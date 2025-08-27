2025-08-29 Friday

Japanese listed company Metaplanet plans to raise approximately $881 million to increase its Bitcoin holdings

PANews reported on August 27 that according to an official announcement, Japanese listed company Metaplanet plans to raise funds through the international issuance of new shares, with an estimated net fundraising of approximately 130.334 billion yen (approximately US$881 million). Of the funds raised, approximately 123.818 billion yen (US$837 million) will be used to purchase Bitcoin, and 6.516 billion yen (US$44 million) will be used for Bitcoin financial operations.
PANews 2025/08/27
A whale shorted XPL with 2x leverage and WLFI with 3x leverage, resulting in a loss of over $1.4 million.

According to PANews on August 27, according to Lookonchain monitoring, the giant whale 0x54d7 used 2x leverage to short XPL and 3x leverage to short WLFI, resulting in losses of more than 1.4 million US dollars. Liquidation Price: XPL: $2.2866; WLFI: $1.1172.
PANews 2025/08/27
Bitcoin slips below $112K – Will $110K support hold or is more pain ahead?

The post Bitcoin slips below $112K – Will $110K support hold or is more pain ahead? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways Bitcoin slid under $112K with $600 million in losses and $475 million liquidations. Traders now watch $110K as key defense against deeper downside. On the 24th of August, Bitcoin [BTC] broke below $112k. And it wasn’t just another dip. Instead, it triggered a clear risk-off rotation. The move was quickly validated as nearly $600 million in Realized Losses hit the market the next day, marking the month’s biggest flush. The fallout? A $475 million Long Liquidation sweep followed, the deepest washout of leveraged longs since the April tariff-driven FUD. In short, one support break was all it took to set off a sharp flush, with $110k now the critical line on the chart. Bitcoin’s fragile market structure exposed! One look at Bitcoin’s chart shows why $112k carried weight.  On the 2nd of August, BTC retested this support after topping out at $123k just twenty days earlier, and from there, it ripped 10.7% in two weeks to notch a fresh all-time high. However, when the next retest failed to deliver a similar bounce, market structure flipped bearish. As confirmed by $600 million in Realized Losses, as HODLers with higher cost basis rushed to exit Source: TradingView (BTC/USDT) The result? Bitcoin posted three straight sessions of lower lows.  The first wick tapped $110,305, the second $110,185, and the third stretched down to $108,761. Naturally, that left short-term support under strain, with bears pressing into liquidity pockets just below $110k. Simply put, BTC is clinging to $110k as its last near-term defense. If this level gives way, the path opens for a deeper drawdown into the $107k-$105k zone where heavier bid interest is likely to emerge. BTC risks $100k slide without macro boost The Crypto Volatility Index (CVI) read 47.69, at press time, showing moderate chop in the market Even after…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/08/27
CFTC Faces Leadership Crisis as Commissioner Johnson Leaves, Pham Joining MoonPay Soon

Commodity Futures Trading Commission faces massive leadership vacuum as Democratic Commissioner Kristin Johnson departs September 3, leaving Acting Chairman Caroline Pham as sole remaining commissioner on a typically five-member bipartisan agency, while Pham herself plans to join crypto payments company MoonPay once Brian Quintenz finally receives Senate confirmation.
Coinstats 2025/08/27
XPL token spikes and crashes on Hyperliquid; Justin Sun wallet suspected

XPL spiked and crashed within minutes on Hyperliquid, based on the deliberate involvement of a single whale.
Cryptopolitan 2025/08/27
Why Buy Real Estate? Bitcoin Mining Delivers 70% Better Returns

The post Why Buy Real Estate? Bitcoin Mining Delivers 70% Better Returns appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways Bitcoin mining requires less expertise, lower maintenance, and generates ~70% higher returns. Real estate generates a passive income, but you need ~$1-2 million to generate ~$100K per year. Simply Mining explains why Bitcoin mining is a superior investment to real estate in today’s digital economy. The typical playbook for generating passive income is to invest in real estate. The story is familiar: buy a house, rent it out, sit back, and let the cash flow in. But that story is incomplete. It leaves out the part where the roof leaks, the boiler bursts, and the tenant gets behind on the rent. Relax, according to Simply Mining, there is a better way: Bitcoin mining can help you avoid these headaches and generate returns around 70% higher. Bitcoin Mining: Breaking Down the Numbers Simply Mining is a Bitcoin mining company based in Cedar Falls, Iowa, and it brings the comparison of real estate and Bitcoin mining investing into sharp focus in a recent post. The biggest question most investors have is, “How much capital is needed to generate $100,000 in annual passive income?” For real estate, it means tying up as much as $1–2 million in property, and factoring in a host of ongoing costs. For Bitcoin mining using a professionally managed institutional-grade setup, the investment needed for that level of cash flow is under $350,000 (under current market conditions). Simply Mining breaks down a hypothetical $350,000 investment in both asset classes. Real Estate $350,000 property purchase $2,500/month rental income ($30,000/year) ~$7,000 annual maintenance costs Net annual income: $23,000 (6.5% yield) This doesn’t even include property taxes, insurance, or major maintenance. Bitcoin Mining $350,000 buys 32 S21+ hydro miners ($11,000/each) Mined: ~0.185 BTC/month (current conditions) Electricity/maintenance: $10,915/month ($130,980/year at $0.08/kWh) Net annual income: $113,000 (32% yield) Even accounting for machine…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/08/27
USDJPY Forecast: UBS Unveils Pivotal Ceiling at 148-150

