Google Cloud Develops Robust Blockchain Network

The post Google Cloud Develops Robust Blockchain Network appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. In a significant move for the financial tech industry, Google Cloud has revealed the creation of its “Universal Ledger” Blockchain network, designed specifically to cater to the financial sector. Rich Widmann, who spearheads Web3 Strategy at Google Cloud, shared this development via LinkedIn, noting that the network is presently undergoing private testing. Continue Reading:Google Cloud Develops Robust Blockchain Network Source: https://en.bitcoinhaber.net/google-cloud-develops-robust-blockchain-network
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/27 16:57
Inflows Continue in Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs! Is a Comeback Beginning in BTC and ETH? Here’s the Latest!

The post Inflows Continue in Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs! Is a Comeback Beginning in BTC and ETH? Here’s the Latest! appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The decline in Bitcoin, Ethereum and altcoins also affected US spot ETFs, which had experienced several consecutive days of increases. However, as investors see declines as opportunities, outflows in ETFs are giving way to inflows. At this point, US spot Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs recorded net inflows on August 26. According to Farside Investors data, spot BTC ETFs have seen inflows for the second consecutive day. According to the data, a total of $88.1 million in inflows into spot Bitcoin ETFs were recorded. The largest inflow was from BlackRock’s IBIT fund with $45.3 million in total inflows, followed by Fidelity’s FBTC fund with $14.5 million and Bitwise’s BITB fund with $9 million. Apart from these, Grayscale’s BTC fund, Ark Invest’s ARKB fund, and VanEck’s HODL fund attracted inflows of $11 million, $4.1 million, and $3.9 million, respectively, while other funds recorded zero inflows. Ethereum ETFs are also experiencing a series of inflows. According to data from Farside Investors, spot Ethereum ETFs saw a total inflow of $455 million, marking the fourth consecutive day of net inflows. BlackRock’s ETHA fund led the way with $323 million in inflows, followed by Fidelity’s FETH fund with $85.5 million and Grayscale’s ETH fund with $41.1 million. Grayscale’s ETHE fund also saw $5.3 million in inflows, while the other funds saw zero inflows. Bitcoin is up just 1% in the last 24 hours to $111,390, while Ethereum is up 4.2% to $4,620. *This is not investment advice. Follow our Telegram and Twitter account now for exclusive news, analytics and on-chain data! Source: https://en.bitcoinsistemi.com/inflows-continue-in-bitcoin-and-ethereum-etfs-is-a-comeback-beginning-in-btc-and-eth-heres-the-latest/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/27 16:54
SEC opens comment period for Canary’s staked Injective ETF

The U.S. SEC has opened a 21-day public comment period for Canary Capital’s proposed staked Injective ETF as staking ETFs continue to gain traction. The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission has opened a 21-day public comment period on a proposed…
Crypto.news2025/08/27 16:54
Looking Beyond Bitcoin and Ethereum: 3 Altcoins With Immediate 10x Potential

Enjoy the videos and music you love, upload original content, and share it all with friends, family, and the world on YouTube.
Blockchainreporter2025/08/27 16:53
LINK And Ozak AI Make The List

The post LINK And Ozak AI Make The List appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. As the crypto market expands past Bitcoin and Ethereum’s dominance, investors are shifting towards promising altcoins with real-world applications and ultra-modern technologies. The increase in popularity includes one of the most popular and promising projects, Chainlink (LINK), and one of the best AI integration projects of Ozak AI. In this piece, we take a look at the top five altcoins to watch out for as the next phase of crypto innovation is in full swing. Top 5 Altcoins to Watch Beyond Bitcoin and Ethereum A number of altcoins are coming to the fore in terms of their innovation and practicality as the adoption of crypto intensifies. The following five projects are some good ones to keep an eye on: Chainlink (LINK) Chainlink has earned its spot as the leading decentralized oracle, connecting smart contracts with real-world data in a dependable way. With secure off-chain data feeds, it underpins major sectors like DeFi, blockchain gaming, and insurance, making it one of the most important pieces of Web3 infrastructure. Arbitrum (ARB) Arbitrum is one of the best Layer 2 solutions, providing fast and cheap transactions through optimistic rollup. One common application is in DeFi and scaling applications on Ethereum. Render (RNDR) In Rend, GPU computing is decentralized, so the user can profitably contribute idle GPU resources. It is used extensively in 3D rendering, games, and in metaverse development. Sui (SUI) Sui is a high-throughput Layer 1 blockchain with instant finality and is built to scale promptly. Its high level of developer support makes it great for apps in the gaming and NFT fields. Ozak AI (OZAK) Ozak AI is a new project that combines AI and blockchain. It has automation, a DePIN layer, cross-chain, and governance tools. In presale now, it is seeing momentum due to its intelligent decentralized infrastructure nature. Ozak…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/27 16:51
H100 Group bought 46.22 BTC and currently holds a total of 957.5 BTC

