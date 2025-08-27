MEXC-pörssi
/
Kryptouutiset
/
2025-08-29 Friday
Kryptouutiset
Hemmottele itseäsi kuumimmilla kryptouutisilla ja markkinapäivityksillä
Standard Chartered Bank: Why do we think ETH will reach $7,500 by the end of the year?
Standard Chartered Bank said that even though the second-largest cryptocurrency Ethereum soared to an all-time high of $4,955 on August 25, the valuation of Ethereum and the companies holding it in their treasuries remain undervalued. Geoffrey Kendrick, the bank's head of cryptocurrency research, said that since June, treasuries and ETFs have absorbed nearly 5% of the circulating Ethereum, with treasuries buying 2.6% and ETFs increasing their holdings by 2.3%. The combined 4.9% holdings of the two represent one of the fastest accumulation cycles in the history of cryptocurrency, exceeding the rate at which BTC treasuries and ETFs will increase their holdings by 2% of the circulating supply by the end of 2024. Kendrick said the recent surge in accumulation marks the early stages of a broader accumulation cycle. In a July report, he predicted that treasury firms could eventually control 10% of all circulating ether. Kendrick believes that the 5% holding target seems achievable, given that companies such as BitMINE have publicly stated it is a target. He noted that this means there is still 7.4% of the circulating supply to be accumulated, which will provide strong support for the price of Ethereum. The rapid pace of purchases highlights the growing role of institutional investors in the cryptocurrency market. Kendrick said the synergy between ETF flows and treasury purchases creates a "feedback loop" that could further tighten supply and drive prices higher. Kendrick raised the bank's previous forecast, saying that Ethereum could climb to $7,500 by the end of the year. He also said that the current pullback is an "excellent entry point" for investors to position for subsequent capital inflows. While buying pressure has pushed up the price of Ethereum, the valuations of companies holding Ethereum have moved in the opposite direction. SharpLink and BitMINE are the two most mature Ethereum treasury companies, and their net asset value (NAV) multiples are lower than that of Strategy, the largest Bitcoin treasury company. Kendrick said the valuation discount is unreasonable because Ethereum Treasury can earn 3% staking returns, while the Bitcoin held by Strategy cannot generate such returns. He also mentioned that SBET plans to repurchase shares in the near term when its NAV multiple falls below 1.0, saying this sets a “solid floor” for the Ethereum treasury company’s valuation.
NEAR
$2.509
-0.43%
BTC
$111,560.25
-0.13%
THINK
$0.01859
-2.00%
Jaa
PANews
2025/08/27 14:00
Jaa
Sui Price Forecast Key Support Tested With Upside Target $4.00
Sui is showing slight gains today, though its network activity shows uneven growth across decentralized exchanges. Smaller platforms are expanding quickly, while the largest DEX is consolidating its position. At the time of writing, Sui is trading at $3.45, with a 24-hour trading volume of $2.24 billion and a market cap of $8.06 billion. The […]
SUI
$3.4368
-1.07%
CAP
$0.07117
-1.00%
GAINS
$0.02774
+0.03%
Jaa
Tronweekly
2025/08/27 14:00
Jaa
Urgent Analysis As BTC Dips Below $111,000
The post Urgent Analysis As BTC Dips Below $111,000 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bitcoin Price Drop: Urgent Analysis As BTC Dips Below $111,000 Skip to content Home Crypto News Bitcoin Price Drop: Urgent Analysis as BTC Dips Below $111,000 Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/bitcoin-price-drop-analysis-29/
BTC
$111,560.25
-0.13%
COM
$0.018942
+3.57%
Jaa
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/27 13:58
Jaa
‘Sexualized’ AI Chatbots Pose Threat to Kids, Warn Attorneys General in Letter
The post ‘Sexualized’ AI Chatbots Pose Threat to Kids, Warn Attorneys General in Letter appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. In brief The letter warned AI companies, including Meta, OpenAI, Anthropic and Apple, to prioritize children’s safety. Surveys show seven in ten teenagers in the U.S. have already used generative AI tools, and over half of 8-15 year olds in the UK. Meta was particularly singled out after internal documents revealed AI chatbots were allowed to engage in romantic roleplay with children. The National Association of Attorneys General (NAAG) has written to 13 AI firms, including OpenAI, Anthropic, Apple and Meta, demanding stronger safeguards to protect children from inappropriate and harmful content. It warned that children were being exposed to sexually suggestive material through “flirty” AI chatbots. “Exposing children to sexualized content is indefensible,” the