2025-08-29 Friday

Japanese nail salon chain Convano plans to partner with crypto exchanges to issue a stablecoin pegged to the Japanese yen.

PANews reported on August 27th that, according to CoinDesk, Japanese nail salon chain Convano Inc. announced the launch of its yen-pegged stablecoin planning and development business, currently focusing on building the platform and network, with the goal of becoming the issuer in the future. This business aims to establish the stablecoin's underlying system, but due to restrictions in Japan's funds settlement law, issuers are limited to banks and other institutions. To this end, the company is initially collaborating with money transfer providers to build a "transfer and settlement network," with the long-term goal of obtaining its own license by the end of December 2027 to meet legal requirements. To develop the platform, the company will collaborate with cryptocurrency exchange FINX JCrypto, using Japanese government bonds and other assets as backing assets to ensure 1:1 redemption and establish a compliance system. The business is scheduled to launch on September 1, 2025, with an initial investment of 50 million yen. The company currently holds approximately 365 bitcoins, with a total purchase price of approximately 6.4 billion yen.
PANews2025/08/27 17:28
Ripple's Larsen to Share Stage With Top Restaurateur at Key XRP Event: What's Coming?

This has stirred up expectations in XRP community
Coinstats2025/08/27 17:28
30 Aug Bitcoin Swift Presale Brings Opportunity As Blue Chip Tokens Surge

The post 30 Aug Bitcoin Swift Presale Brings Opportunity As Blue Chip Tokens Surge appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Solana remain at the forefront in 2025. Bitcoin remains above $110,000 with a trillion-dollar market capitalization, demonstrating why it still holds its crown as the original blue-chip cryptocurrency. Ethereum powers decentralized finance with more than $500 billion locked across protocols, while its improved gas efficiency keeps user costs under control. Solana continues to dominate as the fastest-growing ecosystem, hosting more than 400 projects with ultra-low fees.  Alongside these giants, Bitcoin Swift (BTC3) has experienced a surge in its presale, raising over $1.3 million with more than 5,500 participants. Now, at $7 per token in Stage 7, the team has officially announced an early launch for August 30, accompanied by bonus rewards for new participants. This is incredible news for investors seeking immediate upside, because BTC3 is the only project delivering direct Proof-of-Yield rewards right now. Market Leaders and the New Challenger Bitcoin sets the pace as the ultimate store of value. Ethereum continues to innovate with AI-driven decentralized finance. Solana is leading the way in DeFi and NFTs, with transactions costing less than a cent. But while these coins strengthen their positions, Bitcoin Swift has surged into the spotlight with an aggressive presale and programmable reward structure that is already paying its community. With the early launch confirmed, BTC3 is not just keeping up; it is offering one of the fastest and most profitable opportunities in the entire market. Bitcoin Swift: A Complete Financial Operating System Bitcoin Swift is more than a token. It is being built as a decentralized financial operating system combining adaptive Proof-of-Yield rewards, AI-powered smart contracts, decentralized identity privacy, and a zk-SNARK privacy layer. By launching first on Solana, BTC3 ensures lightning-fast speeds and transaction fees under $0.01 before bridging to its own blockchain in 2026. The tokenomics are powerful: 45 million total…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/27 17:27
Futu’s Li Hua Bounces Back From Crackdown, Amasses $9.6 Billion Fortune

The post Futu’s Li Hua Bounces Back From Crackdown, Amasses $9.6 Billion Fortune appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Pedestrians in Hong Kong walk past a sign bearing the logo of the online financial services platform Futu Holdings, which is bouncing back from a government crackdown. Sebastian Ng/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images Li Hua, founder of the Chinese online brokerage and wealth management platform Futu Holdings, has seen his net worth more than triple to $9.6 billion from 2024 levels, proof of a successful strategy to counter a government crackdown that threatened his core business. The 47-year-old, who is Futu’s chairman and CEO, derives his wealth from a stake in the Nasdaq-listed company. Shares have rallied more than 200% over the past year as investors approve of the company’s international expansion and progress in attracting new customers and investors who use one of the company’s apps. This vote of confidence comes after Futu was forced into survival mode following a government crackdown that started in 2022. Amid worries over capital outflow and data security, authorities in mainland China asked Futu and its competitor Up Fintech Holding to stop taking new onshore app users. The company’s Futubull trading app was removed from app stores in mainland China in 2023, dealing another blow to its attempts to grow. Existing users could still access the platform. Today, Futubull is still not available to onshore investors in mainland China. But over the past three years, Li has expanded to international markets including Malaysia, Singapore and the U.S. The company has devised clever marketing campaigns that include giving free Apple shares to users in Malaysia and sponsoring the New York Mets baseball team in the U.S. Amid the equity boom in markets such as the U.S. and Hong Kong, Futu’s retail users are eager to trade stocks via its Moomoo international platform. “They have made eye-catching progress in user acquisition, profit and sales,” Wang…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/27 17:26
HYPE Pumps 21% This Week: Can It Smash Through $55?

