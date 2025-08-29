2025-08-29 Friday

VanEck: Corporates Buying Bitcoin Faster Than You Think

Institutional demand for Bitcoin is substantially outpacing new supply
THINK Token
THINK$0,01859-%2,00
Coinstats2025/08/29 04:02
Ripple Scores Another Huge Win As Chinese Powerhouse Moves Trillion-Dollar Supply Chain To XRP Ledger

Ripple has just scored a significant victory in Asia as one of China’s most prominent financial technology companies makes a big move. The partnership adds to Ripple’s momentum in Asia as Linklogis, a well-known fintech powerhouse, has announced it will move its trillion-dollar supply chain finance platform to the XRP Ledger (XRPL).  Linklogis Moves Trillion-Dollar […]
Movement
MOVE$0,1275+%3,15
XRP
XRP$2,944-%1,38
WELL3
WELL$0,0002963-%0,36
Bitcoinist2025/08/29 04:00
The vaccine and public health debate explained

The post The vaccine and public health debate explained appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The exterior of the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) main campus in Atlanta, Georgia, U.S., Aug. 27, 2025. Alyssa Pointer | Reuters The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is facing a leadership upheaval — and at the center of the shakeup is concern about the agency’s approach to vaccines and U.S. public health. The White House on Thursday said President Donald Trump had fired CDC Director Susan Monarez after she refused to resign. Lawyers for Monarez said she was “targeted” for “protecting the public over serving a political agenda.” Meanwhile, four other top health officials at the CDC announced Wednesday they were quitting the agency. That includes Demetre Daskalakis, director of the National Center for Immunization and Respiratory Diseases, who said he could no longer serve because of the “weaponizing of public health.” The loss of those respected leaders and efforts to oust Monarez follow a string of measures by Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. – a prominent vaccine skeptic – to overhaul federal health agencies and change immunization policy in the U.S. That includes mass firings, gutting a key government vaccine panel, canceling studies on mRNA shot technology and hiring those with like-minded views. Kennedy has a long track record of making misleading and false statements about the safety of vaccine shots, but in his current role, he wields enormous power over the agencies that regulate the immunizations and determine both who can get them and which ones insurance plans should cover. Dr. Georges Benjamin, executive director of the American Public Health Association, said the leadership overhaul at the CDC represents Kennedy’s “failed leadership and reckless mismanagement,” adding that he has a “blatant disregard for science and evidence-based public health.”  The agency is also reeling from funding cuts and an Aug. 8…
SynFutures
F$0,007067-%0,68
U
U$0,0118-%0,84
Whiterock
WHITE$0,000474-%0,46
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/29 03:59
DeFi Dev Corp lifts Solana treasury to $317m with new purchase

DeFi Dev Corp lifts Solana treasury to $317m with new purchase

DeFi Development Corp. Solana treasury
DeFi
DEFI$0,00169+%2,17
Crypto.news2025/08/29 03:57
Mets Hope To Ride Young Arms To First Division Title Since 2015

The post Mets Hope To Ride Young Arms To First Division Title Since 2015 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Rookie right-hander Nolan McLean tips his cap to applauding CitiField fans during his scoreless outing against the Phillies in New York Wednesday. (AP Photo/Pamela Smith) Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. Hoping to catch lightning in a bottle twice in a month, the New York Mets will give Jonah Tong his first major-league start Friday night. Widely considered the best pitcher in minor-league baseball this year, Tong could join Nolan McLean in a 1-2 rookie punch that would inject fuel into a foundering rotation. Entering play Thursday, the Mets were second in the National League East, four games behind the front-running Philadelphia Phillies but surging after sweeping three straight from the Phils at CitiField in Flushing. The teams meet four times in Philadelphia next month. A 22-year-old native of Canada, Tong is half-Chinese. But he’s all Greek to batters who faced him in the minors this year. Strikeout Whiz He not only fanned more hitters than anyone else in the minors this year but combined with Binghamton teammate TJ Shook on a perfect game May 10. McLean, meanwhile, is the first pitcher ever to win his first three starts with the Mets. His latest was a 6-0 victory over the Phillies Wednesday in which he worked eight scoreless innings. He’s 3-0 with an earned run average of 0.89 while averaging just over a strikeout per inning. As Joel Sherman wrote in The New York Post, “He hardly even seems a rookie. Not when he is working with Greg Maddux’ efficiency and John Smoltz’s electricity against a first-place team before 40,000-plus at Citi Field in late August amid a playoff chase.” Such work is already triggering talk that he may be the most exciting rookie pitcher to don a Mets uniform since Tom Seaver – an eventual Hall of…
holoride
RIDE$0,001056+%2,82
Seed.Photo
PHOTO$1,4659+%0,47
PlaysOut
PLAY$0,04226+%3,19
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/29 03:56
CFTC issues advisory to restore US access to foreign crypto exchanges

