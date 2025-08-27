2025-08-29 Friday

Trump Media To List CRO Crypto Fund On Nasdaq

Trump Media To List CRO Crypto Fund On Nasdaq

Donald Trump re-enters the crypto arena. Through Trump Media, his group partners with Crypto.com and Yorkville Acquisition to launch a structure valued at 6.42 billion dollars, entirely based on CRO. The goal is to build the largest public crypto treasury, with a planned listing on Nasdaq. L’article Trump Media To List CRO Crypto Fund On Nasdaq est apparu en premier sur Cointribune.
Coinstats2025/08/27 14:25
Analyst Argues Bitcoin’s Market Cycles Are Driven by Adoption, Not Halvings

Analyst Argues Bitcoin's Market Cycles Are Driven by Adoption, Not Halvings

A long-standing theory in the cryptocurrency world posits that Bitcoin’s market cycles are directly tied to its halving events, occurring approximately every four years. However, a prominent analyst, James Check, is challenging this widely accepted belief. Check argues that the four-year cycle theory is a misnomer, and that Bitcoin’s market movements are instead anchored by … Continue reading "Analyst Argues Bitcoin’s Market Cycles Are Driven by Adoption, Not Halvings" The post Analyst Argues Bitcoin’s Market Cycles Are Driven by Adoption, Not Halvings appeared first on Cryptoknowmics-Crypto News and Media Platform.
Coinstats2025/08/27 14:24
Google Challenges Ripple, Circle, Stripe With New L1 Cross-Border Payments Platform

Google Challenges Ripple, Circle, Stripe With New L1 Cross-Border Payments Platform

The post Google Challenges Ripple, Circle, Stripe With New L1 Cross-Border Payments Platform appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Google Cloud has recently unveiled a new Universal Ledger (GCUL), which is a Layer-1 blockchain platform for cross-border settlements. With this move, Google is challenging existing market players like Ripple, Stripe and Circle, which provide infrastructure for instant settlements worldwide. The tech giant announced that they have designed GCUL to be simple, flexible, and safe to use. Google’s GCUL to Challenge Dominant Players Like Ripple, Circle, Stripe The new Layer-1 blockchain network, Google Cloud Universal Ledger (GCUL) is designed to streamline cross-border payments and asset settlements. This development comes as the tech giant explores opportunities in the blockchain and crypto industry, while recently increasing its stake in Bitcoin miner CleanSpark. Rich Widmann, Global Head of Strategy for web3 at Google Cloud, said that GCUL is particularly for financial institutions and features Python-based smart contracts. He also shared a chart comparing how GCUL is better than existing players like Stripe and Circle. In his latest LinkedIn post, Widmann further added that GCUL would benefit from Google’s vast distribution and serve as a neutral infrastructure layer. GCUL cross-border settlement | Source: Rich Widmann Bhushan Akolkar Bhushan is a seasoned crypto writer with over eight years of experience spanning more than 10,000 contributions across multiple platforms like CoinGape, CoinSpeaker, Bitcoinist, Crypto News Flash, and others. Being a Fintech enthusiast, he loves reporting across Crypto, Blockchain, DeFi, Global Macros with a keen understanding in financial markets.   He is committed to continuous learning and stays motivated by sharing the knowledge he acquires. In his free time, Bhushan enjoys reading thriller fiction novels and occasionally explores his culinary skills. Bhushan has a bachelors degree in electronics engineering, however, his interest in finance and economics drives him to crypto and blockchain. Why trust CoinGape: CoinGape has covered the cryptocurrency industry since 2017, aiming to provide informative…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/27 14:24
The AI Bubble and Big Tech’s Bid to Dominate the Economy

The AI Bubble and Big Tech's Bid to Dominate the Economy

Whether we like it or not, and despite tales of its powers being greatly exaggerated, the AI genie is out of the box. What does that mean, and what can we do about it?
Hackernoon2025/08/27 14:23
KindlyMD Boosts Capital and Bitcoin Assets with Strategic Stock Sale

KindlyMD Boosts Capital and Bitcoin Assets with Strategic Stock Sale

KindlyMD targets a $5 billion stock sale to grow Bitcoin reserves. The ATM program offers flexibility and speed in capital raising. Continue Reading:KindlyMD Boosts Capital and Bitcoin Assets with Strategic Stock Sale The post KindlyMD Boosts Capital and Bitcoin Assets with Strategic Stock Sale appeared first on COINTURK NEWS.
Coinstats2025/08/27 14:22
Trump Media, Crypto.com Reveal $6.4 Billion Cronos Treasury Plan

