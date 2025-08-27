2025-08-29 Friday

KindlyMD Files $5 Billion Stock Offering to Fund Bitcoin Treasury Strategy

TLDR KindlyMD filed for a $5 billion stock offering program to fund Bitcoin purchases after buying $679 million worth of Bitcoin The company’s stock dropped 12% on Tuesday following the announcement, despite being up 550% this year KindlyMD acquired 5,744 Bitcoin at an average price of $118,204 per coin on August 19 Red Light Holland [...] The post KindlyMD Files $5 Billion Stock Offering to Fund Bitcoin Treasury Strategy appeared first on CoinCentral.
Earn $7,700 A Day With Dogecoin (DOGE) Mining

Don’t Miss Out: TOKEN2049 Early Bird Tickets Ending Soon

TOKEN2049 Singapore, the world’s largest crypto event, is fast approaching. And you still have the chance to secure your Early Bird pass for just US$499.
Where to Buy CS2 Skins for Crypto in 2025

Want to buy CS2 skins for crypto but not sure where to start? You’re not alone.
Bitlayer has opened BTR airdrop inquiries and will be available for claiming at 18:00

PANews reported on August 27 that Bitlayer tweeted that BTR airdrop inquiries have been opened at 14:00 and airdrop redemption will be available at 18:00.
Ethereum treasuries top 3.7M ETH after public firms bet big on ETH reserves

The post Ethereum treasuries top 3.7M ETH after public firms bet big on ETH reserves appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways Publicly listed firms are increasingly stockpiling Ethereum, with over 3.7 million ETH held as reserve assets, fueling both crypto and equity market gains. Strong ETF inflows and institutional adoption may be positioning Ethereum as the leading choice over Bitcoin. Ethereum [ETH]’s evolution from a developer hub to a global financial powerhouse is gaining new momentum as institutions embrace it like never before. A growing wave of publicly listed companies, often referred to as Ethereum Treasury Firms, are stockpiling ETH. Not just as a speculative play, but as a core reserve asset, a yield engine, and a buffer against economic turbulence. Collectively holding more than 3.7 million ETH, close to 3% of the token’s total supply, these firms are evidence that the conversation around the altcoin has changed. The real question now isn’t if Ethereum will shape the future, but how quickly it will take the lead. Firms’ Ethereum treasury surges The growing role of Ethereum in corporate treasuries was highlighted this week by major disclosures from publicly listed firms. BitMine Immersion Technologies (BMNR) revealed that its combined crypto and cash reserves now exceed $8.82 billion – Solidifying its position among the largest Ethereum holders in the corporate world. As of 24 August, the firm’s portfolio included 1,713,899 ETH, valued at $4,808 per token, alongside 192 BTC and an additional $562 million in cash. SharpLink Gaming (SBET), another heavyweight in Ethereum accumulation, shared updates on its ETH acquisitions between 18 and 24 August, 2025. The company also detailed the capital raised through its ongoing At-the-Market (ATM) facility, underscoring its dual strategy of asset accumulation and fundraising to strengthen its balance sheet. Meanwhile, ETHZilla Corporation (ETHZ) took a different approach by authorizing a $250 million stock repurchase program, signaling confidence in its long-term growth trajectory. Alongside this move, ETHZilla reported…
Iran crypto transactions fall 11% following Nobitex hack

Iran’s crypto flows sank to $3.7 billion between January and July 2025.
SharpLink Gaming Expands Ethereum Treasury to Nearly 800,000 ETH

SharpLink has aggressively added to its Ethereum stack with a new $250 million ETH buy. A few days ago, the Minneapolis-based gaming company announced that its total Ethereum holding has now reached 797,704 tokens, which is roughly $3.7 billion based on today’s market price. So far, the company has shown its commitment to becoming one […]
Microsoft HQ stormed in protest of Israeli military links

