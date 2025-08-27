2025-08-29 Friday

Kryptouutiset

Hemmottele itseäsi kuumimmilla kryptouutisilla ja markkinapäivityksillä
Altcoin Season Countdown — Analysts Project Record-Breaking Gains in the Next Cycle

Altcoin Season Countdown — Analysts Project Record-Breaking Gains in the Next Cycle

The crypto market is heating up, and traders are eyeing the altcoin season 2025 cycle with anticipation. Bitcoin has begun […] The post Altcoin Season Countdown — Analysts Project Record-Breaking Gains in the Next Cycle appeared first on Coindoo.
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.000602+8.74%
GAINS
GAINS$0.02772-0.10%
Jaa
Coindoo2025/08/27 17:04
Jaa
Hut 8 (HUT) Stock: Bitcoin Miner Rallies 10% on Major U.S. Expansion Plans

Hut 8 (HUT) Stock: Bitcoin Miner Rallies 10% on Major U.S. Expansion Plans

TLDR Hut 8 stock rallied 10% after announcing four new U.S. mining sites in Texas, Louisiana and Illinois The expansion adds over 1.5 gigawatts of power capacity, more than doubling total capacity to 2.5 GW across 19 locations Company plans to raise up to $2.4 billion in liquidity using bitcoin holdings, credit lines and equity [...] The post Hut 8 (HUT) Stock: Bitcoin Miner Rallies 10% on Major U.S. Expansion Plans appeared first on CoinCentral.
U
U$0.0118-0.84%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10552+4.81%
Major
MAJOR$0.16184+0.52%
Jaa
Coincentral2025/08/27 17:04
Jaa
SharpLink Adds $252M in ETH, Holds Nearly 800K Ether

SharpLink Adds $252M in ETH, Holds Nearly 800K Ether

The post SharpLink Adds $252M in ETH, Holds Nearly 800K Ether appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. SharpLink Gaming boosted its Ether treasury again last week, acquiring $252 million in ETH and raising $360.9 million through its at-the-market (ATM) equity program. The company now holds 797,704 Ether (ETH), worth about $3.7 billion, with $200 million in cash for further buys, the company revealed in a Tuesday update. “Our regimented execution of SharpLink’s ETH treasury strategy continues to demonstrate the strength of our vision,” said Co-CEO Joseph Chalom, adding that the firm is committed to “building long-term value for our stockholders while simultaneously supporting the broader Ethereum ecosystem.” According to the report, SharpLink acquired 56,533 ETH at an average price of $4,462 per token last week. The company also reported that total staking rewards since launching its ETH treasury strategy in June have climbed to 1,799 ETH. SharpLink’s weekly ETH moves. Source: SharpLink Related: High-leverage trader James Wynn opens 25x Ether long as ETH hits new high Nearly 800,000 ETH in reserve The Minneapolis-based firm has scaled its treasury since June, when it first disclosed ETH as its core reserve asset. Over the past four weeks, SharpLink has increased its holdings from 438,000 ETH to nearly 800,000 ETH, making it one of the largest corporate holders of Ethereum globally. The company also introduced a new metric, “ETH Concentration,” which measures ETH holdings per 1,000 assumed diluted shares outstanding. That figure now stands above 4.0, more than doubling since June. Alongside its ETH push, SharpLink’s board approved a $1.5 billion stock buyback plan last week. The program aims to enhance shareholder value while the company continues deploying capital into its crypto strategy. SharpLink’s stock closed Monday at $0.96, down 6.8% on the day before ticking slightly higher in after-hours trading. Related: After $400M splurge, ETH treasurer eyes stock buyback amid leverage concerns Tom Lee calls ETH bottom as BitMine adds…
Moonveil
MORE$0.10552+4.81%
Anita Max Wynn
WYNN$0.0003429+0.29%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01323-0.22%
Jaa
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/27 17:03
Jaa
A Revolutionary Leap For Citizen Investment

A Revolutionary Leap For Citizen Investment

The post A Revolutionary Leap For Citizen Investment appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Thai Government Tokenized Bond: A Revolutionary Leap For Citizen Investment Skip to content Home Crypto News Thai Government Tokenized Bond: A Revolutionary Leap for Citizen Investment Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/thai-government-tokenized-bond/
BarnBridge
BOND$0.1814+5.46%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.018947+3.73%
Jaa
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/27 17:01
Jaa
JPMorgan Commits $500M to Crypto-Powered Hedge Fund Numerai

JPMorgan Commits $500M to Crypto-Powered Hedge Fund Numerai

The firm announced that JPMorgan Chase’s asset management division will commit as much as $500 million in new capital over […] The post JPMorgan Commits $500M to Crypto-Powered Hedge Fund Numerai appeared first on Coindoo.
FUND
FUND$0.02-12.35%
Jaa
Coindoo2025/08/27 17:00
Jaa
The Prompt Patterns That Decide If an AI Is “Correct” or “Wrong”

The Prompt Patterns That Decide If an AI Is “Correct” or “Wrong”

