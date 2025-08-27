2025-08-29 Friday

Kryptouutiset

Hemmottele itseäsi kuumimmilla kryptouutisilla ja markkinapäivityksillä
Google Cloud Unveils L1 Blockchain To Power Payments And Settlements

Google Cloud Unveils L1 Blockchain To Power Payments And Settlements

Google Cloud is advancing into blockchain infrastructure with the development of a Layer-1 platform, the Google Cloud Universal Ledger (GCUL). The system is designed for financial institutions and aims to support tokenized assets, settlements and Python-based smart contracts. The initiative, now running on a private testnet, was first revealed in March through a joint pilot with CME Group. The two companies announced plans to trial tokenization and wholesale payments on the distributed ledger, though they stopped short of labeling it a Layer-1 blockchain at the time. Rich Widmann, global head of strategy for Web3 at Google Cloud, confirmed the positioning in a LinkedIn post on Tuesday. GCUL Meant To Serve Multiple Banks And Partners, Not Just A Single Corporate Network He described GCUL as a “neutral” infrastructure layer and presented it alongside projects from Circle and Stripe in a comparative chart. The chart was originally compiled by Chuk Okpalugo, head of product at Paxos, to contrast institutional blockchain initiatives. Widmann stressed that GCUL is meant to be differentiated from other corporate chains. Stripe is currently developing its own Ethereum-compatible chain called Tempo, with a focus on high-performance payments. Circle, meanwhile, is building Arc, designed to deepen utility for its USDC stablecoin. By contrast, Widmann said Google intends GCUL to serve as a common base for financial institutions rather than a vertically integrated product stack. Google Expands From Hosting Blockchains To Building Its Own Protocol With GCUL Google’s blockchain effort reflects its broader push into digital assets. The company has previously partnered with Coinbase for cloud payments, invested in Web3 startups and provided infrastructure for public blockchains including Solana. With GCUL, Google is signaling its intent to go beyond hosting and into protocol development. Some observers have questioned whether Google can credibly claim neutrality while operating its own ledger. Users on X pointed out that decentralization remains an open question for a chain built and operated by a single technology company. Widmann responded that GCUL is designed so that “any financial institution can build” with it, noting that competitors such as Tether would not use Circle’s chain and payment processors like Adyen would likely avoid Stripe’s. CME Group Pilot Seen As Early Endorsement Of Google’s Blockchain Push The project is still in its early stages. However, further technical details are expected in the coming months. Widmann also hinted that firms such as Amazon or Microsoft could eventually participate directly. In the long run, the goal is for outside enterprises to run GCUL themselves, allowing them to serve their customers more effectively, he said. For Google, the Universal Ledger represents an effort to carve out a role as a neutral layer in global finance. At the same time, tokenization of assets is gaining momentum. Blockchain-based settlement is also attracting major banks, funds, and corporates, which adds urgency to Google’s push. CME Group’s decision to pilot payments on the system is seen as an early validation of that approach. The private testnet phase marks the start of what could become one of Google’s most ambitious blockchain initiatives
Cloud
CLOUD$0.07634+0.92%
L1
L1$0.007881-0.95%
Jaa
CryptoNews2025/08/27 14:12
Jaa
XRP Eyes $3.20 as Bull-Flag Pattern Forms, Key Support at $2.89

