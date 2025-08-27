MEXC-pörssi
Kryptouutiset
2025-08-29 Friday
Justin Sun’s $30M Investment Backs Trump Crypto Ventures
The post Justin Sun’s $30M Investment Backs Trump Crypto Ventures appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: Justin Sun invests $30 million in a Trump-backed crypto project. Trump group aims to gain from pro-crypto policies. Potential implications for U.S. crypto market dynamics. Justin Sun, founder of Tron, invested $30 million in World Liberty Financial, a Trump-backed crypto initiative, expressing gratitude for Trump’s proposed cryptocurrency policies. Sun’s investment signifies potential shifts in U.S. crypto policy, influencing market sentiment and highlighting links between politics and cryptocurrency financing. Sun’s Investment Sparks Debate on U.S. Crypto Policies Sun’s substantial $30 million investment in the Trump-backed initiative underscores his commitment to supporting pro-crypto policies. The partnership involves Donald Trump and his family, with notable financial benefits anticipated for DT Marks DEFI LLC. A recent report discusses the expansion of Trump’s crypto ventures. By associating with Trump’s crypto project, Sun aspires to encourage favorable regulatory conditions in the U.S. Sun emphasized that this is industrial support rather than influence peddling. The public nature of Sun’s involvement highlights transparency in his financial dealings. The crypto community and market observers have expressed interest in the collaboration, with many speculating on its potential regulatory and market implications. Sun’s announcement prompted discussions on social media platforms like X (formerly Twitter). Justin Sun, Founder, Tron, “The U.S. is becoming the blockchain hub, and Bitcoin owes it to @realDonaldTrump! TRON is committed to making America great again and leading innovation.” Source World Liberty Financial Shows Mixed Market Performance Did you know? Previous high-profile crypto launches often witness initial hype with subsequent normalization. The Trump-backed project, however, is notable for its direct political ties, potentially affecting U.S. crypto policy. Data from CoinMarketCap shows World Liberty Financial (WLF) with a fully diluted market cap of $10.52 million. The token experienced a 4.96% increase over 24 hours, despite a 53.58% decline over 90 days. Trading volume fell by 7.07%, amounting…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/27 14:49
Top 3 Crypto Trends That Will Change the Market Forever
The cryptocurrency market is booming, and with Bitcoin nearing new highs and Ethereum continuing to expand its ecosystem, investors are […] The post Top 3 Crypto Trends That Will Change the Market Forever appeared first on Coindoo.
Coindoo
2025/08/27 14:48
Morning Update (27.08.2025)
📈 Asia Tech Rally: Tech stocks advanced as investors await Nvidia’s earnings 🖥️💡. The stock trades near its all-time high, with the outlook on chip demand set to decide if the global rally since April can continue. 🇨🇳 AI stays hot — China’s Cambricon +8.2% 📊, while Japan’s Nikon soared 21% after reports of a possible stake increase by EssilorLuxottica (Ray-Ban maker). 🌍 Global Markets: US & EU futures are edging higher 📊, though outside tech, Asia was weaker — Chinese indices slid the most. 💱 Currencies & Commodities: 💵 Dollar Index +0.2%, reversing Tuesday’s drop on Trump’s attempt to oust Fed’s Lisa Cook. 🥇 Gold -0.5%, Treasuries steady after earlier global bond declines. 🇦🇺 CPI hotter at 2.8% (exp. 2.3%), construction +3% QoQ — but AUD gained only slightly. 🛢 Oil flat as Washington slapped new tariffs on 🇮🇳 India; US API crude stocks fell -0.974M (vs -1.7M exp.). 🏭 China Data: Industrial profit decline slowed in July, hinting that measures against overcapacity are easing pressure. 🇺🇸🤝🇮🇳 US–India Tensions: Trump announced a 50% tariff on select Indian goods, the harshest in Asia, in retaliation for India’s Russian oil imports. 📌 Markets stay focused on Nvidia’s results — could this be the catalyst for the next big move? 🚀 🌅 Morning Update (27.08.2025) was originally published in Coinmonks on Medium, where people are continuing the conversation by highlighting and responding to this story
Medium
2025/08/27 14:48
Bitcoin Traders Line Up BTC Price Targets Around $100,000
