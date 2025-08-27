2025-08-29 Friday

Patience Is What You Need To Trade

Patience can be your best friend in&nbsp;life. Not only can it be your best friend, but it’s one of the greatest skills anyone can&nbsp;learn. If you take the time to learn it and apply it to anything in life, you can do well in the desired field you want to excel&nbsp;in. Especially when it comes to investing and trading, maintaining patience when the market ebbs and flows is&nbsp;key. Without it, it’ll be much harder to succeed in any type of&nbsp;market. Is trading a game of patience? I say so, as it can be your best ally when it comes to making the right entry&nbsp;points. Or, when to get out at the right&nbsp;time. I’ve been able to maintain a great level of patience when it comes to my trading&nbsp;journey. I’ve done it for about a year now, and continue to do well with&nbsp;it. That’s what I want to discuss in this&nbsp;post. Patience Is What You&nbsp;Need On one of my recent calls with the trading community I’m part of, someone in the chat messaged the importance of patience. The individual happens to be part of the trading platform — In fact, Jacob is one of the main point of contacts for the development team. Not only that, he recently became an owner in the trading company earlier this&nbsp;year. Not only is he working on the development team, but he trades as&nbsp;well. With the success he’s seeing in trading, it’s no wonder why he decided to become the next owner in the&nbsp;company. So Jacob has come a long way, and he’s a valuable resource for the community as&nbsp;well. Anyway, he posted in the chat something along the lines of the following: “Patience — It’s what is needed in options trading”. I couldn’t agree with him more on that, as patience surely comes a long&nbsp;way. A lot of new people who come into our trading program may not have developed a great level of patience. Some came in through experiences in investing or trading, which ended up not being the best experiences. While others are brand new to trading altogether, but struggle with patience. There’s no doubt that when you’re dealing with the stock market, patience is required to get the best results from your decisions. Without it, it becomes that much more difficult to make great&nbsp;income. I resonate so well with that quote, as patience is something I continue to practice to this&nbsp;day. It’s worked well in trading, and it can apply to anything else in&nbsp;life. I would consider myself a patient person in&nbsp;general. Having that can be a nice prerequisite to trading, as it becomes that much&nbsp;easier. Especially right now, I’m living through my greatest lesson in patience. I’m currently in several trades that I’ve been in for almost 9 months, and I’m waiting for the stock ticker’s price to&nbsp;recover. Without going into detail, this stock price crashed about 50% between late 2024 and early&nbsp;2025. That’s a big drop, and it was hard to think how long it would take for the price to&nbsp;recover. However, that stock price continues to recover and is getting close to where it was a year&nbsp;ago. But, having to wait almost a year to get out of those trades is where patience comes&nbsp;in. Not a lot of people have that level of patience to wait on getting their money back in their&nbsp;pockets. However, if they practice patience long enough, it all works out for the long&nbsp;term. Patience is what will get you to achieve your long-term goals. If you maintain a great level of patience, you’ll do&nbsp;well. Patience Is One Skill You Need For&nbsp;This When it comes to investing or trading in the stock market, patience is what will get you to&nbsp;succeed. It’s one of the two skills that you need when it comes to&nbsp;trading. If you’re patient and disciplined, you’ll do exceptionally well in&nbsp;trading. Most certainly, when it comes to trading&nbsp;options. I’ve been trading options for approximately one&nbsp;year. This week marks my first year since I made my first&nbsp;trade. The first trade is the most memorable one, and since then, I’ve never looked&nbsp;back. Options trading is a remarkable thing to not only generate weekly income but to build long-term wealth. It can be a game-changer in how you build your&nbsp;wealth. If it’s something that you want to learn more about, I wrote my first eBook about options trading and how you can leverage it yourself. There’s a lot of great information and golden nuggets in there. Whatever you choose to do, be sure to take the time to review&nbsp;it. If you’d like a free copy of it right now, I encourage you to sign up for my email list&nbsp;below. Not only will you get the eBook, but a lot of cool bonuses heading your&nbsp;way. One of them is a calculator where you can see where 1% in weekly returns can take&nbsp;you. It’s pretty impressive when you take a look at the longer&nbsp;picture. If that sounds like something you want to venture into, sign up and I look forward to seeing you on the other&nbsp;side. Until tomorrow, -Eric Patience Is What You Need To Trade was originally published in Coinmonks on Medium, where people are continuing the conversation by highlighting and responding to this story
What if Web3 Onboard Like Duolingo?

