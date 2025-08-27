Origin Summit Flagship Gathering on IP, AI, and the Next Era of Blockchain-enabled RWA Debuts in Seoul during KBW
The post Origin Summit Flagship Gathering on IP, AI, and the Next Era of Blockchain-enabled RWA Debuts in Seoul during KBW appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Advertisement     Disclaimer: The below article is sponsored, and the views in it do not represent those of ZyCrypto. Readers should conduct independent research before taking any actions related to the project mentioned in this piece. This article should not be regarded as investment advice. Origin Summit Debuts in Seoul during KBW as Flagship Gathering on IP, AI, and the Next Era of Blockchain-enabled Real-World Assets Story, the world’s IP blockchain, in collaboration with Blockworks and Korea Economic Daily (Korea’s largest finance media group), has announced the debut of Origin Summit. This is the flagship institutional event at the intersection of artificial intelligence, blockchain, and intellectual property. Scheduled to be held in Seoul, South Korea, on September 23, 2025, during Korea Blockchain Week (KBW), the summit will bring together leading voices across AI, blockchain, and finance to explore IP as the linchpin to unlocking an $80 trillion, illiquid market at the heart of AI’s next evolution. Intellectual property (IP) is one of the world’s largest and most valuable assets, encompassing a wide range of assets, from AI training data and music catalogs to biotech patents, entertainment franchises, and user-generated content. Advertisement   It is currently valued at over $80 trillion, but remains fragmented, illiquid, and largely invisible to markets. However, as artificial intelligence becomes more popular, the need to access verified, rights-cleared IP is becoming critical. Real-world assets have also become a major aspect of the blockchain space, harnessing tokenization to bring real assets online, while crypto is also evolving from being just speculative assets to programmable ownership. IP serves as an intersection between these major sectors of the global economy, and this summit brings together builders, investors, and cultural leaders who are unlocking the programmable IP economy, where AI, crypto, and capital align around one of…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/27 17:15