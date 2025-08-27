2025-08-29 Friday

Chris Burniske ziet Solana sterker presteren dan Bitcoin en Ethereum

Chris Burniske ziet Solana sterker presteren dan Bitcoin en Ethereum

Connect met Like-minded Crypto Enthusiasts! Connect op Discord! Check onze Discord   De Amerikaanse investeerder en durfkapitalist Chris Burniske denkt dat Solana (SOL) nog een periode van sterke koersstijging tegemoet gaat. Toch ziet hij duidelijke signalen dat een bull markt top dichterbij komt. Volgens hem zijn de verhoudingen van Solana ten opzichte van Bitcoin en Ethereum bepalend voor het moment dat de opmars eindigt. Both $SOLETH and $SOLBTC continue tracking well, and given how out of favor $SOL has felt recently (comments, sentiment, etc), I’d expect this trend to only strengthen in the weeks ahead. https://t.co/oURqqFig9j — Chris Burniske (@cburniske) August 25, 2025 Solana richting een ultieme top Burniske deelt zijn visie met zijn ruim 328 duizend volgers op het sociale platform X. Hij verwacht dat Solana tijdens de laatste fase van de huidige bull markt sterker zal presteren dan de twee grootste cryptomunten. “Zowel de verhouding tussen SOL en Ethereum als die tussen SOL en Bitcoin zien er goed uit”, schrijft hij. “Omdat Solana de afgelopen tijd uit de gratie leek bij beleggers en analisten, denk ik dat deze trend de komende weken juist krachtiger wordt.”   Welke crypto nu kopen?Lees onze uitgebreide gids en leer welke crypto nu kopen verstandig kan zijn! Welke crypto nu kopen? Bitcoin beweegt rond de ATH en blijft voor veel beleggers een van de meest aantrekkelijke crypto’s, met relatief laag risico en een bewezen trackrecord. Recente uitspraken van Fed-voorzitter Jerome Powell, die Bitcoin “digitaal goud” noemde, versterkten het vertrouwen. Tegelijkertijd zorgden macro-economische ontwikkelingen en een sterke altcoin rally voor extra beweging op… Continue reading Chris Burniske ziet Solana sterker presteren dan Bitcoin en Ethereum document.addEventListener('DOMContentLoaded', function() { var screenWidth = window.innerWidth; var excerpts = document.querySelectorAll('.lees-ook-description'); excerpts.forEach(function(description) { var excerpt = description.getAttribute('data-description'); var wordLimit = screenWidth wordLimit) { var trimmedDescription = excerpt.split(' ').slice(0, wordLimit).join(' ') + '...'; description.textContent = trimmedDescription; } }); });   Weerstand als signaal Toch plaatst Burniske een duidelijke kanttekening. De relatieve kracht van Solana zal volgens hem niet eeuwig aanhouden. Zodra Solana in de handelsparen met Bitcoin en Ethereum een belangrijk weerstandsniveau bereikt, verwacht hij dat de top van deze cyclus in zicht is. “Ik let op beide verhoudingen die terugkeren naar de bovenkant van hun bandbreedte”, aldus de investeerder. “Dan kunnen we voor een tijdje klaar zijn.” In de grafieken die Burniske deelt ligt het cruciale niveau voor SOL ten opzichte van Ethereum bij 0,09 ETH. Omgerekend komt dit neer op een koers van ongeveer 396 dollar. Voor de verhouding met Bitcoin ligt de grens bij 0,003 BTC, wat neerkomt op ongeveer 329 dollar per SOL. Sentiment speelt rol De analist wijst erop dat het sentiment rond Solana de afgelopen maanden zwakker was dan bij andere grote cryptomunten. Juist dat kan volgens hem de basis leggen voor een periode van herstel. “Als een munt langere tijd niet geliefd is en toch standhoudt, dan kan de onderliggende kracht sterker zijn dan veel mensen denken,” schrijft Burniske. Zijn boodschap is dubbel: aan de ene kant ziet hij ruimte voor verdere stijging, aan de andere kant waarschuwt hij beleggers om alert te blijven. Wie volledig opgaat in het optimisme loopt het risico te laat uit te stappen. Nog enkele kwartalen groei Het is niet de eerste keer dat Burniske zich optimistisch uitlaat over de cryptomarkt. In april voorspelde hij al dat de bull markt nog enkele kwartalen zou aanhouden. Wel benadrukte hij toen dat de brandstof van de rally langzaam begon op te raken. “Als ik moet gokken krijgen we nog een paar kwartalen van groei”, schreef hij destijds. “Daarna kan iedereen weer bearish zijn. Vergeet niet om wat winst te nemen wanneer het optimisme het grootst is. Waarschijnlijk zal ik dit niet nog eens waarschuwen, want niemand wil luisteren wanneer men dronken is van papieren winsten.” Solana in de markt Solana geldt de afgelopen jaren als een van de belangrijkste concurrenten van Ethereum. Het netwerk staat bekend om zijn hoge transactiesnelheid en relatief lage kosten. In de vorige bull markt bereikte Solana een koers van boven de 250 dollar, maar zakte daarna hard terug. Inmiddels is de munt bezig met een herstelbeweging die door veel analisten wordt gezien als teken dat beleggers opnieuw vertrouwen hebben in het ecosysteem. De woorden van Burniske passen in een bredere discussie onder marktvolgers. Terwijl sommige analisten verwachten dat de bull markt nog geruime tijd doorgaat, waarschuwen anderen juist voor een naderende correctie. Voor Solana beleggers lijken de door Burniske genoemde niveaus van 329 en 396 dollar nu de belangrijkste bakens voor de komende maanden. Crypto marktinzichten 10xResearch - insights in de cryptomarkt Jarenlange expertise in markt onderzoek en technische insights Data gebaseerd op meer dan 50 trading algoritmes Meest recente en accurate marktanalyses 10xResearch review Registreer op 10xResearch Het bericht Chris Burniske ziet Solana sterker presteren dan Bitcoin en Ethereum is geschreven door Thom Derks en verscheen als eerst op Bitcoinmagazine.nl.
2025/08/27 17:16
Canary Files for First Trump Meme Coin Spot ETF

