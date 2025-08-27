2025-08-29 Friday

Bitcoin Recovery Sparks Bold $117K Price Target Ahead

DEX aggregator 1inch has integrated with Solana

Decentralised aggregator 1inch has officially integrated with the Solana blockchain. Users now have access to over one million Solana tokens with favourable exchange rates, MEV (Maximum Extractable Value) swap protection and a user-friendly interface. «We started 1inch to unite disparate chains and solve one of DeFi’s biggest barriers to adoption. Our integration with Solana moves […] Сообщение DEX aggregator 1inch has integrated with Solana появились сначала на INCRYPTED.
Alibaba Cloud Pushes Into Crypto Dev as Sui Gets AI Move Coding Integration in ChainIDE

TLDR: Alibaba Cloud and Sui Network deliver AI coding assistant for Move in ChainIDE across English, Chinese and Korean. New tool generates Move code from natural language, adds autocomplete, security checks, documentation fast. Support in three languages lowers barriers and speeds up crypto dev work on Sui Move within ChainIDE. Partnership links Alibaba Cloud AI [...] The post Alibaba Cloud Pushes Into Crypto Dev as Sui Gets AI Move Coding Integration in ChainIDE appeared first on Blockonomi.
Bitcoin ve Ethereum ETF’lerinde Girişler Devam Ediyor! BTC ve ETH’de Geri Dönüş Başlıyor Mu? İşte Son Durum!

Bitcoin, Etheruem ve altcoinlerde yaşanan düşüş ABD spot ETF’lerini de etkilerken üst üstüne birkaç gün çıkışlar yaşanmıştı. Ancak yatırımcıların düşüşleri fırsat olarak görmesiyle ETF’lerdeki çıkışlar yerini girişlere bırakıyor. Bu noktada ABD spot Bitcoin ve Ethereum ETF‘leri 26 Ağustos’ta net girişler kaydetti. Farside Investors verilerine göre, spot BTC ETF’lerine iki gündür üst üste girişler yaşanıyor. Verilere […] Kaynak: Bitcoinsistemi.com
Everything Goes to Zero Against Bitcoin As BTC Rises: Max Keiser

Bitcoin expert Max Keiser makes a major BTC recovery and hashrate statement
Top 5 Altcoins to Watch Beyond BTC and ETH: LINK and Ozak AI Make the List

Enjoy the videos and music you love, upload original content, and share it all with friends, family, and the world on YouTube.
Bitlayer Airdrop Checker: Crucial Tool Unveiled for BTR Token Claims

