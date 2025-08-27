2025-08-29 Friday

Gold price in Saudi Arabia: Rates on August 27

The post Gold price in Saudi Arabia: Rates on August 27 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Gold prices fell in Saudi Arabia on Wednesday, according to data compiled by FXStreet. The price for Gold stood at 407.19 Saudi Riyals (SAR) per gram, down compared with the SAR 409.42 it cost on Tuesday. The price for Gold decreased to SAR 4,749.33 per tola from SAR 4,775.36 per tola a day earlier. Unit measure Gold Price in SAR 1 Gram 407.19 10 Grams 4,071.85 Tola 4,749.33 Troy Ounce 12,664.89 FXStreet calculates Gold prices in Saudi Arabia by adapting international prices (USD/SAR) to the local currency and measurement units. Prices are updated daily based on the market rates taken at the time of publication. Prices are just for reference and local rates could diverge slightly. Gold FAQs Gold has played a key role in human’s history as it has been widely used as a store of value and medium of exchange. Currently, apart from its shine and usage for jewelry, the precious metal is widely seen as a safe-haven asset, meaning that it is considered a good investment during turbulent times. Gold is also widely seen as a hedge against inflation and against depreciating currencies as it doesn’t rely on any specific issuer or government. Central banks are the biggest Gold holders. In their aim to support their currencies in turbulent times, central banks tend to diversify their reserves and buy Gold to improve the perceived strength of the economy and the currency. High Gold reserves can be a source of trust for a country’s solvency. Central banks added 1,136 tonnes of Gold worth around $70 billion to their reserves in 2022, according to data from the World Gold Council. This is the highest yearly purchase since records began. Central banks from emerging economies such as China, India and Turkey are quickly increasing their Gold reserves. Gold has an…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/08/27 15:56
Massive $3.5 Billion Deposit Signals Crucial WorldLibertyFinancial Move

The post Massive $3.5 Billion Deposit Signals Crucial WorldLibertyFinancial Move appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. WLFI Lock-up: Massive $3.5 Billion Deposit Signals Crucial WorldLibertyFinancial Move Skip to content Home Crypto News WLFI Lock-up: Massive $3.5 Billion Deposit Signals Crucial WorldLibertyFinancial Move Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/wlfi-lock-up-deposit/
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/08/27 15:55
GBP/USD may regain its ground amid less further rate cuts by the BoE

The post GBP/USD may regain its ground amid less further rate cuts by the BoE appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. GBP/USD falls to near 1.3450, upside appears on fading BoE rate cut bets GBP/USD retraces its recent gains from the previous session, trading around 1.3450 during the Asian hours on Wednesday. The pair may regain its ground as the Pound Sterling (GBP) receives support from the dampened likelihood of further Bank of England (BoE) rate cuts, driven by persistent inflationary pressures. Inflation in the UK economy has been accelerating at a faster pace in recent months. Catherine Mann, a member of the BoE Monetary Policy Committee (MPC), said on Tuesday that the bank rate should be held persistently to lean against inflation risks. She also stated, “I stand ready for a forceful policy action, in the form of larger, more rapid Bank Rate cuts, should the downside risks to domestic demand start materializing.” Read more… GBP/USD churns chart paper near key figures ahead of quiet session GBP/USD rebounded from early-week losses on Tuesday, bouncing back up from a fresh technical floor near the 1.3450 level. Cable has been drifting within familiar technical levels as broad-market investor sentiment grinds to a halt ahead of key US economic figures. It’ll be a quiet market session on Wednesday; meaningful economic data is functionally absent on both sides of the Atlantic. Investors will be on the lookout for further political headlines from the Trump administration as traders await results from President Donald Trump’s attempt to directly “fire” Dr. Lisa Cook from the Federal Reserve (Fed) Board of Governors on Monday. Read more… GBP/USD recovers toward 1.3500 ahead of US consumer sentiment data Following Monday’s bearish action, GBP/USD stages a rebound on Tuesday. At the time of press, the pair was up 0.25% on the day at 1.3485. The risk-averse market atmosphere caused GBP/USD to edge lower on Monday. Growing concerns over the Federal Reserve’s (Fed) independence, however, makes it difficult…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/08/27 15:53
Whale Traders Profit $47M Manipulating XPL on Hyperliquid