PANews reported on August 27 that according to NLNico monitoring, H100 Group bought 46.22 BTC, and its current total holdings are 957.5 BTC.
Bitcoin
BTC$111,569.34-0.13%
PANews2025/08/27 16:49
Bitcoin Bull Run May End Within 60 Days According to Top Analyst

TLDR Bitcoin bull market is 93% complete with only 60 days of growth remaining according to analyst Cryptobirb Current cycle has lasted 1,007 days with peak projected between October 19 – November 20, 2025 Historical data shows Bitcoin peaks occur 492 days after halvings, aligning with the April 2024 halving timeline Bear market could follow [...] The post Bitcoin Bull Run May End Within 60 Days According to Top Analyst appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral2025/08/27 16:48
Hyperliquid responds to XPL hedging incident: The platform has no loopholes and users are advised to pay attention to risks

PANews reported on August 27 that @ai_9684xtpa monitored the Hyperliquid team's response to the XPL hedging attack on Discord, stating that there were no vulnerabilities in the platform and advising users to be aware of the risks. After the next network upgrade, the Hyperp mark price will be capped at 10 times the 8-hour mark price EMA.
PANews2025/08/27 16:44
New Feature Lets You Stake Bitcoin

The post New Feature Lets You Stake Bitcoin appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News Starknet is bringing Bitcoin staking to DeFi with WBTC, LBTC, tBTC, and SolvBTC. Could this move spark a new crypto boom as investors hunt for the next big opportunity? Ethereum Layer 2 network Starknet has confirmed that Bitcoin staking is about to become a reality after its community gave overwhelming approval to proposal SNIP-31. With nearly 94% of voters in favor, the upgrade paves the way for tokenized versions of Bitcoin to join Starknet’s staking system in the coming weeks. This marks a milestone for both BTC and DeFi, potentially unlocking trillions in dormant liquidity. For investors watching closely, projects like MAGACOIN FINANCE are also drawing attention, being ranked the Best Crypto Presale to Buy for multi-cycle wealth generation, signaling that the race for the next breakout opportunity is already underway. Bitcoin Finds a Home in Staking At launch, Starknet will support multiple wrapped forms of Bitcoin including WBTC, LBTC, tBTC, and SolvBTC. The new system assigns BTC a staking power weight of 0.25, ensuring Bitcoin can influence up to 25% of the network’s consensus. This design spreads risk across different wrappers while keeping STRK, Starknet’s native token, as the primary driver of governance. The decision aligns with Starknet’s broader vision of becoming a multi-asset staking platform. By pulling Bitcoin into the mix, the network expects not only enhanced security but also new streams of liquidity from outside Ethereum’s ecosystem. Why This Matters for DeFi The inclusion of Bitcoin in staking represents a growing movement across crypto. Idle BTC is increasingly being activated through protocols like Babylon, BTCfi on Sui, and Stacks, all focused on making Bitcoin a yield-bearing asset. For Starknet, the 25% cap is a balancing act: allowing BTC holders to participate without overshadowing STRK’s central role. If successful, this model could become a blueprint for…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/27 16:44
New Feature Lets You Stake Bitcoin – New Crypto Boom on the Horizon?

Ethereum Layer 2 network Starknet has confirmed that Bitcoin staking is about to become a reality after its community gave […] The post New Feature Lets You Stake Bitcoin – New Crypto Boom on the Horizon?  appeared first on Coindoo.
Coindoo2025/08/27 16:44
