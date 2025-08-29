Bitcoin is Undervalued Relative to Gold, JPMorgan Says
The post Bitcoin is Undervalued Relative to Gold, JPMorgan Says appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The Bitcoin price is undervalued relative to gold, analysts at JPMorgan, a top-tier financial holding company with around $4 trillion in assets under management (AUM), told investors in a note on Thursday. According to JPMorgan analysts, led by Nikolaos Panigirtzoglou, the Bitcoin price may rise by 13% to reach a target of $126,000, matching gold’s $5 trillion in private investment. JPMorgan Comments On Bitcoin’s Upside Against Gold According to a JPMorgan research report, Bitcoin’s volatility index has dropped from 60% to 30% during the last six months. As such, Bitcoin is currently twice as volatile as gold, the smallest gap ever recorded since its inception. With Bitcoin largely undervalued compared to gold amid its low volatility, JPMorgan noted that BTC’s mainstream adoption is well-positioned to grow ahead. Moreover, the largest U.S. bank, which had previously been skeptical about Bitcoin’s role as a safe haven, noted the rising corporate treasury demand, which has led companies to increase their holdings to around 6% of Bitcoin’s total supply. This forms part of the reasons why these JPMorgan analysts predict that the BTC price will rebound soon to a new all-time high. “Yes, this is the upside we highlighted in our note, which we envisage to be reached by year’s end,” Panigirtzoglou noted. Catalyst For Higher Prices Bitcoin price is expected to rebound in the near future, thanks to the rising adoption among institutional investors. According to market data from BitcoinTreasuries, 309 entities, including Michael Saylor’s Strategy, have accumulated 3.68 million Bitcoins as part of their treasury management. As CoinGape reported, Strategy now holds 3% of BTC’s total supply following its latest $356 million purchase. Additionally, the United States spot Bitcoin ETFs have become the fastest-growing ETFs to surpass $100 billion in just about a year. At the time of this writing, the U.S. spot…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/29 03:42