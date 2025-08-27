2025-08-29 Friday

$1895 Crypto Portfolio — Best Crypto To Buy Now (Before Sept FOMC Meeting!)

Five altcoins to watch before the September rate cuts.
WTI hovers around $63.00 ahead of US tariffs on India

The post WTI hovers around $63.00 ahead of US tariffs on India appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. WTI price steadies as traders await the imposition of US tariffs on India. The US is set to raise tariffs on Indian exports to 50% from 25% at 04:01 GMT on Wednesday. Russia lifted August crude exports from western ports by 200,000 bpd versus the initial plan. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) Oil price moves little after registering more than 2% decline in the previous session, trading around $63.10 per troy ounce during the Asian hours on Wednesday. Crude Oil prices remain steady as traders adopt caution ahead of new United States (US) tariffs on India, the world’s third-largest crude importer. The United States is set to impose additional tariffs of 25% on Indian exports at 04:01 GMT on Wednesday, in response to its Oil purchases from Russia. The tariffs will reach 50% overall and among the highest levied by Washington. Markets are weighing the potential demand effects after Indian refiners resumed Russian crude purchases for September and October. Indian refiners reduced their Russian Oil purchases for a brief period, prompted by US tariffs and EU sanctions. Meanwhile, Russia and Ukraine have intensified strikes on each other’s energy infrastructure. Following last week’s attacks. Russia raised its August crude export plan from western ports by 200,000 barrels per day compared with the initial schedule, Reuters reported on Tuesday, citing three sources. Traders monitor further developments over the Federal Reserve’s independence. President Trump said on Tuesday that he was ready for a legal fight with Fed Governor Lisa Cook after he moved to oust her from her post over falsified mortgage documents, per Bloomberg. American Petroleum Institute (API) data showed US Weekly Crude Oil Stock fell nearly 1 million barrels, undershooting expectations for a 1.7 million-barrel draw. The previous decline was 2.4 million barrels. WTI Oil FAQs WTI Oil is a type of…
The most rewarding phase in crypto is around the corner: My plan and best-performing picks.

