2025-08-29 Friday

Strategy Faces Scrutiny Over Stock Issuance To Fund Bitcoin Buying

Strategy Faces Scrutiny Over Stock Issuance To Fund Bitcoin Buying

The post Strategy Faces Scrutiny Over Stock Issuance To Fund Bitcoin Buying appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Strategy Faces Scrutiny Over Stock Issuance To Fund Bitcoin Buying
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/29 03:45
Bitcoin is Undervalued Relative to Gold, JPMorgan Says

Bitcoin is Undervalued Relative to Gold, JPMorgan Says

The post Bitcoin is Undervalued Relative to Gold, JPMorgan Says appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The Bitcoin price is undervalued relative to gold, analysts at JPMorgan, a top-tier financial holding company with around $4 trillion in assets under management (AUM), told investors in a note on Thursday. According to JPMorgan analysts, led by Nikolaos Panigirtzoglou, the Bitcoin price may rise by 13% to reach a target of $126,000, matching gold's $5 trillion in private investment. JPMorgan Comments On Bitcoin's Upside Against Gold According to a JPMorgan research report, Bitcoin's volatility index has dropped from 60% to 30% during the last six months. As such, Bitcoin is currently twice as volatile as gold, the smallest gap ever recorded since its inception. With Bitcoin largely undervalued compared to gold amid its low volatility, JPMorgan noted that BTC's mainstream adoption is well-positioned to grow ahead. Moreover, the largest U.S. bank, which had previously been skeptical about Bitcoin's role as a safe haven, noted the rising corporate treasury demand, which has led companies to increase their holdings to around 6% of Bitcoin's total supply. This forms part of the reasons why these JPMorgan analysts predict that the BTC price will rebound soon to a new all-time high. "Yes, this is the upside we highlighted in our note, which we envisage to be reached by year's end," Panigirtzoglou noted. Catalyst For Higher Prices Bitcoin price is expected to rebound in the near future, thanks to the rising adoption among institutional investors. According to market data from BitcoinTreasuries, 309 entities, including Michael Saylor's Strategy, have accumulated 3.68 million Bitcoins as part of their treasury management. As CoinGape reported, Strategy now holds 3% of BTC's total supply following its latest $356 million purchase. Additionally, the United States spot Bitcoin ETFs have become the fastest-growing ETFs to surpass $100 billion in just about a year. At the time of this writing, the U.S. spot…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/29 03:42
Trump Sons-Backed American Bitcoin Plans September Nasdaq Debut via Gryphon Merger

Trump Sons-Backed American Bitcoin Plans September Nasdaq Debut via Gryphon Merger

The post Trump Sons-Backed American Bitcoin Plans September Nasdaq Debut via Gryphon Merger appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. American Bitcoin, a bitcoin-mining startup founded by Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump, has secured investors for an all-stock merger with Gryphon Digital Mining that will take the business public on Nasdaq in early September, according to Reuters. The combined company will keep the American Bitcoin name and trade under the ticker ABTC. After the transaction closes, the Trump brothers and Canadian crypto infrastructure firm Hut 8 will own about 98 percent of the new entity, with Hut 8 alone holding roughly 80 percent, Hut 8 chief executive Asher Genoot said. Anchor shareholders for the listing have already been finalised. American Bitcoin says it aims to become the United States' largest bitcoin miner and is exploring potential stakes in digital-asset firms in Hong Kong and Japan to broaden its footprint. The listing route via merger, rather than a traditional IPO, is intended to give the company faster access to capital markets, Genoot added.
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/29 03:40
Lombard Introduces Native Bitcoin Yield to Solana's DeFi Ecosystem

Lombard Introduces Native Bitcoin Yield to Solana's DeFi Ecosystem

The post Lombard Introduces Native Bitcoin Yield to Solana's DeFi Ecosystem appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Lombard Finance has launched its yield-bearing bitcoin token, LBTC, on the Solana blockchain, introducing the yield-generating BTC asset to the ecosystem. Lombard's LBTC Launches on Solana According to the release shared with Bitcoin.com News, the integration brings more than $1.5 billion in liquid staked bitcoin (BTC) to Solana's decentralized finance (DeFi) landscape. Unlike previous bitcoin […]
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/29 03:39
Pending home sales tick lower in July as canceled contracts spike

