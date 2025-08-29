2025-08-29 Friday

Kryptouutiset

Tether Brings USDT to Bitcoin with RGB Protocol

Tether Brings USDT to Bitcoin with RGB Protocol

TLDR Tether launches USDT on Bitcoin using RGB Protocol for private payments. USDT now native to Bitcoin via RGB, enabling fast, private transactions. Tether deploys USDT on Bitcoin’s RGB Protocol, boosting its utility. Bitcoin gains private, scalable USDT support through RGB Protocol. Tether expands USDT to Bitcoin using RGB, enhancing global payment reach. Tether has [...] The post Tether Brings USDT to Bitcoin with RGB Protocol appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral2025/08/29 04:10
Ethereum ETFs Shock Wall Street With $307M Inflows In One Day as Bitcoin ETFs Fall Behind

Ethereum ETFs Shock Wall Street With $307M Inflows In One Day as Bitcoin ETFs Fall Behind

Ethereum ETFs have seen $307M in a single day of inflows, bringing cumulative totals to $13.6B. BlackRock controls more than half of assets, while Fidelity and Bitwise follow. Analysts say advisers and institutions have expanded exposure to Ether ETFs as Bitcoin funds trail in momentum.
Coinstats2025/08/29 04:08
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/29 04:08
Crypto Market Sees Unexpected Developments

Crypto Market Sees Unexpected Developments

In a striking turn of events, Bitcoin continues to draw in buyers as share prices in the S&P 500 achieve unprecedented levels. This dynamic shift comes shortly before the close of August, with notable declarations from NVIDIA’s management further capturing attention.Continue Reading:Crypto Market Sees Unexpected Developments
Coinstats2025/08/29 04:08
Crypto Market to Unlock $4.5B in Tokens as Major Projects Release Supply

Crypto Market to Unlock $4.5B in Tokens as Major Projects Release Supply

TLDR The crypto market will unlock $4.5 billion in vested tokens in September. Sui will lead the releases with more than $153 million in tokens scheduled to enter circulation. Fasttoken will unlock $90 million while Aptos will release nearly $50 million in tokens. Arbitrum will follow closely with about $48 million worth of tokens entering [...] The post Crypto Market to Unlock $4.5B in Tokens as Major Projects Release Supply appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral2025/08/29 04:06
JUST IN! US Department of Commerce Partners with Two Surprise Altcoins! Prices Soar!

JUST IN! US Department of Commerce Partners with Two Surprise Altcoins! Prices Soar!

The post JUST IN! US Department of Commerce Partners with Two Surprise Altcoins! Prices Soar! appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. According to breaking news, popular altcoins Chainlink (LINK) and PYTH have partnered with the US Department of Commerce to provide macroeconomic data on-chain. Chainlink announced that it will be making macroeconomic data from the Bureau of Economic Analysis (BEA) available on-chain, including real GDP, the PCE price index, and final sales to domestic private buyers, in partnership with the US Department of Commerce (DOC). “We are excited to announce that Chainlink and the US Department of Commerce are working together to deliver government macroeconomic data on-chain. This new partnership and the Chainlink Data Feeds feature will securely deliver critical on-chain information on key U.S. economic data, including Real Gross Domestic Product (GDP), Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) Price Index, and Actual Final Sales to Private Domestic Buyers. Selected at Pyth Network (PYTH)! It was also stated that the PYTH network was selected by the US Department of Commerce to verify and distribute economic data on-chain. The statement included the following statements: “The US government is officially moving economic data on-chain, and this historic initiative is made possible by the Pyth Network. After months of close work with the U.S. Department of Commerce and Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick, Pyth is honored to be selected as a critical component in this initiative. This undoubtedly represents a critical step in the public sector’s adoption of decentralized infrastructure and demonstrates nationwide validation of Pyth’s role as a trusted provider of secure, transparent, and verifiable data to the blockchain ecosystem.” It is stated that the US is considering displaying data on 9 blockchains. Following the news, LINK and PYTH prices rose *This is not investment advice. Follow our Telegram and Twitter account now for exclusive news, analytics and on-chain data! Source: https://en.bitcoinsistemi.com/just-in-us-department-of-commerce-partners-with-two-surprise-altcoins-prices-soar/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/29 04:06
Initial Jobless Claims dropped to 229K last week