Think back to the last time you opened a crypto wallet for the first time. Chances are, it dumped you into a blank screen with a balance of 0, a cryptic address, and maybe a confusing reminder to back up your seed&nbsp;phrase. That’s the equivalent of walking into a language class where the teacher greets you with a full Shakespeare play in a language you don’t speak&nbsp;yet. No context, no warmup, just “figure it&nbsp;out.” Contrast that with Duolingo. The app doesn’t ask you to memorize a dictionary on day one. Instead, it gives you small, structured steps: repeat a word, match a picture, build a sentence. Each interaction reinforces confidence. It feels light, even fun. But underneath, it’s a carefully engineered progressive onboarding journey. Web3 has failed here. The onboarding experience isn’t progressive, it’s binary. You either already know how wallets, gas fees, staking, and governance work, or you’re&nbsp;lost. That binary gatekeeping is why millions bounce at step one. So, what if we flipped the script? What if Web3 onboarded like Duolingo teaches languages? Micro-Learning Over Dumping Documentation Instead of burying users in FAQs, dApps could drip-feed knowledge at the exact moment it’s relevant. First transaction? Show a quick visual explaining gas. Joining a DAO? Walk through a mock vote before real tokens are at stake. You learn by doing, not by reading a 20-page&nbsp;PDF. Progressive Unlocks Instead of “All at Once” Complexity Right now, wallets expose every feature from the start — staking, NFTs, DeFi, bridging. A new user doesn’t need all of that. Imagine if wallets worked like levels. At level one, you can send and&nbsp;receive. At level two, after you’ve shown confidence, staking unlocks. By level three, bridging opens up. Complexity becomes a reward, not a punishment. Guided Flows, Not Dead&nbsp;Ends When you fail a transaction today, you’re slapped with a red error code. That’s like Duolingo marking you wrong without telling you why. A better&nbsp;pattern? Feedback loops that show what went wrong, why it matters, and how to fix it — without judgment. Motivation Mechanics That Respect&nbsp;Users Duolingo uses streaks, milestones, and badges. Web3 could do similar without sliding into predatory gamification. Finishing your first three transactions could unlock a “Pioneer” badge. Completing a DAO proposal submission could add to your reputation layer. The motivation isn’t just vanity — it builds tangible identity. The Stakes Are&nbsp;Higher Here’s the real twist: Duolingo can afford to let you fumble; at worst, you mispronounce a word. In Web3, mistakes cost real money. That’s why onboarding has to go beyond fun — it has to protect users from irreversible errors while they’re still learning. A training sandbox with mock tokens, test transactions, and no financial risk could mirror the “practice without penalty” model of language learning&nbsp;apps. In the end, onboarding is design’s first act of trust. Right now, Web3’s version of trust is “write down 24 random words and pray you never lose&nbsp;them.” That’s not trust — it’s anxiety. If we borrowed Duolingo’s playbook — micro-learning, progressive unlocks, guided flows, and motivational layers — we wouldn’t just teach users how to use crypto. We’d make them want to keep learning. Because the real metric isn’t how many people create a wallet. It’s how many actually stick around long enough to use it again tomorrow. What if Web3 Onboard Like Duolingo? was originally published in Coinmonks on Medium, where people are continuing the conversation by highlighting and responding to this story
Ripple's SEC Victory and JPMorgan Buzz Fuel XRP Breakout Toward 72% Rally

XRP/USDRipple and the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) have formally ended their long-running legal battle by dismissing outstanding appeals linked to the 2023 ruling. That decision confirmed that XRP sales on public exchanges do not qualify as securities transactions. The resolution removes a critical source of uncertainty and provides a legal framework that institutions […] The post Ripple’s SEC Victory and JPMorgan Buzz Fuel XRP Breakout Toward 72% Rally appeared first on CoinChapter.
Learn Simple Trading Before Investing Too Much: A Guide to Starting Smart

Trading can feel like a high-stakes game, with stories of quick riches tempting you to dive in with all your savings. But before you risk…Continue reading on Coinmonks »
Bitcoin's MVRV Ratio Reaches Critical Annual Alignment

Detail: https://coincu.com/analysis/bitcoin-mvrv-ratio-alignment/
USD/CHF consolidates around 0.8050, Fed's Cook vows to defend her job