This article unpacks how large language models are evaluated on CRITICBENCH using few-shot chain-of-thought prompting. Unlike zero-shot methods, this approach ensures fair testing across both pretrained and instruction-tuned models by grounding judgments in principle-driven exemplars. Evaluation covers GSM8K, HumanEval, and TruthfulQA with carefully crafted prompts, multiple trials, and accuracy extracted from consistent output patterns—offering a rigorous lens into how well AI systems truly perform.
Prompt
PROMPT$0.2008-4.10%
ZeroLend
ZERO$0.00004527-2.49%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1282+1.10%
Jaa
Hackernoon2025/08/27 17:00
Jaa
How AI Retrieves Anatomical Structures Using Vector Databases

How AI Retrieves Anatomical Structures Using Vector Databases

This article explains retrieval strategies in medical image databases built on vector embeddings. Starting with slice-based retrieval as the baseline, it expands into volume-based, region-based, and localized retrieval methods. Each approach is evaluated with recall metrics, highlighting how region-centric and localized techniques improve accuracy in identifying and matching anatomical structures. The piece demonstrates why moving beyond simple slice similarity is crucial for practical medical imaging applications, where precision and localization directly impact system usefulness.
Imagen Network
IMAGE$0.00104+6.12%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1282+1.10%
WHY
WHY$0.0000000273-4.27%
Jaa
Hackernoon2025/08/27 17:00
Jaa
MARA Announces Paris as its new European Headquarters

MARA Announces Paris as its new European Headquarters

MARA opens European headquarters in Paris and appoints Gerard Mestrallet and Francois Garcin to strengthen leadership and expansion in Europe.
Jaa
Blockchainreporter2025/08/27 17:00
Jaa
Will Layer Brett Flip Dogecoin? Experts See the $0.005 Meme Coin Hitting $1 by 2026

Will Layer Brett Flip Dogecoin? Experts See the $0.005 Meme Coin Hitting $1 by 2026

The post Will Layer Brett Flip Dogecoin? Experts See the $0.005 Meme Coin Hitting $1 by 2026 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News The crypto community is buzzing as the presale for Layer Brett attracts over $1.3 million, positioning the next-gen Ethereum Layer 2 memecoin as the “next big crypto” contender. With analysts predicting $LBRETT could 100x and even challenge Dogecoin by 2026, early buyers are rushing to secure tokens at the presale stage. Layer Brett promises lightning-fast transactions, ultra-low gas fees, and staking rewards as high as 55,000% APY. This combination of meme power and real blockchain utility is rare in the current landscape of meme token launches. Layer Brett aims for the top meme coin spot over Dogecoin Unlike Dogecoin, which still operates on its original blockchain with limited scalability, Layer Brett is built on top of Ethereum Layer 2. This means users enjoy nearly instant transaction times and gas fees that cost only pennies, a stark contrast to the congestion and costs often seen on Dogecoin’s network. Ethereum Layer 2s are projected to process over $10 trillion annually by 2027, making Layer Brett a prime candidate among trending cryptocurrencies and top altcoins for the upcoming crypto bull run of 2025. Key advantages include: Scalable Layer 2 tech: Ultra-fast and low-cost, anchored to Ethereum’s security. Gamified staking: Earn up to 55,000% APY by staking $LBRETT directly through the dApp. Presale access: Buy with ETH, USDT, or BNB via MetaMask or Trust Wallet. Community rewards: Over $1 million in giveaways and dynamic ecosystem incentives. How $LBRETT rewards early buyers and stands apart from Brett, Shiba Inu, Pepe, and Bonk While Dogecoin, Shiba Inu, Pepe, Bonk, and even the original Brett have built massive communities, few offer true blockchain utility. Layer Brett combines the viral appeal of a top meme coin with the robust features of a DeFi coin. Its tokenomics are fully transparent: 10 billion total supply, with 30% for…
Binance Coin
BNB$873.15+2.00%
RealLink
REAL$0.05783-0.24%
Bonk
BONK$0.00002133+0.51%
Jaa
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/27 16:59
Jaa
CIMG partners with FLock.io for AI-powered wellness product leveraging FLock’s federated learning

CIMG partners with FLock.io for AI-powered wellness product leveraging FLock’s federated learning

Flock.io CIMG AI
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1282+1.10%
IO
IO$0.611+0.16%
FLock.io
FLOCK$0.2432-13.52%
Jaa
Crypto.news2025/08/27 16:57
Jaa

Trendaavat uutiset

Lisää

Ethereum and Chainlink Whales Accumulate MAGACOIN FINANCE Before 2025 Breakout

Trump sends a message to the House of Representatives: quickly pass the "clean version" of the GENIUS Act and submit it to the President for signature as soon as possible

Russian Finance Ministry Official: Despite New Law, 70% of Crypto Miners Are Still Unregistered

21Shares applies to the US SEC to launch spot SEI ETF

Crypto Bull Run Dead? Analyst Says The Real Top Isn’t Here Yet