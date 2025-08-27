2025-08-29 Friday

Bug Bounty Cuts Are Setting Crypto Up For Billion-Dollar Hacks

Bug Bounty Cuts Are Setting Crypto Up For Billion-Dollar Hacks

The post Bug Bounty Cuts Are Setting Crypto Up For Billion-Dollar Hacks appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Opinion by: Mitchell Amador, founder and CEO of Immunefi Crypto’s best defense against catastrophic hacks isn’t code — it’s incentives. Bug bounties have prevented billions in losses, and it’s important to emphasize that these billions could have been exploits, not responsible disclosures, if the right incentives hadn’t been set up. This protection only works when the incentives for white hat behavior clearly outweigh those for exploitation, and current market trends are now tilting that balance in dangerous ways. The scaling bug bounty standard means the reward size should grow with the amount of capital at risk. If a vulnerability could drain $10 million, the bounty should offer up to $1 million. These are life-changing incentives for security researchers to disclose rather than exploit, and they’re cost-effective for protocols compared to the devastating alternative of getting hacked. This scaling approach protects entire protocols from destruction and ensures the continual growth of onchain finance. The problem is that market competition is warping these incentives. Some platforms are now tying their lowest-cost service plans to capped bounty rewards, sometimes no higher than $50,000. This pricing structure pressures protocols to minimize rewards and reduce costs, creating conditions for the next catastrophic hack.  Bug bounties as defense mechanisms Cork Protocol’s recent $12-million hack offers a telling example. The protocol had set its critical bug bounty at just $100,000, a fraction of the funds at risk. This misalignment creates a simple economic calculation: Why spend hundreds of hours finding a vulnerability if the capped payout is 120 times lower than the exploit value? Such math doesn’t discourage exploitation; it encourages it. Bug bounties are critical defense mechanisms that only work when they align with risk. When protocols with tens of millions in total value locked offer bounties in the low five figures, they’re effectively betting that…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/08/27 15:18
Standard Chartered's Kendrick Says Ethereum and Treasury Firms Are Undervalued