BitcoinWorld USDJPY Forecast: UBS Unveils Pivotal Ceiling at 148-150 The world of finance is a complex web, where movements in one market can send ripples across others, including the dynamic cryptocurrency space. For investors and traders alike, understanding macro-economic shifts is not just an advantage; it’s a necessity. Recently, a significant development emerged from the banking giant UBS, whose latest USDJPY forecast has captured the attention of market participants globally. UBS now projects a crucial ceiling for the USDJPY pair between 148 and 150, a perspective that could redefine strategies for those engaged in currency trading and influence broader investment decisions. UBS’s Pivotal USDJPY Forecast: Unpacking the Numbers UBS’s revised USDJPY forecast represents a notable shift in their outlook, suggesting a more contained upside for the pair than previously anticipated. The projection of 148-150 as a ceiling implies that while the US Dollar may continue to find some strength against the Japanese Yen, its upward momentum is expected to face significant resistance at these levels. This forecast is not merely a number; it reflects a deep analysis of various macro-economic factors, including central bank policies, interest rate differentials, and global economic sentiment. For context, the USDJPY pair has been a focal point in the Forex market analysis due to the stark divergence in monetary policies between the United States Federal Reserve and the Bank of Japan (BoJ). The Fed’s aggressive rate hikes aimed at combating inflation have bolstered the US Dollar, while the BoJ has maintained an ultra-loose monetary policy to support its economy. This interest rate differential has historically driven the USDJPY higher. However, UBS’s updated stance suggests that this differential might be nearing its peak impact, or that other factors are beginning to weigh more heavily. A ceiling between 148 and 150 indicates that the bank sees the current drivers of JPY weakness potentially exhausting themselves, or that counteracting forces are gaining traction. This could be due to an anticipated slowdown in Fed rate hikes, potential hints of a BoJ policy shift, or simply a market correction based on overextension. Understanding this ceiling is crucial for anyone involved in the global financial landscape. It provides a potential benchmark for risk assessment and strategic planning, influencing everything from corporate hedging decisions to speculative trades. For those in the crypto world, while not directly correlated, the stability or volatility of major currency pairs like USDJPY can impact overall market sentiment and liquidity, as traditional finance often dictates the broader economic narrative. Navigating the Dynamic Forex Market: What’s Driving USDJPY? The Forex market analysis surrounding USDJPY is multifaceted, driven by a confluence of economic indicators, central bank rhetoric, and geopolitical events. To appreciate UBS’s forecast, it’s essential to grasp the key elements that typically influence this pair. Key Drivers of USDJPY: Interest Rate Differentials: This is arguably the most significant factor. When the interest rates in one country are substantially higher than in another, investors tend to flock to the higher-yielding currency, creating demand. The large gap between US and Japanese interest rates has been a primary propellant for USDJPY. Monetary Policy Divergence: The Federal Reserve’s hawkish stance versus the Bank of Japan’s dovish approach has been a defining feature. Any hint of a shift from either central bank can trigger significant movements. Safe-Haven Flows: The Japanese Yen traditionally acts as a safe-haven currency during times of global economic uncertainty or geopolitical tension. However, in recent years, this role has been challenged, especially when combined with negative interest rates. The US Dollar also serves as a safe haven, creating a complex dynamic. Global Economic Outlook: A strong global economy generally supports riskier assets, which can sometimes weaken safe-haven currencies like the JPY. Conversely, a downturn can increase demand for safe havens. Commodity Prices: Japan is a major importer of energy and raw materials. Higher commodity prices can lead to a larger trade deficit for Japan, putting downward pressure on the Yen. The interplay of these factors creates a constantly evolving landscape. For instance, if the market anticipates the Fed will soon pivot to rate cuts, the interest rate differential would narrow, potentially weakening the USD against the JPY. Conversely, if the BoJ signals a delay in tightening, the JPY could remain under pressure. UBS’s prediction considers how these forces are expected to balance out, leading to their projected ceiling. The Resilient Japanese Yen Outlook: A Deep Dive into its Recent Performance Despite significant headwinds, the Japanese Yen outlook remains a topic of intense debate. For much of the past year, the JPY has been one of the weakest major currencies, largely due to the Bank of Japan’s commitment to its ultra-loose monetary policy, including negative interest rates and yield curve control (YCC). Challenges Faced by the Japanese Yen: Persistent Monetary Easing: The BoJ has been an outlier among major central banks, resisting the global trend of rate hikes. This has made the JPY less attractive to yield-seeking investors. Inflationary Pressures: While Japan has historically struggled with deflation, recent global inflation has pushed up import costs, eroding the purchasing power of the Yen and contributing to a negative terms of trade. Energy Dependency: As a country heavily reliant on energy imports, Japan’s economy is particularly vulnerable to spikes in global oil and gas prices, which necessitate converting JPY into USD to pay for these imports, thus weakening the Yen. Government Debt: Japan has one of the highest public debt-to-GDP ratios in the developed world, which, while largely domestically held, can be a long-term concern for currency stability. However, there are also arguments for potential JPY strength. As inflation finally picks up in Japan, albeit slowly, there’s growing speculation about a potential shift in the BoJ’s policy. Even a subtle