KindlyMD Plans $5 Billion Equity Offering to Expand Bitcoin Treasury

KindlyMD Plans $5 Billion Equity Offering to Expand Bitcoin Treasury

Highlights: KindlyMD is planning a $5 billion equity offering as the firm seeks funds for operations and Bitcoin expansion. The shares of KindlyMD fell after news of the stock program, though long-term growth remains strong. The company bought 5,744 Bitcoin worth $679 million after merging with Nakamoto Holdings earlier this month. KindlyMD filed documents with the U.S. SEC for a $5 billion at-the-market equity (ATM) program. The Utah-based healthcare services firm said it will direct proceeds toward corporate purposes and expansion of its Bitcoin reserves. JUST IN: Public company KindlyMD to raise $5 billion to buy more Bitcoin pic.twitter.com/z3WXgdKavA — Bitcoin Magazine (@BitcoinMagazine) August 26, 2025 The program allows the company to sell common stock on Nasdaq at current market prices. B. Riley Securities, Cantor Fitzgerald, and TD Securities will facilitate the sales of the stock. KindlyMD said it will decide the timing and volume of transactions based on its own assessment of demand and market conditions. Executives emphasized that the program gives them greater flexibility to raise funds. They added that the plan allows the company to adapt quickly when opportunities arise. By securing approval through a shelf registration, KindlyMD gains the ability to issue shares without seeking separate authorization each time. Bitcoin Focus Grows as KindlyMD Plans $5 Billion Equity Offering The stock program marks the company’s next step after completing its merger with Nakamoto Holdings. The merger redirected the company’s focus toward digital assets and created a dual identity as both a healthcare provider and a Bitcoin investor. Earlier this month, KindlyMD confirmed its first purchase of 5,744 Bitcoin, valued at about $679 million. Executives described the purchase as the foundation of a broader strategy. They said future acquisitions will continue as the firm raises liquidity through stock sales. David Bailey, the CEO, explained that the ATM offering strategy provides room for long-term expansion. Bailey emphasized that the company wants to improve governance and transparency as it executes the program. KindlyMD is following the example of other publicly traded companies that have implemented similar strategies. MicroStrategy had gained a reputation by selling stock and taking on debt to purchase Bitcoin. Other companies that are investigating the use of digital assets as a treasury reserve have been influenced by the same approach. Meanwhile, other companies are also transitioning over to Solana, BNB, and XRP. The program makes KindlyMD one of the largest healthcare-related firms to merge conventional services with digital asset reserves. Executives believe the strategy provides a competitive edge while offering new ways to allocate capital. Investor Reaction Signals Mixed Market Sentiment Investors reacted quickly after the filing. Shares of KindlyMD, which trade under the ticker NAKA, dropped 12% to close at $8.07 on Tuesday. The stock slipped further after hours, signaling some concern among investors about dilution. Since May, when KindlyMD revealed its Bitcoin strategy, shares have risen more than 300%. Bailey acknowledged investor concerns and highlighted the company’s plan to strengthen reporting practices. He said shareholders will see more transparency as the firm develops its digital asset operations. He also noted that the program will take time to build sufficient liquidity, but it remains a key tool for the company’s strategy. Interest in corporate Bitcoin investment continues to spread across sectors. On the same day, Red Light Holland, based in the Netherlands, confirmed its purchase of 10,600 shares of the BlackRock IBIT. It also revealed plans to explore algorithmic trading strategies with a partner exchange. JUST IN: Canadian Public Company Red Light Holland ($TRUFF) has bought $341K worth of #Bitcoin ETF shares (IBIT) as part of its BTC treasury strategy. They plan to allocate $1.5 million into BTC exposure pic.twitter.com/SyLE31fL49 — BitcoinTreasuries.NET (@BTCtreasuries) August 26, 2025 eToro Platform Best Crypto Exchange Over 90 top cryptos to trade Regulated by top-tier entities User-friendly trading app 30+ million users 9.9 Visit eToro eToro is a multi-asset investment platform. The value of your investments may go up or down. Your capital is at risk. Don’t invest unless you’re prepared to lose all the money you invest. This is a high-risk investment, and you should not expect to be protected if something goes wrong.
SNB’s Martin strikes cautious note on prospect of negative rates — Reuters