Standard Chartered’s Kendrick Says Ethereum and Treasury Firms Are Undervalued

Highlights: Standard Chartered reported that Ethereum treasury firms and ETFs captured 4.9% of supply in three months.  The analyst expects that treasury firms could eventually hold 10% of Ethereum’s circulating supply. DAT firms are undervalued despite 3% staking yield, offering stronger returns than Ethereum ETFs. In emailed remarks Tuesday, Geoffrey Kendrick, Standard Chartered’s head of digital assets research, said Ethereum and firms holding it on their balance sheets remain significantly undervalued. He said digital asset treasury (DAT) firms have purchased 2.6% of all Ethereum currently in circulation since June. At the same time, spot Ethereum exchange-traded funds (ETFs) added another 2.3% during the same period.  In under three months, 4.9% of Ethereum’s entire supply has already been taken up. This accumulation rate is one of the fastest in crypto history and highlights strong institutional demand for ETH. This buying activity helped Ethereum reach a new all-time high of $4,955 on August 24. ETH Accumulation Alert! Since June, ETH treasury companies and ETF inflows have purchased 4.9% of all Ether in circulation, according to Standard Chartered. This level of institutional demand highlights growing confidence in Ethereum’s long-term potential and could set… — EverestFinance (@Financialgoal77) August 26, 2025 Treasury Firms Could Control 10% of Supply Kendrick said the recent surge in buying represents the early stage of a wider accumulation cycle. In a July note, he projected that treasury firms could eventually control 10% of ETH’s circulating supply, which is 121,009,455 ETH at the time of writing, per Ultrasound Money data. He added that even with such large holdings, a significant amount of Ethereum would still remain in circulation, helping to support price strength. Kendrick highlighted that the fast accumulation shows how institutional players are playing a bigger role in crypto markets. He also noted that Ethereum ETF flows aligning with treasury purchases form a feedback loop, which could further reduce supply and boost prices. Ethereum Treasury Firms Trade at Lower mNAV Kendrick noted that Ethereum treasury companies are now trading at reduced net asset value (mNAV) multiples. BitMine and SharpLink Gaming now show lower mNAV compared to the Bitcoin-based firm Strategy. This means investors are valuing these Ethereum firms less compared to their actual crypto holdings. “Given that the ETH treasury companies are able to capture ETH’s 3% staking yield, I see no reason for the NAV multiples to be below MSTR’s multiple (which captures no such staking yield),” Kendrick said. Kendrick pointed out that SharpLink Gaming (SBET) recently announced it would buy back its own shares if its NAV multiple drops below 1.0. He explained that such a move creates a “hard floor” for valuations, helping protect the company’s stock from falling too much. Kendrick said in a note earlier in the month that Ethereum DAT companies are becoming “very investable.” Unlike U.S. spot ETFs, which are limited to only holding Ethereum, DAT firms can stake their ETH and participate in decentralized finance. Kendrick said this ability to earn extra returns makes them a far stronger option for investors. Kendrick Says Ethereum Dip Offers Strong Buying Opportunity With Ethereum trading near $4,530, Kendrick called the recent sell-off “a great entry point.” He also reiterated his earlier forecast, setting Ethereum targets at $7,500 for 2025 and $25,000 for 2028. He also raised his Bitcoin forecast to $135K by Sept. 30 and $200K by year-end, with a $500K 2028 target. By 2028, Kendrick forecasts BNB at $2,775, Avalanche (AVAX) at $250, and XRP at $12.50. He also predicts rapid stablecoin expansion, with supply nearing $2 trillion in the next four years. Standard Chartered predicts that, driven by ETF inflows and corporate demand, Bitcoin may reach $135,000 in Q3 and potentially hit $200,000 by year-end. Some short-term volatility could still emerge between late Q3 and early Q4.https://t.co/oHA6XrAOYN — Wu Blockchain (@WuBlockchain) July 2, 2025 eToro Platform Best Crypto Exchange Over 90 top cryptos to trade Regulated by top-tier entities User-friendly trading app 30+ million users 9.9 Visit eToro eToro is a multi-asset investment platform. The value of your investments may go up or down. Your capital is at risk. Don’t invest unless you’re prepared to lose all the money you invest. This is a high-risk investment, and you should not expect to be protected if something goes wrong.
Coinstats 2025/08/27 15:16
What is Magiclight AI and Why is It Gaining Popularity?

What is Magiclight AI and Why is It Gaining Popularity?

BitcoinWorld What is Magiclight AI and Why is It Gaining Popularity? Magiclight AI is a popular all-in-one AI video generation platform. It is a powerful text-to-video maker and editor designed to transform scripts, stories, or ideas into professional-quality videos, including long-form content up to 30 minutes in length. Its key audience includes content creators, marketers, educators, and authors who need to produce engaging visual narratives quickly and efficiently. The platform solves the major challenge of maintaining visual and character consistency in long-form AI-generated videos, which is a common issue with other tools. Core Features of Magiclight AI Magiclight AI is distinguished by a suite of robust features that streamline the video creation process: Long-Form Video Creation: It specializes in generating videos up to 30 minutes long, which is ideal for creating full stories, tutorials, or documentaries. Consistent Characters: Using a proprietary character-to-scene binding technology, the platform ensures that characters maintain a uniform appearance and identity across all scenes and video segments. Multilingual Voiceovers: It offers realistic, emotional voiceovers in over 10 languages with more than 30 voice options, enabling creators to reach a global audience. Diverse Visual Styles: Users can select from a wide range of visual aesthetics, including “New Chinese Animation,” “Cyberpunk,” and “Japanese Aesthetics,” to match their content’s style and target market. AI Directing System: The tool automatically generates professional-level shot plans, camera angles, and transitions from a simple script, significantly reducing the need for manual editing skills. Why Magiclight AI is Becoming Popular The surge in popularity for Magiclight AI can be attributed to several strategic advantages that empower creators and businesses: Seamless Script-to-Video Workflow: The platform’s ability to convert an entire script into a coherent, animated storyboard with minimal input is a game-changer for YouTubers and storytellers. This feature drastically cuts down production time from weeks to minutes. Accessibility and Ease of Use: Magiclight AI has an intuitive interface that makes it accessible to users with no prior video editing or animation experience. This low barrier to entry allows a broader range of individuals to create professional-grade content. Unique Character Consistency: The platform’s focus on maintaining consistent characters is a major competitive advantage, as it enables the creation of complex narratives and long-form content that other AI tools struggle with. Versatile Use Cases: Magiclight AI serves a diverse audience, from creating viral content for social media and producing animated children’s stories to developing educational materials and marketing videos. This versatility makes it a valuable tool for a wide variety of industries. Cost-Effectiveness: With a generous free plan that provides 300 creation credits and allows for 6-minute HD video exports, Magiclight AI makes its powerful features available to everyone, encouraging widespread adoption and experimentation. In conclusion, Magiclight AI’s unique capabilities for long-form video creation and its commitment to character consistency have made it a standout tool in the generative AI space. By simplifying the entire video production process, it enables creators to bring their imaginative stories to life, reinforcing the strategic importance of leveraging specialized AI platforms to produce high-quality, scalable content. This post What is Magiclight AI and Why is It Gaining Popularity? first appeared on BitcoinWorld and is written by Keshav Aggarwal
Coinstats 2025/08/27 15:16
Onboarding the world to Bitcoin with Gateway Wallet

