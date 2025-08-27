2025-08-29 Friday

Major US Bank Issues Serious Warning About This Altcoin! “It’s Happened Before!”

The post Major US Bank Issues Serious Warning About This Altcoin! “It’s Happened Before!” appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. US President Donald Trump has become one of the most important names in the cryptocurrency industry with his moves. Trump, who plays an active role in the cryptocurrency industry, attracts attention with his own crypto project as well as investing in many altcoins. At this point, Trump and his family’s DeFi project, World Liberty Financial (WLFI), is attracting great interest in the market and is preparing for an exchange listing. But a US bank warned that retail investors could be harmed by the Trump-backed WLFI’s stock market listing. US investment bank Compass Point said potential pitfalls await investors when the WLFI launches in a few days. Compass Point analysts highlighted the supply shortage. Accordingly, while WLFI is expected to be listed on several exchanges soon, only a portion of its supply will be traded, with the rest remaining locked up. Analysts said this would create a low liquidity situation with a high fully diluted valuation (FDV). Only a portion of WLFI’s total supply will be tradable on Memorial Day, while other tokens will remain locked. This could make the token’s value appear exorbitant on paper, as more than 20% of its supply is owned by US President Donald Trump’s family, according to Compass analysts. At this point, the bank warned that retail investors could suffer huge losses if exchanges like Coinbase list WLFI with an excessively high FDV. Only a small portion of the WLFI supply will become tradable. The majority of tokens will remain locked and held by insiders, including the Trump family, who reportedly control over 20% of the supply. This limited circulating supply, combined with a high FDV that reflects the total value of a token if the entire supply were in circulation, raises red flags. If exchanges like Coinbase list and price the token too aggressively…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/27 17:36
Webull lands in crypto trading in Australia: 240 tokens at launch, institutional custody Coinbase Prime and spread at 30 bps

Webull Securities (Australia) launches digital asset trading for retail and institutional clients: access to 240 tokens and 0.30% spread.
The Cryptonomist2025/08/27 17:34
JPMorgan Commits $500 Million to AI Hedge Fund Numerai as Crypto Token Surges

TLDR JPMorgan Asset Management committed up to $500 million to AI hedge fund Numerai, potentially doubling its assets under management Numerai grew from $60 million to $450 million in assets over three years and delivered 25% net returns in 2024 The fund’s native cryptocurrency Numeraire (NMR) surged 38% following the JPMorgan announcement Numerai operates using [...] The post JPMorgan Commits $500 Million to AI Hedge Fund Numerai as Crypto Token Surges appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral2025/08/27 17:34
SOL Strategies Tops $1B Delegated SOL as 7,000 Wallets Back its Upcoming Nasdaq Uplisting

SOL Strategies, formerly known as Cypherpunk Holdings, has crossed a major milestone in its validator operations, reporting more than CAD $1 billion in Solana delegated to its network. The announcement comes as the company prepares for an anticipated uplisting to Nasdaq, marking one of the biggest steps yet in its bid to cement its role as a leading public player in the Solana ecosystem. Over 7,000 Wallets Stake With SOL Strategies Amid Record Delegations The company disclosed that a total of 3,617,211 SOL is now delegated to its validators, a figure that includes both its internally held Solana treasury and third-party delegations. SOL Strategies currently owns a treasury of 399,907 SOL, valued at roughly CAD $110 million, representing about 11% of the overall stake. The remaining share is composed of third-party delegations from across the Solana ecosystem. In total, more than 7,000 unique wallets are staking through SOL Strategies’ validators, an all-time high for the firm. “Crossing CAD 1 billion in delegated SOL reflects the continued growth of our validator operations,” said Leah Wald, chief executive officer of SOL Strategies. “The combination of our own treasury stake and third-party delegations underscores the scale we have reached and the increasing participation in the Solana ecosystem.” The milestone is underpinned by SOL Strategies’ dual focus on maintaining its own substantial Solana treasury while running revenue-generating validator operations. Its validators are SOC 2 Type 1, SOC 1 Type 1, and ISO 27001 certified, giving the company a compliance and security framework that it says helps attract both retail and institutional delegators. By combining these validator operations with its holdings, the firm has positioned itself as one of the few publicly traded entities providing direct shareholder exposure to Solana’s network growth and staking revenues. The progress also builds on a string of corporate updates over the summer. In July, the company’s board approved a 1-for-8 share consolidation, a move designed to align its stock price with Nasdaq’s listing requirements. While the listing remains subject to regulatory approval, management has framed the step as a key part of its strategy to increase access to U.S. capital markets and broaden its investor base. Just days later, SOL Strategies announced that ARK Invest’s Digital Asset Revolutions Fund had chosen the company as its staking provider, a partnership that marked one of its most high-profile institutional relationships to date. The company also reported that validator revenues in July rose by 15.4% in SOL terms compared to June, citing higher network activity and operational improvements. Gross margins from validator operations were reported at approximately 90%, according to internal performance metrics. Infrastructure development has been another focus. SOL Strategies rolled out open-source validator failover technology for use by the wider Solana community while maintaining its own performance standards. Its validators reported 100% uptime on Laine for more than 500 days, with some delivering annualized yields as high as 7.7%, slightly above the network average. The company’s Q3 2025 earnings report, scheduled for release this week, will shed further light on how these operational gains translate into shareholder returns. In advance of the earnings call, Wald emphasized that SOL Strategies is not merely holding SOL but actively building the infrastructure that powers the network. “We’re generating enhanced yields for shareholders while supporting the growth of the Solana ecosystem,” Wald said. SOL Strategies is Different from other SOL Treasuries, Says CEO Leah Wald Speaking to CryptoNews, Leah said the firm’s approach distinguishes it from other institutions racing to build large Solana treasuries. “Crossing CAD 1 billion in delegated SOL underscores the deep trust we’ve earned across both institutional and retail communities,” Wald noted. She explained that by compounding holdings through validator commissions, the company is “not just generating yield but building a sustainable revenue engine.” Wald added that with SEC approval of its Form 40-F and a completed stock consolidation, SOL Strategies is preparing for a potential Nasdaq uplisting that would expand investor access and strengthen its role as a bridge between traditional finance and Solana. Her remarks come as competition among institutional Solana holders accelerates. Upexi, a supply chain firm turned crypto player, remains the largest corporate holder, with more than 2 million SOL worth roughly $391 million. Upexi has boosted returns through staking yields and discounted locked tokens, signaling confidence in Solana’s long-term growth. DeFi Development Corporation follows with 1.27 million SOL valued at $248 million, after raising $122.5 million in debt financing led by Cantor Fitzgerald in July. The firm has added nearly 292,000 SOL in the past month, making it one of the most aggressive buyers on record. Pantera Capital is also weighing a major entry, with plans to raise up to $1.25 billion to transform a Nasdaq-listed entity into a dedicated “Solana Co.” vehicle, potentially one of the largest treasury plays yet in digital assets. By comparison, SOL Strategies holds about 370,000 SOL ($72 million). Though smaller in raw numbers, its validator-driven model offers an operational revenue layer that treasury-focused players lack. According to CoinGecko, the five largest institutional holders, Upexi, DeFi Dev, SOL Strategies, Torrent Capital, and Exodus Movement, now control over 3.7 million SOL ($726 million), with Upexi and DeFi Dev accounting for more than 87% of that total.Source: CoinGecko Against this backdrop, Wald insists SOL Strategies’ validator-driven model makes it unique. Rather than relying solely on price appreciation, the company is building recurring yield from Solana’s core infrastructure, a strategy she believes will set it apart as the competition for Solana dominance intensifies
CryptoNews2025/08/27 17:31
Best Crypto to Buy Now: Solana, Pump.fun, and HYPE Surge Among Top Performers