CFTC issues advisory to restore US access to foreign crypto exchanges

The post CFTC issues advisory to restore US access to foreign crypto exchanges appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The Commodity Futures Trading Commission’s (CFTC) Division of Market Oversight issued an advisory on Aug. 28 clarifying foreign board of trade (FBOT) registration rules for non-US exchanges seeking to provide Americans with direct market access. Acting Chair Caroline Pham positioned the guidance as a remedy for trading activity that departed during previous enforcement actions. The advisory reaffirms the CFTC’s framework established in the 1990s, which allows foreign exchanges to register and serve US traders across all asset classes, including digital assets. Pham stated the guidance provides “regulatory clarity needed to legally onshore trading activity that was driven out of the United States due to the unprecedented regulation by enforcement approach of the past several years.” The Division of Market Oversight received an increased number of inquiries about FBOT registration requirements and procedures as global derivatives markets expanded into new asset classes and trading platforms. Recent enforcement actions created confusion about whether non-US exchanges should register as designated contract markets or foreign boards of trade, prompting the clarification. Path to US markets The advisory addresses disruption caused by what CFTC describes as novel enforcement interpretations inconsistent with decades of precedent. American companies forced to establish operations in foreign jurisdictions for crypto asset trading now have a defined path to return to US markets through FBOT registration. Foreign exchanges must demonstrate comparable regulatory supervision in their home countries and establish information-sharing agreements with US authorities. Registered FBOTs can provide direct access to eligible US participants, including proprietary traders and registered intermediaries like futures commission merchants. Universal application The framework applies universally across traditional and digital asset markets, requiring no distinction between asset classes for registration purposes. To maintain the highest standards of customer protection, all trades must be cleared through CFTC-registered firms or entities exempt under Regulation 30.10. Pham characterized the advisory…
BRC20.COM
COM$0,018956+%3,69
Wink
LIKE$0,012169-%4,60
Polytrade
TRADE$0,13891-%4,61
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/29 03:55
Nike to lay off about 1% of corporate staff

The post Nike to lay off about 1% of corporate staff appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Nike is planning another round of layoffs as part of CEO Elliott Hill’s efforts to realign the business and get it back to growth, CNBC has learned.  The cuts will impact less than 1% of Nike’s corporate staff. It’s unclear how many jobs will be impacted. Nike’s EMEA and Converse businesses will not be impacted.  “As we shared in Q4 earnings, NIKE, Inc. is in the midst of a realignment. The moves we’re making are about setting ourselves up to win and create the next great chapter for NIKE,” the company told CNBC in a statement. “This new formation is built to put sport and sport culture back at the center, to connect more deeply with the athlete and the consumer, and to give us the space to create what only NIKE can.” Last February, Nike announced plans to lay off 2% of its staff, or more than 1,500 jobs, as part of a broader restructuring. The latest round of layoffs is part of Hill’s efforts to change how teams are structured within the corporation.  Under former CEO John Donahoe, Nike changed the way its business was segmented. Instead of being divided by sport, it was divided into women’s, men’s and kid’s as part of a broader effort to grow its lifestyle business.  Some critics say that adjustment was among the reasons that Nike’s innovation pipeline fell apart as the company focused on lifestyle products geared to a wide range of consumers, instead of being directed at athletes.  A Nike store in Hanoi, Vietnam, on July 3, 2025. Nhac Nguyen | Afp | Getty Images Hill, a longtime Nike veteran, is now undoing that work so the business is squarely focused on sports and culture. After Hill shared his vision in June, leaders were identified in July to head the new teams,…
ChangeX
CHANGE$0,00213714-%0,24
GET
GET$0,009363-%2,12
Moonveil
MORE$0,10554+%4,85
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/29 03:50
Solana – 2 reasons why SOL’s rally past $215 is just the start!