Trump Media, Crypto.com Reveal $6.4 Billion Cronos Treasury Plan

The post Trump Media, Crypto.com Reveal $6.4 Billion Cronos Treasury Plan appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. In brief Trump Media is working with Crypto.com to build a crypto treasury with $6.4 billion in backing. The treasury will be made up of Cronos (CRO). Trump Media’s Truth Social will also use CRO as a rewards and utility token. It’s the latest crypto-related business venture by one of President Trump’s companies. Trump Media and Technology Group, which President Donald Trump has a majority stake in, has announced another crypto treasury plan after buying $2 billion worth of Bitcoin and related securities in July—and this one’s even larger. The company said Tuesday that it was working with crypto exchange Crypto.com to build a Cronos treasury with $6.4 billion in backing, called Trump Media Group CRO Strategy, Inc. Cronos—or CRO—is the native coin of Crypto.com’s platform and 30th biggest digital asset by market cap. It was recently trading for $0.20 after surging more than 29% over a 24-hour period, according to CoinGecko. It’s the biggest gainer by far among the top 100 cryptocurrencies by market cap during that span, and is currently at its highest price so far in 2025. Trump Media, Yorkville Acquisition Corp., and Crypto.com will be founding partners of the treasury. It will consist of $1 billion in CRO token, $200 million in cash, $220 million in warrants, and an additional $5 billion equity line of credit from an affiliate of Yorkville, the announcement added. The 6.3 billion CRO tokens held at the treasury’s launch will represent approximately 19% of the token’s supply, the companies said. The firms further suggested that it would be the “largest digital asset treasury company to market cap ratio in history.” Trump Media said in a statement that it will buy $105 million in CRO—around 2% of the total CRO market cap as of announcement—while Crypto.com will buy $50 million in shares…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/27 14:22
Japan Reveals 2026 Tax Reform, Including Crypto Measures

Japan Reveals 2026 Tax Reform, Including Crypto Measures

The post Japan Reveals 2026 Tax Reform, Including Crypto Measures appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Japan’s Financial Services Agency (FSA) has disclosed the outline of its 2026 tax reform request, which includes proposals to revise cryptocurrency taxation and expand the Nippon Individual Savings Account (NISA) framework. According to Kyodo News, the FSA’s reform request includes reviewing tax rules for cryptocurrency trading, such as Bitcoin. FSA Proposes Revisions to Cryptocurrency Taxation Individual crypto gains are subject to comprehensive taxation, which combines profits with salary income and potentially reaches a maximum tax rate of 55%. The FSA and industry associations are advocating for the introduction of separate self-assessed taxation, or “declaration-based capital gains tax,” which would apply a flat rate of approximately 20%, similar to equities. This change aims to create a fairer tax environment and encourage broader participation in digital asset trading. Another key proposal is the introduction of loss carry-forward deductions for crypto trading. Current rules prevent investors from offsetting losses against future gains, reducing risk management options. Industry groups are calling for a three-year carry-forward system analogous to stock market rules. This would reduce investment risk and potentially lower the entry barriers for retail participants. The FSA plans to submit its request to the Ministry of Finance by the end of August and will engage in discussions with the ruling coalition through year-end. The government aims to pass related legislation during the 2026 regular Diet session. Japan’s Financial Services Agency NISA Expansion Could Indirectly Support Crypto Investment In addition to crypto taxation, the reform request includes proposals to expand NISA eligibility to all generations, including minors and seniors. Although NISA does not currently cover cryptocurrencies, investors could use broader tax-advantaged schemes to support crypto trading indirectly. NISA allows households to invest in stocks and funds with flexible buy-sell and liquidation options. Investors can secure cash for potential crypto trading through these investments. The reforms…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/27 14:19
Webull offers crypto trading in Australia days after US re-launch

Webull offers crypto trading in Australia days after US re-launch

Webull has rolled out crypto services in Australia after re-launching its offering in the US this week and expects to expand into more regions in the coming months. The Australian arm of the trading platform Webull has launched crypto services in Australia just days after relaunching its crypto offering in the US, after exiting the market two years ago.Webull Australia said on Wednesday that the platform will offer 240 cryptocurrencies in a partnership with Coinbase Prime.“The addition of cryptocurrencies and digital tokens to the Webull platform represents the next phase of our ongoing mission to provide Australian investors with the freedom to trade what they want,” Webull Securities Australia CEO Rob Talevski said.Read more
Coinstats2025/08/27 14:16
Tokenized Stock Platform MyStonks Breaks $200M Daily Volume Milestone

