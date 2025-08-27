MEXC-pörssi
Survey: About a quarter of UK adults are willing to invest in cryptocurrencies for retirement
PANews reported on August 27 that, according to Cointelegraph, British insurance company Aviva said that a survey of 2,000 British adults found that 27% were willing to include cryptocurrencies in their retirement funds, with just over 40% saying they were motivated by higher potential returns. The survey, conducted by Censuswide from June 4th to 6th, also found that 23% of respondents said they would consider withdrawing part or all of their existing pension funds to invest in cryptocurrencies. Aviva reports that approximately one-fifth of respondents said they hold or have held cryptocurrency in the past. Approximately two-thirds of respondents said they still hold cryptocurrency in some capacity. Nearly one-fifth of UK adults aged 25 to 34 said they have withdrawn their pension funds to invest in cryptocurrency. Respondents cited security risks such as hacking and phishing attacks, and the lack of regulation and protection of cryptocurrencies as their top risk concerns, at 41% and 37%, respectively. Volatility was ranked third, at 30%.
PANews
2025/08/27 13:37
Jerome Powell Hints at Rate Cuts
The post Jerome Powell Hints at Rate Cuts appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News Jerome Powell signals possible Fed rate cuts, sending Bitcoin near $120K and Ethereum toward all-time highs. Crypto markets surge in response. The annual Jackson Hole Economic Symposium delivered a shock to global markets after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell signaled the possibility of rate cuts as early as September. His dovish tone, a sharp departure from months of caution, was enough to send the cryptocurrency market into overdrive. Bitcoin is closing in on a new all-time high after briefly dipping to $112,000, while Ethereum staged an even stronger recovery, climbing back toward its all-time highs. Altcoins across the board followed the same explosive pattern, reigniting optimism that the next bull run may already be underway. For investors, the timing couldn’t be more critical. With liquidity set to increase if rate cuts materialize, risk-on assets are preparing for an inflow of fresh capital. Projects like MAGACOIN FINANCE are now being highlighted as the next big opportunity, offering early participants the kind of upside that made legends out of past bull market winners. Powell’s Sudden Shift at Jackson Hole The Fed has kept interest rates steady between 4.25% and 4.5% for months, balancing inflation concerns with steady job growth. But Powell acknowledged that downside risks to employment are growing, hinting that the Fed may need to act soon. His remarks marked a pivot in focus – away from inflation fears and toward safeguarding the labor market. This was the green light traders had been waiting for, sparking a massive repositioning in both equities and crypto. Crypto Reacts With Conviction Bitcoin quickly rebounded, while Ethereum was even stronger, gaining 10% and recovering near its all-time high. Other altcoins surged as well, signaling broad-based strength in the market. The clear link between Fed policy and speculative assets was on full display, with…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/27 13:35
Ethereum, ETH Treasuries at ‘Good Entry Point’ After Market Pullback: Standard Chartered
The post Ethereum, ETH Treasuries at ‘Good Entry Point’ After Market Pullback: Standard Chartered appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. In brief Standard Chartered’s Geoffrey Kendrick sees Ethereum’s pullback from its all-time high as a “great entry point” with $7,500 target by end of 2025. Treasury companies and ETFs have purchased 4.9% of circulating ETH since June, with buying pressure driving the recent surge to $4,953 all-time high. Ethereum ETFs attracted $444 million inflows Monday vs $219M for Bitcoin ETFs, as Ethereum outperforms BTC 32.6% vs 17.3% year-to-date. Ethereum’s pullback from all-time highs creates a “great entry point” for investors, according to Standard Chartered. The bank’s head of digital assets, Geoffrey Kendrick, believes Ethereum will reach $7,500 by the end of 2025 as institutional interest grows. In a research note seen by Decrypt, he explained that Ethereum treasury companies and exchange-traded funds have purchased 4.9% of the ETH in circulation since June. Kendrick argues that this buying pressure has played an instrumental role in helping the world’s second-largest cryptocurrency surge to $4,953 on Sunday—eclipsing the previous all-time high set in November 2021. “Although these inflows have been significant, the point is that they are just getting started,” he added. Last month, Kenrick had predicted that treasury companies will soon own 10% of all ETH in circulation—and now, he says that target is well on track to be met. “ETH and the ETH treasury companies are cheap at today’s levels,” he wrote. At the time of writing, CoinMarketCap data shows Ethereum is now trading at a 10.9% discount to the record highs set just two days ago. Kendrick previously argued that it makes more sense for treasury companies to hold ETH rather than BTC as a reserve asset. “ETH corporate treasuries can capture both staking rewards and decentralized finance (DeFi) leverage opportunities, which U.S. Ethereum ETFs currently cannot. As such, we think ETH treasury companies have even more growth potential than…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/27 13:34
Jerome Powell Hints at Rate Cuts – Crypto Markets Explode
The annual Jackson Hole Economic Symposium delivered a shock to global markets after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell signaled the […] The post Jerome Powell Hints at Rate Cuts – Crypto Markets Explode appeared first on Coindoo.