The post Bitcoin Traders Line Up BTC Price Targets Around $100,000 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bitcoin (BTC) is teasing a breakdown below old all-time highs at $109,300; where will BTC price action head next? Crypto traders are ready with BTC price targets as bulls nurse a 13% pullback from all-time highs. Bitcoin’s key trendlines in danger Bitcoin’s latest dive took BTC/USD below previous all-time highs first seen in January 2025. That psychological level now hangs in the balance, but is not the only nearby level that observers are concerned about. Various simple (SMA) and exponential (EMA) moving averages risk getting flipped from support to resistance as price struggles to halt its decline. “BTC has broken below the 100 EMA on the daily chart. That’s not a good sign and could open the door for a deeper correction toward $103K,” popular trader Cryptorphic warned in an X post Tuesday. “Historically, every drop below this EMA has led to a short-term pullback. I’m watching closely and hoping Bitcoin reclaims the level soon to keep the uptrend intact.” BTC/USDT one-day chart. Source: Cryptorphic/X Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView shows the 100-day EMA at $110,820. The 200-day SMA, meanwhile — a classic bull market support line — sits lower at just under $101,000. The last time that BTC/USD traded below that trend line was in mid-April. BTC/USD one-hour chart with 100-EMA, 200-day SMA. Source: Cointelegraph/TradingView Speculators tipped as BTC price safety net As Cointelegraph continues to report, some market participants have much lower BTC price targets in mind. These include a retest of the $100,000 mark and even a drop back into five-figure territory. This is thanks to a combination of weakening onchain metrics such as trade volume and relative strength index (RSI) divergences. BTC/USD four-hour chart with RSI divergence. Source: Cointelegraph/TradingView For Axel Adler Jr., a contributor to onchain analytics platform CryptoQuant, Bitcoin’s speculative investor base may be what…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/27 14:48
PBOC sets USD/CNY reference rate at 7.1108 vs. 7.1161 previous
The post PBOC sets USD/CNY reference rate at 7.1108 vs. 7.1161 previous appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. On Wednesday, the People’s Bank of China (PBOC) set the USD/CNY central rate for the trading session ahead at 7.1108 as compared to the previous day’s fix of 7.1188 and 7.1559 Reuters estimate. PBOC FAQs The primary monetary policy objectives of the People’s Bank of China (PBoC) are to safeguard price stability, including exchange rate stability, and promote economic growth. China’s central bank also aims to implement financial reforms, such as opening and developing the financial market. The PBoC is owned by the state of the People’s Republic of China (PRC), so it is not considered an autonomous institution. The Chinese Communist Party (CCP) Committee Secretary, nominated by the Chairman of the State Council, has a key influence on the PBoC’s management and direction, not the governor. However, Mr. Pan Gongsheng currently holds both of these posts. Unlike the Western economies, the PBoC uses a broader set of monetary policy instruments to achieve its objectives. The primary tools include a seven-day Reverse Repo Rate (RRR), Medium-term Lending Facility (MLF), foreign exchange interventions and Reserve Requirement Ratio (RRR). However, The Loan Prime Rate (LPR) is China’s benchmark interest rate. Changes to the LPR directly influence the rates that need to be paid in the market for loans and mortgages and the interest paid on savings. By changing the LPR, China’s central bank can also influence the exchange rates of the Chinese Renminbi. Yes, China has 19 private banks – a small fraction of the financial system. The largest private banks are digital lenders WeBank and MYbank, which are backed by tech giants Tencent and Ant Group, per The Straits Times. In 2014, China allowed domestic lenders fully capitalized by private funds to operate in the state-dominated financial sector. Source: https://www.fxstreet.com/news/pboc-sets-usd-cny-reference-rate-at-71108-vs-71161-previous-202508270132
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/27 14:47
Will There Be Demand for XRP ETFs? Bloomberg Analyst Weighs In