The post Whale Traders Profit $47M Manipulating XPL on Hyperliquid appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: Whale traders manipulated XPL token price on Hyperliquid. $47 million profit for manipulators in a few minutes. Market conditions highlight need for regulatory measures. On August 27, 2025, four whale addresses manipulated the XPL token price on Hyperliquid, yielding $47.67 million in profits while causing multimillion-dollar losses for several traders. The incident highlights vulnerabilities in DeFi markets, sparking calls for stricter controls on leverage and anti-manipulation measures. Coordinated Whale Attacks Net $47 Million in Minutes The whale addresses entailed 0xb9c, 0xe41, 0x006, and 0x894. They strategically manipulated the XPL token market on the Hyperliquid platform. The primary coordinator, 0xb9c, secured $15.11 million alone. The addresses, working in concert, executed massive leveraged transactions, resulting in compelled liquidations for other traders. Victims like address 0xC2Cb incurred losses totaling $4.59 million. XPL traded from $0.40 to $1.80 in minutes, sparking dialogue on the necessity for improved regulatory scrutiny. Public commentary from on-chain analysts highlights vulnerabilities in existing systems. Notably, analyst [@lookonchain] called attention to a whale’s USDC deposit correlating with this profit surge. Despite the financial upheaval, no official comment has been released from Hyperliquid’s management or regulatory bodies. A whale moved 16M USDC to Hyperliquid, pumped XPL to $1.8, and closed for $14M profit in under an hour. DeFi Platforms Urged to Prevent Token Manipulation Did you know? In a similar incident with JELLY tokens, Hyperliquid saw $12 million in losses, showing a recurring pattern of manipulation in leveraged markets. These incidents underscore perpetual contract risks in DeFi. According to CoinMarketCap data, Plasma (XPL) currently trades at $0.51, with no circulating supply or established market cap. Trading volume surged over 293% in 24 hours. Despite its market dominance being inconsequential, XPL reported over 212% growth over the past week. Plasma(XPL), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at 06:35 UTC on August…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/08/27 15:52
US Dollar Index advances to near 98.50 despite worries over Fed independence

The post US Dollar Index advances to near 98.50 despite worries over Fed independence appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The US Dollar Index rises ahead of looming US economic data later in the week. Traders adopt caution due to rising concerns over Fed independence. Fed Governor Lisa Cook’s exit may boost the odds of earlier rate cuts. The US Dollar Index (DXY), which measures the value of the US Dollar (USD) against six major currencies, is recovering its recent losses and trading around 98.50 during the Asian hours on Wednesday. Traders await the upcoming release of the Q2 US Gross Domestic Product Annualized and July Personal Consumption Expenditures Price Index data, the Fed’s preferred inflation gauge. However, the upside of the US Dollar could be limited as traders remain cautious amid rising Fed concerns and the prospect of a more dovish Fed. US President Donald Trump announced early Tuesday that he was removing Fed Governor Lisa Cook from her position on the Fed’s board of directors. Trump also said that he was ready for a legal fight with Cook over falsified mortgage documents. Trump has already nominated White House economist Stephen Miran to a temporary seat that expires in January and has suggested Miran could also be in the running for Cook’s position. Meanwhile, David Malpass, former World Bank president, is considered another potential candidate, per the Wall Street Journal. The exit of Fed Governor Cook may increase the chances of earlier interest rate cuts, given Trump’s ongoing pressure on the central bank to reduce borrowing costs. Traders are now pricing in more than 87% odds for a cut of at least a quarter-point at the Fed’s September meeting, up from 84% previous day, according to the CME FedWatch tool. US Dollar FAQs The US Dollar (USD) is the official currency of the United States of America, and the ‘de facto’ currency of a significant number of other countries…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/08/27 15:47
U.S. Commerce Secretary Lutnick Announces New Initiative Involving the Cryptocurrency Sector

The post U.S. Commerce Secretary Lutnick Announces New Initiative Involving the Cryptocurrency Sector appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. US Commerce Secretary and former Cantor Fitzgerald CEO Howard Lutnick announced that they will integrate blockchain technology into government economic reporting. Speaking at President Donald Trump’s August 26 cabinet meeting, Lutnick said, “The Commerce Department will start publishing its statistics on the blockchain. Because you are the crypto president, and we will put GDP data on the blockchain so people can use this technology for data distribution.” Lutnick stated that the project’s details are still being developed, but it is designed to be shared with all government agencies. He added that this initiative will be a groundbreaking method for updating economic reports, leading to greater transparency in global markets. Lutnick, known for his positive attitude toward cryptocurrencies, has previously compared Bitcoin to gold, defended Tether’s reserves, and rejected criticism that stablecoins are linked to illicit finance. He also voiced these views during his Senate confirmation process. Lutnick also noted that collaboration with David Sacks, the White House’s crypto and artificial intelligence chief, made the creation of the Bitcoin strategic reserve possible while assessing President Trump’s first 100 days at a rally in Michigan on April 28. *This is not investment advice. Follow our Telegram and Twitter account now for exclusive news, analytics and on-chain data! Source: https://en.bitcoinsistemi.com/u-s-commerce-secretary-lutnick-announces-new-initiative-involving-the-cryptocurrency-sector/
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/08/27 15:45
Google Cloud sparks backlash with ‘private and permissioned’ L1