SNB’s Martin strikes cautious note on prospect of negative rates — Reuters

The post SNB’s Martin strikes cautious note on prospect of negative rates — Reuters appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Swiss Central Bank (SNB) Vice Chairman Antoine Martin said on Wednesday that the bar is higher for the central bank to move interest rates into negative territory than it would be to cut rates if they were still above zero, Reuters reported on Wednesday.  Key quotes Forex market interventions may be necessary to ensure price stability.Current Swiss franc value is more down to Dollar being weak than stronger Franc.The bar for taking rates into negative territory is higher than it is for cutting rates when above zero.Past experience shows negative rates have worked.However, they create more challenges for banks, investors, households.We don’t see risk of deflationary developments.Inflation dynamics in Switzerland should not be dramatically disrupted by recent dollar movements.We currently have no reason to increase or reduce gold holdings.Bitcoin does not meet our criteria for assets. Market reaction At the time of press, the USD/CHF pair was up 0.22% on the day at 0.8050. Swiss Franc FAQs The Swiss Franc (CHF) is Switzerland’s official currency. It is among the top ten most traded currencies globally, reaching volumes that well exceed the size of the Swiss economy. Its value is determined by the broad market sentiment, the country’s economic health or action taken by the Swiss National Bank (SNB), among other factors. Between 2011 and 2015, the Swiss Franc was pegged to the Euro (EUR). The peg was abruptly removed, resulting in a more than 20% increase in the Franc’s value, causing a turmoil in markets. Even though the peg isn’t in force anymore, CHF fortunes tend to be highly correlated with the Euro ones due to the high dependency of the Swiss economy on the neighboring Eurozone. The Swiss Franc (CHF) is considered a safe-haven asset, or a currency that investors tend to buy in times of market stress. This is…
Commerce Department To Release Blockchain Statistics, Says Lutnick

Commerce Department To Release Blockchain Statistics, Says Lutnick

The post Commerce Department To Release Blockchain Statistics, Says Lutnick appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Commerce Department To Release Blockchain Statistics, Says Lutnick | Bitcoinist.com Sign Up for Our Newsletter! For updates and exclusive offers enter your email. Ronaldo is a seasoned crypto enthusiast with over four years of experience in the field. He is passionate about exploring the vast and dynamic world of decentralized finance (DeFi) and its practical applications for achieving economic sovereignty. Ronaldo is constantly seeking to expand his knowledge and expertise in the DeFi space, as he believes it holds tremendous potential for transforming the traditional financial landscape. This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Visit our Privacy Center or Cookie Policy. I Agree Source: https://bitcoinist.com/commerce-department-to-release-blockchain-statistic/
Bitwise Pioneers the First Chainlink ETF Filing: What You Need to Know

Bitwise Pioneers the First Chainlink ETF Filing: What You Need to Know

As the cryptocurrency industry continues to witness substantial advancements, Bitwise Asset Management has positioned itself at the forefront by becoming the first to file with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) for a Chainlink (LINK) spots exchange-traded fund (ETF). This move signifies a significant leap towards linking traditional financial markets with emerging decentralized finance [...]
XRP Futures ETF Becomes Fastest CME Contract to Hit $1 Billion Open Interest

XRP Futures ETF Becomes Fastest CME Contract to Hit $1 Billion Open Interest

The post XRP Futures ETF Becomes Fastest CME Contract to Hit $1 Billion Open Interest appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. XRP set a new benchmark on Wall Street’s largest crypto trading venue, the Chicago Mercantile Exchange (CME). Ripple’s powering token became the fastest CME contract in history to surpass $1 billion in open interest (OI). The token crossed this milestone in just over three months since launching in May 2025. Record Futures Growth Sparks Fresh Speculation Over Spot XRP ETF Approval The CME Group confirmed the achievement in an update on August 26, describing it as a sign of increasing maturity in crypto derivatives markets. “Our Crypto futures suite just surpassed $30 billion in notional open interest for the first time ever. Our SOL and XRP futures, along with ETH options, each crossed $1 billion in OI, with XRP being the fastest-ever contract to do so, hitting the mark in just over 3 months. This is a huge sign of market maturity, with new capital entering the market,” CME wrote. XRP Futures Volume and Open Interest. Source: CME Group The speed of XRP’s rise on CME has fueled a fresh round of speculation about the potential for a spot XRP ETF. Nate Geraci, president of the ETF Store, noted that XRP already has over $800 million in futures-based ETFs. In his opinion, the demand for spot products is being underestimated. “CME Group says XRP futures contracts have crossed over $1B in open interest… fastest-ever contract to do so. There’s already $800+ million in futures-based XRP ETFs. Think people might be underestimating demand for spot XRP ETFs,” he said. Prediction markets appear to agree, currently assigning an 82% chance that a Ripple-backed ETF will be approved before the end of 2025. XRP ETF Approval Odds. Source: Polymarket The milestone comes against the backdrop of XRP’s paradoxical market position. With a market capitalization of around $178 billion, XRP is the world’s third-largest…
ROVR Releases Open Dataset for Powering Spatial AI, Robotics, and Autonomous Systems

