2025-08-27 Friday

TeraWulf’s Multi-Billion Dollar HPC Deal Backstopped by Google – A Blueprint for Future Hyperscaler Deals

The post TeraWulf’s Multi-Billion Dollar HPC Deal Backstopped by Google – A Blueprint for Future Hyperscaler Deals appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Google is backing $3.2B for TeraWulf’s HPC hosting deal with Fluidstack and could end up owning ~14% of the company. Will more hyperscalers turn to Bitcoin miners for their energy and infrastructure needs? TeraWulf’s New HPC Deal The following guest post comes from Bitcoinminingstock.io, the one-stop hub for all things bitcoin mining stocks, educational tools, […] Source: https://news.bitcoin.com/terawulfs-multi-billion-dollar-hpc-deal-backstopped-by-google-a-blueprint-for-future-hyperscaler-deals/
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/08/27 15:27
GBP/USD falls to near 1.3450, upside appears on fading BoE rate cut bets

The post GBP/USD falls to near 1.3450, upside appears on fading BoE rate cut bets appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. GBP/USD may regain its ground amid the easing likelihood of further rate cuts by the BoE. BoE’s Mann said rates should stay high to curb inflation risks. The US Dollar may struggle amid rising concerns over Fed independence. GBP/USD retraces its recent gains from the previous session, trading around 1.3450 during the Asian hours on Wednesday. The pair may regain its ground as the Pound Sterling (GBP) receives support from the dampened likelihood of further Bank of England (BoE) rate cuts, driven by persistent inflationary pressures. Inflation in the UK economy has been accelerating at a faster pace in recent months. Catherine Mann, a member of the BoE Monetary Policy Committee (MPC), said on Tuesday that the bank rate should be held persistently to lean against inflation risks. She also stated, “I stand ready for a forceful policy action, in the form of larger, more rapid Bank Rate cuts, should the downside risks to domestic demand start materializing.” The GBP/USD pair depreciates as the US Dollar (USD) recovers its recent losses from the previous session. However, the upside of the Greenback could be restrained as traders remain cautious amid rising Fed concerns and the prospect of a more dovish Fed. US President Donald Trump announced early Tuesday that he was removing Fed Governor Lisa Cook from her position on the Fed’s board of directors. This is considered the first instance of a president firing a central bank governor in the Fed’s 111-year history. Trump also said that he was ready for a legal fight with Cook over falsified mortgage documents. Fed Governor Cook’s exit may increase the chances of earlier interest rate cuts, given Trump’s ongoing pressure on the central bank to reduce borrowing costs. Traders are now pricing in more than 87% odds for a cut of at least…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/08/27 15:26
HashFlare Co-Founders Sentence: US Prosecutors Launch Shocking Appeal