Canary Files for First Trump Meme Coin Spot ETF

The post Canary Files for First Trump Meme Coin Spot ETF appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. In brief Canary Capital filed for the first spot ETF directly tied to President Donald Trump’s meme coin, TRUMP, under the Securities Act of 1933. The fund would would be entirely and directly exposed to the president’s meme coin, and not diversified or leveraged, as past proposed TRUMP ETFs have been. -Analysts are doubtful the SEC will approve it soon, however, since such spot ETFs typically need a related futures product trading for six months, and no such TRUMP products have traded for that amount of time. Crypto fund manager Canary Capital filed Tuesday to list a spot ETF focused entirely on and exposed directly to President Donald Trump’s meme coin, which trades as TRUMP, in a first for Wall Street. While two other ETF providers applied to list TRUMP exchange-traded funds earlier this year, those applications were filed with the SEC under the Investment Company Act of 1940—meaning they would not be directly exposed to the meme coin itself, but instead invest in a Cayman Islands subsidiary holding TRUMP, plus more stable cash equivalents like U.S. Treasuries.  Today, in contrast, Canary filed its TRUMP ETF application under the Securities Act of 1933. That means the Canary TRUMP Coin ETF, if approved, would be entirely and directly exposed to the president’s meme coin. A reserve of TRUMP tokens backing the ETF would have to be held under stringent custody requirements, likely in the United States.  ﻿ Bloomberg ETF analyst Eric Balchunas expressed skepticism Tuesday that the SEC will approve Canary’s application because, typically, a non-security asset underlying a spot ETF needs to be first traded as a futures ETF—one that tracks an asset’s price, but does not involve acquiring the asset—for at least six months. No such TRUMP futures products have yet traded for that amount of time, Balchunas said.…
2025/08/27 17:16
Origin Summit Flagship Gathering on IP, AI, and the Next Era of Blockchain-enabled RWA Debuts in Seoul during KBW

Origin Summit Flagship Gathering on IP, AI, and the Next Era of Blockchain-enabled RWA Debuts in Seoul during KBW

