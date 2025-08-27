MEXC-pörssi
Vitalik Buterin Reveals Why They’re Astonishingly More Accurate
Vitalik Buterin Reveals Why They're Astonishingly More Accurate
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/27 13:25
MyStonks platform's 24-hour transaction volume exceeded US$200 million
PANews reported on August 27th that as of 1:00 PM on the same day, the MyStonks platform's 24-hour trading volume reached $209.11 million. Currently, the platform has 179 RWA token assets listed and 37,063 users. MyStonks is a decentralized digital asset trading platform specializing in US stock token asset and contract trading (supporting up to 20x leverage). Leveraging blockchain technology, it enables efficient and transparent digital asset trading and management, promoting the digitization of traditional assets and enhancing liquidity.
PANews
2025/08/27 13:24
Millionaire’s Playbook for 2025: MoonBull Whitelist Emerges as the Next 100x Crypto While Book of Meme and Moo Deng Rally
Have you ever looked back at missed moonshots and thought, “That should’ve been me”? The crypto world is buzzing again with fresh contenders that could deliver the next 100x crypto returns. Right now, three names are making noise across trading groups and Twitter threads: MoonBull, Book of Meme, and Moo Deng. Each of these meme-inspired […]
Coinstats
2025/08/27 13:15
5 memecoins positioned to skyrocket as social buzz grows in August
Social media chatter has grown in August, with certain memecoins garnering mentions and hype online. […]
Coinstats
2025/08/27 13:15
TRUMP ETF: Canary Capital Joins The Memecoin Mania With New S-1 Filing
TRUMP ETF: Canary Capital Joins The Memecoin Mania With New S-1 Filing
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/27 13:15
US Government to Put Economic Data on The Blockchain
The United States Commerce Secretary has said that the department will start publishing GDP data on a blockchain.
CryptoPotato
2025/08/27 13:14
Story will hold the Origin Summit during KBW, with key representatives from Grayscale, Pudgy Penguins, The Black Label, and SM Entertainment confirmed to attend.
PANews reported on August 27th that Story announced it will host the Origin Summit, an offline event during Korea Blockchain Week (KBW). The conference, to be held in Seoul on September 23rd, will focus on cutting-edge topics such as the integration of IP, AI, and encryption. It is worth noting that core representatives from South Korea's top economic, entertainment, gaming, home entertainment and large chaebol groups will gather together to discuss the future development of IP. The first batch of confirmed guests for the summit include: Grayscale Managing Director, Pudgy Penguins CEO, BTS's agency HYPE CEO, BLACKPINK & BIGBANG members' new label The Black Label CEO, SM Entertainment CAO, and SK Networks CEO. Meanwhile, senior executives from institutions such as Polygon, Morgan Stanley, and Animoca Brands will also be in attendance.
PANews
2025/08/27 13:12
Jordan unveils e-passports as Greece readies digital IDs
The post Jordan unveils e-passports as Greece readies digital IDs appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Homepage > News > Business > Jordan unveils e-passports as Greece readies digital IDs Jordan is making a major step toward its goals for mainstream digitization of public services, the latest of which is the plan for an electronic passport service for travelers. According to a statement by the Jordanian Ministry of Interior, the electronic passport pilot will begin on September 1 and operate alongside the traditional passport. The e-passport will attract the same fees as the traditional identification document, with citizens given the choice to opt for either offering. Unveiled by the Civil Status and Passports Department, the e-passport features state-of-the-art functionalities which Interior Minister Mazen Faraya describes as a "qualitative leap" in government services. The e-passport features an electronic chip containing the holders' personal and biometric data. Director General of the Civil Status and Passports Department, Ghaith Al-Tayeb, revealed that the chip will make it easier for specialized airport devices to read the stored information. Furthermore, the profile page of Jordan's electronic passport supports precise laser printing and advanced security features to prevent tampering and forgery. An early look at the electronic passport indicates the use of damage-resistant polycarbonate and other tactile elements for the profile page. To support the global acceptance of the upcoming electronic passport, Digital Economy and Entrepreneurship Minister Sami Smeirat confirmed that the country has activated the public key infrastructure (PKI) system, unveiling Jordan's issuing certificate. Smeirant noted that the certificate has received backing from the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) plus inclusion in the Public Key Directory. Upon launch, the e-passport will be valid for five years, and residents will be able to make applications via the Civil Status and Passports Department's online portal or the Sanad app. The Jordan Post will deliver the e-passport to applicants after processing. Jordan joins the digitization…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/27 13:10
Joining The Global Dollar Network
Joining The Global Dollar Network
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/27 13:07
India Pushes Crypto Under Tax Rules, Traders Face New Compliance Pressure
TLDR: India introduces capital gains tax on crypto trading under new law, placing digital assets alongside gold and real estate. Tax authorities prepare audits targeting undeclared crypto trades, with exchanges asked to supply transaction data. New compliance demands raise costs for exchanges and push investors to reconsider high-frequency price speculation strategies. Blockchain forensics tools now [...] The post India Pushes Crypto Under Tax Rules, Traders Face New Compliance Pressure appeared first on Blockonomi.
Blockonomi
2025/08/27 13:05
