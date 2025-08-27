The Silicon Sun rises: Nvidia’s quarter of truth

The 6 % gamble The tape is circling one event, and it isn't Powell, nor the next inflation print — it's Nvidia. This isn't just another quarterly report; it's the gravitational center of the market. With one stock now commanding nearly a tenth of the S&P, earnings here don't just move a ticker; they bend the arc of entire indices. The market has made its bet already — chips pushed to the middle of the table, massive leverage bets wound tight, and expectations dialled to perfection. That's the danger of being the darling: the Street isn't waiting to see whether they win, it's waiting to see if they win big enough to silence doubt. The number everyone circles is forty-six billion, but that's just the surface math. Peel it back, and the heartbeat comes from the Blackwell ramp. Racks rolling out like tanks onto the battlefield, each unit representing millions in revenue, the kind of industrial-scale growth that makes last quarter's $44 billion feel like a warm-up. Strip away the one-off from H20 shipments, and the incremental jump is staggering — six to seven billion in like-for-like growth, powered almost entirely by the new engine roaring to life. Already, the next cycle glimmers on the horizon with GB300 orders being pulled forward like ammunition stockpiled ahead of a campaign. Yet the spotlight isn't only on top-line growth. Margins will be dissected with surgical precision. The phrase "mid-70s" floats over the market like a riddle: is that 73% or 75%? At this scale, two percentage points is the difference between applause and unease. Every basis point signals whether scarcity pricing and supply chain efficiencies are flowing to the bottom line, or whether the company is straining under its own success. Traders know margins are the real tell — revenue is the…