The post Origin Summit Flagship Gathering on IP, AI, and the Next Era of Blockchain-enabled RWA Debuts in Seoul during KBW appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Advertisement &nbsp &nbsp Disclaimer: The below article is sponsored, and the views in it do not represent those of ZyCrypto. Readers should conduct independent research before taking any actions related to the project mentioned in this piece. This article should not be regarded as investment advice. Origin Summit Debuts in Seoul during KBW as Flagship Gathering on IP, AI, and the Next Era of Blockchain-enabled Real-World Assets Story, the world’s IP blockchain, in collaboration with Blockworks and Korea Economic Daily (Korea’s largest finance media group), has announced the debut of Origin Summit. This is the flagship institutional event at the intersection of artificial intelligence, blockchain, and intellectual property.  Scheduled to be held in Seoul, South Korea, on September 23, 2025, during Korea Blockchain Week (KBW), the summit will bring together leading voices across AI, blockchain, and finance to explore IP as the linchpin to unlocking an $80 trillion, illiquid market at the heart of AI’s next evolution. Intellectual property (IP) is one of the world’s largest and most valuable assets, encompassing a wide range of assets, from AI training data and music catalogs to biotech patents, entertainment franchises, and user-generated content. Advertisement &nbsp It is currently valued at over $80 trillion, but remains fragmented, illiquid, and largely invisible to markets. However, as artificial intelligence becomes more popular, the need to access verified, rights-cleared IP is becoming critical. Real-world assets have also become a major aspect of the blockchain space, harnessing tokenization to bring real assets online, while crypto is also evolving from being just speculative assets to programmable ownership. IP serves as an intersection between these major sectors of the global economy, and this summit brings together builders, investors, and cultural leaders who are unlocking the programmable IP economy, where AI, crypto, and capital align around one of…
2025/08/27 17:15
Over 100 crypto entities jointly call on US lawmakers to protect software developers when regulating the crypto industry

Over 100 crypto entities jointly call on US lawmakers to protect software developers when regulating the crypto industry

PANews reported on August 27th that, according to The Block, over 100 cryptocurrency entities are calling on lawmakers to protect software developers as they consider how to regulate the digital asset industry. The DeFi Education Fund (DEF), along with the Blockchain Association, the Chamber of Digital Commerce, Stand with Crypto, and several crypto companies, including Coinbase, Paxos, and Uniswap Labs, urged Senate committee leadership to include relevant requirements in market structure legislation, stating that they could not support a market structure bill without the requested protections. The letter was sent to the leadership of the Senate Banking and Agriculture Committees, two committees that play a key role in the development of cryptocurrency legislation. Cryptocurrency stakeholders said Wednesday that both the House and Senate versions of market structure legislation need language to protect self-custody and the ability to engage in peer-to-peer transactions, and urged the inclusion of such changes. They said: "These protections must clearly state that no person or entity should be regulated solely for participating in the core activities of creating, developing, launching, and maintaining a blockchain network, or for allowing users to access such a network through a software interface while maintaining custody of their own funds."
2025/08/27 17:14
Bitwise Breaks Ground with First-Ever Spot Chainlink ETF Application

Bitwise Breaks Ground with First-Ever Spot Chainlink ETF Application

Bitwise filed a preliminary prospectus for a Chainlink ETF during a period of regulatory delays. The ETF could expand institutional exposure to Chainlink’s decentralized oracle network. Bitwise Investment Advisers has filed a preliminary prospectus of a Chainlink (LINK) spot exchange-traded fund (ETF). The listing comes as other altcoin ETF applications are being slowly processed by [...]]]>
2025/08/27 17:12
Cardano Flashes 34% Breakout Signal as Institutions Ditch ADA for Remittix

Cardano Flashes 34% Breakout Signal as Institutions Ditch ADA for Remittix

Institutional investors are shifting capital away from Cardano (ADA) and into Remittix (RTX), a rising payment-focused token. Frustration over Cardano’s long-standing delays in scaling and regulatory concerns has fueled the exodus. In contrast, Remittix has positioned itself as a practical alternative with low cross-currency fees, a locked whale staking model, and real-world remittance tools. By […] The post Cardano Flashes 34% Breakout Signal as Institutions Ditch ADA for Remittix appeared first on CoinChapter.
2025/08/27 17:10
Canary Capital Trump Coin ETF Bid Raises Doubts

