Despite trading around $8.46 and being the 55th largest crypto by market cap, the token has plummeted since its January peak. Analysts, including Bloomberg's Eric Balchunas and ETF Store president Nate Geraci, raised concerns about the ETF's unconventional regulatory path, with some calling it a "regulatory end-around." REX Financial CEO Greg King also warned issuers to be more selective when backing assets as most tokens beyond the top 20 are unreliable. Trump Coin ETF Risks Under Fire President Donald Trump's meme coin could soon be the subject of an exchange-traded fund (ETF) in the United States after Canary Capital filed to launch the Canary Trump Coin ETF. The proposed product will directly hold and provide exposure to the Official Trump token, which is currently trading around $8.46. Trump launched the coin in January, just days before returning to the White House. However, the token has since lost close to 70% of its value since reaching its Jan. 19 all-time high of $46.50. Despite its drop in value, it still ranks as the 55th largest crypto by market capitalization. TRUMP's price action since launch (Source: CoinMarketCap) The filing stirred some controversy already, not only because of the token's political connections and potential conflicts of interest, but also due to questions over its regulatory path. Bloomberg ETF analyst Eric Balchunas pointed out that ETFs typically require a futures product to have traded on an exchange for at least six months, something Trump's token lacks. He suggested the fund could instead be structured under the Investment Company Act of 1940, an approach that has been used before to sidestep traditional ETF hurdles. REX Shares, which already filed for a Trump token ETF using this framework, described the strategy as a "regulatory end-around." Despite this, people in the industry are stillI cautious. ETF Store…