casual players a new dimension of engagement while keeping the same fun, addictive gameplay loop they already love.” Sugar Match pairs that gameplay loop with play-to-earn mechanics, highlighted by its PvP mode that pits three players against each other in a real-time puzzle race across five timed rounds. Each participant pays an entry fee to join, and the winner walks away with all of the CNDY tokens.  Players will also be able to earn the token via seasonal tournaments, leaderboard competitions, and loyalty programs. “This structure solves the…
FUNToken
FUN$0.009458-0.29%
Mode Network
MODE$0.001834-3.82%
Sugar Boy
SUGAR$0.000449--%
Jaa
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/27 12:58
Jaa
BitMine received 131,700 ETH from three major institutions in the past 12 hours and currently holds a total of 1.845 million ETH

BitMine received 131,700 ETH from three major institutions in the past 12 hours and currently holds a total of 1.845 million ETH

PANews reported on August 27th that, according to on-chain analyst Yu Jin, BitMine (BMNR) received 131,736 ETH (US$591 million) from three institutional platforms, BitGo, Galaxy Digital, and FalconX, over the past 12 hours. Including these ETH purchases this week, BitMine now holds 1.845 million ETH (US$8.54 billion), at an average price of approximately US$3,868.
Major
MAJOR$0.16181-0.35%
Ethereum
ETH$4,468.97-1.12%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00699+3.70%
Jaa
PANews2025/08/27 12:58
Jaa
Asia FX Confronts Volatility: Fed Independence Worries & Australian Dollar’s Resilient Surge

Asia FX Confronts Volatility: Fed Independence Worries & Australian Dollar’s Resilient Surge