Canary Capital Trump Coin ETF Bid Raises Doubts

The post Canary Capital Trump Coin ETF Bid Raises Doubts appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Despite trading around $8.46 and being the 55th largest crypto by market cap, the token has plummeted since its January peak. Analysts, including Bloomberg’s Eric Balchunas and ETF Store president Nate Geraci, raised concerns about the ETF’s unconventional regulatory path, with some calling it a “regulatory end-around.” REX Financial CEO Greg King also warned issuers to be more selective when backing assets as most tokens beyond the top 20 are unreliable. Trump Coin ETF Risks Under Fire President Donald Trump’s meme coin could soon be the subject of an exchange-traded fund (ETF) in the United States after Canary Capital filed to launch the Canary Trump Coin ETF. The proposed product will directly hold and provide exposure to the Official Trump token, which is currently trading around $8.46.  Trump launched the coin in January, just days before returning to the White House. However, the token has since lost close to 70% of its value since reaching its Jan. 19 all-time high of $46.50. Despite its drop in value, it still ranks as the 55th largest crypto by market capitalization. TRUMP’s price action since launch (Source: CoinMarketCap) The filing stirred some controversy already, not only because of the token’s political connections and potential conflicts of interest, but also due to questions over its regulatory path. Bloomberg ETF analyst Eric Balchunas pointed out that ETFs typically require a futures product to have traded on an exchange for at least six months, something Trump’s token lacks. He suggested the fund could instead be structured under the Investment Company Act of 1940, an approach that has been used before to sidestep traditional ETF hurdles. REX Shares, which already filed for a Trump token ETF using this framework, described the strategy as a “regulatory end-around.” Despite this, people in the industry are stillI cautious. ETF Store…
2025/08/27 17:10
Why Remittix Is A Better Investment Than Dogecoin And Pepe Coin In August As Meme Trading Volume Slows

Why Remittix Is A Better Investment Than Dogecoin And Pepe Coin In August As Meme Trading Volume Slows

Dogecoin and Pepe fade as meme volumes slow, while Remittix at $0.0987 rises with PayFi utility, listings, and $250K giveaway, offering real growth appeal.
2025/08/27 17:10
Altcoin Season 2025 Countdown: Analysts Eye Record Gains

Altcoin Season 2025 Countdown: Analysts Eye Record Gains

The post Altcoin Season 2025 Countdown: Analysts Eye Record Gains appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News Analysts predict record-breaking gains in the next altcoin season 2025. Discover top altcoins for massive gains and altcoin bull run predictions. The crypto market is heating up, and traders are eyeing the altcoin season 2025 cycle with anticipation. Bitcoin has begun to cool after strong rallies, and Ethereum is showing strength, signaling the early stages of rotation. Capital is now preparing to flood into large-cap and mid-cap coins, setting the stage for what analysts describe as one of the most explosive cycles yet. Amid this countdown, MAGACOIN FINANCE is gaining traction as a rising star with bold forecasts. Altcoin Season: The Countdown Is On Investors often ask: when does altcoin season really start? According to market watchers, it’s not tied to a date but to money flow. Bitcoin usually leads, then Ethereum, before the rotation expands into other altcoins. That’s where the real action begins. Phase charts show that we’re in the Ethereum stage, edging toward large caps. When large caps explode, mid caps and meme tokens often follow. Source This aligns with analyst altcoin bull run prediction models that forecast huge rotations before year-end. During the altcoin season 2025, some of the top altcoins for massive gains include ecosystem tokens tied to scaling solutions, AI-powered platforms, and DeFi projects. Traders are also searching for the best altcoin to buy now while the market is still in transition. Large-cap tokens such as Ethereum, Solana, and Avalanche are tipped to move first, while low-cap gems often bring outsized returns later in the cycle. For those planning ahead, the altcoin price forecast 2025 is showing aggressive targets across categories, from utility tokens to meme-driven plays. This cycle is shaping up to be one of the strongest for diversification, with analysts already calling it the most powerful altseason since 2021. MAGACOIN…
2025/08/27 17:08
Polymarket taps Trump Jr for advisory board as it eyes U.S comeback

Polymarket taps Trump Jr for advisory board as it eyes U.S comeback

2025/08/27 17:06
