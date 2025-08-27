Jordan unveils e-passports as Greece readies digital IDs

Jordan is making a major step toward its goals for mainstream digitization of public services, the latest of which is the plan for an electronic passport service for travelers. According to a statement by the Jordanian Ministry of Interior, the electronic passport pilot will begin on September 1 and operate alongside the traditional passport. The e-passport will attract the same fees as the traditional identification document, with citizens given the choice to opt for either offering. Unveiled by the Civil Status and Passports Department, the e-passport features state-of-the-art functionalities which Interior Minister Mazen Faraya describes as a "qualitative leap" in government services. The e-passport features an electronic chip containing the holders' personal and biometric data. Director General of the Civil Status and Passports Department, Ghaith Al-Tayeb, revealed that the chip will make it easier for specialized airport devices to read the stored information. Furthermore, the profile page of Jordan's electronic passport supports precise laser printing and advanced security features to prevent tampering and forgery. An early look at the electronic passport indicates the use of damage-resistant polycarbonate and other tactile elements for the profile page. To support the global acceptance of the upcoming electronic passport, Digital Economy and Entrepreneurship Minister Sami Smeirat confirmed that the country has activated the public key infrastructure (PKI) system, unveiling Jordan's issuing certificate. Smeirant noted that the certificate has received backing from the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) plus inclusion in the Public Key Directory. Upon launch, the e-passport will be valid for five years, and residents will be able to make applications via the Civil Status and Passports Department's online portal or the Sanad app. The Jordan Post will deliver the e-passport to applicants after processing. Jordan joins the digitization…