Onboarding the world to Bitcoin with Gateway Wallet

The post Onboarding the world to Bitcoin with Gateway Wallet appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Homepage > News > Business > Onboarding the world to Bitcoin with Gateway Wallet Here’s something a little different from the slickly designed Bitcoin wallets we’ve become (a little too) used to. Gateway Wallet, which has been around for just three months, was recently updated. Though it runs on BSV, it’s designed to show balances in local currencies and to get new users up and running almost immediately. Gateway Wallet is probably a useful app for onboarding newcomers, but it’s worth a look even for experienced Bitcoiners who long for the early days of simplicity and speed. In many ways, it’s appropriate for the app to run on BSV, which itself exists as proof of what Bitcoin should have been. When was the last time you heard someone say a wallet is aimed at “the unbanked” like they really meant it? Users create a new wallet just by visiting the address mybsv.io. Right there in the center of the screen is a QR code for receiving funds, and it’s possible to create profiles to keep balances separate, e.g., business, personal, or whatever you like. As well as performing simple transactions, Gateway Wallet has an Apps Hub for users to try other on-chain data functions. There’s a Profile Manager, a Calculator, a Document Signer, and a Live Authenticator for photos. Patrick says his next move is letting users upload videos. Interestingly, Gateway Wallet doesn’t come from a team of developers—or even a programmer, per se. Speaking to CoinGeek, Gatgeway Wallet Developer Patrick Phan said he’s actually a retired accountant who’s done only basic programming in the past. So far he’s worked on all aspects of the project by himself, and the web app behind the wallet is built with artificial intelligence (AI) assistance. That’s both a sign of the times and…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/08/27 15:16
WLFI Lock-up: Massive $3.5 Billion Deposit Signals Crucial WorldLibertyFinancial Move

WLFI Lock-up: Massive $3.5 Billion Deposit Signals Crucial WorldLibertyFinancial Move