The post HYPE Pumps 21% This Week: Can It Smash Through $55? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. TL;DR HYPE retests $50 resistance; a sustained breakout may open the way toward $55 and higher targets. Two whales bought 358,279 HYPE worth $18M, signaling early positioning from large market participants. Hyperliquid’s TVL climbed to $721M in August, the highest level recorded so far this year. Price Tests Resistance Hyperliquid (HYPE) is back in focus after a strong move above $50. The token has climbed nearly 12% in the past day and more than 21% over the week, with trading volume crossing $522 million. Notably, the $50 level has become a key line on the chart. Earlier in August, attempts to break it failed, leading to quick pullbacks. This time, momentum is stronger. Analyst Ali Martinez said, “a breakout here could catapult Hyperliquid $HYPE to $55.” If that happens, targets around $52 to $56 come into play. If not, support near $46 could be tested again. A breakout here could catapult Hyperliquid $HYPE to $55! pic.twitter.com/QtO66Gn3ES — Ali (@ali_charts) August 27, 2025 Bounce From Accumulation Zone The move follows a rebound from the $43 to $45 range, marked as an accumulation area by traders. Alpha Crypto Signal called it “a textbook” setup after the token tapped the zone and pushed higher. At press time, HYPE’s price traded near $50, with stronger volumes backing the move. Short-term averages also turned positive. The 9-day EMA sits at $46, and the 50-day SMA at $44, both now below the current price. HYPE has also re-entered its upward channel, a sign buyers may be preparing for another run toward $55 or higher. Whales Enter the Market Large holders have started to make their presence felt. Analyst RayRay reported that two wallets picked up 358,279 HYPE, worth more than $18 million. He noted, “Big players don’t move size like this without any conviction.” He added…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/27 17:24
Ethereum blijft hangen tussen steun en weerstand: wat nu?

Ethereum zit momenteel in een lastige zone, waarbij de koers vooral zijwaarts beweegt. Ondanks de lichte stijging van vandaag lijkt de markt nog geen duidelijke richting te kiezen. Analisten houden de belangrijke prijsniveaus scherp in de gaten, want die kunnen de komende weken bepalend zijn voor de volgende grote beweging... Het bericht Ethereum blijft hangen tussen steun en weerstand: wat nu? verscheen het eerst op Blockchain Stories.
Coinstats2025/08/27 17:24
A complete analysis of my stablecoin income strategy with a monthly income of $500,000 and an average annualized return of 78%.

Author: Octoshi.eth Compiled by Tim, PANews By participating in points events and investing in real income agreements, I was making about $500,000 a month, which sounds crazy. The following article will explain the sources of income. This is my current allocation, and my average annualized rate of return is 78%. While my estimate is conservative, a large portion of it is based on activity points, which makes it highly predictive. The first source of income was participating in Plasma. I deposited $2.3 million and bought $125,000 worth of XPL tokens at $500 million FDV. Taking into account a 90-day investment cycle and the current $5.7 billion valuation on Hyperliquid, my annualized return is 217%. XLP is aiming for $10 billion! The second source of income is a passive position that provides immediate liquidity so that I can jump in at any time when I find new income opportunities or interesting trades. The operation is simple: I just need to deposit money into the Morpho fund, which currently earns an annualized rate of return of 10%. The next source of revenue is Euler Finance’s Spark mining activity on Unichain, from which OP token incentives can be obtained. Under the current circumstances, the annualized rate of return is 27% (Euler does not display OP rewards), which is actually quite high considering the relatively low risk. The next one is Theo Network, a new player that just went online not long ago. They've introduced a points system, which I'm very optimistic about. There are no private PY transactions, so everyone can participate with peace of mind and will not feel cheated. Pray that the annualized rate of return can reach 30% Next up is Neutrl. This project hasn’t officially launched yet, but it offers a private transaction with different options. I chose to lock my funds for 12 months to get a fixed annualized rate of return of 30%. Maybe it will be online soon? The next source of income is MorphoLabs' RLP arbitrage, which currently has an actual annualized yield of 33% (with high volatility), and has not yet included Resolv point rewards, which are expected to add an additional 10% annualized yield. The last one is Open Eden. Although I am optimistic about this project, I have to reduce my holdings due to the decline in profitability of the revolving lending strategy due to rising interest rates (but I will increase my holdings again soon). With an FDV of $300 million, I estimate an annualized return of approximately 50%. $500,000 per month and an average annualized return of 78%—both of which are speculative and heavily influenced by Plasma—proved to be a very wise investment.
PANews2025/08/27 17:23
Best Crypto to Buy as Trump Jr’s 1789 Capital Invests in Polymarket