XRP Eyes $3.20 as Bull-Flag Pattern Forms, Key Support at $2.89

The post XRP Eyes $3.20 as Bull-Flag Pattern Forms, Key Support at $2.89 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. News Background CME Group recently said its crypto futures suite surpassed $30 billion in notional open interest for the first time, with XRP futures crossing $1 billion in just over three months — the fastest pace for a new contract. Broader crypto sentiment improved after Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s Jackson Hole remarks, which boosted expectations of policy easing later this year. XRP continues to trade under the shadow of U.S. regulatory uncertainty, even as corporate treasuries explore cross-border payment pilots with Ripple’s technology. Price Action Summary From August 26 at 03:00 to August 27 at 02:00, XRP gained 3.60%, rising from $2.89 to $2.99 within a $0.20 intraday band. The sharpest move came at 19:00 GMT on August 26, when XRP pierced $3.08 on extraordinary 167.60 million volume before rejecting at that level. In the final hour (01:21–02:20 GMT on Aug. 27), XRP oscillated within a $0.13 corridor, consolidating gains while holding steady near the $2.99–$3.00 zone. Technical Analysis Support: $2.89 remains the key base after multiple successful retests; $2.99 now acting as a psychological floor. Resistance: $3.06–$3.08 is the near-term ceiling, reinforced by the heavy rejection on high volume at $3.08. Momentum: RSI recovered from oversold 42 to the mid-50s, suggesting strengthening near-term trend. Volume: 167.60 million tokens changed hands during the $3.08 test — more than double the 30-day average — a clear sign of institutional participation. Patterns: Double bull-flag and rounding-bottom structures highlight potential upside, with technicians eyeing $5.85 as a longer-term breakout target. Compression: Diminishing peaks around $3.01–$3.00 in late trading indicate a coiling setup ahead of a directional move. What Traders Are Watching Whether $2.99–$3.00 can hold as a solid psychological support. A confirmed break above $3.08 potentially opens a run to $3.20 and beyond. Downside risks remain if $2.84 is breached, with $2.80 as…
NEAR
NEAR$2.509-0.43%
U
U$0.0118-0.84%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10554+4.79%
Jaa
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/27 14:12
Jaa
2.8 Milyar Dolara Sahip David Rubenstein, Eylül Ayındaki FED Kararı İçin Tahminini Açıkladı!

2.8 Milyar Dolara Sahip David Rubenstein, Eylül Ayındaki FED Kararı İçin Tahminini Açıkladı!

Carlyle Group’un Eş Başkanı ve Kurucu Ortağı David Rubenstein, FED’in Eylül ayında 25 baz puanlık bir faiz indirimi gerçekleştirmesini beklediğini açıkladı. Bloomberg Surveillance programında konuşan Rubenstein, Başkan Donald Trump’ın FED’in bağımsızlığıyla ilgili tartışmaları yeniden gündeme getiren hamlelerini ve piyasaların buna verdiği tepkiyi değerlendirdi. Rubenstein, Trump’ın FED Yönetim Kurulu Üyesi Lisa Cook’u görevden alma girişiminin, faizleri […] Kaynak: Bitcoinsistemi.com
U
U$0.0118-0.84%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.498+0.53%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.018942+3.57%
Jaa
Coinstats2025/08/27 14:11
Jaa
FEMA Suspends Staffers Who Signed Open Letter Criticizing Trump’s Cuts

FEMA Suspends Staffers Who Signed Open Letter Criticizing Trump’s Cuts

The post FEMA Suspends Staffers Who Signed Open Letter Criticizing Trump’s Cuts appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Topline The Federal Emergency Management Agency placed more than a dozen staffers on leave Tuesday after they signed an open letter to Congress criticizing the Trump administration’s budget cuts for the agency and warned that the move could cause another Hurricane Katrina-like disaster management failure. Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) suspended a dozen staffers on Tuesday. Anadolu via Getty Images Key Facts The open letter, titled “Katrina Declaration,” was signed by more than 180 FEMA staffers, of whom 35 attached their names and the remaining were anonymous. According to Stand Up for Science, the nonprofit group that helped publicize the declaration, many of its signatories received letters from the agency informing them that they were being placed on administrative leave immediately. The letter did not specify a reason for the suspension, only noting that it was “not a disciplinary action” and urging the staffers to keep the matter “as confidential as possible.” The letter states that the suspended staffers will operate “in a non-duty status while continuing to receive pay and benefits.” According to the Washington Post, which first reported the suspensions, at least two staffers placed on leave on Tuesday were involved in FEMA’s response to the deadly flooding in Texas last month. The Post reported that one of the suspended staffers—who manages cases for multiple disasters—attached their name to the declaration, but it is unclear if the suspensions targeted all the named signatories. Chief Critic In a statement on the suspensions issued on social media, Stand Up for Science said: “This is illegal, plain and simple. FEMA workers are doing their duty as public servants by blowing the whistle on the dismantling of their agency — and whistleblowing is protected under federal law. Donald Trump and Kristi Noem may be content with more Americans dying from natural disasters,…
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.498+0.53%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10554+4.79%
Movement
MOVE$0.1276+3.23%
Jaa
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/27 14:11
Jaa
Bitcoin Investor Inflow: Unveiling the Crucial New Driver of BTC Cycles

