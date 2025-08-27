2025-08-29 Friday

USDT Faucets: Claiming Stablecoins for Free

Faucets offer a safe and simple starting point for newcomers curious about digital assets but hesitant to invest immediately. Instead of buying coins or navigating complex exchanges, users can claim small rewards, test wallets, and explore the crypto ecosystem for free. Unlike Bitcoin or other volatile cryptocurrencies, USDT keeps its value steady, making the learning [...]]]>
David Rubenstein, Worth $2.8 Billion, Reveals His Prediction for the Fed’s Decision in September

The post David Rubenstein, Worth $2.8 Billion, Reveals His Prediction for the Fed’s Decision in September appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Carlyle Group Co-Chairman and Co-Founder David Rubenstein announced that he expects the Fed to cut interest rates by 25 basis points in September. Speaking on Bloomberg Surveillance, Rubenstein assessed President Donald Trump’s moves that have revived debates about the Fed’s independence and the markets’ reaction to them. Rubenstein stated that Trump’s attempt to remove Fed Board Member Lisa Cook is part of his goal to lower interest rates, saying, “The president wants interest rates lowered and is very determined on this issue. Jerome Powell has also signaled his expectation of a rate cut in his recent remarks.” Rubenstein stated that he didn’t expect any surprises in the markets, saying, “I think we’ll see a 25 basis point cut in September. I’d be very surprised if there’s a larger cut.” Rubenstein emphasized the importance of the Fed’s independence, saying that while this process will likely be resolved in the courts, markets were largely unaffected by Trump’s actions. Rubenstein, noting that Trump has recently taken unusual steps in Washington, said that his attempt to partner with Intel and his efforts to dismiss Fed members were not unexpected by investors: “Markets don’t like uncertainty, but President Trump’s style is well-known. Investors have priced in these moves, and the indices are still trading near their peaks.” Rubenstein stated that the FED has been among the most respected institutions since 1913 and that this process will not completely shake confidence in the institution. *This is not investment advice. Follow our Telegram and Twitter account now for exclusive news, analytics and on-chain data! Source: https://en.bitcoinsistemi.com/david-rubenstein-worth-2-8-billion-reveals-his-prediction-for-the-feds-decision-in-september/
Turning the Compiler Into Your Co-Architect

Polymorphic constructors aren’t built-in, but enums + static arrays can emulate them safely. This gives compile-time guarantees with scalability and performance.
The Humble Office Printer Could Take Down Your Network (Here's How to Prevent It)

All-in-one printers (MFPs) - let’s examine how to identify, scan, and mitigate vulnerabilities to ensure network security.
Bitcoin And Ethereum Funds See Remarkable Inflows

The post Bitcoin And Ethereum Funds See Remarkable Inflows appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Spot Crypto ETFs Surge: Bitcoin And Ethereum Funds See Remarkable Inflows Skip to content Home Crypto News Spot Crypto ETFs Surge: Bitcoin and Ethereum Funds See Remarkable Inflows Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/spot-crypto-etfs-inflows/
XRP, Solana, and Litecoin in Spotlight as Trump Coin ETF Hits SEC

The post XRP, Solana, and Litecoin in Spotlight as Trump Coin ETF Hits SEC appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Altcoins Canary Capital has submitted paperwork to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission for a spot Trump Coin ETF, aiming to trade under the ticker MRCA. The move marks the firm’s latest attempt to brand itself around American-born crypto projects, following yesterday’s filing for an “American-Made Crypto ETF.” The broader strategy is clear: build regulated investment vehicles around digital assets that were created in the U.S., primarily mined on American soil, or whose operations are centered domestically. Alongside Trump Coin, contenders include XRP, Solana, Litecoin, Algorand, and Chainlink — all tokens with American origins. Political Winds at the SEC ETF issuers are racing to file while the SEC, under President Donald Trump’s administration, maintains a more open stance toward digital asset products. Analysts expect the Commission to decide on several pending crypto funds, including Solana and XRP ETFs, by October. Still, some applications — such as the Trump Coin ETF — may not see approval until 2026. Bloomberg’s Eric Balchunas suggested the industry is entering a phase where “every combo imaginable” will be tested, predicting that active funds, and even memecoin-only ETFs, could emerge in the coming years. Debate Over ETF Rules A flashpoint for issuers has been the SEC’s approval process. Firms like Canary, VanEck, and 21Shares recently pressed the agency to reinstate its old “first-to-file” rule, which prioritized applications based on submission date. They argue that deviating from this approach undermines competition and slows innovation in the rapidly growing crypto ETF market. Controversy Around Trump Media’s Crypto Plans The Trump Coin filing comes as Trump Media & Technology Group faces scrutiny over its separate deal with Crypto.com. Initially reported as a $6 billion CRO token purchase, on-chain investigator ZachXBT says the figures are exaggerated. He claims the partnership actually involves $200 million in cash and discounted CRO tokens,…
Grayscale dient aanvraag in voor eerste Avalanche ETF