The post Solana – 2 reasons why SOL’s rally past $215 is just the start! appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways Solana rally is building. With institutions stacking, and a major upgrade ahead, SOL could be gearing up for an ETH-style run. Ethereum [ETH] has long flexed its institutional muscle.  With the spot ETF launch, billions flowed into ETH, pushing its market cap close to $600 billion. Solana [SOL], meanwhile, is catching up fast. Its market cap recently hit $120 billion, powered by massive staking inflows. Now, the final frontier between the two is on-chain fundamentals. Interestingly, Solana rally looks ready to start flexing there too. Alpenglow proposal goes to vote The Solana community has kicked off voting for the Alpenglow proposal. The goal of the upgrade is ambitious: Slash block finality from 12.8s down to just 150ms. In practice, this turbocharges the network layer, enabling tens of thousands of TPS, while keeping transaction fees near-zero.  By contrast, Ethereum’s 12-minute finality looks glacial. In fact, it is about 60× slower than Solana’s current 12.8-second finality, and a staggering 4,800× slower than Solana’s 150ms target with Alpenglow. Source: Chainspect Simply put, Solana finalizes txs instantly, while Ethereum takes minutes. That massive speed advantage translates directly into fees, fueling the Solana rally. Backing this, average on-chain fees on SOL hover around $0.05 per transaction, compared with Ethereum’s $0.75.  In short, with Alpenglow, Solana tightens its network fundamentals. The big question is, will this high-throughput setup draw smart money and accelerate the Solana rally even further? Utility pulling smart money into the Solana rally Solana devs’ strategic layout is finally pulling in big money.  According to the Strategic SOL Reserve, 13 institutions hold 8.277 million SOL ($1.72 billion), or 1.44% of the circulating supply. Of that, 585k SOL are actively staked. Why does this matter? These whales aren’t just hodling. Instead, they’re locking up capital to earn yield, strengthening Solana rally, liquidity…
NEAR
NEAR$2,51-%0,47
Threshold
T$0,01645+%0,36
Solana
SOL$214,26+%3,76
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/29 03:48
‘KPop Demon Hunters’ Sends Four Fictional Music Acts To Billboard’s Toughest Chart

The post ‘KPop Demon Hunters’ Sends Four Fictional Music Acts To Billboard’s Toughest Chart appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Fictional bands HUNTR/X and Saja Boys from Netflix’s KPop Demon Hunters now claim six hits on the Hot 100, including four in the top 10. NEW YORK, NEW YORK – AUGUST 22: (L-R) Rei Ami, May Hong and Arden Cho light the Empire State Building to Kick Off KPOP DEMON HUNTERS Golden Weekend at The Empire State Building on August 22, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Roy Rochlin/Getty Images for Empire State Realty Trust) Getty Images for Empire State Realty Trust The songs from KPop Demon Hunters have become some of the most successful soundtrack singles in American history, but whether the animated musical film and its accompanying album will make stars of the voices behind the characters is yet to be seen. What’s particularly interesting about the success of KPop Demon Hunters on the songs tallies in America is that both the actors and singers — and the fictional bands created for them — are credited alongside one another. It’s relatively uncommon for fake musical acts to perform well enough to reach the Hot 100, but this frame multiple such stars — which didn’t exist until a few months ago — score big wins in America on the most competitive tally. HUNTR/X Leads With “Golden” and “How It’s Done” Those who have seen KPop Demon Hunters know the movie is all about HUNTR/X, the girl group that sits at the center of the blockbuster, and it is the most successful of all the fictional acts on the charts right now. The trio returns to No. 1 on the Hot 100 this week with “Golden,” which has now spent two nonconsecutive frames running the show. The same girl group also scores a new top 10 as “How It’s Done” improves from No. 14 to No. 10, hitting the…
Threshold
T$0,01645+%0,36
SIX
SIX$0,02184-%0,90
Manchester City Fan
CITY$1,0145+%0,49
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/29 03:47
YZY on Solana, 74 million “burned” in a few hours

The post YZY on Solana, 74 million “burned” in a few hours appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The memecoin YZY on Solana has achieved, in just a few hours, one of the most extreme movements of recent months: over 51,800 wallets in loss and aggregate losses estimated around $74 million, according to on-chain analysis cited by CryptoNews. An interesting aspect is the typical dynamic of celebrity tokens: initial euphoria, privileged access, and rapid concentration of wealth on a few addresses. According to the data collected by Nansen and our on-chain analyses conducted with tools like Bubblemaps, it was possible to reconstruct the liquidity flows and identify the wallet clusters that executed sniping in the first few minutes. Industry analysts consulted confirm that timely access and order automation have significantly increased the informational asymmetry in the launch. Key numbers (snapshot in the first 24 hours, data updated as of August 28, 2025) 70,200 wallets participated in the initial trading. Over 51,800 wallets are at a loss, with an aggregate deficit close to $74M. 11 wallets recorded profits exceeding $1M. The remaining holders are reduced to about 19,531 according to estimates by Nansen. From the snapshot data updated as of August 28, 2025, it appears that approximately 73.8% of participating wallets incurred losses (51,800 out of 70,200), while the 11 wallets with over $1M represent about 0.016% of the total participants: clear indicators of a strong concentration of profits. | Wallets involved at launch | 70,200 | Independent on‑chain analysis || Wallets at a loss | 51,800+ | Cointelegraph, CryptoNews || Total estimated losses | $74,000,000 | Cointelegraph, CryptoNews || Wallets with profit > $1M | 11 | On‑chain analysis || Current holders | ~19,531 | Nansen | Main Causes of the Crash The launch developed in a short timeframe, with minimal tokenomics and lacking evident technical applications. In this context, a combination of initial speculative pump, sniper activities,…
Just Memecoin
MEMECOIN$0,003022+%19,39
BRC20.COM
COM$0,018956+%3,69
pump.fun
PUMP$0,003376+%12,27
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/29 03:46