Donald Trump Jr-backed 1789 Capital has reportedly invested millions in the prediction platform Polymarket. This could pave the way for its return to the US after being ordered by the CFTC to shut down in 2022.
Brave Newcoin2025/08/27 17:23
Updated XRP Rich List Shows How Much XRP Is Needed to Enter as Top 10% of Accounts Grow to 690,984

The capital investors would need to enter the XRP rich list has dropped since the start of the month, while the top 10% accounts have increased. While XRP has remained stagnant in August, with a 1% drop since the start of the month, the amount required to enter the XRP rich list appears to have dropped in recent weeks. Notably, investors now need less than $7,200 to be among the top 10% richest XRP addresses. XRP Rich List Capital Requirement Drops This is according to data from the community-driven platform rich-list.info. Specifically, to enter the top 10% list, an investor must hold around 2,396.7 XRP tokens. At the current price of about $3, this translates to an investment of $7,190.1, a slight drop from the figure from earlier in the month. For context, The Crypto Basic confirmed in an Aug. 4 report that the requirement for entering this top 10% XRP rich list was 2,433 XRP worth $7,299 at the time. This means that the necessary capital for being among the top 10% richest XRP addresses has dropped by about 32 XRP or $108 over the past three weeks. This gives investors a golden opportunity to enter the XRP rich list with reduced investments. Interestingly, some market participants appear to be taking advantage of this opportunity. During the Aug. 4 report, there were 679,990 accounts on the top 10% list. Today, that figure has increased to 690,984, indicating that over 11,000 wallets have slipped into this tier. XRP Rich ListXRP Rich List Moreover, the capital necessary for entering the top 5% XRP rich list has also dropped from 8,517 XRP worth $25,551 earlier in the month to 8,370 XRP valued $25,110. Meanwhile, addresses in the top 5% have increased from 339,995 to 345,492, confirming that 5,497 wallets have seized the opportunity to enter the top 5% with lower capital. For the top 1%, the capital requirement has also dropped from 50,108 XRP ($150,324) to 50,025 ($150,075). In addition to this, about 1,099 new addresses have slipped into the top 1% list, with the total number of addresses now sitting at 69,098. Analysts Already Eyeing Higher Prices While the decline in these capital requirements might be minimal, they still give investors the chance to amass XRP at discounted prices before the imminent explosive rallies predicted by several market commentators. For instance, most recently, Zach Rector argued that XRP was on the verge of recording the most hated rally in crypto.  Meanwhile, analyst EGRAG is eyeing $40 as his optimistic target for XRP after a breakout from a W pattern. If this materialized, it would take $95,840 to enter the top 10% XRP rich list at the current token requirement, $334,800 to reach the top 5%, and over $2 million to become a top 1% wallet. However, there is no guarantee XRP will reach this price target.
The Crypto Basic2025/08/27 17:23
Will the U.S. government buy a stake in Palantir stock?

The post Will the U.S. government buy a stake in Palantir stock? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. On Tuesday, August 26, Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick stated in a CNBC interview that the Trump administration is actively discussing taking equity stakes in major defense contractors. More precisely, the discussion touched on the expansion of government ownership in Lockheed Martin (NYSE: LMT), RTX (NYSE: RTX), Boeing (NYSE: BA), and Palantir (NYSE: PLTR). “There’s a monstrous discussion about defense. I mean, Lockheed Martin makes 97% of their revenue from the U.S. government. They are basically an arm of the U.S. Government!” said Lutnick. As the remarks follow the government’s recent acquisition of a 10% stake in Intel (NASDAQ: INTC), the market was quick to scope in on Palantir, another primarily tech-oriented company, as potentially the next in line for a major acquisition. Accordingly, PLTR shares were 2.35% yesterday, closing at $160.87. At press time, Wednesday, August 27, the shares were up 0.82% in pre-market.  PLTR stock price. Source: Google Will Washington invest in Palantir? The speculation has been made complicated by the fact that Palantir is in a different situation compared to Intel, which was in need of government backing for its domestic semiconductor chip operations.  On the contrary, Palantir is thriving, with more than half of its revenue already tied to federal contracts across not only defense but also intelligence and public health. Therefore, a federal stake would be of a different nature, likely ensuring long-term access to the company’s proprietary artificial intelligence (AI) solutions. However, with no official proposals or timelines being announced, it remains unclear whether any stakes would be minority or controlling positions, so all predictions are purely speculative.  For now, Wall Street remains cautious, the consensus rating on PLTR being “Hold,” with an average price target of $154.47, implying a 3.98% downside from current levels as per a total of 19 ratings aggregated on market…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/27 17:23