BitcoinWorld WLFI Lock-up: Massive $3.5 Billion Deposit Signals Crucial WorldLibertyFinancial Move The cryptocurrency world is buzzing with significant news concerning WorldLibertyFinancial (WLFI). A truly massive WLFI lock-up has just occurred, involving billions of tokens. This substantial deposit could signal a pivotal moment for the DeFi project, drawing attention from across the digital asset landscape. What Does the Massive WLFI Lock-up Entail? On-chain analyst ai_9684xtpa recently reported a staggering development: 13.35 billion WLFI tokens, with an approximate value of $3.5 billion, have been moved into a dedicated lockbox contract. This “lockbox” functions as a secure, immutable lock-up address, effectively taking these tokens out of immediate circulation. Significant Scale: The sheer volume and value of this WLFI lock-up are remarkable, making it a noteworthy event in the DeFi space. Project Link: WorldLibertyFinancial (WLFI) is a decentralized finance project that has garnered attention due to its reported links with the Trump family. Purpose of Lockbox: A lockbox contract typically holds tokens for a predetermined period, often to demonstrate long-term commitment, reduce selling pressure, or secure assets for specific project phases. Why is This WLFI Lock-up Crucial for WorldLibertyFinancial? Such a substantial WLFI lock-up can have several profound implications for the project’s ecosystem and investor perception. When a significant portion of a token’s supply is locked away, it often communicates strong confidence from the project’s stakeholders. This action can: Enhance Stability: By reducing the circulating supply, a large lock-up can help stabilize the token’s price by limiting immediate sell-offs. Build Trust: It demonstrates a long-term commitment from the project, signaling to investors that the team believes in the future value of WLFI. Support Development: Locked tokens might be earmarked for future development, staking rewards, or liquidity provisions, ensuring resources for the project’s growth. The market often views these actions positively, interpreting them as a move towards greater project health and sustainability. Understanding DeFi Lock-up Mechanisms: How Do They Work? Decentralized Finance (DeFi) projects frequently utilize lock-up mechanisms as a strategic tool. Essentially, a smart contract is programmed to hold a specific amount of tokens for a set duration. During this period, the tokens cannot be accessed or sold by the depositing party. These mechanisms are vital for: Preventing Market Dumps: Large token holders cannot suddenly liquidate their holdings, which could crash the market. Incentivizing Long-Term Holding: It encourages participants to hold their tokens, often in exchange for rewards or governance rights. Funding Project Milestones: Tokens might be unlocked incrementally as project milestones are met, aligning incentives with progress. The recent WLFI lock-up follows this well-established pattern within the DeFi sector, aiming to secure the project’s future. What Challenges or Opportunities Might Emerge from the WLFI Lock-up? While a massive WLFI lock-up generally presents a positive outlook, it’s essential to consider both the potential opportunities and challenges. On one hand, the reduced supply could lead to increased demand and potentially higher token value, attracting new investors. However, challenges could include: Market Reaction: While often positive, market reactions can be unpredictable. Investors will watch for further announcements and developments from WorldLibertyFinancial. Transparency: The exact terms of the lock-up, such as duration and unlock schedule, are crucial for full transparency and investor confidence. Clear communication from WLFI will be key. Project Execution: Ultimately, the long-term success of WLFI will depend on its ability to deliver on its promises and build a robust DeFi ecosystem, regardless of the token lock-up. This event creates a unique opportunity for WorldLibertyFinancial to reinforce its position in the competitive DeFi landscape. The Road Ahead for WorldLibertyFinancial After This WLFI Lock-up The deposit of $3.5 billion in WLFI tokens into a lock-up address marks a significant chapter for WorldLibertyFinancial. This strategic move could pave the way for enhanced stability, greater investor trust, and a clearer path for future development. As the DeFi space continues to evolve rapidly, projects that demonstrate such commitment often stand out. Investors and enthusiasts will undoubtedly monitor WorldLibertyFinancial closely to see how this WLFI lock-up influences its trajectory. The coming months will be crucial in observing the project’s growth, community engagement, and the unfolding of its roadmap following this substantial financial commitment. The cryptocurrency market constantly presents new developments, and this significant WLFI lock-up is a prime example of a project taking a decisive step towards securing its future. For WorldLibertyFinancial, this action could be a cornerstone in building a more resilient and trustworthy ecosystem. Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) Q1: What is WorldLibertyFinancial (WLFI)? A1: WorldLibertyFinancial (WLFI) is a decentralized finance (DeFi) project that has gained attention due to its reported links with the Trump family. Q2: What does “WLFI lock-up” mean? A2: A WLFI lock-up refers to a large quantity of WLFI tokens being deposited into a special smart contract, known as a lockbox, which prevents them from being sold or moved for a specific period. This reduces the circulating supply. Q3: How much WLFI was deposited into the lockbox? A3: A total of 13.35 billion WLFI tokens, valued at approximately $3.5 billion, were deposited into the lockbox contract. Q4: Why would a DeFi project perform a token lock-up? A4: Projects perform token lock-ups to demonstrate long-term commitment, enhance price stability by reducing circulating supply, build investor trust, and secure funds for future development or operational needs. Q5: Who reported this significant WLFI lock-up? A5: On-chain analyst ai_9684xtpa reported the deposit of WLFI tokens into the lockbox contract. Q6: What are the potential benefits of this WLFI lock-up for WorldLibertyFinancial? A6: Potential benefits include increased token price stability, enhanced investor trust, and secured resources for future project development and growth. Don’t miss out on crucial crypto insights! If you found this article on the WLFI lock-up informative, please share it with your network on social media. Your shares help us bring more valuable content to the wider cryptocurrency community! To learn more about the latest DeFi market trends, explore our article on key developments shaping decentralized finance institutional adoption. This post WLFI Lock-up: Massive $3.5 Billion Deposit Signals Crucial WorldLibertyFinancial Move first appeared on BitcoinWorld and is written by Editorial Team
Coinstats 2025/08/27 15:15
Investment Company CEO Says, "Solana Over Ethereum" Explains Why