BitcoinWorld Asia FX Confronts Volatility: Fed Independence Worries & Australian Dollar’s Resilient Surge The global financial landscape is a complex tapestry woven with threads of economic data, geopolitical shifts, and central bank policies. Recently, two distinct narratives have emerged, capturing the attention of investors and shaping Forex trends: the cautious downturn in Asia FX amidst growing concerns over Federal Reserve independence, and the remarkable resilience of the Australian Dollar following robust CPI data. Understanding these divergent forces is crucial for anyone navigating the intricate world of currency markets. Asia FX Under Pressure: Decoding Fed Independence Concerns Why are whispers about the Federal Reserve’s independence causing ripples across Asian markets? The Federal Reserve, often considered the world’s most influential central bank, traditionally operates with a degree of autonomy from political interference. This independence is vital as it allows the Fed to make monetary policy decisions—like setting interest rates—based purely on economic indicators, free from short-term political pressures. When this perceived independence is questioned, it creates uncertainty. What Exactly is Fed Independence, and Why Does it Matter Now? Autonomy in Policy: The Fed’s ability to set interest rates and manage the money supply without direct political intervention. This ensures decisions are made for long-term economic stability, not political cycles. Market Confidence: Investors trust that the Fed will act decisively against inflation or recession, even if those actions are unpopular. Erosion of this trust can lead to market instability. Recent Worries: Concerns have mounted due to public commentary from political figures regarding interest rate paths and the Fed’s performance. Such remarks can be interpreted as attempts to influence policy, triggering anxiety among market participants. For Asia FX, the implications are significant. A less independent Fed might be perceived as more susceptible to political pressure, potentially leading to less aggressive inflation fighting or delayed rate cuts. This uncertainty can trigger capital outflows from riskier emerging markets in Asia, as investors seek the perceived safety of the U.S. Dollar. Consequently, currencies like the Korean Won, Malaysian Ringgit, and Indian Rupee may face downward pressure, impacting trade and investment flows across the region. Australian Dollar’s Resilience: What Hot CPI Data Reveals In stark contrast to the cautious mood in Asian markets, the Australian Dollar has shown impressive strength. This surge is primarily attributed to recent, unexpectedly strong CPI data. The Consumer Price Index (CPI) is a critical economic indicator that measures the average change over time in the prices paid by urban consumers for a market basket of consumer goods and services. Essentially, it’s the primary gauge of inflation. Why is ‘Hot’ CPI Data So Important for the Aussie? Inflationary Pressure: When CPI data comes in ‘hot’—meaning higher than economists’ forecasts—it signals that inflation remains persistent in the economy. Central Bank Response: High inflation typically prompts central banks, like the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA), to consider tightening monetary policy, primarily through raising interest rates, to cool down the economy and bring inflation back to target levels. Yield Attraction: Higher interest rates in Australia make the Australian Dollar more attractive to global investors seeking better returns on their investments (known as ‘carry trade’). This increased demand for the currency leads to its appreciation. The recent robust CPI data has fueled expectations that the RBA may need to implement further rate hikes or keep rates elevated for longer than previously anticipated. This hawkish outlook has significantly bolstered the Australian Dollar, allowing it to firm against other major currencies, even amidst broader global uncertainties. This divergence highlights how domestic economic strength can insulate a currency from external pressures, at least temporarily. Navigating Global Currency Markets Amidst Divergent Trends The simultaneous narrative of a cautious Asia FX and a strong Australian Dollar creates a fascinating dynamic within global currency markets. Investors are now grappling with a landscape where different regions are reacting to unique internal and external factors. This divergence underscores the importance of a nuanced approach to currency trading and investment. How Do These Trends Interact on the Global Stage? Safe-Haven Flows: Worries about Fed independence can boost the U.S. Dollar as a traditional safe-haven asset, potentially putting more pressure on Asian currencies. Carry Trade Opportunities: The higher yields offered by the Australian Dollar due to strong CPI data can attract capital from countries with lower interest rates, creating profitable carry trade opportunities for investors. Commodity Link: Australia is a major commodity exporter. Strong commodity prices, coupled with higher interest rates, further support the Aussie, while some Asian economies, being net importers, might feel additional pressure from a stronger USD. Understanding these interactions is key to forecasting future Forex trends. While the Australian Dollar benefits from its domestic economic strength, Asian currencies face a more complex environment influenced by global risk sentiment and the perceived stability of major central banks. The table below provides a snapshot of how these forces might be playing out: Currency/Region Key Driver Impact on Currency Outlook Asia FX Fed Independence Worries, USD Strength Downward pressure, increased volatility Cautious, dependent on global risk sentiment Australian Dollar Hot CPI Data, RBA Rate Hike Expectations Upward momentum, yield appeal Positive, supported by domestic data U.S. Dollar Safe-haven demand, Fed policy uncertainty Potential for continued strength Strong, especially during periods of global risk aversion Actionable Insights for Forex Traders: Strategies in a Volatile Landscape In an environment characterized by divergent central bank policies and varying economic data, successful navigation of Forex trends requires vigilance and a well-defined strategy. For traders and investors, these dynamics present both challenges and opportunities. What Should Traders Consider Amidst These Shifting Sands? Monitor Central Bank Communications: Pay close attention to statements from the Federal Reserve, Reserve Bank of Australia, and Asian central banks. Any shift in tone or policy guidance can significantly impact currency valuations. Focus on Economic Data: Key economic releases, especially inflation figures (like CPI data), employment reports, and GDP growth, will continue to be primary drivers of currency movements. Strong data in one region can create arbitrage opportunities against weaker regions. Risk Management is Paramount: Given the heightened volatility, employing robust risk management techniques, such as setting stop-loss orders and managing position sizes, is more crucial than ever. Diversification and Hedging: Consider diversifying currency exposure across different regions to mitigate risks. For businesses with international operations, hedging strategies can protect against adverse currency movements. Technical vs. Fundamental Analysis: While fundamental factors like interest rates and economic data are driving long-term trends, technical analysis can help identify short-term entry and exit points in a volatile market. The current environment demands a proactive approach. Understanding the underlying causes of market movements, from concerns over Fed independence to the impact of strong CPI data, empowers traders to make more informed decisions. The interplay between global and local factors will continue to shape the direction of global currency markets, making adaptability a key trait for success. Conclusion: Navigating the New Normal in Currency Markets The currency markets are constantly evolving, presenting a fascinating interplay of global and local forces. The recent divergence between a cautious Asia FX and a firm Australian Dollar serves as a powerful reminder of this complexity. While concerns over Fed independence cast a shadow of uncertainty over some emerging markets, robust CPI data in Australia has provided a solid foundation for the Aussie’s strength. For investors and traders, these contrasting narratives highlight the critical need for continuous analysis, agile strategies, and a deep understanding of the factors driving Forex trends. As we move forward, monitoring central bank actions, economic indicators, and geopolitical developments will be paramount to successfully navigate these dynamic global currency markets. To learn more about the latest Forex market trends, explore our article on key developments shaping global currency movements and central bank policies. This post Asia FX Confronts Volatility: Fed Independence Worries & Australian Dollar’s Resilient Surge first appeared on BitcoinWorld and is written by Editorial Team
LETSTOP
STOP$0.16314+1.27%
U
U$0.0118-0.84%
ChangeX
CHANGE$0.00213657-0.27%
Jaa
Coinstats2025/08/27 12:55
Jaa
Shocking $5 Million Loss Hits Better Bank DeFi