Bitcoin Investor Inflow: Unveiling the Crucial New Driver of BTC Cycles

BitcoinWorld Bitcoin Investor Inflow: Unveiling the Crucial New Driver of BTC Cycles For years, the Bitcoin halving event stood as a cornerstone, widely believed to dictate the ebbs and flows of the cryptocurrency market. However, a groundbreaking new analysis suggests this traditional view might be outdated. It’s time to shift our focus to a more dynamic force: Bitcoin investor inflow. This crucial insight comes from James Check, a lead analyst at Glassnode, challenging long-held assumptions about market drivers. Is the Bitcoin Halving Still the Primary Driver? Historically, many believed that the halving, which cuts the supply of new Bitcoin, was the primary catalyst for bull runs. This event occurred approximately every four years, often correlating with significant price increases. Yet, according to Check, this correlation has weakened considerably. Cointelegraph recently reported his findings, indicating that the price action of BTC now shows little direct link to the halving schedule. Instead, Check argues that the market’s true engine is now Bitcoin investor inflow. This refers to the fresh capital entering the market, coupled with the evolving market structure. These factors are proving to be far more influential in shaping Bitcoin’s cycles than the predetermined supply shock of a halving event. Understanding the New Market Dynamics: Bitcoin Investor Inflow What exactly does Bitcoin investor inflow mean for the market? It represents the net capital flowing into Bitcoin from various sources. This includes both retail investors and, increasingly, institutional players. Their collective investment decisions and the way they engage with the market now largely dictate price movements and overall cycle trends. The market structure itself also plays a vital role. This encompasses everything from the availability of new investment vehicles, like spot Bitcoin ETFs, to the regulatory environment and the prevailing sentiment among different investor cohorts. These elements collectively create a complex web that influences how and when capital enters the Bitcoin ecosystem. Decoding Bitcoin’s Evolving Cycle Eras James Check has identified three distinct phases in Bitcoin’s journey, each driven by different types of Bitcoin investor inflow: First Cycle (2011-2018): Early Adoption by Retail. This era was characterized by pioneering individual investors who discovered Bitcoin’s potential. Their early adoption fueled initial growth and established Bitcoin’s presence. Second Cycle (2018-2022): Aggressive, Leveraged Investments. During this period, the market saw a surge in speculative capital. Aggressive, often leveraged, trading strategies became prevalent, leading to significant volatility and rapid price swings. Current Third Cycle (2022-Present): Institutional Investor Dominance. The present cycle is profoundly shaped by institutional investors. These larger entities bring substantial capital and more structured investment approaches, fundamentally altering the market’s dynamics. This shift represents a mature phase for Bitcoin investor inflow. Why This Shift in Bitcoin Investor Inflow Matters to You The analyst’s warning is clear: relying on past patterns, especially those centered solely on the halving, is risky. The market conditions have fundamentally changed since the 2022 bear market. Those who fail to recognize this evolution risk missing critical signals and making suboptimal investment decisions. For investors, this means adapting your perspective. Focus less on a single, isolated event and more on the broader economic landscape, institutional adoption trends, and real-time metrics of Bitcoin investor inflow. Understanding who is investing, how they are investing, and why, provides a more accurate compass for navigating the volatile crypto waters. In conclusion, the narrative around Bitcoin’s market cycles has undeniably shifted. While the halving remains a fundamental event affecting supply, it is no longer the sole, or even primary, driver of price action. Instead, the collective power of Bitcoin investor inflow and the evolving market structure are now the key determinants. Staying informed and adaptable to these new dynamics is paramount for anyone looking to thrive in the exciting world of cryptocurrency. Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) Q1: What is Bitcoin investor inflow? A1: Bitcoin investor inflow refers to the amount of new capital, from both retail and institutional sources, entering the Bitcoin market, directly impacting its price and cycles. Q2: How does investor inflow differ from halving in driving cycles? A2: The halving is a pre-programmed event that reduces new Bitcoin supply. Investor inflow, conversely, is the dynamic demand-side factor—the actual capital flowing in—which analyst James Check argues is now more influential than supply shocks alone. Q3: Who are the institutional investors driving the current cycle? A3: Institutional investors include large financial firms, asset managers, corporations, and even sovereign wealth funds that are now allocating significant capital to Bitcoin, often through regulated products like spot ETFs. Q4: What are the implications for current Bitcoin investors? A4: Investors should focus less on historical halving-driven patterns and more on macro-economic trends, institutional adoption, and metrics tracking capital flow to make informed decisions. Q5: Where can I track Bitcoin investor inflow data? A5: Platforms like Glassnode, CryptoQuant, and various on-chain analytics providers offer data and insights into investor behavior and capital flows into the Bitcoin market. Share Your Insights! What are your thoughts on this evolving dynamic? Do you agree that Bitcoin investor inflow is now the primary driver? Share this article on your social media channels and let us know your perspective. Your insights help foster a more informed crypto community! To learn more about the latest crypto market trends, explore our article on key developments shaping Bitcoin institutional adoption. This post Bitcoin Investor Inflow: Unveiling the Crucial New Driver of BTC Cycles first appeared on BitcoinWorld and is written by Editorial Team
RealLink
REAL$0.05776-0.37%
Bitcoin
BTC$111,531.62-0.15%
Brainedge
LEARN$0.01704-1.67%
Jaa
Coinstats2025/08/27 14:10
Jaa
UK Survey Reveals Growing Interest in Crypto for Retirement