BitcoinWorld HashFlare Co-Founders Sentence: US Prosecutors Launch Shocking Appeal The cryptocurrency world is buzzing with significant legal news: US prosecutors have launched a shocking appeal concerning the lenient HashFlare co-founders sentence. This development signals a strong stance against crypto wire fraud, particularly after a Seattle federal court credited the detention period of Ivan Turogin and Sergei Potapenko as time served, alongside a modest $25,000 fine and community service. This decision came despite prosecutors originally seeking a hefty 10-year sentence for the masterminds behind a massive crypto Ponzi scheme that defrauded hundreds of thousands of victims out of an astounding $570 million, as Cointelegraph reported. Understanding the HashFlare Co-Founders Sentence and the Appeal The HashFlare operation was not just a minor infraction; it was a colossal crypto Ponzi scheme. The co-founders, Ivan Turogin and Sergei Potapenko, allegedly promised investors lucrative returns from cryptocurrency mining operations that simply did not exist. Instead, they used new investor funds to pay off earlier investors, a classic Ponzi setup. The scale of the fraud is truly staggering: Victims: Hundreds of thousands of individuals were impacted. Total Losses: An estimated $570 million was defrauded. Scheme: Fictitious cloud mining services were promoted. Therefore, the initial HashFlare co-founders sentence of “time served” struck many as incredibly lenient, especially given the immense financial and emotional damage inflicted upon so many people. This stark contrast between the crime’s magnitude and the initial penalty is precisely what triggered the prosecutors’ appeal. The Controversial HashFlare Co-Founders Sentence: Time Served vs. Justice The term “time served” essentially means that the period the defendants spent in custody awaiting trial or sentencing is considered sufficient punishment. For Turogin and Potapenko, this meant they would not face additional prison time beyond what they had already endured. This outcome deeply concerned legal observers and victims alike. Prosecutors argued that a 10-year sentence was appropriate, reflecting the severity of the crypto wire fraud and the need for a deterrent. However, the Seattle federal court’s decision suggested a different interpretation of justice in this complex case. This disparity highlights a significant challenge within the legal system: how to adequately penalize sophisticated financial crimes, especially those involving emerging technologies like cryptocurrency. What Does This Appeal Mean for Future Crypto Fraud Cases? The US prosecutors’ appeal of the HashFlare co-founders sentence sends a clear message. It demonstrates a firm commitment to holding individuals accountable for large-scale cryptocurrency fraud. This move could set an important precedent for future cases, indicating that authorities are prepared to push for more substantial penalties, even if initial rulings are perceived as too lenient. Moreover, this appeal underscores the evolving landscape of crypto regulation and enforcement. As digital assets become more mainstream, the legal system is adapting to address the unique challenges posed by crypto-related crimes. Consequently, this case serves as a crucial benchmark for how serious the US government views such offenses. The Impact of the HashFlare Co-Founders Sentence on Victims For the hundreds of thousands of victims of the HashFlare scheme, the initial HashFlare co-founders sentence was undoubtedly disheartening. It might have felt like a profound injustice, diminishing the severity of their financial losses and the betrayal of trust. The appeal, however, offers a renewed sense of hope. While an appeal does not guarantee restitution, it does signify that the legal battle for justice is far from over. It provides a platform for the victims’ voices to be heard more forcefully and reinforces the idea that perpetrators of such massive fraud should face consequences that truly reflect the harm they caused. The pursuit of a more stringent HashFlare co-founders sentence is a step towards validating the suffering of those impacted. In conclusion, the US prosecutors’ appeal regarding the HashFlare co-founders sentence is a pivotal moment in the fight against crypto wire fraud. It underscores the legal system’s ongoing efforts to adapt to the complexities of digital asset crimes and to ensure that justice is served for victims of large-scale Ponzi schemes. This case will undoubtedly influence how future crypto fraud perpetrators are treated, signaling a tougher stance on accountability in the rapidly expanding cryptocurrency ecosystem. Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) Q1: What was the HashFlare crypto Ponzi scheme? A1: HashFlare was a purported cloud mining operation that promised investors high returns from cryptocurrency mining. In reality, it operated as a Ponzi scheme, using funds from new investors to pay off earlier ones, rather than generating profits from actual mining. Q2: Who are Ivan Turogin and Sergei Potapenko? A2: Ivan Turogin and Sergei Potapenko are the co-founders of HashFlare, who were indicted on crypto wire fraud charges for their involvement in the $570 million Ponzi scheme. Q3: Why did US prosecutors appeal the HashFlare co-founders sentence? A3: Prosecutors appealed because they considered the initial sentence of “time served” to be too lenient. They had sought a 10-year prison sentence, believing the initial ruling did not adequately reflect the severity of the $570 million crypto wire fraud. Q4: What does “time served” mean in this context? A4: “Time served” means that the period the defendants, Turogin and Potapenko, had already spent in detention awaiting trial or sentencing was deemed sufficient punishment by the court, meaning they would not face additional incarceration. Q5: How many victims were affected by the HashFlare scheme? A5: The HashFlare Ponzi scheme defrauded hundreds of thousands of victims globally, resulting in total losses estimated at $570 million. Did this critical update on the HashFlare case shed light on the ongoing battle against crypto fraud? Share this article with your network to keep others informed about the evolving legal landscape in the cryptocurrency space! To learn more about the latest crypto fraud trends and legal developments, explore our article on key developments shaping cryptocurrency crime prevention and institutional adoption. This post HashFlare Co-Founders Sentence: US Prosecutors Launch Shocking Appeal first appeared on BitcoinWorld and is written by Editorial Team
Coinstats 2025/08/27 15:25
Ethereum Longs at Risk? Analyst Warns of Recurring Weekly Liquidation Pattern