attorneys generals wrote. “And conduct that would be unlawful—or even criminal—if done by humans is not excusable simply because it is done by a machine.” The letter also drew comparisons to the rise of social media, saying government agencies didn’t do enough to highlight the ways it negatively impacted children. “Social media platforms caused significant harm to children, in part because government watchdogs did not do their job fast enough. Lesson learned. The potential harms of AI, like the potential benefits, dwarf the impact of social media,” the group wrote. The use of AI among children is widespread. In the U.S., a survey by non-profit Common Sense Media found seven in ten teenagers had tried generative AI as of 2024. In July 2025, it found more than three-quarters were using AI companions and that half of the respondents said they relied on them regularly. Other countries have seen similar trends. In the UK, a survey last year by regulator Ofcom found that half of online 8-15 year olds had used a generative AI tool in the previous year. The growing use of these tools has…
T
$0.01647
+0.54%
U
$0.0118
-0.84%
RISE
$0.029
+164.16%
Jaa
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/27 13:49
Jaa
Surging ETF Inflows Contrast With On-Chain Fatigue as BTC Reclaims $110K
Your daily access to the back room.
BTC
$111,560.25
-0.13%
ROOM
$0.006074
+0.79%
Jaa
Blockhead
2025/08/27 13:45
Jaa
Unpacking Massive Crypto Liquidations: What 24 Hours Revealed
The post Unpacking Massive Crypto Liquidations: What 24 Hours Revealed appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Unpacking Massive Crypto Liquidations: What 24 Hours Revealed Skip to content Home Crypto News Unpacking Massive Crypto Liquidations: What 24 Hours Revealed Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/crypto-liquidations-market-impact/
COM
$0.018942
+3.57%
Jaa
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/27 13:43
Jaa
Spot Bitcoin ETFs Break Six-Day Outflow Streak With $219M Inflows
The post Spot Bitcoin ETFs Break Six-Day Outflow Streak With $219M Inflows appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Spot Bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs) ended a six-day streak of net outflows on Monday, with $219 million in daily inflows. ETF data platform SoSoValue showed that spot Bitcoin (BTC) ETFs rebounded on Monday, marking a shift in sentiment after six consecutive trading days of net outflows. The outflow streak started on Aug. 15 and extended through Friday, with the biggest outflows coming at $523.31 million on Aug. 19, followed by $311.57 million on Wednesday. The week of outflows followed a Bitcoin market correction after the asset reached record highs. On Aug. 14, CoinGecko data showed that Bitcoin reached a new all-time high of $124,128. Since then, the asset had dropped 11% to $110,186. Spot Bitcoin ETFs see net outflows on six consecutive trading days. Source: SoSoValue Fidelity, BlackRock lead spot Bitcoin ETF rebound Fidelity and BlackRock ETFs led the rebound on Monday, driving a majority of the daily net inflows. The Fidelity’s Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund (FBTC) led the pack, bringing in $65.56 million. BlackRock’s iShares Bitcoin Trust (IBIT) followed closely with $63.38 million, while ARK Invest’s ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF (ARKB) added $61.21 million. Other issuers saw smaller but positive contributions to the day’s inflows. Bitwise’s BITB saw $15.18 million in net inflows, while Grayscale’s Bitcoin Trust (BTC) and VanEck’s HODL fund recorded $7.35 million and $6.32 million, respectively. US Spot Bitcoin ETFs’ performance on Monday. Source: SoSoValue Related: Bitcoin is rallying on US deficit concerns, not hype: Analyst ETF sell-off comes from “polarized” investor sentiment On Monday, CoinShares’ head of research, James Butterfill, said the recent outflows from crypto funds were their biggest losses since March. Butterfill attributed the sell-off to the “increasingly polarized” investor sentiment over US monetary policy. He said pessimism around the Federal Reserve’s stance drove $2 billion in outflows. However, the analyst said the…
SIX
$0.02184
-0.95%
BTC
$111,560.25
-0.13%
HYPE
$45.78
-5.17%
Jaa
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/27 13:42
Jaa
XRP Ledger Utility Jumps in Messari Q2 Report, XRP Price Follows
TLDR: XRP price rose 7.1 percent QoQ in Q2 2025, driven by growing circulation and renewed demand. RLUSD stablecoin soared 49.4 percent QoQ to $65.9M cap, becoming XRPL’s largest stablecoin. RWA market cap topped $131.6M in Q2, led by bonds, real estate and tokenized funds on XRPL. XRPL launched its EVM sidechain on June 30, [...] The post XRP Ledger Utility Jumps in Messari Q2 Report, XRP Price Follows appeared first on Blockonomi.