This document outlines a strategic approach to capitalize on the anticipated next rewarding phase in the cryptocurrency market. It details a comprehensive plan encompassing market analysis, risk management, and specific cryptocurrency picks based on their potential for high performance. The document also provides insights into the rationale behind each selection, considering factors such as technological innovation, market adoption, and community support.Photo by Kanchanara on&nbsp;Unsplash Understanding the Current Market Landscape Before diving into specific picks, it’s crucial to understand the current state of the crypto market. We’ve seen significant volatility, regulatory scrutiny, and macroeconomic headwinds impacting prices. However, these periods of consolidation often precede substantial growth. Several key indicators suggest that we are approaching a potentially lucrative phase:Crypto Market Landscape Analysis Increased Institutional Adoption: Major financial institutions are increasingly exploring and investing in cryptocurrencies, signaling growing acceptance and maturity of the asset&nbsp;class. Technological Advancements: Ongoing developments in blockchain technology, such as Layer-2 scaling solutions and decentralized finance (DeFi) innovations, are addressing scalability and usability challenges. Growing User Base: Despite market fluctuations, the number of crypto users continues to grow globally, indicating sustained interest and adoption. Potential Regulatory Clarity: While regulatory uncertainty remains a concern, there are signs of progress towards clearer and more comprehensive regulatory frameworks in various jurisdictions. My Strategic Plan My plan to capitalize on the next rewarding phase involves a multi-faceted approach:Strategic Cryptocurrency Investment Funnel Diversification: Spreading investments across different types of cryptocurrencies to mitigate&nbsp;risk. Long-Term Focus: Prioritizing projects with strong fundamentals and long-term growth potential. Dollar-Cost Averaging (DCA): Investing a fixed amount of money at regular intervals to smooth out price volatility. Active Monitoring: Staying informed about market trends, technological developments, and regulatory changes. Risk Management: Setting stop-loss orders and allocating capital according to risk tolerance. Best-Performing Crypto&nbsp;Picks Based on my analysis, the following cryptocurrencies have the potential to outperform the market in the coming&nbsp;phase:Crypto Investment Potential 1. Ethereum&nbsp;(ETH) Rationale: Ethereum remains the leading platform for decentralized applications (dApps) and smart contracts. The successful transition to Proof-of-Stake (PoS) through “The Merge” has significantly improved its energy efficiency and scalability. Potential: Ethereum’s dominance in the DeFi and NFT spaces, coupled with ongoing development efforts, positions it for continued growth. The upcoming “Surge,” “Verge,” “Purge,” and “Splurge” upgrades promise to further enhance its capabilities. Risk: Competition from other Layer-1 blockchains and potential regulatory challenges. 2. Solana&nbsp;(SOL) Rationale: Solana is a high-performance blockchain known for its fast transaction speeds and low fees. It has attracted a growing ecosystem of DeFi projects, NFT marketplaces, and gaming applications. Potential: Solana’s technological advantages and vibrant community make it a strong contender in the Layer-1 space. Its focus on scalability and user experience could drive further adoption. Risk: Network outages and centralization concerns. 3. Cardano&nbsp;(ADA) Rationale: Cardano is a research-driven blockchain platform that emphasizes security and sustainability. It has a strong focus on formal verification and a phased development approach. Potential: Cardano’s commitment to scientific rigor and its growing ecosystem of dApps and DeFi protocols could lead to long-term success. The upcoming Voltaire era promises to introduce decentralized governance. Risk: Slower development pace compared to other blockchains and competition from established platforms. 4. Polkadot&nbsp;(DOT) Rationale: Polkadot is a multi-chain platform that enables interoperability between different blockchains. It allows developers to create custom blockchains (parachains) that connect to the Polkadot&nbsp;network. Potential: Polkadot’s focus on interoperability and its ability to support a wide range of applications make it a valuable asset in the evolving crypto landscape. Risk: Complexity of the Polkadot ecosystem and competition from other interoperability solutions. 5. Avalanche (AVAX) Rationale: Avalanche is a high-throughput blockchain platform that supports multiple virtual machines and custom blockchains. It offers fast transaction speeds and low&nbsp;fees. Potential: Avalanche’s flexibility and scalability make it an attractive platform for DeFi applications and enterprise solutions. Risk: Competition from other Layer-1 blockchains and potential security vulnerabilities. 6. Chainlink (LINK) Rationale: Chainlink is a decentralized oracle network that provides real-world data to smart contracts. It enables smart contracts to interact with external APIs, data feeds, and payment&nbsp;systems. Potential: Chainlink’s role as a critical infrastructure provider for DeFi and other blockchain applications positions it for continued growth. Risk: Competition from other oracle providers and potential security risks associated with data&nbsp;feeds. 7. Polygon&nbsp;(MATIC) Rationale: Polygon is a Layer-2 scaling solution for Ethereum that provides faster and cheaper transactions. It offers a suite of scaling solutions, including sidechains, rollups, and validium&nbsp;chains. Potential: Polygon’s ability to improve the scalability and usability of Ethereum makes it a valuable asset in the DeFi and NFT&nbsp;spaces. Risk: Dependence on Ethereum and competition from other Layer-2 scaling solutions. Risk Management Strategies Investing in cryptocurrencies involves inherent risks. To mitigate these risks, I employ the following strategies:Risk Management Strategies in Cryptocurrency Investing Position Sizing: Allocating capital based on the risk profile of each cryptocurrency. Stop-Loss Orders: Setting automatic sell orders to limit potential losses. Take-Profit Orders: Setting automatic sell orders to secure profits at predetermined levels. Regular Portfolio Rebalancing: Adjusting portfolio allocations to maintain desired risk&nbsp;levels. Staying Informed: Continuously monitoring market trends, news, and developments in the crypto&nbsp;space. Conclusion The cryptocurrency market is constantly evolving, and the next rewarding phase presents significant opportunities for investors. By adopting a strategic plan, diversifying investments, and managing risks effectively, it is possible to capitalize on the potential growth of the crypto market. The picks outlined in this document represent my best assessment of cryptocurrencies with strong fundamentals and long-term growth potential. However, it is essential to conduct thorough research and consult with a financial advisor before making any investment decisions. Remember that past performance is not indicative of future results, and all investments involve&nbsp;risk. The most rewarding phase in crypto is around the corner: My plan and best-performing picks. was originally published in Coinmonks on Medium, where people are continuing the conversation by highlighting and responding to this story
Corporate Giant Plans Multi-Billion Dollar Move Into Bitcoin