The post Ethereum Longs at Risk? Analyst Warns of Recurring Weekly Liquidation Pattern appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Ethereum (ETH) recently broke through to a new all-time high above $4,900 before undergoing a correction. As of now, the asset trades at $4,520, reflecting an 8.9% pullback from its peak but still up 7.6% over the past week. The move follows weeks of strong upward momentum that returned ETH to price levels unseen since the 2021 bull cycle. While Ethereum’s long-term trend remains upward, analysts are examining short-term patterns to explain the market’s current volatility. One such perspective comes from XWIN Research Japan, a contributor to CryptoQuant’s QuickTake platform, highlighting how recurring liquidation cycles are shaping ETH’s price action, particularly around the beginning of each week. Ethereum’s “Monday Trap” and the Risks of Excessive Leverage According to the analysis, Ethereum’s leveraged markets show a recurring rhythm tied to liquidation events. Leveraged long positions, bets that the price will continue rising, have often been caught in sudden reversals, forcing liquidations that amplify downward moves. During April and June 2025, ETH saw long liquidations spike beyond 300,000 ETH in a single day as sharp downturns triggered cascading sell-offs. XWIN Research Japan noted a striking weekly pattern: Mondays consistently show the highest liquidation volumes, followed by Sundays and Fridays. In contrast, Saturdays record the lowest, likely due to reduced market activity. This cycle, often referred to as the “Monday Trap,” suggests that traders carrying leveraged positions from the weekend are particularly vulnerable once institutional and retail flows re-enter early in the week. “Carrying weekend optimism into Monday’s higher-volume sessions is risky,” the analyst observed, emphasizing that short-term leverage magnifies losses in predictable ways. For long-term investors, this cycle is less about price direction and more about understanding the risks of excessive leverage in a highly liquid market. Technical Levels and Broader Market Outlook From a technical standpoint, Ethereum’s price correction is being…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/08/27 15:21
What is AutoDraft AI and Why is it Revolutionizing Animation?

BitcoinWorld What is AutoDraft AI and Why is it Revolutionizing Animation? AutoDraft AI is a leading generative AI platform that streamlines the entire process of creating animated content. It’s an all-in-one toolkit that allows users to produce professional-quality animations, comics, and visual narratives without needing traditional drawing skills or complex software. The platform is designed for a broad audience, including individual content creators, marketers, and animation studios, by automating labor-intensive tasks and enabling rapid content production.   Core Features of AutoDraft AI AutoDraft AI stands out for its comprehensive and integrated suite of tools, which cover every step of the animation workflow: AI Character & Background Generators: Create custom characters and detailed backdrops from simple text prompts or even rough sketches. The platform uses custom-trained models to ensure a consistent style and identity across all generated assets. Integrated Voiceovers and Music: Generate realistic AI voiceovers with automatic lip-syncing, and add royalty-free background music and sound effects, eliminating the need for external audio software. Advanced Animation Controls: Animate characters with over 1,000 preset actions and 100 facial expressions. The AI handles complex motions and transitions, freeing creators from the tedious work of manual rigging or keyframing. All-in-One Editing Suite: The platform features a built-in editor that allows users to easily arrange scenes, apply effects, and fine-tune animations on a timeline, all within a single application.   Why AutoDraft AI is Gaining Widespread Popularity AutoDraft AI has seen a rapid rise in adoption due to its ability to dramatically lower the barriers to entry for animated content creation. Unmatched Accessibility: The platform’s intuitive, user-friendly interface makes it easy for beginners with no prior experience to create polished animations. Users can turn ideas into videos in minutes, not weeks, which is a major draw. Exceptional Speed and Efficiency: By automating tasks that are traditionally done by hand, AutoDraft AI significantly accelerates the production pipeline. A project that might take a team of illustrators weeks to complete can be done in minutes, allowing creators to produce content more frequently and capitalize on trending topics. Cost-Effectiveness: The platform offers a highly affordable alternative to traditional animation methods, which require expensive software licenses or the hiring of professional artists. Its generous free plan and budget-friendly subscriptions enable independent creators and small businesses to produce high-quality videos on a minimal budget. Consistent and Customizable Results: AutoDraft AI solves the common problem of style and character inconsistency in AI-generated content. Its ability to maintain a uniform art style and character appearance across scenes is a key differentiator, making it ideal for creating cohesive series and brand-aligned content. Monetization Opportunities: For content creators on platforms like YouTube and TikTok, AutoDraft AI provides a direct path to monetization. The ability to quickly create a high volume of engaging, animated stories enables users to build an audience, earn ad revenue, and secure brand sponsorships. In conclusion, AutoDraft AI is democratizing animation by blending powerful AI automation with a user-friendly interface. Its focus on speed, efficiency, and consistent output has made it an indispensable tool for anyone looking to create professional-quality animated content, solidifying its place at the forefront of the creative AI revolution. This post What is AutoDraft AI and Why is it Revolutionizing Animation? first appeared on BitcoinWorld and is written by Keshav Aggarwal
Coinstats 2025/08/27 15:20
SharpLink Gaming (SBET) Stock: Analysts Predict $40 Target as ETH Reserves Pass 800K