UK Survey Reveals Growing Interest in Crypto for Retirement

Detail: https://coincu.com/news/uk-retirement-crypto-survey/
BRC20.COM
COM$0.018942+3.57%
Jaa
Coinstats2025/08/27 14:08
Jaa
INTO Unveils Web3 SocialFi Platform With DAO Governance And Content Ownership

INTO Unveils Web3 SocialFi Platform With DAO Governance And Content Ownership

The post INTO Unveils Web3 SocialFi Platform With DAO Governance And Content Ownership appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Table of contents 1. INTO Offers True Content Ownership and DAO Governance 2. SocialFi Sets the direction for Global Inclusion Show more In today’s era, the dominating traditional social media often compromises user privacy and ownership, but INTOverse is concerned about and does the needful. INTO, a decentralized SocialFi platform empowering users, has launched INTOverse to transform the Web3 SocialFi and true content ownership. INTOverse represents the future of digital interaction, bridging blockchain innovation and community-powered governance. 🚀 We’re not just imagining it — we’ve built the future of social media. INTOverse empowers users with:⁰✨ True ownership of content & data⁰🛡️ DAO governance safeguarding freedom of expression⁰🌍 A pathway to global financial inclusion The shift to #SocialFi continues!!… — INTO (@intoverse_) August 26, 2025 The initiative aims to provide next-generation social experience, empowering users to have full control over their data, content, and voices. It also provides freedom of expression along with a direction towards global financial inclusion. The platform has revealed the development through its official X account. INTO Offers True Content Ownership and DAO Governance INTOverse is basically the product of a strategic model, that is, true ownership of content and data. At conventional platforms, corporations monetize user-generated material. But INTOverse strives to empower creators by providing them with rights to their work. Moreover, the platform safeguards freedom of expression by leveraging DAO governance. Through this decentralized decision-making, INTO is set to enable users to define the true directions of the platform. This incentive is set to ensure transparency, inclusivity, and fairness. SocialFi Sets the direction for Global Inclusion INTO’s vision is broader than just providing ownership and governance, going straight with the SocialFi movement. INTOverse blends financial tools with social media experience to set the stage for global financial inclusion. The global users can participate financially, no…
Moonveil
MORE$0.10554+4.79%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.018942+3.57%
FREEdom Coin
FREEDOM$0.0000000449-7.32%
Jaa
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/27 14:06
Jaa
KindlyMD Launches $5 Billion Equity Program Tied to Bitcoin Treasury Strategy