The post Corporate Giant Plans Multi-Billion Dollar Move Into Bitcoin appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bitcoin Kindly MD has positioned itself to expand its aggressive Bitcoin accumulation plan, filing a Form S-3 automatic shelf registration with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission that allows the company to issue up to $5 billion in securities. The filing, made on August 26, covers a wide range of instruments — from common and preferred stock to debt, warrants, rights, and units. While proceeds may be allocated to acquisitions, debt repayment, or working capital, the company made clear that bolstering its Bitcoin treasury remains the top priority. Building a Corporate Bitcoin Reserve Kindly MD formally adopted a Treasury Reserve Policy this year, naming Bitcoin as its primary reserve asset. The company has already tapped private placements to raise over $500 million for BTC purchases and issued a $200 million convertible debenture secured by no less than $400 million worth of Bitcoin. Just last week, it added another 5,743.91 BTC to its holdings, bringing its total stash to 5,764.91 BTC. The new $5 billion shelf registration could unlock even more large-scale purchases as management doubles down on its long-term crypto strategy. Leveraging Markets for More BTC The company has signaled it may use a mix of debt issuance, equity offerings, or leverage against its Bitcoin to finance further acquisitions. This mirrors the approach of other corporate pioneers that have adopted Bitcoin as a treasury reserve, using capital markets to scale exposure while maintaining liquidity. Market Context Bitcoin itself has been volatile in recent weeks. After briefly dipping below $110,000 over the weekend, the asset recovered above $112,000 by Tuesday afternoon. With corporate players like Kindly MD continuing to accumulate, observers see evidence that institutional treasuries remain committed despite swings in the broader market. The information provided in this article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial, investment,…
Matrixport: ETH is expected to fluctuate between $4.355 and $4,958. Technical analysis may be a key factor affecting profit and loss.

PANews reported on August 27th that according to the latest report from Matrixport, the market focus remains on Ethereum and related treasury companies. Ethereum continued its upward trend and stabilized near key moving averages, reflecting the market's dip-buying momentum in early to mid-August. However, momentum has slowed, and the price is expected to remain range-bound between $4.355 and $4,958, with a retest of the $4.355 moving average not ruled out. Future trends will hinge on whether treasury companies can continue to attract capital and shape their narrative within the market. Overall, the underlying trend of the crypto market remains unchanged, and technical analysis will likely become a key factor influencing profits and losses.
Ethereum Treasury SharpLink Adds $252 Million in ETH to Holdings