tweak to YCC or an exit from negative rates could significantly impact the Yen’s trajectory. Furthermore, if global economic growth slows, the JPY’s traditional safe-haven appeal could re-emerge, offering some support. UBS’s forecast of a ceiling suggests they see these potential tailwinds for the JPY, or at least a deceleration in the USD’s strength, as increasingly probable. Understanding the UBS Currency Prediction: Why 148-150 is the Ceiling What underpins the UBS currency prediction of a 148-150 ceiling for USDJPY? This outlook is likely a result of their proprietary economic models, combined with their assessment of future central bank actions and global economic dynamics. UBS’s analysts are likely factoring in several key assumptions: Peak Fed Hawkishness: UBS might believe that the Federal Reserve is nearing the end of its rate-hiking cycle, or that future hikes will be less aggressive. Any signal of a dovish pivot from the Fed would reduce the appeal of the US Dollar. Potential BoJ Policy Adjustment: While the BoJ has been steadfast, mounting domestic inflationary pressures and a weakening Yen might eventually force a policy review. Even a minor adjustment, such as widening the band for its yield curve control, could provide significant support for the JPY. Valuation Considerations: At certain levels, a currency pair can become significantly overvalued or undervalued based on purchasing power parity (PPP) or other long-term valuation metrics. UBS might see the 148-150 range as approaching a point where the JPY is fundamentally undervalued, making further depreciation less sustainable without strong fundamental drivers. Global Economic Slowdown: A global recession or significant economic slowdown could prompt a flight to quality, potentially benefiting the JPY as a traditional safe-haven, or at least dampening the demand for the risk-on US Dollar. It is important to note that forecasts are not guarantees. Other financial institutions might hold different views. Some might foresee the USDJPY breaking higher if the Fed remains hawkish longer than expected, or if the BoJ maintains its ultra-loose policy indefinitely. The strength of UBS’s analysis lies in its comprehensive approach, integrating these complex variables to arrive at a specific target range. For investors, this provides a critical data point to consider alongside other analyses. Actionable Insights for Global Currency Trends and Trading Strategies For those actively involved in global currency trends and trading, UBS’s USDJPY forecast offers valuable actionable insights. A projected ceiling at 148-150 implies several strategic considerations: For Traders and Investors: Risk Management: If the pair approaches the 148-150 level, traders holding long USDJPY positions might consider tightening stop-losses or taking profits, anticipating potential resistance. Conversely, those looking to short the pair might view these levels as attractive entry points. Technical Analysis: The 148-150 range could become a significant psychological and technical resistance level. Traders will likely watch for price action around these points, looking for candlestick patterns or indicator divergences that confirm a reversal or consolidation. Central Bank Watch: Close attention to statements from the Federal Reserve and the Bank of Japan will be paramount. Any hints regarding future monetary policy will be key determinants of whether the ceiling holds or is eventually breached. Economic Data: US inflation reports, employment figures, and Japanese CPI data will provide crucial clues about the economic health of both nations and their respective central banks’ likely actions. Diversification: For crypto investors, while direct correlation is low, understanding major currency movements can inform broader portfolio diversification strategies. A stronger JPY could, for instance, reflect global de-risking, which might also impact appetite for volatile assets like cryptocurrencies. Challenges and Considerations: Volatility: The Forex market is inherently volatile. Unexpected geopolitical events or economic shocks can quickly invalidate forecasts. Market Sentiment: Sometimes, market sentiment can override fundamental analysis, leading to irrational exuberance or panic. Liquidity: While USDJPY is a highly liquid pair, extreme market movements can still lead to wider spreads and execution challenges. The UBS forecast serves as a guide, not a definitive outcome. It encourages traders to prepare for potential scenarios and to integrate this perspective into their overall risk management framework. Staying informed about the latest developments in global currency trends is essential for navigating these complex waters effectively. In conclusion, UBS’s latest USDJPY forecast, setting a crucial ceiling between 148 and 150, provides a compelling perspective on the future trajectory of one of the world’s most closely watched currency pairs. This projection is rooted in a detailed Forex market analysis, considering the evolving monetary policies of the Federal Reserve and the Bank of Japan, alongside broader economic forces. While the Japanese Yen outlook has faced significant challenges, UBS’s currency prediction hints at a potential shift in momentum or at least a consolidation of the current trends. For participants in the global currency trends, this forecast offers invaluable insights for strategic planning, risk management, and identifying potential trading opportunities. As always, vigilance regarding central bank communications and key economic data will be paramount in confirming or challenging this pivotal outlook. The interplay of these forces will continue to shape not just the Forex market, but also broader financial stability, impacting asset classes far beyond traditional currencies, including the ever-evolving world of digital assets. To learn more about the latest Forex market trends, explore our article on key developments shaping the Japanese Yen outlook and global currency trends. This post USDJPY Forecast: UBS Unveils Pivotal Ceiling at 148-150 first appeared on BitcoinWorld and is written by Editorial Team
Coinstats 2025/08/27
Ethereum Enters Price Discovery With ATH Breakout, Why $18,000 Is Possible