The post Will There Be Demand for XRP ETFs? Bloomberg Analyst Weighs In appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Underestimated demand? Current approval odds Eric Balchunas, senior ETF analyst at Bloomberg, has clarified his earlier statement about demand for XRP exchange-traded funds (ETFs). Balchunas claims that Bloomberg analysts never argued that there was no demand for XRP. That said, the further away you get from Bitcoin, the fewer assets there will be, the analyst explained. Hence, compared to Bitcoin ETFs, XRP ETFs will indeed see relatively little demand. Underestimated demand? The debate surrounding the potential level of demand for yet-to-be-approved XRP ETFs comes after Chicago-based trading giant CME Group revealed that regulated XRP futures managed to cross $1 billion in open interest (OI) in less than four months, breaking the record for the fastest-ever contract to do so. Moreover, futures-based XRP ETFs have already surpassed $800 million in virtually no time. Hence, NovaDius Wealth Management President Nate Geraci claims that the level of demand for XRP ETFs is being underestimated. Current approval odds As reported by U.Today, Bloomberg analysts previously stated that XRP ETFs had extremely high odds of being approved in 2025. Polymarket bettors also see an 82% chance of being greenlit this year. Source: https://u.today/will-there-be-demand-for-xrp-etfs-bloomberg-analyst-weighs-in
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/27 14:45
Bitcoin miner Hut 8 announces four new sites across the US
Bitcoin miner Hut 8 is expanding the scale of its operations by adding 1.5 gigawatts of capacity via four new facilities set to be launched across Texas, Illinois, and Louisiana. After a shaky start to the year, with the company…
Crypto.news
2025/08/27 14:44
US President Donald Trump says he’s prepared for fight as Cook vows to sue — Bloomberg
The post US President Donald Trump says he’s prepared for fight as Cook vows to sue — Bloomberg appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. US President Donald Trump said he was ready for a legal fight with Federal Reserve (Fed) Governor Lisa Cook after he moved to oust her from her post following allegations that she falsified mortgage documents, Bloomberg reported late Tuesday. Trump spoke at a Cabinet meeting on Tuesday, saying that he was also prepared to abide by any court decision but indicated he was not concerned about Cook’s challenge. Market reaction At the time of press, the US Dollar Index (DXY) was up 0.03% on the day at 98.25. Fed FAQs Monetary policy in the US is shaped by the Federal Reserve (Fed). The Fed has two mandates: to achieve price stability and foster full employment. Its primary tool to achieve these goals is by adjusting interest rates. When prices are rising too quickly and inflation is above the Fed’s 2% target, it raises interest rates, increasing borrowing costs throughout the economy. This results in a stronger US Dollar (USD) as it makes the US a more attractive place for international investors to park their money. When inflation falls below 2% or the Unemployment Rate is too high, the Fed may lower interest rates to encourage borrowing, which weighs on the Greenback. The Federal Reserve (Fed) holds eight policy meetings a year, where the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) assesses economic conditions and makes monetary policy decisions. The FOMC is attended by twelve Fed officials – the seven members of the Board of Governors, the president of the Federal Reserve Bank of New York, and four of the remaining eleven regional Reserve Bank presidents, who serve one-year terms on a rotating basis. In extreme situations, the Federal Reserve may resort to a policy named Quantitative Easing (QE). QE is the process by which the Fed substantially increases the flow of credit in a…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/27 14:44
KindlyMD Sells Stock to Fund Bitcoin Investment
The post KindlyMD Sells Stock to Fund Bitcoin Investment appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Nasdaq-listed healthcare firm KindlyMD has made a significant move, opting to register with the SEC to raise as much as $5 billion through an ambitious stock sale. The raised funds will primarily bolster the company’s Bitcoin reserves, alongside supporting broad corporate activities. Continue Reading:KindlyMD Sells Stock to Fund Bitcoin Investment Source: https://en.bitcoinhaber.net/kindlymd-sells-stock-to-fund-bitcoin-investment
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/27 14:42
My Path From $0 to $5K a Month as a Self-Taught Programmer
I went from $0 to $5,000/month as a self-taught developer without a degree. It wasn’t luck it was consistency, learning marketable skills, freelancing smartly, building my personal brand, and reinvesting earnings. If you stay consistent, start small, and play long-term, $5K/month is absolutely achievable.
Hackernoon
2025/08/27 14:42