The post Ethereum Treasury SharpLink Adds $252 Million in ETH to Holdings appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. In brief SharpLink Gaming added around $250 million in Ethereum to its treasury last week. The firm now holds nearly 800,000 ETH valued around $3.6 billion. Myriad predictors are split as to whether or not the firm will reach its goal of 1 million ETH by mid-September. Gambling marketer turned Ethereum treasury company SharpLink Gaming boosted its ETH holdings last week, adding around $252 million in Ethereum to its stash, the firm announced Tuesday.  SharpLink added 55,463 ETH at an average price of $4,462, the firm said. The additions bring its total haul to 797,704 ETH valued at $3.6 billion based on the current price of Ethereum. “Our regimented execution of SharpLink’s ETH treasury strategy continues to demonstrate the strength of our vision and the commitment of our team,” said SharpLink co-CEO Joseph Shalom in a statement.  “With nearly 800,000 ETH now in reserve and strong liquidity available for further ETH acquisitions,” he added, “our focus on building long-term value for our stockholders while simultaneously supporting the broader Ethereum ecosystem remains unwavering.” NEW: SharpLink acquired 56,533 ETH at ~$4,462. As of 8/26/2025 we hold 797,704 ETH valued at ~$3.7B Key Highlights for the Week Ending August 24, 2025: • $360.9M in net proceeds were raised through the ATM facility this past week.• Total staking rewards rose to 1,799 ETH… pic.twitter.com/Kb4AKulf6f — SharpLink (SBET) (@SharpLinkGaming) August 26, 2025 The Minneapolis-based firm raised around $360 million via its at-the-money facility last week to buy Ethereum and maintains around $200 million in cash to buy ETH, according to its statement. SharpLink is among a handful of Ethereum treasury companies racing to gobble up the second largest crypto asset, now holding around 0.61% of the total ETH supply and only trailing Tom Lee’s BitMine Immersion Technologies among publicly traded firms. BitMine holds more than…
Comparing Six Deep Learning Feature Extractors for CBIR Tasks

This article evaluates six deep-learning feature extractors for content-based image retrieval (CBIR), spanning both self-supervised and supervised approaches. It analyzes DINOv1, DINOv2, and DreamSim as ImageNet-pretrained self-supervised models, and contrasts them with SwinTransformer and two ResNet50 variants—one trained on RadImageNet and another on fractal geometry renderings. By extending earlier studies, the comparison highlights how backbone choice, training data, and pretraining strategies impact performance across medical and synthetic imaging tasks.
Best Presales to Buy as Trump's WLFI Token Launches on September 1

The post Best Presales to Buy as Trump’s WLFI Token Launches on September 1 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Best Presales to Buy as Trump’s WLFI Token Launches on September 1 Sign Up for Our Newsletter! For updates and exclusive offers enter your email. As a crypto writer, Bogdan’s responsibilities are split between researching and writing articles and entertaining the team with his humor bordering on the politically incorrect, an aspiring Bill Burr, if you will. Thanks to his 12+ years of writing experience in just as many fields, including tech, cybersecurity, modelling, fitness, crypto, and other topics-that-shall-not-be-named, he’s become a genuine asset to the team. While his position as a senior writer at PrivacyAffairs thought him valuable lessons about the power of self-management, his entire writing career was and is an exercise in self-improvement. Now, he’s ready to sink his teeth into crypto and teach people how to take control of their own money on the blockchain. With fiat as an eternally devaluing currency, Bitcoin and altcoins seem like the best-fitting alternative for Bogdan. Bogdan’s biggest professional accomplishment, aside from securing a position as a main writer for Bitcoinist, was his 5-year run as a writing manager at Blackwood Productions, where he coordinated a team of four writers. During that time, he learned the value of teamwork and that of creating a working environment that breeds efficiency, positivity, and friendship. This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Visit our Privacy Center or Cookie Policy. I Agree Source: https://bitcoinist.com/best-presales-to-check-out-before-wlfi-token-launches-on-september-1/
Why CriticBench Refuses GPT & LLaMA for Data Generation

CriticBench uses Google’s PaLM-2 model family to generate benchmark data for tasks like GSM8K, HumanEval, and TruthfulQA. By avoiding GPT and LLaMA due to licensing constraints, the project ensures a more open and compliant evaluation framework. Its methodology employs chain-of-thought prompting, code sandbox testing, and principle-driven prompting to create high-quality responses that capture both final answers and underlying reasoning, making it a valuable resource for critique-based AI evaluation.
Alchemy Pay Unlocks Global Fiat-Crypto Access for SparkFi's $SPK Token

The integration of $SPK into Alchemy Pay’s network permits consumers to sell and buy the token via Mastercard, mobile wallets, Visa, and local ways of payment.