KindlyMD Launches $5 Billion Equity Program Tied to Bitcoin Treasury Strategy

TLDR: KindlyMD set up a $5B at-the-market stock sale to fund its Bitcoin treasury strategy and corporate growth projects. The program follows its merger with Nakamoto Holdings and a first purchase of 5,744 Bitcoin earlier this month. Shares will trade under the NAKA ticker on Nasdaq, with sales managed by multiple top financial institutions. Proceeds [...] The post KindlyMD Launches $5 Billion Equity Program Tied to Bitcoin Treasury Strategy appeared first on Blockonomi.
Nakamoto Games
NAKA$0.3647+9.71%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
FUND
FUND$0.02-12.35%
Jaa
Blockonomi2025/08/27 14:03
Jaa
US will appeal time served sentences for HashFlare cofounders

US will appeal time served sentences for HashFlare cofounders

Prosecutors have appealed the sentences given to HashFlare founders Sergei Potapenko and Ivan Turõgin, after arguing the pair should get 10 years in prison. US prosecutors have appealed the sentence of time served given to the co-founders of HashFlare, a crypto mining service and alleged $577 million Ponzi scheme.Prosecutors told a Seattle federal court on Tuesday that the government was appealing the sentences that it handed down earlier this month to Sergei Potapenko and Ivan Turõgin to the Ninth Circuit.Potapenko and Turõgin were in custody for 16 months in their native Estonia after their arrest in October 2022 and were extradited to the US in May 2024, where they pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit wire fraud.Read more
GET
GET$0.009363-2.12%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10554+4.79%
MAY
MAY$0.04695+6.68%
Jaa
Coinstats2025/08/27 14:03
Jaa
SharpLink Doubles Down On Ethereum, Buys Another 56,533 ETH To Enhance Reserves

SharpLink Doubles Down On Ethereum, Buys Another 56,533 ETH To Enhance Reserves

Nasdaq-listed SharpLink Gaming disclosed today that it purchased an additional 56,553 Ethereum (ETH) during the week ending August 24. The latest acquisition brings the company’s total ETH holdings to approximately $3.7 billion. SharpLink Gaming Enhances Ethereum Holdings According to an announcement made today, SharpLink Gaming is not holding back from buying ETH despite the current […]
Ethereum
ETH$4,466.85-1.24%
Notcoin
NOT$0.001887+3.34%
Jaa
Bitcoinist2025/08/27 14:00
Jaa

Trendaavat uutiset

Lisää

Why is it difficult for stablecoin summer to ignite Crypto enthusiasm?

Ethereum and Chainlink Whales Accumulate MAGACOIN FINANCE Before 2025 Breakout

Countdown to Foundation Exit? The Rise of the Corporate System and the Reconstruction of Crypto Governance Paradigm

21Shares applies to the US SEC to launch spot SEI ETF

Crypto Bull Run Dead? Analyst Says The Real Top Isn’t Here Yet