Crypto.news 2025/08/27 15:42
Google Launches Cross-Border Payments Platform GCUL

The post Google Launches Cross-Border Payments Platform GCUL appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The post Google Launches Cross-Border Payments Platform GCUL appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News Google Cloud is entering financial technology with its new blockchain platform, Google Cloud Universal Ledger (GCUL). The platform aims to make global payments faster, cheaper, and more transparent, while challenging the dominance of the existing players in this market, like Circle, Stripe & and Ripple. Currently in private testing, GCUL is targeting a multi-trillion-dollar global payments market. What’s All about GCUL? According to Google Cloud’s head of Web3 strategy, Rich Widmann, GCUL is a Layer 1 blockchain built for financial institutions. It supports Python-based smart contracts and is designed to help banks, payment companies, and intermediaries who want to modernize their services without the headaches of traditional systems. Some in the crypto community have raised concerns, arguing that GCUL is more like a consortium chain than a decentralized network. Thus, Google highlighted that the platform is designed to be: Simple: offer a single API for multiple currencies, no need for complex infrastructure. Flexible: scalable smart contracts (in Python) for payment automation and digital assets. Safe: permissioned but compliance-focused, using Google’s secure technology and requiring KYC-verified accounts. If successful, GCUL could transform payments with lower costs and fewer errors, while unlocking 24/7 settlement. How It Competes Against Competitors This comes at a time when the digital payments race is heating up with Ripple, Circle, and Stripe all building blockchain solutions. Ripple pushes XRP for fast remittances, Circle just launched its own blockchain Arc, and Stripe is testing Tempo for developers.  But Google’s GCUL wants to stand out by being neutral and open for any financial institution to use. Google Strip Circle Ripple The numbers show why this battle matters. Stablecoin volumes tripled in 2024, with $30 trillion in transactions, far surpassing PayPal with $1.6 trillion and even…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/08/27 15:42
The Silicon Sun rises: Nvidia’s quarter of truth

The post The Silicon Sun rises: Nvidia’s quarter of truth appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The 6 % gamble The tape is circling one event, and it isn’t Powell, nor the next inflation print — it’s Nvidia. This isn’t just another quarterly report; it’s the gravitational center of the market. With one stock now commanding nearly a tenth of the S&P, earnings here don’t just move a ticker; they bend the arc of entire indices. The market has made its bet already — chips pushed to the middle of the table, massive leverage bets wound tight, and expectations dialled to perfection. That’s the danger of being the darling: the Street isn’t waiting to see whether they win, it’s waiting to see if they win big enough to silence doubt. The number everyone circles is forty-six billion, but that’s just the surface math. Peel it back, and the heartbeat comes from the Blackwell ramp. Racks rolling out like tanks onto the battlefield, each unit representing millions in revenue, the kind of industrial-scale growth that makes last quarter’s $44 billion feel like a warm-up. Strip away the one-off from H20 shipments, and the incremental jump is staggering — six to seven billion in like-for-like growth, powered almost entirely by the new engine roaring to life. Already, the next cycle glimmers on the horizon with GB300 orders being pulled forward like ammunition stockpiled ahead of a campaign. Yet the spotlight isn’t only on top-line growth. Margins will be dissected with surgical precision. The phrase “mid-70s” floats over the market like a riddle: is that 73% or 75%? At this scale, two percentage points is the difference between applause and unease. Every basis point signals whether scarcity pricing and supply chain efficiencies are flowing to the bottom line, or whether the company is straining under its own success. Traders know margins are the real tell — revenue is the…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/08/27 15:42
Why More Investors Are Flipping Bitcoin Profits Into Ozak AI’s Presale for Exponential ROI Growth Opportunities

Ozak AI ($OZ) is increasingly gaining market share as more participants take part, redirecting Bitcoin gains into its presale to double its potential ROI. The project has already reached Phase 5 and raised funds of 2.36 million and sold 816 million tokens to early investors. The $OZ token presale is gaining the attention of the [...] The post Why More Investors Are Flipping Bitcoin Profits Into Ozak AI’s Presale for Exponential ROI Growth Opportunities appeared first on Blockonomi.
Blockonomi 2025/08/27 15:40