The post Ethereum Enters Price Discovery With ATH Breakout, Why $18,000 Is Possible appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Ethereum Enters Price Discovery With ATH Breakout, Why $18,000 Is Possible | Bitcoinist.com Sign Up for Our Newsletter! For updates and exclusive offers enter your email. Scott Matherson is a leading crypto writer at Bitcoinist, who possesses a sharp analytical mind and a deep understanding of the digital currency landscape. Scott has earned a reputation for delivering thought-provoking and well-researched articles that resonate with both newcomers and seasoned crypto enthusiasts. Outside of his writing, Scott is passionate about promoting crypto literacy and often works to educate the public on the potential of blockchain. This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Visit our Privacy Center or Cookie Policy. I Agree Source: https://bitcoinist.com/ethereum-discovery-18000/
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/08/27
New App Connects Donors Directly To Ukraine’s Drone Units

The post New App Connects Donors Directly To Ukraine’s Drone Units appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Donors can connect directly with five Ukrainian frontline drone units with a new app from UNITED24. UNITED24 International fundraising has played a key role in the conflict in Ukraine. Now Ukraine is taking the process a step further with a new app which not only allows international donors to give directly to elite drone units, it also allows them to connect and get real time updates from the front line. Supporting The Soldiers Well-wishers, especially parents, have always sent minor comforts to sons in war zones. A letter in the form of a wooden tablet found at the Roman fort at Vindolanda on Hadrian’s Wall in the North of England mentions that the writer had sent “two pairs of socks” to the soldier at that distant outpost, almost two thousand years ago. In Ukraine, care packages are not just warm clothing but have become highly significant, especially when it came to drones. Senior commanders were slow to appreciate that consumer quadcopters had become critical battlefield equipment, and soldiers and their supporters made up the shortfall by buying direct. In Russia, a clumsy and inefficient bureaucracy forces mothers’ groups and others to band together to buy drones and thermal imagers. In Ukraine crowdfunding helps soldiers get hold of everything it can get with impressive results. A fundraising group run by lawyer-activist Serhii Sternenko has on its own supplied over 200,000 FPV attack drones — more than any NATO army possesses – and posts new images of drones reaching the front line every day. The Sign My Rocket fundraising campaign allows donors to ‘send a message’ to Russian invaders written on a rocket, bomb or shell SignMyRocket There have been some creative approaches, like the ‘Sign my Rocket’ campaign for donors to send ‘messages’ to the Russian invaders written on bombs, artillery…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/08/27
Stablecoins can — and will — go mainstream | Opinion

Instead of relying on previous methods that have proven to be subpar, the industry needs to establish mechanisms that enable increased adoption.
Crypto.news 2025/08/27