Snelle crypto updates? Connect op Instagram! Check onze Instagram   Grayscale zet een nieuwe stap richting Wall Street adoptie van altcoins. Het bedrijf heeft bij de SEC officieel een aanvraag ingediend om het bestaande Avalanche Trust om te zetten in een spot Avalanche ETF. Als de aanvraag wordt goedgekeurd, zou dit de eerste Avalanche ETF op de Amerikaanse markt worden en daarmee een belangrijke doorbraak betekenen voor AVAX. ⚡️LATEST: Grayscale submits S-1 to the SEC seeking approval for a spot $AVAX ETF. pic.twitter.com/ARG4shqjih — Cointelegraph (@Cointelegraph) August 25, 2025 Avalanche krijgt eigen ETF voorstel In de vrijdag ingediende S-1 registratieverklaring staat dat Grayscale het huidige fonds wil hernoemen naar Grayscale AVAX Trust ETF, dat verhandeld zal worden op de Nasdaq. Het fonds blijft een passief beleggingsvehikel, bedoeld om de prijs van Avalanche zo nauwkeurig mogelijk te volgen. Opvallend detail: het fonds kan ook staking beloningen doorgeven aan aandeelhouders, mits de regelgeving dit toelaat. Daarmee zou het product aantrekkelijker kunnen zijn dan de huidige spot Bitcoin en Ethereum ETF’s, die géén opbrengsten uit staking verdelen. Voor de praktische uitvoering werkt Grayscale samen met grote namen: Coinbase dient op als prime broker en custodian voor AVAX BNY Mellon zal dienen als transfer agent en beheerder Het Avalanche Trust van Grayscale bestaat al sinds augustus 2024 en beheert momenteel rond de $15 miljoen aan assets. Waarom dit belangrijk is De aanvraag markeert de tweede fase in het goedkeuringsproces. In maart diende Grayscale al een zogenoemde 19b-4 in bij de SEC. Als ook deze S-1 goedgekeurd wordt, kan de ETF live gaan. Voor investeerders betekent dit een laagdrempelige manier om blootstelling te krijgen aan Avalanche zonder zelf tokens te hoeven opslaan. Voor de bredere cryptomarkt is het een teken dat institutionele interesse zich steeds verder uitbreidt voorbij Bitcoin en Ethereum. Analisten vergelijken de zet met de eerdere introductie van spot Ethereum ETF’s, die in de zomer van 2025 miljarden aan instroom trokken. Als Avalanche een vergelijkbaar pad volgt, kan dit de liquiditeit en bekendheid van de blockchain fors vergroten. Welke crypto gaat stijgen?Check onze gids over de crypto die volgens ons snel kan gaan stijgen! Elke crypto investeerder zoekt naar de volgende munt die in waarde kan exploderen. Geopolitieke spanningen en economische onzekerheden hebben vaak een positief effect op de markt. Tegelijkertijd bereikt Ethereum met $270 miljard een nieuwe all-time high in tokenized assets, en waarschuwen analisten voor bubbels. Maar welke crypto gaat stijgen? In dit artikel bekijken experts welke… Continue reading Grayscale dient aanvraag in voor eerste Avalanche ETF document.addEventListener('DOMContentLoaded', function() { var screenWidth = window.innerWidth; var excerpts = document.querySelectorAll('.lees-ook-description'); excerpts.forEach(function(description) { var excerpt = description.getAttribute('data-description'); var wordLimit = screenWidth wordLimit) { var trimmedDescription = excerpt.split(' ').slice(0, wordLimit).join(' ') + '...'; description.textContent = trimmedDescription; } }); }); Avalanche in de lift De timing van Grayscale is opvallend, want Avalanche laat juist nu sterke fundamentele cijfers zien. De Total Value Locked bereikte onlangs een top dit jaar van $2 miljard Het aantal dagelijkse transacties piekte op 2 miljoen per dag, ook een hoogtepunt voor 2025 Toch blijft de koers volatiel. Na een rejection bij de resistance rond $26,46 zakte $AVAX terug naar $23,35. Technische indicatoren, zoals de RSI, wijzen nog altijd op een fragiel marktsentiment. Vooruitblik Mocht de SEC groen licht geven, dan kan Avalanche de derde grote munt worden met een eigen spot ETF naast Bitcoin en Ethereum. Dat zou niet alleen institutionele investeerders aantrekken, maar ook particuliere beleggers meer vertrouwen geven in de duurzaamheid van het Avalanche ecosysteem. Voorlopig kijkt de markt gespannen uit naar de volgende stap van de toezichthouder. Eén ding staat vast: de ETF race in crypto is officieel niet langer beperkt tot Bitcoin en Ethereum. Best wallet - betrouwbare en anonieme wallet Best wallet - betrouwbare en anonieme wallet Meer dan 60 chains beschikbaar voor alle crypto Vroege toegang tot nieuwe projecten Hoge staking belongingen Lage transactiekosten Best wallet review Koop nu via Best Wallet Let op: cryptocurrency is een zeer volatiele en ongereguleerde investering. Doe je eigen onderzoek. Het bericht Grayscale dient aanvraag in voor eerste Avalanche ETF is geschreven door Gijs Smit en verscheen als eerst op Bitcoinmagazine.nl.
Crypto.com, Trump Media, Yorkville Join Forces in CRO Deal