BitcoinWorld Bitlayer Airdrop Checker: Crucial Tool Unveiled for BTR Token Claims The cryptocurrency world is buzzing with anticipation, and for participants in the Bitlayer ecosystem, the wait is finally over! Bitlayer, a prominent Bitcoin Layer 2 network, has officially launched its dedicated Bitlayer airdrop checker. This vital tool empowers users to effortlessly verify their BTR token allocation, bringing much-needed clarity and excitement to the community. What is the Bitlayer Airdrop Checker and Why is it Crucial for You? The newly launched Bitlayer airdrop checker is a web-based interface designed to provide a transparent and user-friendly way for eligible participants to see their BTR token distribution. Announced via X, this development is a significant step towards ensuring a smooth and equitable airdrop process. It acts as your personal portal to confirm eligibility and the exact amount of BTR tokens you are slated to receive. This eliminates guesswork and provides peace of mind, allowing you to plan your next steps with confidence. Key benefits of using the checker include: Instant Verification: Quickly confirm your eligibility and allocation. Transparency: Understand the basis of your token distribution. Security: Access official information directly from Bitlayer, reducing scam risks. How Can You Use the Bitlayer Airdrop Checker to Claim Your BTR Tokens? Accessing your allocation through the Bitlayer airdrop checker is designed to be straightforward. While specific instructions might vary slightly, the general process typically involves visiting the official Bitlayer airdrop portal and connecting your cryptocurrency wallet. Once connected, the checker will display your entitled BTR token amount. It’s imperative to always use the official links provided by Bitlayer through their verified social media channels or website to avoid phishing attempts. Double-checking the URL before connecting your wallet is a critical security measure. Steps to check your allocation: Visit the official Bitlayer airdrop portal (ensure it’s the correct URL). Connect your eligible wallet (e.g., MetaMask, Ledger). View your allocated BTR token amount through the Bitlayer airdrop checker. What Does the Bitlayer Airdrop Mean for the Bitcoin Layer 2 Ecosystem? Bitlayer positions itself as a robust Bitcoin Layer 2 network, aiming to enhance the scalability and utility of Bitcoin. The BTR token plays a vital role within this ecosystem, often used for governance, transaction fees, or staking, thereby incentivizing participation and securing the network. Airdrops are a common strategy for new projects to distribute tokens widely, foster community engagement, and decentralize ownership. The launch of the Bitlayer airdrop checker signifies a major milestone, moving from announcement to tangible distribution, and reinforcing Bitlayer’s commitment to its community. How to Navigate Potential Pitfalls with the Bitlayer Airdrop Checker? While the Bitlayer airdrop checker is a secure tool when used correctly, the crypto space unfortunately attracts bad actors. Be extremely vigilant against phishing scams. These scams often mimic official websites or communications, attempting to trick users into revealing their wallet seed phrases or private keys. Always remember these security tips: Verify URLs: Ensure the website address is precisely Bitlayer’s official domain. Never Share Private Keys: Legitimate airdrop checkers will never ask for your seed phrase or private keys. Official Sources Only: Rely solely on announcements from Bitlayer’s official X account or website. The launch of the Bitlayer airdrop checker is a testament to Bitlayer’s commitment to transparency and community engagement. This tool simplifies the process for thousands of users to verify their BTR token allocations, paving the way for a more active and informed participation in the Bitlayer ecosystem. As the Bitcoin Layer 2 space continues to evolve, initiatives like this are fundamental in building trust and fostering growth. Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) Q1: What is the Bitlayer airdrop checker? A: The Bitlayer airdrop checker is an official online tool launched by Bitlayer that allows participants to verify their eligibility and allocated amount of BTR tokens from the airdrop. Q2: How do I use the Bitlayer airdrop checker? A: You typically visit Bitlayer’s official airdrop portal, connect your cryptocurrency wallet (e.g., MetaMask) that was used for participation, and the checker will display your BTR token allocation. Q3: What is the BTR token? A: The BTR token is the native cryptocurrency of the Bitlayer network, a Bitcoin Layer 2 solution. It plays a role in the network’s ecosystem, potentially for governance, fees, or staking. Q4: Is the Bitlayer airdrop checker safe to use? A: Yes, the official Bitlayer airdrop checker is safe. However, always ensure you are on Bitlayer’s legitimate website to avoid phishing scams. Never share your private keys or seed phrase. Q5: What should I do if my allocation isn’t showing up? A: If you believe you are eligible but your allocation isn’t displayed, first double-check that you are using the correct wallet and official website. If issues persist, contact Bitlayer’s official support channels for assistance. If you found this article helpful, consider sharing it with your friends and fellow crypto enthusiasts on social media! Your support helps us bring more timely and important updates to the community. To learn more about the latest crypto market trends, explore our article on key developments shaping Bitcoin Layer 2 institutional adoption. This post Bitlayer Airdrop Checker: Crucial Tool Unveiled for BTR Token Claims first appeared on BitcoinWorld and is written by Editorial Team
Bitlayer Launches 30-Day BTR Airdrop Under New Ecosystem Plan

Dogecoin Price Rebound Soon? DOGE Breaking August Curse

The post Dogecoin Price Rebound Soon? DOGE Breaking August Curse appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Insights: Dogecoin price flashes a TD Sequential buy signal after an extended selling streak. Cup-and-handle setup points to long-term targets of $0.82 and $2.18. $0.20 support remains key as Q3 history shows mixed outcomes. The price of Dogecoin (DOGE) is trading just above the $0.20 mark as traders watch for a possible rebound. Amid this shift, analysts pointed to a TD Sequential buy signal and a cup-and-handle setup that might shape the memecoin’s direction. However, the coin’s history of August and Q3 drawdowns showed mixed results. Analysts Highlight Buy Signals and Patterns for Dogecoin price Dogecoin showed early signs of recovery on August 26, 2025, after a buy signal appeared on the TD Sequential indicator. Analyst Ali Martinez posted the update on X, noting that the signal came after nine straight red candles on the 4-hour chart. Dogecoin Price Analysis | Source: Ali Martinez This suggested that selling pressure could be slowing, complemented by a move from Trader Tardigrade, who examined Dogecoin’s longer-term chart. He pointed to a two-month cup-and-handle pattern, which often signals future gains. According to his analysis, the handle depth gave a target of $0.82, while the full cup depth pointed to $2.18. Both levels were based on standard chart measurements that traders use to project possible moves. Another market watcher, Morecryptoonl, stressed that the $0.20 zone remained the foundation of the current structure. He noted that if the level broke, the recent correction might not be over. Traders continued to watch whether this support would hold. Q3 History Shows Mixed Results for DOGE Dogecoin was priced at $0.2189 as of writing, just above the $0.20 mark that traders saw as the dividing line between bulls and bears. It is worth noting that the level became the focus as history showed that the third quarter often…
[LIVE] Crypto News Today, Aug. 27: Trump Media, Crypto.com Plan $6.4B CRO Treasury, KindlyMD Falls On $5B BTC Plan, Standard Chartered Says ETH Is Cheap

Live Crypto News: Stay Ahead With The Latest Updates Cronos (CRO) soared 37% after Trump Media and Crypto.com announced a $6.4 billion CRO treasury firm, [...]
