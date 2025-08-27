MEXC-pörssi
Fundstrat’s Tom Lee Predicts Ethereum Bottom and Rally Above $5,000
The post Fundstrat’s Tom Lee Predicts Ethereum Bottom and Rally Above $5,000 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. In brief Ethereum sank below $4,350 early Tuesday before gaining ground. Fundstrat managing partner Thomas Lee predicted that ETH would not fall below $4,000. Lee expects ETH to surpass $5,000 in the near future. Fundstrat Head of Research Tom Lee predicted that Ethereum would hit a temporary bottom Tuesday before beginning a climb beyond $5,000, shortly before the token began inching upward. Citing a message sent to him by Fundstrat Global Head of Technical Strategy Mark Newton, Lee, who also serves as chair of ETH treasury BitMine Immersion, endorsed the view that Ethereum will not fall lower than $4,000 in the near term. Newtown suggested in his message that the altcoin will “bottom out sometime in (the) next 12 hours near $4,300,” although it was not precisely clear when he sent the message to Lee. Ethereum currently dipped as low as $4,341 early Monday before rallying to its current level above $4,550. It is down about 1% over the past 24 hours and roughly 8% since reaching an all-time high of $4,946 on Sunday. A Myriad Linea market found that 80% of the respondents believe that Ethereum will breach $5,000 this year. (Disclosure: Myriad is a prediction market and engagement platform developed by Dastan, parent company of an editorially independent Decrypt.) Newton and Lee suggested that the cryptocurrency could climb as high as $5,450, with an accompanying chart indicating that it could return to around $4,800 by the middle of September. Not everyone agreed that Ethereum will rally in the immediate future, with TradeNation Senior Market Analyst David Morrison telling Decrypt that further declines may be coming in the near term. “While I would agree that there could certainly be more upside as we head towards year-end, it remains significantly ‘overbought’ when considering its daily MACD [moving average convergence…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/27 16:43
Stablecoin: over $5 trillion in organic transactions in the last 12 months. This is how instant cross-border payments are triggered
Recent data indicates that, in the last 12 months, over $5 trillion in “organic” stablecoin transactions have begun to change costs.
The Cryptonomist
2025/08/27 16:39
Zeus Network Partnership Unlocks Revolutionary Solana-Bitcoin Liquidity
The post Zeus Network Partnership Unlocks Revolutionary Solana-Bitcoin Liquidity appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Zeus Network Partnership Unlocks Revolutionary Solana-Bitcoin Liquidity Skip to content Home Crypto News Zeus Network Partnership Unlocks Revolutionary Solana-Bitcoin Liquidity Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/zeus-network-partnership-solana/
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/27 16:37
XRP Holding $3… But For How Long if Bitcoin Keeps Falling?
XRP is clinging to $3, but if Bitcoin crashes toward $75K as Peter Schiff warns, XRP could be the next to break down.
Crypto Ticker
2025/08/27 16:35
Webull Launches Crypto Trading in Australia, Offers 240 Tokens via Coinbase Prime
The post Webull Launches Crypto Trading in Australia, Offers 240 Tokens via Coinbase Prime appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Webull Securities (Australia) Pty Ltd has launched cryptocurrency trading for Australian users, offering direct access to up to 240 cryptocurrencies through its low‑cost platform and a stated spread of 30 basis points. The service, provided in partnership with Coinbase Prime for trading infrastructure, institutional custody, financing and real‑time market data, allows Australians to trade digital […] Source: https://news.bitcoin.com/webull-launches-crypto-trading-in-australia-offers-240-tokens-via-coinbase-prime/
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/27 16:33
USD.AI explodes to $62.7M in TVL: the “GPU-based” stablecoin drives non-dilutive loans for AI
The protocol of Permian Labs has reached $62.7 million in TVL after a Series A round of $13 million led by Framework Ventures.
The Cryptonomist
2025/08/27 16:32
Trump Media’s CRO Bet Sends Token Soaring Past BTC, ETH
The post Trump Media’s CRO Bet Sends Token Soaring Past BTC, ETH appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Trump Media struck a deal with Crypto.com and Yorkville to launch a CRO treasury venture. The new entity, MCGA, will hold about one-fifth of all CRO tokens. CRO surged nearly 30%, beating bitcoin and ethereum’s flat performance. Trump Media & Technology Group has struck a high-profile deal with Crypto.com and blank-check firm Yorkville Acquisition Corp to launch a new treasury-style company focused on the exchange’s native token, Cronos (CRO). The announcement sparked a frenzy in the markets on Tuesday, sending CRO soaring nearly 34% to $0.21, outpacing both Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH), which also turned green today. New Entity to be Listed on Nasdaq The new entity, Trump Media Group CRO Strategy, will list on Nasdaq under the ticker MCGA, short for “Make Crypto Great Again.” Modeled on Michael Saylor’s MicroStrategy playbook of accumulating Bitcoin as a corporate treasury reserve, the venture will build a large-scale position in CRO. In fact, the deal is structured so that the new company will ultimately hold roughly one-fifth of all outstanding CRO tokens, a concentration far greater than MicroStrategy’s roughly 3% share of Bitcoin’s total supply. Related: World Liberty Financial Sets Sept 1 Launch for WLFI Token on Ethereum Under the terms, Crypto.com will transfer about 684 million CRO tokens (worth $105 million) to Trump Media in exchange for stock and cash. Trump Media itself will purchase an additional $105 million in CRO for its balance sheet, while Crypto.com has committed to buying $50 million of Trump Media stock. $5B Equity Line of Credit The venture also secured access to a $5 billion equity line of credit through Yorkville, giving it firepower that exceeds the entire current market capitalization of CRO, which stands at about $7.2 billion. Trump Media shares climbed more than 5.23% following the news, while Yorkville’s stock dipped modestly. …
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/27 16:31
Trump Media Accelerates Crypto Portfolio with $6.4B Deal with Crypto.com
Trump Media is collaborating with Crypto.com in a $6.4B deal and has acquired $105 million in $CRO tokens as Crypto.com invests $50 million.
Blockchainreporter
2025/08/27 16:30
Bitcoin’s dip to $111K flushes out short-term speculators as RSI points to relief
Bitcoin price slide to $111K has forced out short-term speculators, but analysts suggest this shakeout is building a stronger base for the next move.
Crypto.news
2025/08/27 16:29
Crypto Margin Trading in 2025: A Guide to Platforms, Strategies, and Safety
Crypto margin trading has evolved from a high-risk, fringe activity to a mainstream financial tool for a growing number of traders. In 2025, with institutional adoption and clearer regulatory frameworks emerging, understanding this powerful but complex trading method is more critical than ever. This comprehensive guide will explain what crypto margin trading is, explore effective … Continue reading "Crypto Margin Trading in 2025: A Guide to Platforms, Strategies, and Safety" The post Crypto Margin Trading in 2025: A Guide to Platforms, Strategies, and Safety appeared first on Cryptoknowmics-Crypto News and Media Platform.
Coinstats
2025/08/27 16:28