Initial Jobless Claims dropped to 229K last week

The post Initial Jobless Claims dropped to 229K last week appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Initial Jobless Claims fell to 229K vs. the previous week. Continuing Jobless Claims decreased to 1.954M. According to a report from the US Department of Labour (DOL) released on Thursday, the number of US citizens submitting new applications for unemployment insurance fell to 229K for the week ending August 23. The latest print fell slightly short of initial estimates (230K) and was lower than the previous week’s 234K (revised from 235K). Additionally, the 4-week moving average increased by 2.5K, bringing it up to 228.50K from the revised average of the previous week. The report indicated a seasonally adjusted insured unemployment rate of 1.3%, with Continuing Jobless Claims shrinking by 7K to 1.954M for the week ending August 16. Market reaction The Greenback keeps the offered stance unchanged in the wake of the release, with the US Dollar Index (DXY) challenging the 98.00 neighbourhood amid a solid recovery from risk-associated assets and mixed US yields across the curve. Employment FAQs Labor market conditions are a key element to assess the health of an economy and thus a key driver for currency valuation. High employment, or low unemployment, has positive implications for consumer spending and thus economic growth, boosting the value of the local currency. Moreover, a very tight labor market – a situation in which there is a shortage of workers to fill open positions – can also have implications on inflation levels and thus monetary policy as low labor supply and high demand leads to higher wages. The pace at which salaries are growing in an economy is key for policymakers. High wage growth means that households have more money to spend, usually leading to price increases in consumer goods. In contrast to more volatile sources of inflation such as energy prices, wage growth is seen as a key component…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/29 04:05
The Composable Future of Zora Creator Coins

The Composable Future of Zora Creator Coins

Beyond its app, Zora’s real magic is its open infrastructure, which is powering new experiments around creator coins.
Coinstats2025/08/29 04:03
Why BlockchainFX Is A Game-Changer

Why BlockchainFX Is A Game-Changer

The post Why BlockchainFX Is A Game-Changer appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Navigating the world of cryptocurrency can be overwhelming with high fees, fragmented platforms, and the constant need to switch between different exchanges. BlockchainFX aims to solve all of these issues by offering a seamless trading experience where you can trade crypto, stocks, ETFs, forex, and more in one place. Not only does BlockchainFX offer a multi-asset trading hub, but it also integrates passive rewards and low transaction fees, making it the best crypto presale you can get involved in. However, BlockchainFX is not the only promising project in the presale world. Alongside it, there are also exciting opportunities like Blockdag, Remittix, Bitcoin Hyper, and Snorter Token. While these top crypto projects have their merits, BlockchainFX offers something truly unique: a unified experience for traders, massive rewards, and the ability to buy crypto before listing. Let’s dive into why BlockchainFX is the best crypto to invest in right now and how it stands head and shoulders above the competition. Advanced Security with Industry-Leading Audits Security is often one of the biggest concerns when it comes to trading, and BlockchainFX has ensured that its platform is built with the highest level of security in mind. The project has been audited by Coinsult and CertiK, two of the most respected names in the blockchain security space. These audits confirm that BlockchainFX meets the highest industry standards for data encryption, transaction verification, and user security, making it one of the most secure crypto trading platforms available. In a market flooded with unverified projects and security risks, BlockchainFX offers traders peace of mind, knowing that their funds are safe and protected from external threats. It’s a top crypto to invest in for anyone who values security alongside rewarding returns. BlockchainFX’s security gives you the confidence to trade without worry, while also setting you up for…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/29 04:03
Crypto Markets Witness Surprising Trends as S&P 500 Smashes Records

Crypto Markets Witness Surprising Trends as S&P 500 Smashes Records

S&P 500 reached an unprecedented milestone, hitting 6,500 points for the first time. NVIDIA negotiates AI chip sales to China amidst growing market movements. Continue Reading:Crypto Markets Witness Surprising Trends as S&P 500 Smashes Records The post Crypto Markets Witness Surprising Trends as S&P 500 Smashes Records appeared first on COINTURK NEWS.
Coinstats2025/08/29 04:03
