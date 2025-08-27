2025-08-29 Friday

USA, GDP and economic statistics on blockchain: a shift towards transparency — updated as of August 26, 2025

For the first time, the United States is preparing to publish official economic data on a distributed ledger, starting with GDP.
American Coin
USA$0.0000007369-0.32%
The Cryptonomist 2025/08/27 16:26
Strives to break above 200-day EMA

The post Strives to break above 200-day EMA appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. USD/JPY advances as the Japanese Yen underperforms across the board. Economists expect Tokyo CPI ex. Fresh Food to have risen at a moderate pace of 2.5% on year in August. The US Dollar trades calmly as Fed’s Cook decides to file a lawsuit to keep her job. The USD/JPY pair trades 0.4% higher to near 148.00 during the late Asian trading session on Wednesday. The pair advances as the Japanese Yen (JPY) underperforms its peers amid uncertainty surrounding the Tokyo Consumer Price Index (CPI) data for August, which is scheduled to be released on Friday. Japanese Yen Price Today The table below shows the percentage change of Japanese Yen (JPY) against listed major currencies today. Japanese Yen was the weakest against the US Dollar. USD EUR GBP JPY CAD AUD NZD CHF USD 0.22% 0.21% 0.37% 0.04% 0.11% 0.25% 0.12% EUR -0.22% -0.01% 0.09% -0.23% -0.18% -0.01% -0.14% GBP -0.21% 0.00% 0.14% -0.17% -0.06% 0.04% -0.09% JPY -0.37% -0.09% -0.14% -0.28% -0.27% -0.12% -0.18% CAD -0.04% 0.23% 0.17% 0.28% 0.07% 0.23% 0.09% AUD -0.11% 0.18% 0.06% 0.27% -0.07% 0.17% 0.03% NZD -0.25% 0.00% -0.04% 0.12% -0.23% -0.17% -0.13% CHF -0.12% 0.14% 0.09% 0.18% -0.09% -0.03% 0.13% The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Japanese Yen from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent JPY (base)/USD (quote). Investors will closely monitor the Tokyo CPI data as it will influence market expectations for the Bank of Japan’s (BoJ) monetary policy outlook. Tokyo CPI ex. Fresh Food is expected to have grown at an annual pace of 2.5%,…
NEAR
NEAR$2.514-0.23%
ChangeX
CHANGE$0.00213735-0.23%
Movement
MOVE$0.1274+3.15%
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/08/27 16:26
Solana Dev billed $5K for single search via Google Cloud's BigQuery

The post Solana Dev billed $5K for single search via Google Cloud’s BigQuery appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Blockchain developers are sharing “horror stories” related to eye-watering bills received from Google Cloud’s BigQuery service, including a developer who was suddenly charged a total of $15,000 for performing three queries. BigQuery is a serverless data warehouse offered by Google Cloud, designed for analyzing large sets of data via Structured Query Language (SQL) with built-in artificial intelligence capabilities. “I want to warn everyone that BigQuery is a big scam and every day you’re risking getting a ridiculous bill that can bankrupt you,” wrote a pseudonymous developer in a post shared by Mikko Ohtamaa, co-founder of decentralized algorithmic trading protocol Trading Strategy, adding: “Each month, my bill is usually a few hundred. This month I got a bill for $18k.” “Turns out I did 3 bigquery searches on Solana with limits in the query, and each one cost over $5k,” wrote the developer, adding that after complaining to Google support, the charges were reduced to $4k per query. Source: Mikko Ohtamaa Related: CBDCs close Orwell’s ’1984 loop perfectly,’ think tank says Multiple other crypto industry participants joined in, alleging predatory pricing mechanisms that don’t allow the setting of monthly limits. “They intentionally don’t let you set hard stops,” responded Ermin Nurovic, co-founder of Flat Money synthetic dollar protocol, adding, “Your Google Cloud function got stuck in a recursive loop costing you thousands? Too bad.” Solana integrated with Google Cloud’s BigQuery in October 2023, allowing users to query Solana blockchain data, such as whale transactions or NFT sales, through Google Cloud’s program, providing developers more transparent access to archived blockchain data via BigQuery analytics. Related: US retirement plans could fuel Bitcoin rally to $200K despite downturn: Finance Redefined Second developer “horror story” emerges with another $5,000 charge Adding to the concerns around the service’s billing mechanisms, a second pseudonymous developer emerged, who…
Threshold
T$0.01646+0.36%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10552+4.81%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.018955+3.77%
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/08/27 16:24
Institutional Adoption Accelerates as Zeebu Settlement Volume Surpasses $10B