The post USD/CHF consolidates around 0.8050, Fed’s Cook vows to defend her job appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. USD/CHF wobbles as investors seek fresh developments on Fed Cook’s lawsuit against her termination by US President Trump. Fed Cook’s lawyer stated that her removal lacks any factual or legal basis. Investors await US PCE inflation and Swiss Q2 GDP data. The USD/CHF pair trades in a tight range around 0.8050 during the Asian trading session on Wednesday. The Swiss Franc pair consolidates as the US Dollar (USD) trades calmly, with investors seeking fresh development on Federal Reserve (Fed) Governor Lisa Cook’s termination by United States (US) President Donald Trump over mortgage allegations on late Monday. At the time of writing, the US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the Greenback’s value against six major currencies, ticks up to near 98.35. US President Trump shared a letter on Truth.Social in which he announced the removal of Fed Governor Cook, citing that she made false statements on one or more mortgage agreements. Meanwhile, Fed’s Cook has decided to defend allegations by filing a lawsuit against US President Trump’s decision to fire her. “His attempt to fire her, based solely on a referral letter, lacks any factual or legal basis. We will be filing a lawsuit challenging this illegal action,” Cook’s lawyer, prominent Washington attorney Abbe Lowell, said, Reuters reported. On the economic front, investors await the Personal Consumption Expenditure Price Index (PCE) data for July, which is scheduled to be released on Friday. The inflation data will influence market expectations for the Fed’s monetary policy outlook. According to the CME FedWatch tool, there is an 87% chance that the Fed will cut interest rates in the September monetary policy meeting. In the Swiss economy, investors await the Q2 Gross Domestic Product (GDP) data, which will be published on Thursday. The Swiss economy is expected to have expanded at a moderate pace of…
WLFI Token Launch: How to Trade Like a Pro Using Ave AI

The world of DeFi is no stranger to hype. But September 1, 2025, marks a launch that blends politics, finance, and volatility in a way few tokens ever have. With the official unlock of $WLFI via Lockbox, 20% of all presale tokens will be released to early backers — ushering in a trading moment charged with speculation, scrutiny, and opportunity. Why $WLFI Isn’t Just Another&nbsp;Unlock The token launch landscape is often flooded with noise. But WLFI stands apart for five key&nbsp;reasons: 1. Political Gravity + Financial Power WLFI is backed by World Liberty Financial, a Trump-linked project that adds a layer of geopolitical relevance. Meanwhile, ALT5 Sigma, a regulated fintech firm, brings in a $1.5 billion treasury. This combo makes WLFI a token that isn’t just speculative — it’s narrative-driven, with real capital and media weight behind&nbsp;it. 2. FDV Over $40&nbsp;Billion Even before the unlock, WLFI is trading around $0.42 in pre-market, with an estimated fully diluted valuation (FDV) exceeding $40 billion. That puts it in the league of major L1s and blue-chip meme&nbsp;coins. It’s drawing comparisons to political meme tokens like MAGA, $TRUMP, and others — but with deeper financial roots. 3. Structured Unlock via&nbsp;Lockbox Only 20% of tokens will unlock on September 1 through a formal Lockbox claim process. The remaining 80% will be gated behind future governance votes, preventing immediate sell-offs and encouraging long-term participation. This setup is designed to control volatility, but also means supply shocks can occur if governance unlocks pass unexpectedly. 4. Decentralization Debate WLFI’s early ownership is concentrated. Combine that with political associations and a major treasury backer, and you get questions around how decentralized the protocol really&nbsp;is. This is already drawing attention from regulators and crypto think tanks. Some traders see risk. Others see&nbsp;alpha. 5. SEC Eyes on the&nbsp;Prize Given its U.S.-centric narrative and investor exposure, WLFI could become a case study for token regulation in 2025. Expect discussions around whether it’s a utility token, security, or something else entirely. Where to Trade: Ave.ai Is Your Multi‑Platform Launchpad Whether you’re at your desk, out with friends, or checking charts at 2 a.m., Ave.ai has your trading covered. Let’s look at how to use each platform for the WLFI&nbsp;launch. 1. Ave.ai Web&nbsp;Platform https://pro.ave.ai Perfect for: Desktop users who want full visibility into the WLFI&nbsp;market. Features: Full trading interface: Market, limit, and stop&nbsp;orders Depth charts, K-line candlesticks, volume analytics Wallet tracking for large holders and smart&nbsp;money WLFI‑specific dashboards post‑unlock Pro Tip: Use limit orders instead of market orders during volatility spikes. WLFI’s price could swing fast post‑claim — setting entries ahead of time gives you control, not&nbsp;emotion. 2. Ave.ai Mobile&nbsp;App Perfect for: Monitoring WLFI while on the&nbsp;go. Features: Customizable price alerts for WLFI&nbsp;moves In-app analytics, volume trackers, and token&nbsp;info Trading with risk tools like stop-loss and take-profit orders Security with wallet integrations and&nbsp;2FA Pro Tip: Set price alerts at key psychological levels ($0.30 / $0.50 / $1.00) to react instantly without staring at your screen all&nbsp;day. 3. Ave.ai Telegram Sniper&nbsp;Bot @AveSniperBot Perfect for: Fast, chat-based execution during real-time volatility. Features: Real-time WLFI price alerts and token&nbsp;news One-click buy/sell via TG&nbsp;commands Track trending tokens, gainers, holders, LP&nbsp;depth Works even without accessing browser or&nbsp;app WLFI Launch Strategy — Stay Ahead of the&nbsp;Herd Here’s a phased approach to maximize your edge on and after Sept&nbsp;1: Risk Tips for WLFI&nbsp;Traders Avoid FOMO buys: Emotional entries during initial volatility often end&nbsp;badly. Don’t go full allocation: Ladder in and ladder out. Keep funds in&nbsp;reserve. Verify token contract: WLFI may have fakes. Use verified links on&nbsp;Ave.ai. Watch LP depth: Ave.ai lets you check WLFI liquidity to avoid slippage. Use Stop-Loss tools: Available on Ave app and Telegram bot for risk&nbsp;control. Why Ave.ai Is Built for Launch Events Like&nbsp;This Unified Experience: Use Web, Mobile, and Telegram Bot under one account. Trade wherever you&nbsp;are. Real-Time Data: Instant updates on WLFI price action, wallet moves, and narrative catalysts. Risk-Managed Tools: Limit buys, stop-loss, take-profit — all available natively. Community Insights: Track smart money wallets, top holders, and community votes in one&nbsp;place. Final Thoughts: High Risk = High Opportunity The WLFI token unlock isn’t just another launch — it’s a convergence of narrative, politics, and financial speculation. The upside is real. So is the&nbsp;risk. Ready to elevate your trading experience? Try Ave AI&nbsp;now: Ave.ai - The Ultimate Web3 Trading Platform WLFI Token Launch: How to Trade Like a Pro Using Ave AI was originally published in Coinmonks on Medium, where people are continuing the conversation by highlighting and responding to this story
How to Use Krea AI to Instantly Generate, Enhance, and Edit Visuals