TLDR SharpLink Gaming purchased $252 million in Ethereum last week, bringing total holdings to 797,704 ETH worth $3.7 billion The company has $200 million remaining for additional ETH purchases and earned 1,799 ETH in staking rewards since June Board approved a $1.5 billion stock buyback program to enhance shareholder value while continuing crypto strategy Stock [...] The post SharpLink Gaming (SBET) Stock: Analysts Predict $40 Target as ETH Reserves Pass 800K appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral 2025/08/27 15:20
The Art & Science of Crypto Market Making: Inside Kairon Labs

Discover how market makers power crypto markets with institutional liquidity.
Hackernoon 2025/08/27 15:20
ThunderCore WLFI: Exclusive Tease Ignites DeFi Speculation with Trump-Linked Project

BitcoinWorld ThunderCore WLFI: Exclusive Tease Ignites DeFi Speculation with Trump-Linked Project Exciting whispers are circulating in the cryptocurrency community, all thanks to a recent tease from ThunderCore (TT). The blockchain platform hinted at a significant upcoming announcement, sending ripples of anticipation through its user base. What’s truly captured attention is the accompanying image, prominently featuring the logo for WorldLibertyFinancial (WLFI), a DeFi project notably linked to the Trump family. This potential collaboration between ThunderCore WLFI is generating considerable buzz. What is ThunderCore Teasing with WLFI? ThunderCore, known for its high-performance blockchain, has strategically dropped a hint that suggests a major development is on the horizon. The exact nature of this announcement remains under wraps, fueling speculation across the decentralized finance (DeFi) landscape. However, the inclusion of the WLFI logo leaves little doubt about the central player in this upcoming news. This subtle but powerful reveal has piqued the interest of many, eager to understand the scope and implications of such a partnership. The intersection of established blockchain technology with a politically connected DeFi project is certainly a rare occurrence, making the ThunderCore WLFI announcement even more compelling. Who is WorldLibertyFinancial (WLFI) and Its Trump Connection? WorldLibertyFinancial (WLFI) is a DeFi project that has gained recognition, partly due to its reported connections to the Trump family. While the specifics of these links can vary, they often involve individuals or entities associated with the former President. This association brings a unique dimension to WLFI within the typically apolitical crypto sphere. WLFI aims to offer decentralized financial services, leveraging blockchain technology to provide users with various opportunities. Its presence in the DeFi space, combined with its high-profile affiliations, makes it a project that garners significant attention, both positive and critical. The potential for a ThunderCore WLFI integration could amplify its reach and impact. Why Does This ThunderCore WLFI Tease Matter? The potential partnership between ThunderCore and WLFI carries several significant implications for both projects and the broader crypto market: Increased Visibility: A collaboration could dramatically boost WLFI’s profile, bringing it to a wider audience within ThunderCore’s ecosystem. Conversely, ThunderCore could gain exposure to WLFI’s existing community and those interested in politically-linked crypto ventures. Mainstream Attention: The Trump family association could attract mainstream media attention to DeFi, potentially onboarding new users who might not otherwise engage with cryptocurrency. Technological Integration: If the announcement involves a technical integration, it could lead to new features, improved liquidity, or enhanced user experiences for both platforms. Market Impact: Such a high-profile collaboration could influence market sentiment, potentially leading to price movements for TT and WLFI tokens, depending on the nature and perceived success of the announcement. However, it also presents challenges, including potential regulatory scrutiny and the complexities of navigating political sentiment within a global, decentralized environment. The careful execution of this ThunderCore WLFI initiative will be key to its success. What Are the Potential Benefits and Challenges? The benefits of this potential partnership are clear: enhanced brand recognition, potential user growth, and possibly innovative DeFi offerings. Imagine the synergy of ThunderCore’s robust infrastructure supporting WLFI’s specific financial products. This could unlock new possibilities for users seeking diverse decentralized services. Nevertheless, challenges are equally apparent. The political association of WLFI could introduce volatility and scrutiny not typically faced by other DeFi projects. Regulatory bodies might pay closer attention, and public opinion could be divided. Navigating these waters will require careful communication and a clear strategy from both ThunderCore and WLFI to ensure stability and trust. The Road Ahead for ThunderCore WLFI As the crypto community eagerly awaits ThunderCore’s official announcement, the implications of this tease are already profound. Whether it’s a deep technical integration, a marketing collaboration, or something entirely unexpected, the union of ThunderCore and WLFI signals a fascinating convergence of blockchain technology, decentralized finance, and high-profile political connections. This development could set a new precedent for how DeFi projects engage with broader societal narratives. The coming announcement will undoubtedly be a pivotal moment for both entities, shaping their future trajectories and potentially influencing the wider perception of politically-linked ventures in the crypto space. Keep a close watch on this developing story as ThunderCore WLFI prepares to unveil its next big step. Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) Q1: What is ThunderCore (TT)?A1: ThunderCore is a high-performance, EVM-compatible blockchain that offers fast transaction speeds and low gas fees, making it suitable for decentralized applications (dApps) and games. Q2: What is WorldLibertyFinancial (WLFI)?A2: WorldLibertyFinancial (WLFI) is a decentralized finance (DeFi) project that provides various financial services on the blockchain, known for its reported links to the Trump family. Q3: Why is the ThunderCore WLFI tease significant?A3: It’s significant because it signals a potential collaboration between a prominent blockchain platform and a politically-linked DeFi project, which could bring increased visibility, mainstream attention, and new technological integrations to the crypto space. Q4: What are the potential risks of this collaboration?A4: Potential risks include increased regulatory scrutiny due to WLFI’s political associations, as well as the possibility of public opinion being divided, which could impact market sentiment and project stability. Q5: When is the official announcement expected from ThunderCore?A5: ThunderCore has only teased the announcement, indicating it will be “soon.” The exact date has not yet been revealed, keeping the community in anticipation. Q6: How could this impact the DeFi ecosystem?A6: This collaboration could set a precedent for how politically-linked projects interact with established blockchain platforms, potentially attracting new demographics to DeFi but also highlighting the need for robust regulatory frameworks. If you found this insight into the ThunderCore WLFI tease valuable, please consider sharing this article with your network. Your support helps us bring more timely and relevant cryptocurrency news to a wider audience! To learn more about the latest crypto market trends, explore our article on key developments shaping DeFi projects institutional adoption. This post ThunderCore WLFI: Exclusive Tease Ignites DeFi Speculation with Trump-Linked Project first appeared on BitcoinWorld and is written by Editorial Team
Coinstats 2025/08/27 15:20
XAG/USD tumbles to near $38.50 as US Dollar rebounds