REAL
$0.05778
-0.34%
CAP
$0.07117
-1.00%
XRP
$2.9444
-1.34%
Jaa
Blockonomi
2025/08/27 13:40
Jaa
CSLM Digital Asset Corp Raises $200 Million in IPO
The post CSLM Digital Asset Corp Raises $200 Million in IPO appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: CSLM’s IPO raises $200 million to target blockchain firms. Class A shares and warrants trade on Nasdaq. Focus on blockchain infrastructure and digital asset sectors. CSLM Digital Asset Acquisition Corp III officially launched its $200 million IPO on August 27, 2025, trading on Nasdaq with shares and warrants under ‘KOYN’ and ‘KOYNW’. This IPO highlights growing interest in blockchain infrastructure investments, aiming to leverage digital asset technologies for potential future market transformations and strategic mergers in the sector. CSLM’s $200M IPO Strategy on Nasdaq CSLM Digital Asset Acquisition Corp III has launched its $200 million IPO on Nasdaq, marking a significant step in its strategy to acquire promising blockchain companies. The initial offering, conducted at $10 per unit, includes one Class A ordinary share and half a redeemable warrant, with full warrants exercisable at $11.50 per share. The units initially trade under “KOYNU”, with shares (“KOYN”) and warrants (“KOYNW”) to follow separately. Financially, this move enables CSLM to consolidate blockchain and digital asset companies, expanding its influence in the sector. The primary underwriter, Cohen & Company Capital Markets, provided the option for additional shares, signaling strong support from institutional investors. This step reflects confidence in the burgeoning blockchain sector’s growth potential. The IPO has not incited major public reactions from figures within the crypto community. No statements have been issued by prominent crypto influencers or regulatory bodies like the SEC concerning the offering’s impact. Thus, it remains to be seen how community sentiment will unfold once CSLM targets a specific blockchain company for acquisition. Ethereum Market Data and Expert Opinions Did you know? CSLM’s strategy aligns with past SPAC mergers in the blockchain sector, such as Bakkt’s 2021 SPAC, highlighting continued interest in digital asset infrastructure consolidation. Ethereum (ETH), as of August 27, 2025, boasts a market cap…
CAP
$0.07117
-1.00%
MOVE
$0.1276
+3.23%
COM
$0.018942
+3.57%
Jaa
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/27 13:40
Jaa
Bitcoin Nearing Its Climax? Here’s When the Epic Bull Run May End (Analyst)
Bitcoin's bull market may be entering its final stages.
EPIC
$2.4487
+0.30%
HERE
$0.00039
+9.24%
BULL
$0.002602
+13.13%
Jaa
CryptoPotato
2025/08/27 13:39
Jaa
Trendaavat uutiset
Lisää
Why is it difficult for stablecoin summer to ignite Crypto enthusiasm?
Ethereum and Chainlink Whales Accumulate MAGACOIN FINANCE Before 2025 Breakout
Countdown to Foundation Exit? The Rise of the Corporate System and the Reconstruction of Crypto Governance Paradigm
21Shares applies to the US SEC to launch spot SEI ETF
Crypto Bull Run Dead? Analyst Says The Real Top Isn’t Here Yet