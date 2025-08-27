US President Donald Trump says he’s prepared for fight as Cook vows to sue — Bloomberg

The post US President Donald Trump says he's prepared for fight as Cook vows to sue — Bloomberg appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. US President Donald Trump said he was ready for a legal fight with Federal Reserve (Fed) Governor Lisa Cook after he moved to oust her from her post following allegations that she falsified mortgage documents, Bloomberg reported late Tuesday. Trump spoke at a Cabinet meeting on Tuesday, saying that he was also prepared to abide by any court decision but indicated he was not concerned about Cook's challenge. Market reaction At the time of press, the US Dollar Index (DXY) was up 0.03% on the day at 98.25.