The post XAG/USD tumbles to near $38.50 as US Dollar rebounds appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Silver price slumps to near $38.50 in Wednesday’s Asian session.  Concerns about Fed independence could boost safe-haven flows and cap the Silver price’s downside.  The US July PCE Price Index report will be closely watched later on Friday.  The Silver price (XAG/USD) attracts some sellers to around $38.50 during the Asian trading hours on Wednesday. The white metal retreats from a two-week low due to some profit-taking and a stronger US Dollar (USD). Nonetheless, renewed concerns over the US Federal Reserve’s (Fed) independence might cap the downside for XAG/USD.  Traders continue to assess US President Donald Trump’s move to fire Federal Reserve (Fed) Governor Lisa Cook. Late Tuesday, Trump said that he will soon have a “majority” of his own nominees on the Fed board of governors who will back his desire to cut the interest rates. In response, Fed Governor Lisa Cook said Trump has no authority to fire her from the central bank, and she will not resign.  Trump’s action to fire Cook is seen as an effort to exert control over the Federal Reserve and potentially influence monetary policy, raising concerns over the central bank’s independence. This, in turn, could weigh on the Greenback and lift the USD-denominated commodity price.  Furthermore, rising bets of a Fed rate cut next month could underpin the white metal. Fed Chair Jerome Powell has opened the door to a rate reduction in the September meeting, but that position could become complicated if inflation pressures continue to rise. Lower interest rates could reduce the opportunity cost of holding Silver, supporting the non-yielding white metal.  All eyes will be on the release of the US Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) Price Index report for July, which is due later on Friday. If the reports show a hotter-than-expected inflation outcome, this could limit the Fed’s ability to…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/08/27 15:20
French Debt Debate Escalates With Bayrou’s Warning

In France, public debt crystallizes political tensions, shocks the markets, and weakens budgetary sovereignty. With more than €3,400 billion to repay and sharply rising rates, the country faces an unprecedented risk. François Bayrou even raised the threat of being put under IMF supervision, while investors are beginning to doubt. L’article French Debt Debate Escalates With Bayrou’s Warning est apparu en premier sur Cointribune.
Coinstats 2025/08/27 15:20