BitcoinWorld Institutional Adoption Accelerates as Zeebu Settlement Volume Surpasses $10B Zeebu today announced that its decentralized settlement protocol has cleared more than $10 billion USD in transaction volume. The milestone reflects growing institutional appetite for programmable payment infrastructure that merges the reliability of traditional finance with the flexibility of decentralized systems.   Institutional Rails, On-Chain Zeebu is designed as a protocol-first value transport layer. Unlike fintech apps that plug into legacy banking systems, Zeebu integrates settlement directly into smart contract logic. Merchants and payment service providers (PSPs) initiate settlement flows. On-Chain Clearing Houses (OCHs) bid competitively to process those flows, drawing on liquidity sourced across DeFi and market makers. Stablecoin payouts (USDT, USDC) deliver instant, FX-free settlement to recipients.   Adoption Metrics $10 billion+ in total settlements 142 merchants live across telecom and fintech use cases 300+ merchants waitlisted for integration   Why Institutions Care Institutions face structural frictions in today’s rails: delayed settlement, high FX spreads, compliance opacity, and lack of composability with modern financial products. Zeebu addresses these by combining: Instant finality with stablecoin settlement Auditable clearing flows for institutional reporting DeFi-native liquidity sourcing, ensuring scale without captive bank pools Non-custodial execution designed to complement regulatory frameworks like the GENIUS Act   Future Positioning As policy evolves, particularly in the U.S. and EU, institutions are searching for compliant digital rails that retain speed. Zeebu’s alignment with the policy goals of the GENIUS Act — operating with regulated, fiat-backed stablecoins while adding non-custodial settlement, robust liquidity safeguards, and transparent on-chain flows — makes it one of the few live systems structurally prepared for regulated institutional adoption. The $10B milestone proves that programmable settlement is more than a concept. It is already serving enterprises and building momentum for institutional integration. Name: Marcus Ellison Contact: hello@zeebu.com Zeebu X: x.com/zeebuofficial  Zeebu Website: zeebu.com  This post Institutional Adoption Accelerates as Zeebu Settlement Volume Surpasses $10B first appeared on BitcoinWorld and is written by Keshav Aggarwal
U
U$0.0118-0.84%
CreatorBid
BID$0.08643-7.15%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10552+4.81%
Coinstats 2025/08/27 16:23
Inflows Continue in Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs! Is a Comeback Beginning in BTC and ETH? Here's the Latest!

US spot Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) ETFs recorded net inflows on August 26, according to Farside Investors data. Continue Reading: Inflows Continue in Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs! Is a Comeback Beginning in BTC and ETH? Here's the Latest!
Bitcoin
BTC$111,569.34-0.13%
SphereX
HERE$0.00041+14.84%
Ethereum
ETH$4,468.97-1.21%
Coinstats 2025/08/27 16:23
Google Cloud Launches Blockchain Network for Financial Services

Google Cloud is developing a "Universal Ledger" Blockchain for the financial sector. GCUL supports Python-based smart contracts for reliable financial solutions. Continue Reading:Google Cloud Launches Blockchain Network for Financial Services The post Google Cloud Launches Blockchain Network for Financial Services appeared first on COINTURK NEWS.
Cloud
CLOUD$0.07637+0.91%
Smart Blockchain
SMART$0.006876+0.07%
Coinstats 2025/08/27 16:22
Ukraine Looks Abroad For Joint Ventures To Boost Its Defense Industry