BitcoinWorld How to Use Krea AI to Instantly Generate, Enhance, and Edit Visuals As of August 27, 2025, generative AI has revolutionized creative workflows, and Krea AI has emerged as a leader for its unique real-time capabilities. This guide is for anyone—from professional designers and marketers to casual creators—who wants to leverage AI to quickly produce high-quality images and videos without a steep learning curve. The core problem it solves is the slow, static feedback loop common with other generative tools, offering an intuitive, fast, and dynamic creative experience.   What is Krea AI? Krea AI is an advanced platform that provides a comprehensive suite of tools for real-time visual content creation. It stands out by allowing users to instantly generate and modify images and videos. The platform integrates powerful models like Krea 1 and WAN 2.2, as well as external models from Google, OpenAI, and RunwayML, to provide a versatile and high-quality output. Real-time Generation: Unlike traditional text-to-image generators, Krea AI provides instant visual feedback on an interactive canvas. As you type a prompt, add doodles, or draw shapes, the image is instantly generated or refined. Enhancer and Upscaler: The platform can enhance and upscale existing images and videos, boosting their resolution and clarity by up to 8x. This is perfect for improving low-quality photos or preparing visuals for high-resolution displays. Video and Animation: Krea AI enables the generation of dynamic video content from a variety of inputs, including text prompts and still images. It also features tools to animate static concepts and transfer motion from one video to another. Specialized Mini-Apps: The platform includes unique tools such as “Logo Illusions,” which seamlessly embeds logos into visuals, and “AI Patterns” for creating complex, repeating designs. Custom AI Training: For advanced users and businesses, Krea AI offers the ability to train a custom AI model using your own datasets. This ensures visual consistency and brand adherence across all generated content. Why is Krea AI Gaining Widespread Popularity? Krea AI’s popularity is driven by its interactive workflow and broad accessibility, which distinguish it from competitors. It addresses the needs of a diverse user base, from freelance artists to large marketing teams. Interactive and Rapid Workflow: The platform’s defining feature is its real-time generation. This immediate feedback loop allows for rapid prototyping and on-the-fly experimentation, significantly reducing the time it takes to go from a concept to a finished visual. Accessible and User-Friendly: With a low learning curve, Krea AI is highly accessible to beginners with no prior design experience. This has broadened its appeal beyond professional creatives, making it a go-to tool for small business owners and content creators. Versatile Toolkit: By combining real-time image generation, video creation, and powerful enhancement tools into a single platform, Krea AI offers a comprehensive solution for multiple creative tasks, streamlining workflows for artists, designers, and marketers. Diverse User Base: The platform’s utility spans across multiple professions: Designers & Artists use it for rapid prototyping and generating concept art. Marketers and Content Creators leverage it to quickly produce visuals for social media campaigns and advertisements. Small Business Owners create professional-looking visuals without needing extensive design resources. Freemium Model: A free plan allows a large audience to experiment with Krea AI’s core features without a financial commitment, driving high initial adoption and word-of-mouth growth. In summary, Krea AI’s blend of speed, versatility, and ease of use has cemented its position as a go-to generative AI tool. Its real-time capabilities and broad utility make it an essential asset for anyone looking to create professional-quality visuals quickly and efficiently, underscoring the importance of adopting dynamic AI tools to stay ahead in a competitive creative landscape. This post How to Use Krea AI to Instantly Generate, Enhance, and Edit Visuals first appeared on BitcoinWorld and is written by Keshav Aggarwal
Hedera HBAR vs Cardano ADA — Best Crypto To Buy Right now for 2025?