Investment Company CEO Says, “Solana Over Ethereum” Explains Why

The post Investment Company CEO Says, “Solana Over Ethereum” Explains Why appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. REX Financial CEO Greg King argued that the future of stablecoins will be shaped by Solana, rather than Ethereum. King stated that Solana stands out in terms of speed and transaction capacity. “Solana is faster than Ethereum. Frankly, when I saw the discussion of stablecoins being built largely on Ethereum, I thought it was a huge oversight. Solana will be the story of the future for stablecoins,” he said. King noted that Solana is among the top five cryptocurrency markets and that many analysts believe it has the potential to dethrone Ethereum. However, he added that this view is highly controversial within the crypto ecosystem. According to experts, Solana is increasingly preferred for tokenization and stablecoin use thanks to its high transaction speed and scalability. Ethereum, on the other hand, is attempting to address some of its disadvantages against its competitors with layer-2 solutions. Many layer-2 solutions claim to possess the security of the ETH network, enabling much faster and cheaper transactions by processing transactions on their own networks and then sending them in bulk to the ETH network. *This is not investment advice. Follow our Telegram and Twitter account now for exclusive news, analytics and on-chain data! Source: https://en.bitcoinsistemi.com/investment-company-ceo-says-solana-over-ethereum-explains-why/
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/08/27 15:15
ChatGPT Predicts Litecoin Price for the Next 5 Years

ChatGPT Predicts Litecoin Price for the Next 5 Years

The post ChatGPT Predicts Litecoin Price for the Next 5 Years appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Litecoin has been around since 2011 and still matters because it is fast, cheap, and easy to move. It keeps strong liquidity and support on major exchanges, which helps it stay relevant even when newer chains catch the spotlight. The big question now is what LTC might do over the next five years as the market cycles again. Investors are watching payment adoption, halving effects, and regulation to map out price paths. But alongside established players like Litecoin, newer names are stealing attention with record-breaking momentum. One example is MAGACOIN FINANCE, which recently raised $12.5 million in record time, outpacing all competitors, showing how quickly investor appetite can concentrate on a fresh opportunity. Key Factors for Litecoin’s Outlook Adoption for payments Litecoin’s low fees and quick confirmations make it a practical choice for everyday transfers. If BTC and ETH fees stay elevated during busy periods, more merchants and users may rely on LTC for cheaper retail and peer-to-peer payments. Institutional interest Wider inclusion in funds or future diversified products could push steady demand for LTC. Even a small allocation from larger vehicles can lift liquidity and reduce volatility over time. Regulatory clarity Clear rules in the US and other major markets generally help crypto assets. A friendlier framework reduces headline risk, supports exchange listings, and encourages businesses to integrate LTC payments. Halving cycles Like Bitcoin, Litecoin’s block reward cuts reduce new supply. These events often line up with stronger price action when demand is healthy, especially if they arrive during improving macro conditions. Competition and innovation Faster L2s, newer L1s, and stablecoin rails compete for payment flow. LTC needs to keep improving tooling, wallet UX, and integrations so it stays a go-to option rather than a backup. Why MAGACOIN FINANCE is Turning Heads While Litecoin represents proven resilience, MAGACOIN FINANCE…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/08/27 15:14
Massive Shiba Inu Expansion to New ATH Imminent as Consolidation Nears End