Coindoo
2025/08/27 13:34
US Chooses Blockchain for Economic Reporting
The post US Chooses Blockchain for Economic Reporting appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick announced the move at a White House cabinet meeting. The main goal is to make government data more secure and transparent, starting with GDP figures before expanding to other agencies. The decision aligns the US with global examples like Estonia, the EU, Singapore, Australia, and California, which have already adopted blockchain in public administration. However, while blockchain ensures tamper-proof distribution, it does not guarantee the accuracy of the data itself. Blockchain to Host US Data US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick announced during a White House cabinet meeting that the Department of Commerce will begin publishing economic statistics, including gross domestic product (GDP) data, on the blockchain. Lutnick described the initiative as a step toward expanding blockchain-based data distribution across federal agencies, and told President Donald Trump and other officials that the move reflects Trump’s image as the “crypto president.” He added that the rollout will start with GDP figures before potentially expanding to other departments once implementation details are finalized. The move places the United States alongside a growing list of governments adopting blockchain for public administration. Estonia pioneered the approach in 2016 by integrating Guardtime’s KSI blockchain into its e-Health system. It later extended it to its digital ID network. In Europe, the European Blockchain Services Infrastructure (EBSI) was launched in 2018, with member states hosting validator nodes for cross-border public services. Singapore and Australia trialed a blockchain system for trade documents in 2021, while California digitized 42 million car titles on a permissioned Avalanche blockchain in 2024. The announcement also comes against a backdrop of political tension over economic data. Trump frequently questioned the reliability of official statistics, and even dismissed GDP forecasts and jobs reports as biased or inaccurate. Earlier this month, he fired Bureau of Labor Statistics Commissioner Erika McEntarfer after a…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/27 13:31
Beyond Ethereum and Bitcoin: Analyst Reveals His Top Altcoin Picks
The post Beyond Ethereum and Bitcoin: Analyst Reveals His Top Altcoin Picks appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The post Beyond Ethereum and Bitcoin: Analyst Reveals His Top Altcoin Picks appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News The cryptocurrency market has had a turbulent week, swinging between sharp pullbacks and brief rallies. After Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell’s remarks at Jackson Hole on Friday, Bitcoin staged a dramatic rebound, jumping from $110,000 to nearly $117,000 within hours. Ethereum also stole headlines by hitting a fresh all-time high at $4,900. But as quickly as momentum arrived, the market has cooled again, leaving traders trying to read the next move. Rotation Signals: From Bitcoin to Altcoins One development stands out: Bitcoin dominance is slipping. Currently hovering around 57%, this decline shows capital rotating into altcoins. The pattern is similar to earlier bull market cycles, where Bitcoin rallies first, stalls, and then altcoins take the stage. Historically, August has been a slow month for crypto markets. In 2021, momentum didn’t return until late September. Analyst View: Which Altcoins Hold the Strongest Potential? The fall in Bitcoin dominance, combined with Ethereum’s breakout, hints that altcoins may be on the verge of their own season. If history repeats, the next few weeks could see liquidity pour into a wider set of projects. In a recent interview with Coinpedia, market analyst Lennaert Snyder outlined where he sees the greatest long-term opportunity beyond Bitcoin and Ethereum. His focus is on Layer-1 blockchains with thriving ecosystems and Ethereum Layer-2 networks that enhance scalability. He said that Arbitrum and Optimism are the two Ethereum Layer-2s poised for lasting success, with Arbitrum being his top pick thanks to its developer activity and adoption. “I also believe ETH L2s will continue to play a major role in scaling Ethereum. That’s why I see Arbitrum and Optimism as strong long-term plays, with ARB as my favorite,” he said. On the Layer-1…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/27 13:30
Major Bitcoin Critic Peter Schiff Reveals What He Expects Following the Recent Drop in BTC Price
Analyst Peter Schiff, known for his criticism of Bitcoin, shared his BTC predictions in his statement. Continue Reading: Major Bitcoin Critic Peter Schiff Reveals What He Expects Following the Recent Drop in BTC Price
Coinstats
2025/08/27 13:30
Trump Media Partners with Crypto.com to Launch $6.4B CRO Treasury
Trump Media and Technology Group, the parent company of President Donald Trump’s Truth Social, has officially entered the cryptocurrency market with a bold new initiative. On Tuesday, the company announced a partnership with Crypto.com and Yorkville Acquisition to launch a digital asset treasury dedicated entirely to Cronos (CRO). The new entity, called Trump Media Group […]
Coinstats
2025/08/27 13:28
Büyük Bitcoin Düşmanı Peter Schiff, BTC Fiyatında Son Düşüşün Ardından Beklediklerini Açıkladı!
Altın savunucusu ve Bitcoin karşıtı söylemleriyle tanınan ekonomist Peter Schiff, sosyal medyada yaptığı son paylaşımda Bitcoin fiyatındaki gerilemeye dikkat çekti. Schiff, Bitcoin’in 109 bin doların altına düştüğünü ve son iki haftada gördüğü zirveden yüzde 13 gerilediğini belirterek, “Tüm bu hype ve kurumsal alımlara rağmen bu zayıflık endişe verici olmalı. En azından, 75 bin dolar seviyelerine […] Kaynak: Bitcoinsistemi.com
Coinstats
2025/08/27 13:27
Bitcoin ETFs stop six days of outflows with $219M inflows
After fleeing like thieves, the giants of finance return to bitcoin. Bluff, opportunity or reverse panic? Capital is swirling, the suspense remains intact. L’article Bitcoin ETFs stop six days of outflows with $219M inflows est apparu en premier sur Cointribune.
Coinstats
2025/08/27 13:26