ROVR Releases Open Dataset for Powering Spatial AI, Robotics, and Autonomous Systems

The post ROVR Releases Open Dataset for Powering Spatial AI, Robotics, and Autonomous Systems appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Advertisement &nbsp &nbsp Disclaimer: The below article is sponsored, and the views in it do not represent those of ZyCrypto. Readers should conduct independent research before taking any actions related to the project mentioned in this piece. This article should not be regarded as investment advice. Leading decentralized physical infrastructure network (DePIN), ROVR has released an open dataset to power the future of spatial AI, robotics, and autonomous systems. Known for building the foundation of Spatial AI, the startup announced the launch of the ROVR Open Dataset at the ADAS & Autonomous Vehicle Technology Summit North America. The high-resolution, multi-modal dataset is designed to accelerate innovation in Spatial AI, autonomous driving, robotics, and digital twin applications. It marks a significant milestone in ROVR’s mission to democratize access to high-quality real-world data and unlock the next generation of AI models that understand and interact with physical space. The dataset is human-centric, as it captures the world as seen by human drivers, including what they see, how they move, and how they interact with their surroundings. This sets it apart from traditional datasets, which focus purely on machine vision. Advertisement &nbsp It is also a part of a long-term attempt to build the world’s largest open-access driving dataset, with a target of 1 million 30-second clips collected using ROVR’s custom-built mobile perception units. The project is initially releasing 1,500 fully synchronized clips, totaling more than 1TB of data, which offer diverse coverage across urban, suburban, and highway environments, including construction zones, school crossings, traffic congestion, and dynamic pedestrian scenes. The dataset is released under a permissive license for non-commercial use, with plans to provide extended versions to commercial partners in the future. At the same time, the startup is building a scalable annotation pipeline for semantic segmentation, object detection, scene…
Trump Family Doubles Down on Crypto With Massive Polymarket Investment

Trump Family Doubles Down on Crypto With Massive Polymarket Investment

The move positions him at the center of a growing competition between rival firms seeking to make prediction markets a […] The post Trump Family Doubles Down on Crypto With Massive Polymarket Investment appeared first on Coindoo.
Why “Almost Right” Answers Are the Hardest Test for AI

Why “Almost Right” Answers Are the Hardest Test for AI

CRITICBENCH is a benchmark designed to test AI models using data that exposes subtle weaknesses in reasoning. Instead of focusing on obvious mistakes, it samples “convincing wrong answers”—responses that appear correct but contain hidden flaws—alongside correct outputs with varied complexity. By filtering low-quality models, emphasizing reasoning steps, and using nuanced sampling strategies across datasets like GSM8K, HumanEval, and TruthfulQA, CRITICBENCH offers a rigorous way to compare strong versus weak LLMs.
Bitmain has partnered with listed company Ruihe Shuzhi to provide cloud computing mining services.

Bitmain has partnered with listed company Ruihe Shuzhi to provide cloud computing mining services.

PANews reported on August 27th that Bitmain and Hong Kong-listed Ruihe Digital Intelligence have officially reached a partnership. Ruihe will deploy Bitcoin (BTC) assets through Bitmain's HOST ANTMINER one-stop cloud mining service, expanding its revenue stream. This arrangement reduces operational complexity and risk exposure to hardware failures, energy management, and technical challenges. It allows Ruihe to conveniently deploy BTC assets and flexibly adjust its mining scale based on demand without being constrained by fixed assets. Under the terms of the service agreement, Ruihe also has the right to purchase mining machines, allowing it to directly control mining operations and hardware when necessary.
Interpol Operation Dismantles 25 Crypto Mines in Angola, Busts $300 Million Zambian Crypto Scam

Interpol Operation Dismantles 25 Crypto Mines in Angola, Busts $300 Million Zambian Crypto Scam

The post Interpol Operation Dismantles 25 Crypto Mines in Angola, Busts $300 Million Zambian Crypto Scam appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. An Interpol coordinated operation led to a sweeping cybercrime crackdown across Africa, resulting in 1,209 arrests and the recovery of $97.4 million. In Angola, authorities shut down 25 illegal cryptocurrency mining centers and confiscated 45 illicit power stations and equipment worth over $37 million. Angola Cracks Down on Illegal Crypto Mining Authorities in Angola recently […] Source: https://news.bitcoin.com/interpol-operation-dismantles-25-crypto-mines-in-angola-busts-300-million-zambian-crypto-scam/
