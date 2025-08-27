KindlyMD Plans $5 Billion Equity Offering to Expand Bitcoin Treasury

Highlights: KindlyMD is planning a $5 billion equity offering as the firm seeks funds for operations and Bitcoin expansion. The shares of KindlyMD fell after news of the stock program, though long-term growth remains strong. The company bought 5,744 Bitcoin worth $679 million after merging with Nakamoto Holdings earlier this month. KindlyMD filed documents with the U.S. SEC for a $5 billion at-the-market equity (ATM) program. The Utah-based healthcare services firm said it will direct proceeds toward corporate purposes and expansion of its Bitcoin reserves. JUST IN: Public company KindlyMD to raise $5 billion to buy more Bitcoin pic.twitter.com/z3WXgdKavA — Bitcoin Magazine (@BitcoinMagazine) August 26, 2025 The program allows the company to sell common stock on Nasdaq at current market prices. B. Riley Securities, Cantor Fitzgerald, and TD Securities will facilitate the sales of the stock. KindlyMD said it will decide the timing and volume of transactions based on its own assessment of demand and market conditions. Executives emphasized that the program gives them greater flexibility to raise funds. They added that the plan allows the company to adapt quickly when opportunities arise. By securing approval through a shelf registration, KindlyMD gains the ability to issue shares without seeking separate authorization each time. Bitcoin Focus Grows as KindlyMD Plans $5 Billion Equity Offering The stock program marks the company's next step after completing its merger with Nakamoto Holdings. The merger redirected the company's focus toward digital assets and created a dual identity as both a healthcare provider and a Bitcoin investor. Earlier this month, KindlyMD confirmed its first purchase of 5,744 Bitcoin, valued at about $679 million. Executives described the purchase as the foundation of a broader strategy. They said future acquisitions will continue as the firm raises liquidity through stock sales. David Bailey, the CEO, explained that the ATM offering strategy provides room for long-term expansion. Bailey emphasized that the company wants to improve governance and transparency as it executes the program. KindlyMD is following the example of other publicly traded companies that have implemented similar strategies. MicroStrategy had gained a reputation by selling stock and taking on debt to purchase Bitcoin. Other companies that are investigating the use of digital assets as a treasury reserve have been influenced by the same approach. Meanwhile, other companies are also transitioning over to Solana, BNB, and XRP. The program makes KindlyMD one of the largest healthcare-related firms to merge conventional services with digital asset reserves. Executives believe the strategy provides a competitive edge while offering new ways to allocate capital. Investor Reaction Signals Mixed Market Sentiment Investors reacted quickly after the filing. Shares of KindlyMD, which trade under the ticker NAKA, dropped 12% to close at $8.07 on Tuesday. The stock slipped further after hours, signaling some concern among investors about dilution. Since May, when KindlyMD revealed its Bitcoin strategy, shares have risen more than 300%. Bailey acknowledged investor concerns and highlighted the company's plan to strengthen reporting practices. He said shareholders will see more transparency as the firm develops its digital asset operations. He also noted that the program will take time to build sufficient liquidity, but it remains a key tool for the company's strategy. Interest in corporate Bitcoin investment continues to spread across sectors. On the same day, Red Light Holland, based in the Netherlands, confirmed its purchase of 10,600 shares of the BlackRock IBIT. It also revealed plans to explore algorithmic trading strategies with a partner exchange. JUST IN: Canadian Public Company Red Light Holland ($TRUFF) has bought $341K worth of #Bitcoin ETF shares (IBIT) as part of its BTC treasury strategy. They plan to allocate $1.5 million into BTC exposure pic.twitter.com/SyLE31fL49 — BitcoinTreasuries.NET (@BTCtreasuries) August 26, 2025