Pending home sales tick lower in July as canceled contracts spike

The post Pending home sales tick lower in July as canceled contracts spike appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Signed contracts to buy existing homes, known as pending sales, were weaker in July compared with June, and were canceled at the highest rate since at least 2017. The monthly pending home sales index from the National Association of Realtors dropped 0.4% in July from June, but was still 0.7% higher from July of last year. Mortgage rates in July were moving slightly higher, which could account for some of the drop. The average rate on the popular 30-year fixed mortgage started July at 6.67% and then moved to 6.85% by the middle of the month and ended July at 6.75%, according to Mortgage News Daily. The rate fell more sharply in August and is now sitting at 6.51%. "Even with modest improvements in mortgage rates, housing affordability, and inventory, buyers still remain hesitant," said Lawrence Yun, chief economist for the NAR. "Buying a home is often the most expensive purchase people will make in their lives. This means that going under contract is not a decision homebuyers make quickly."  Not only are sales moving lower, but buyers are canceling these contracts at a swift pace. Redfin, a real estate brokerage, found 15% of contracts were canceled in July, the highest rate since it began tracking the metric in 2017. This is based on a Redfin analysis of pending-sales data from MLS, a national database of listings. The report found cancellations most prevalent in Texas and Florida, citing specifically high rates in San Antonio (22.7%), Fort Lauderdale (21.3%) and Tampa (19.5%). Redfin agents cited "cold feet" as the primary reason buyers are backing out, according to the…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/29 03:38
Unleash Exclusive DApp Rewards Starting Sept. 8

Unleash Exclusive DApp Rewards Starting Sept. 8

The post Unleash Exclusive DApp Rewards Starting Sept. 8 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Solana Mobile Seeker Season: Unleash Exclusive DApp Rewards Starting Sept. 8
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/29 03:37
Solana Policy Institute Donates To Tornado Cash Developers' Legal Defense

Solana Policy Institute Donates To Tornado Cash Developers' Legal Defense

The post Solana Policy Institute Donates To Tornado Cash Developers' Legal Defense appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Aug 28, 2025 at 17:46 // News ﻿In an act of support for decentralized privacy, the Solana Policy Institute has donated $500,000 to the legal defense fund of the Tornado Cash developers. The donation is intended to help cover the legal costs of the developers, who are facing criminal charges in the U.S. and other jurisdictions for allegedly helping facilitate money laundering through their privacy-enhancing smart contract.   On one side are regulators who view privacy tools like Tornado Cash as a means for criminals to launder illicit funds. On the other side are developers and advocates who argue that privacy is a fundamental human right and that the code itself should not be a crime. According to the reports, Roman Storm and Alexey Pertsev were found guilty of crimes linked to the crypto mixer. They are now in prison.  The legal liability or privacy The Solana Policy Institute, in its statement, emphasized its belief that "the ability to transact privately is a critical component of a free and open society."  The case against the Tornado Cash developers has been a pivotal moment for the crypto industry, raising important questions about the legal liability of software developers and the future of on-chain privacy. The donation from the Solana Policy Institute underscores the high stakes of this legal battle and the commitment of many in the crypto space to defend the principles of decentralization and privacy.
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/29 03:36
Taylor Swift's Ring And The Real Diamond Dilemma

Taylor Swift's Ring And The Real Diamond Dilemma

The post Taylor Swift's Ring And The Real Diamond Dilemma appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Are we going back to real now? Taylor Swift's engagement was never going to be an ordinary announcement. When the photographs appeared on Instagram, captioned with her trademark wit: "Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married" the world's attention quickly moved from the line to the detail. The detail, of course, was the ring. An antique diamond of extraordinary size, estimated at up to £4 million. Cut by hand, not machine, its softer sparkle revealing both rarity and history. For Swift, it was a gesture rooted in romance. For the jewellery industry, it was a cultural earthquake. Instagram/ Taylor Swift Taylor Swift's engagement was never going to be an ordinary announcement. When the photographs appeared on Instagram, captioned with her trademark wit: "Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married", the world's attention quickly moved from the line to the detail. The detail, of course, was the ring. An antique diamond of extraordinary size, estimated at up to £4 million. Cut by hand, not machine, its softer sparkle revealing both rarity and history. For Swift, it was a gesture rooted in romance. For the jewellery industry, it was a cultural earthquake. The symbolism of a natural stone Much has been written about Swift's choice of partner. Now the conversation turns to the couple's choice for the stone. Because this is not just a diamond. It was a natural diamond. In an age of heated debate between mined and lab-grown, a decision like this from a star as big as Swift really matters. It lands at a moment when the market feels unsettled, when consumers are weighing ethics against aspiration, budget against symbolism. "High-profile engagements usually favour natural diamonds, largely because of their traditional symbolism and the 'once-in-a-lifetime rarity' story that reflects the relationship itself." Says…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/29 03:35
4 Altcoins to Buy After Ethereum ETF Hype — Solana, TRON & a New Hidden Gem in Focus

4 Altcoins to Buy After Ethereum ETF Hype — Solana, TRON & a New Hidden Gem in Focus

The Ethereum ETF surge has motivated cryptocurrency investors and traders to intensify their search for the best altcoins to buy ahead of the bull cycle. Market attention has turned to altcoins that analysts predict would benefit from the ETF momentum. Solana, TRON, Sei, and a fast-rising new token—MAGACOIN FINANCE—are tokens that have earned the spotlight [...]
Blockonomi2025/08/29 03:35
SOL price stalls despite Solana's DeFi TVL nearing record highs

SOL price stalls despite Solana's DeFi TVL nearing record highs

Solana's DeFi TVL is increasing, but on-chain revenue continues to lag behind.
Crypto.news2025/08/29 03:35