The post Crypto.com, Trump Media, Yorkville Join Forces in CRO Deal appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: Yorkville, Trump Media, Crypto.com join in $1B CRO deal. CRO price surged 25% following the announcement. Largest publicly traded CRO treasury initiative to date. Yorkville Acquisition Corp., Trump Media & Technology Group, and Crypto.com announced a business merger on August 27 to form Trump Media Group CRO Strategy, Inc., significantly impacting the CRO token. The collaboration marks a key milestone in digital asset management, inducing a substantial shift in CRO’s market dynamics, evidenced by a notable 25% increase in token value. $1 Billion CRO Deal Spurs Market Surge The agreement involves Yorkville Acquisition Corp., Trump Media & Technology Group, and Crypto.com forming Trump Media Group CRO Strategy, Inc. This initiative focuses on acquiring CRO tokens. The deal, worth $1 billion, marks a major involvement of Donald Trump Media in digital assets. Trump Media’s integration of CRO tokens into its platforms could signify a significant shift in how social media platforms utilize digital assets. The move is anticipated to enhance CRO token’s market position while amplifying liquidity and adoption within the ecosystem. Market reactions have been immediate, with CRO token’s price rising by 25%. Donald Trump Media stock saw an uptick of 5.6%. No public comments from key executives were available, implying a strategic silence. Twitter and Discord channels buzzed with speculation on wider implications. Historical Significance and Expert Predictions Did you know? The integration of CRO tokens into social platforms by Trump Media represents the largest publicly traded CRO treasury deal historically, potentially broadening cryptocurrency adoption in non-traditional sectors. According to CoinMarketCap, Cronos (CRO) is currently priced at $0.22, with a market cap of $7.22 billion. Over the past 24 hours, the token saw a trading volume increase of 1310.81%, with its price rising by 34.64%. Recent data reflects a notable 119.04% increase over 90 days. Cronos(CRO), daily…
Missed Dogwifhat’s ICO? Now, Arctic Pablo Steals the Spotlight — Best Crypto to Buy Today as CEX Listing Sparks Momentum

Every cycle, crypto writes new legends. A handful of meme coins emerge from obscurity, reward early believers, and leave everyone else wishing they had jumped sooner. Dogwifhat is one of those stories—a token that went from a quirky concept to a cultural and financial phenomenon. But while those who caught Dogwifhat early are sitting on […]
US prosecutors appeal the sentences of two founders of the HashFlare Ponzi scheme, arguing they deserve 10-year prison terms.

PANews reported on August 27th that, according to Cointelegraph, US prosecutors have appealed the prison sentences of the co-founders of the crypto mining service HashFlare. Prosecutors believe HashFlare founders Sergei Potapenko and Ivan Turõgin deserved a 10-year prison sentence and are appealing the decision. HashFlare is a $577 million Ponzi scheme. On August 12th, Seattle Federal Court Judge Robert Lasnik sentenced the two to full prison terms, fined them $25,000, and required them to complete 360 hours of community service during supervised release, which they are expected to complete in Estonia. Following their arrest in October 2022, the two were detained in their native Estonia for 16 months and extradited to the United States in May 2024, where they pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit wire fraud.