Shocking $5 Million Loss Hits Better Bank DeFi

The post Shocking $5 Million Loss Hits Better Bank DeFi appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. PulseChain Hack: Shocking $5 Million Loss Hits Better Bank DeFi Skip to content Home Crypto News PulseChain Hack: Shocking $5 Million Loss Hits Better Bank DeFi Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/pulsechain-hack-better-bank/
DeFi
DEFI$0.001689+2.11%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.018949+3.62%
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.07839+12.16%
Jaa
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/27 12:52
Jaa
Best Ways to Earn Major Returns With Crypto in 2025

Best Ways to Earn Major Returns With Crypto in 2025

The post Best Ways to Earn Major Returns With Crypto in 2025 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News Discover the best strategies for earning major returns with crypto in 2025, from staking and ETFs to early-stage altcoins poised for breakout success. The cryptocurrency market has never been short on opportunity, but 2025 is shaping up to be a year where timing and positioning matter more than ever. Investors entering the market today are faced with more choices than at any other point in the past decade. From staking opportunities and liquidity pools to high-growth altcoins and regulated exchange-traded funds (ETFs), the landscape is evolving at speed. Those aiming for significant returns need to think strategically about where to place capital, whether it’s in established networks like Bitcoin and Ethereum or in emerging projects capturing early interest. One such name drawing increasing attention from analysts is MAGACOIN FINANCE, a project frequently compared to the early stages of PEPE and DOGECOIN. Passive income through staking and yield farming One of the most straightforward ways to earn steady returns in the crypto market is through staking and yield farming. By locking tokens into a network’s smart contract, investors not only help secure the system but also generate rewards. Staking on networks like Ethereum, Cardano, or Solana often provides predictable annual yields, though they rarely match the explosive upside potential of earlier-stage assets. Yield farming can offer higher rewards but comes with added risk, as returns depend heavily on liquidity conditions and smart contract stability. For those seeking consistent, mid-range returns, these mechanisms remain attractive. Trading and market cycles Active traders often look for opportunities in short-term price fluctuations. Volatility is both the risk and the reward of cryptocurrency markets, and strategies such as swing trading or arbitrage can produce notable gains. However, these approaches demand time, skill, and constant market monitoring. While many retail traders enter the space through…
Moonveil
MORE$0.10558+4.84%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.018949+3.62%
Wink
LIKE$0.01217-4.48%
Jaa
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/27 12:50
Jaa
Best Ways to Earn Major Returns With Crypto

Best Ways to Earn Major Returns With Crypto

The cryptocurrency market has never been short on opportunity, but 2025 is shaping up to be a year where timing […] The post Best Ways to Earn Major Returns With Crypto appeared first on Coindoo.
Major
MAJOR$0.16181-0.35%
Jaa
Coindoo2025/08/27 12:47
Jaa

Trendaavat uutiset

Lisää

Why is it difficult for stablecoin summer to ignite Crypto enthusiasm?

Ethereum and Chainlink Whales Accumulate MAGACOIN FINANCE Before 2025 Breakout

Countdown to Foundation Exit? The Rise of the Corporate System and the Reconstruction of Crypto Governance Paradigm

21Shares applies to the US SEC to launch spot SEI ETF

Crypto Bull Run Dead? Analyst Says The Real Top Isn’t Here Yet