Hedera vs. Cardano: The Ultimate Crypto ShowdownContinue reading on Coinmonks »
Why XRP Might Be More Than Just Another Cryptocurrency

XRP isn’t just another digital coin. People are talking about it because it could change the way money moves worldwide. But what makes it different, and why do so many believe it has a bright&nbsp;future? Why XRP Deserves a Second&nbsp;Look Picture this: you need to send money to a friend in another country. Normally, it takes days, costs fees, and feels like a headache. XRP promises to make that transfer almost instant, with tiny fees, and no middlemen slowing things down. That’s why some people are saying XRP could be more than just another cryptocurrency, it might actually change the&nbsp;game. What Exactly Is XRP? XRP is a cryptocurrency created by Ripple Labs. Unlike Bitcoin, which is often treated like digital gold, XRP is designed to move money fast and cheaply. Think of it as digital cash for banks, payment providers, and even everyday&nbsp;users. Its speed is impressive. Transactions can settle in a few seconds, not minutes or&nbsp;days. And the&nbsp;cost? Almost nothing compared to traditional banking fees. This combination of speed and efficiency is what makes XRP stand out from many other cryptocurrencies. Why So Many Believe in XRP’s&nbsp;Future There are a few reasons people are excited about&nbsp;XRP: Bank and financial partnerships: Ripple has teamed up with over 300 banks and payment providers worldwide. That network could make XRP a go-to currency for fast international transactions. Cross-border payments: XRP can act as a bridge between different currencies. Imagine exchanging dollars for euros instantly, without waiting for traditional banking&nbsp;systems. Potential mainstream adoption: If banks and businesses continue to adopt XRP, demand could increase, which may affect its value positively. Many crypto enthusiasts see this as the beginning of a world where sending money across borders is as simple as sending a text&nbsp;message. The Problems&nbsp;Ahead XRP isn’t without challenges. Its biggest hurdle has been the legal battle with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The outcome could have a big impact on its adoption and&nbsp;value. On top of that, the crypto market is volatile. Prices can jump or drop in hours based on news or speculation. Even though XRP has strong technology and partnerships, it’s not immune to these&nbsp;swings. Final Thoughts XRP isn’t just another cryptocurrency. It’s a vision of a faster, cheaper, and more connected world for moving money. While challenges remain, its potential makes it worth keeping an eye on. Whether you’re an investor or just curious about the future of&nbsp;finance. If you want to get started with XRP yourself, click the link below and get a free $15 bonus when you sign up to TradingView. Join TradingView — Daily Crypto&nbsp;Invest Disclaimer: “This is an affiliate link, which means I may earn a small commission at no extra cost to&nbsp;you.” Why XRP Might Be More Than Just Another Cryptocurrency was originally published in Coinmonks on Medium, where people are continuing the conversation by highlighting and responding to this story