The post Ukraine Looks Abroad For Joint Ventures To Boost Its Defense Industry appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Ukrainian serviceman operates an unmanned ground vehicle equipped with a remote-controlled machine-gun. (Photo by Serhii Mykhalchuk/Global Images Ukraine via Getty Images) Global Images Ukraine via Getty Images Before Russia invaded in 2022, Pyotr Ivanenko produced sports equipment in Ukraine’s second largest city, Kharkiv. When Russian troops surrounded the city, bombarding it relentlessly and prompting three-quarters of the population to flee, Ivanenko, a fit man with a shaved head and ice green eyes, made a decision. “I needed to change what I was doing,” he told me an interview, “to switch to making what the country needs.” (Ivanenko is not his real name—he requested a pseudonym to protect his business and his family.) By 2023, he was churning out homegrown armored vehicles—his company makes everything but the engines—and angling for a contract with the defense ministry. By 2025, he had developed two types of unmanned ground vehicles that can transport supplies to remote military positions, evacuate wounded soldiers, and carry a mounted gun into hostile territory, allowing a gunner in the rear to fire at the enemy from close range. Now, like almost all Ukrainian arms manufacturers, Ivanenko has a problem. His defense ministry contract is coming to an end, and although he sells personnel carriers and robotized vehicles to fighting units all along the front line, he says he could make 10 times as many if the government had the money to buy them. But the 2025 Ukrainian budget allocates just $17.5 billion to purchase weapons, exactly half the $35 billon in equipment the domestic arms industry says it can produce. Virtually all manufacturers, large and small, are clamoring for some kind of relief. Legislation passed in parliament last week will begin to address this problem. The Defense City initiative promises deregulation and tax exemptions for qualified manufacturers, complementing a…
Manchester City Fan
CITY$1.0146+0.47%
RealLink
REAL$0.05781-0.27%
LooksRare
LOOKS$0.014973-0.90%
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/08/27 16:20
US Prosecutors Launch Shocking Appeal

The post US Prosecutors Launch Shocking Appeal appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. HashFlare Co-Founders Sentence: US Prosecutors Launch Shocking Appeal Skip to content Home Crypto News HashFlare Co-Founders Sentence: US Prosecutors Launch Shocking Appeal Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/hashflare-co-founders-sentence-appeal/
BRC20.COM
COM$0.018955+3.77%
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/08/27 16:19
Why Kanye West's YZY Meme Coin is Down 82% Juts a Week After Launch?

Read the full article at coingape.com.
BRC20.COM
COM$0.018955+3.77%
YZY
YZY$0.5342-0.70%
Memecoin
MEME$0.003019-3.39%
CoinGape 2025/08/27 16:19
Is Bitcoin Top In? Why This Institutional-Led Rally Is Different