The post Microsoft HQ stormed in protest of Israeli military links appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Microsoft headquarters was locked down on Monday after activists comprising of former and current employees stormed President Brad Smith’s office. The protestors were led by the ‘No Azure for Apartheid’ group, who demanded cancellation of cybersecurity and cloud computing support for Israel.  There were arrests made according to the FBI following office disruptions and heightened corporate security. The activists stormed building 34, where Smith’s office is located, chanting with banners and livestreaming a sit-in in the office on Twitch. The videos posted online showed the group accusing Smith of supporting genocide in Israel. The protesters appeared to serve the President with a mock legal summons alleging crimes against humanity. Microsoft faces backlash from employees and activists over Israeli war support According to the protest organizers, Microsoft is promoting genocide in Israel by supporting them with cloud computing and cybersecurity contracts. They aimed at forcing Microsoft to cancel those contracts, citing a report by the Guardian investigation. The report alleged that Microsoft services are used to process and store a large amount of data related to calls made by Palestinians in Gaza and the West Bank. President Brad Smith described the incident as storming for entering his office and concealing streaming devices before the sit-in began. The FBI has intervened and is reviewing the incident. The protest group included past and current Microsoft employees who accused the company of complicity in war crimes via its collaborations. They argued that the company has worked with Israel’s military and defense sectors and demanded cancellation of contracts tied to the conflict in Israel.  Through an internal company memo, Microsoft acknowledged that it respects and supports the right to peaceful protest but does not tolerate disruptions at the workplace. The company continued to highlight that its partnership with Israel focused on cybersecurity, especially after the…
What is Napkin AI and Why is it Gaining Popularity?

BitcoinWorld What is Napkin AI and Why is it Gaining Popularity? Napkin AI is a specialized visual storytelling platform that utilizes artificial intelligence to automatically transform plain text into professional-looking graphics. This tool is a game-changer for business professionals, marketers, educators, and students who need to create visuals like diagrams, flowcharts, and charts without having any design expertise. The core problem it solves is the time-consuming and often complex process of manually creating visuals, allowing users to communicate complex ideas faster and more effectively.   How Napkin AI Works Napkin AI operates on a streamlined, text-to-visual workflow that makes content creation effortless. Its user-friendly process includes: Input Text: Users can either type text directly, paste it from a document, or use the platform’s AI to draft content. This text serves as the foundation for the visual.  AI-Powered Generation: The AI analyzes the text, identifies its concepts, hierarchy, and relationships, then instantly generates a variety of visual options. This capability is a key differentiator from traditional design tools.  Customization: Once a visual is selected, it can be easily customized. Users can change colors, fonts, icons, and layouts to ensure the graphic is consistent with their brand or presentation style.  Export and Collaboration: Finished visuals can be downloaded in multiple formats, including PNG, SVG, PDF, and PPTX, for easy integration into presentations or documents. The platform also supports real-time collaboration with teams. Why Napkin AI is Becoming Popular The surge in Napkin AI’s popularity is driven by its ability to address critical pain points in modern communication and design workflows. Its specialized focus and efficiency have made it a preferred tool for a growing user base. Rapid Visual Creation: Napkin AI drastically cuts down the time required to create visuals. It can turn a block of text into a polished graphic in minutes, saving users hours of manual design work. This speed is vital for time-sensitive tasks like preparing for a last-minute meeting or publishing a blog post.  Zero Barrier to Entry: The platform’s simple, intuitive interface and powerful AI assistance make it accessible to everyone, regardless of their design skills. This accessibility allows non-designers to produce high-quality, impactful visuals that were previously only possible with a skilled designer.  Enhanced Communication: Visuals are processed by the human brain 60,000 times faster than text. By automatically creating diagrams and charts, Napkin AI makes complex concepts more digestible and presentations significantly more engaging, leading to better understanding and retention.  Targeted Specialization: Unlike broad design tools like Canva or Adobe, Napkin AI focuses exclusively on transforming structured text into visuals. This specialization leads to a more efficient, powerful, and context-aware tool for its specific niche, which is a key driver of its strong user loyalty.  Positive User Outcomes: Napkin AI’s user base has grown to over five million registered users as of July 2025. Users consistently praise its speed, simplicity, and ability to generate logical, relevant graphics, which has fueled organic growth and word-of-mouth adoption. In conclusion, Napkin AI’s blend of focused functionality and user-friendly automation has positioned it as a critical tool for visual communication. By enabling anyone to quickly convert ideas into compelling visuals, it empowers individuals and teams to communicate more clearly and efficiently, proving the strategic value of specialized AI applications in today’s fast-paced digital environment. This post What is Napkin AI and Why is it Gaining Popularity? first appeared on BitcoinWorld and is written by Keshav Aggarwal