Massive Shiba Inu Expansion to New ATH Imminent as Consolidation Nears End

An analyst has identified a recurring pattern of expansion after a period of consolidation on the Shiba Inu chart, suggesting it might see a repeat. History does not repeat itself, but it often rhymes; this principle might apply to Shiba Inu, an analyst has insinuated. Specifically, Kamran Asghar highlighted a recurring pattern of price accumulation and parabolic expansion on the meme coin’s weekly chart, suggesting that things will align as they have in the past. Consolidation Phase Nearing End? For context, this pattern has seen the price of Shiba Inu consolidate within a rectangular range for months, then explode after sustaining a breakout. The rhythm has occurred twice since 2021, and the commentator projects that Shiba Inu will follow that trend this time. An accompanying chart highlights the specific periods during which this happened. It shows that SHIB entered an accumulation phase in May 2021, when it dropped to $0.00000630, and remained within this range until a breakout in late September 2021. Shiba Inu Analysis/Kamran Asghar SHIB soared 1,154% to its all-time high of $0.000088554 in five weeks, illustrating how quickly its value can escalate when it gains momentum. Meanwhile, after the high, Shiba Inu retraced massively to enter another consolidation phase, starting from May 2022. The accumulation spanned a much longer period this time, lasting until February 2024. Then, Shiba Inu surged to a high of $0.00004563 in March 2024, with Asghar's chart indicating that this resulted in 501% increase. Shiba Inu Could Reach New ATH After Breakout Meanwhile, Shiba Inu entered another accumulation phase in late January, following its dip to $0.00001471, and has since trended within the range. However, Asghar suggested that the phase could be winding down. If it breaks out and history rhymes, then Shiba Inu could go parabolic from here. The analyst stated that the meme coin appears poised for a massive expansion, targeting greater heights. Moreover, his chart highlights that the rally could take the prominent meme coin to a new all-time high. He marked the target around $0.0000900, representing an approximately 619% upsurge from the current market price of $0.0000251 and an unprecedented level for Shiba Inu. Notably, an earlier The Crypto Basic report aligns with this $0.000090 target. The analysis utilized Changelly to project when Shiba Inu could reach the target, and according to the report, this could occur in late 2028.
The Crypto Basic 2025/08/27 15:14
Bitcoin (BTC) Price: Flash Crash Tests $109,000 Support Level as Retail Investors Exit

Bitcoin (BTC) Price: Flash Crash Tests $109,000 Support Level as Retail Investors Exit

TLDR Bitcoin’s flash crash on August 24th cleared out overleveraged positions with 18% long liquidation dominance, the highest in months Newer investors holding coins less than a month face 3.5% unrealized losses while 1-6 month holders remain profitable at 4.5% gains Key support zone identified at $100,000-$107,000 where Short-Term Holder Realized Price meets the 200-day [...] The post Bitcoin (BTC) Price: Flash Crash Tests $109,000 Support Level as Retail Investors Exit appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral 2025/08/27 15:14
Unveiling The Crucial New Driver Of BTC Cycles

Unveiling The Crucial New Driver Of BTC Cycles

The post Unveiling The Crucial New Driver Of BTC Cycles appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bitcoin Investor Inflow: Unveiling The Crucial New Driver Of BTC Cycles Skip to content Home Crypto News Bitcoin Investor Inflow: Unveiling the Crucial New Driver of BTC Cycles Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/bitcoin-investor-inflow/
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/08/27 15:13