Is this the Bitcoin top? That's the question on every investor's mind as we watch the Bitcoin price climb to new, dizzying heights. With each successive peak, the crypto market finds itself grappling with the familiar tension between euphoria and anxiety that has defined every previous bull market and market cycle.Yet, this time, the rules of the game have fundamentally changed. Unlike past cycles fueled by retail investor frenzy, this rally is powered by a new, more sophisticated player: institutional capital. The usual signals of a market top—widespread speculative manias, excessive media hype, and unbridled retail FOMO—are absent.This shift begs the question: can we even use old methodologies to predict a Bitcoin top? The traditional signals are being overshadowed by an unprecedented dynamic, one that might just render past analyses obsolete.Why This Time Is DifferentThe cryptocurrency industry has moved on from a frontier gold rush to a sophisticated, institutional-led market. The market structure that once resembled the Wild West is now a more-or-less regulated financial ecosystem, backed by the world's most powerful asset managers. This shift throws a wrench into any attempts to compare today's Bitcoin rally to past cycles.Rise of Spot ETFsThe approval of Bitcoin ETFs in January 2024 fundamentally rewired the market's DNA. BlackRock’s IBIT has become one of the fastest-growing ETFs in history, and together with Fidelity's FBTC, these products have collectively absorbed hundreds of thousands of Bitcoin. This influx of capital has created a supply shock of unprecedented magnitude. Unlike past cycles, where gaining institutional exposure was complex and uncertain, spot ETFs provide a simple, regulated gateway to Wall Street.Unprecedented Institutional DemandThe distinction between a retail-driven and an institution-driven bull run is critical. Retail investors created the violent volatility seen in 2017 and partially 2021 by buying on emotion and selling on fear. Institutional adoption, however, operates on entirely different principles: strategic allocation and multi-year investment horizons. For example, when Grayscale's GBTC converted to an ETF, even with significant outflows, the net institutional demand continued to absorb new Bitcoin supply. This consistent, ”sticky” demand provides a price floor that simply didn't exist in previous cycles, creating a fundamentally new market structure.Beyond the Noise: On-Chain Metrics That MatterPrice charts and technical indicators can dominate the headlines but a deeper understanding of the Bitcoin market requires looking at on-chain data. It demonstrates the real pulse of the network, offering a window into investor behavior that technical charts simply can't capture.Long-Term Holder (LTH) SupplyLong-Term Holders (LTHs) represent the ”smart money” in the Bitcoin ecosystem: investors who have held their coins for over 155 days (it’s long-term for the crypto market standards). These experienced participants are known for their superior market timing, typically accumulating during bear markets and distributing during euphoric tops. However, recent data from Glassnode reveals a significant change: LTHs have already realized more profit this cycle than in all but one prior cycle (2016–17). The cumulative LTH realized profit currently sits at 3.27 million BTC, approaching the 3.93 million BTC peak from the 2017 market top. This elevated sell-side pressure suggests we are likely in the distribution phase that has historically characterized late-cycle conditions. When the most seasoned holders begin taking profits at this scale, it often signals that a significant portion of the cycle’s gains may already be behind us.Percent Supply in Profit OscillatorThe sustainability of any bull market can be gauged by how long Bitcoin maintains extreme profitability levels across its entire supply. According to a Glassnode analysis, Bitcoin has now spent 273 days with a super-majority of its supply held in profit; it’s the second longest stretch on record, behind only the 2015-2018 cycle at 335 days. This extended period of widespread profitability creates a unique dynamic where the vast majority of holders are sitting on unrealized gains. While this demonstrates the underlying strength of the cycle, it also represents a massive pool of potential selling pressure. The longer this condition persists, the more it mirrors the overextended market conditions that preceded previous major corrections.Cycle Timing ComparisonsPerhaps most telling is the temporal context of where we stand relative to historical cycles. A Glassnode cycle analysis reveals that Bitcoin's all-time highs in both 2017 and 2021 were reached just 2-3 months ahead of today's point in the current cycle timeline. While history never repeats exactly, this timing comparison provides crucial context for understanding market maturity. The previous cycles' peak formations occurred at remarkably similar stages of development, coinciding with elevated profit-taking and increased speculative activity—conditions that mirror many of today's market characteristics. When viewed together, these three data points paint a picture of a market that has potentially entered its late-stage phase, with profit-taking and timing metrics suggesting we may be closer to cyclical peaks than many investors realize.ConclusionWith what previously constituted a top so close in sight, it’s no surprise that fear is creeping onto the Bitcoin markets. However, just like the new playbook no longer relies on upside volatility to shoot to the top, the probability of a sharp downturn is also growing weaker. So now is as good a time as any to buy Bitcoins with ChangeHero, if you were feeling doubtful.This is not a time to ignore risk, but to recognize that the long-term trend toward institutional integration has changed the game. The ”moon or doom” mentality of the past is being replaced by patient, systematic allocation from pension funds and wealth managers who think in decades, not months. Understanding this new landscape is key to a new investment thesis, and to recognizing that we are participating in the birth of a new global monetary system.This article was prepared by Alexander Brass. As the financial analyst in the ChangeHero team and author, he shares valuable insights into the crypto market trends and fundamentals alike.
Threshold
T$0.01646+0.36%
RealLink
REAL$0.05781-0.27%
ChangeX
CHANGE$0.00213735-0.23%
Coinstats 2025/08/27 16:18