Tokenized Stock Platform MyStonks Breaks $200M Daily Volume Milestone

BitcoinWorld Tokenized Stock Platform MyStonks Breaks $200M Daily Volume Milestone The world of finance is constantly evolving, and a recent announcement from MyStonks highlights this dynamic shift. This decentralized tokenized stock platform has made waves by reporting an astounding 24-hour trading volume exceeding $200 million. This significant milestone underscores the growing adoption and potential of tokenized real-world assets, particularly U.S. stocks, in the digital realm. What is MyStonks and Why is its Volume Soaring? MyStonks is not just another trading platform; it’s a decentralized hub specifically designed for trading tokenized U.S. stocks. On August 27th, the platform officially announced its impressive achievement, showcasing robust activity. With approximately 37,000 active users, MyStonks supports a diverse range of 179 tokenized real-world assets, transforming how investors access traditional markets. The surge in trading volume for this tokenized stock platform can be attributed to several factors: Accessibility: It opens up U.S. stock market access to a global audience, often without the traditional barriers. Efficiency: Blockchain technology streamlines transactions, making them faster and potentially cheaper. Innovation: The platform continuously introduces new features, keeping its user base engaged. Unlocking New Potential with Tokenized Derivatives Adding to its appeal, MyStonks recently expanded its offerings by launching derivatives trading for its tokenized U.S. stock offerings. This new feature allows users to trade with up to 20x leverage, presenting both exciting opportunities and increased risk. The company emphasizes that blockchain technology is crucial for managing these complex tokenized assets more efficiently. It also significantly improves liquidity for digitized traditional assets, a key benefit of a decentralized tokenized stock platform. Derivatives trading, while powerful, requires careful consideration. High leverage can amplify gains, but it can also magnify losses rapidly. Therefore, users must understand the inherent risks involved before engaging in such activities. The Broader Impact of a Leading Tokenized Stock Platform MyStonks’ success is a strong indicator of a larger trend: the digitization of traditional finance. By converting real-world assets into digital tokens, platforms like MyStonks are bridging the gap between conventional markets and the blockchain ecosystem. This process not only enhances trading efficiency but also introduces a new paradigm for asset ownership and management. The ability to trade fractional shares of expensive stocks, combined with the transparency and security of blockchain, makes a tokenized stock platform an attractive option for many investors. As the technology matures, we can expect even more innovative financial products to emerge, further integrating traditional and decentralized finance. What Does This Mean for the Future of Finance? The achievement of MyStonks underscores a pivotal moment in the evolution of financial markets. It demonstrates that decentralized platforms can handle substantial trading volumes and attract a significant user base for tokenized assets. This success story paves the way for wider acceptance and development of similar platforms, potentially reshaping how we perceive and interact with investments. Ultimately, the growth of MyStonks reinforces the idea that blockchain offers tangible benefits for traditional finance, including improved liquidity, greater accessibility, and enhanced efficiency, especially for a tokenized stock platform. As this sector continues to expand, staying informed about these developments will be crucial for both seasoned investors and newcomers alike. Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) Q1: What is MyStonks? A: MyStonks is a decentralized platform that allows users to trade tokenized U.S. stocks and other real-world assets, leveraging blockchain technology for efficiency. Q2: What are tokenized U.S. stocks? A: Tokenized U.S. stocks are digital representations of traditional U.S. equities on a blockchain. They enable fractional ownership and easier global access to these assets. Q3: How does MyStonks achieve such high trading volume? A: Its high volume is driven by increased accessibility, the inherent efficiency of blockchain transactions, and the continuous introduction of new features like derivatives trading. Q4: What are the risks associated with derivatives trading on MyStonks? A: While derivatives offer opportunities, trading with leverage (up to 20x) significantly amplifies both potential gains and losses. Users must exercise caution and understand these risks. Q5: How does blockchain benefit tokenized assets? A: Blockchain technology enhances the efficiency, transparency, and liquidity of tokenized assets, streamlining trading and management processes for platforms like MyStonks. Did this article shed light on the exciting world of tokenized assets? Share your thoughts and this article with your network on social media to help others understand the future of finance! To learn more about the latest tokenized asset trends, explore our article on key developments shaping tokenized asset institutional adoption. This post Tokenized Stock Platform MyStonks Breaks $200M Daily Volume Milestone first appeared on BitcoinWorld and is written by Editorial Team
Coinstats2025/08/27 14:15
4 memecoins under $0.01 poised for massive gains in 2025

4 memecoins under $0.01 poised for massive gains in 2025

The memecoin market is not the best place to look for green candles, as the […]
Coinstats2025/08/27 14:15