The Bitcoin price has gone down by more than 2% in the last 7 days, prompting investors to move towards other assets. However, many of these top gainers aren’t necessarily low-cap picks, but high-cap assets such as Solana, Pump.fun, and Hyperliquid. All three have surged by large single-digit or double-digit percentages in the last 24 […]
The Cryptonomist2025/08/27 17:31
Google Cloud Unveils L1 Blockchain Project Targeting Financial Institutions and Payments

Highlights: Google Cloud has unveiled a blockchain project to support tokenized assets and settlements. The Universal Ledger supports cross-border payments and offers flexible smart contracts for institutions. Critics have questioned Google Cloud ledger design, as concerns over centralization challenge its neutral claims. Google Cloud, a suite of cloud computing services offered by Google, has launched the Universal Ledger (GCUL), a Layer-1 blockchain platform designed for financial institutions. The system enables tokenized assets, cross-border settlements, and Python-based smart contracts. It is currently active on a private testnet, signaling Google’s deeper entry into blockchain protocol development. Google Cloud has announced the launch of its L1 blockchain, GCUL, which simplifies cross-border payments and asset settlements through a distributed ledger. GCUL is currently in a private testnet phase and announced a partnership with CME earlier this year to pilot tokenized… pic.twitter.com/QbH9A2Q33m — Wu Blockchain (@WuBlockchain) August 27, 2025 The project first appeared in March during a pilot program with the leading derivatives marketplace, CME Group. At that time, Google did not identify the network as a Layer-1 platform. In a recent article, Rich Widmann—head of Web3 strategy at Google Cloud—explained the positioning of the project. Widmann explained that the Universal Ledger functions as a neutral infrastructure layer rather than a vertically integrated product. He stressed that it offers a shared foundation for banks, exchanges, and payment firms. “Our goal is to provide a neutral base layer that any financial institution can use to build reliable blockchain services,” he said. The move highlights Google Cloud’s broader push into digital assets. The company has already partnered with Coinbase for cloud payments and provided support for networks like Solana. Competition Emerges as Google Cloud Unveils L1 Blockchain Project The introduction of the Universal Ledger places Google Cloud in competition with other institutional blockchain providers. Ripple continues to expand XRPL, Circle is developing Arc to strengthen USDC’s role, and Stripe is building Tempo for faster payments. Google, on the other hand, promotes its network as a public infrastructure that any financial institution can use. Widmann highlighted three design principles. He stated that the system is simple, offering a unified API for multiple currencies and assets. He noted that it enables scalable payments and automation. Lastly, he pointed out that it is safe, with KYC-verified accounts and compliance-oriented fee models. Critics raise questions about the unveiling of the L1 blockchain by Google Cloud. According to observers, the system is currently functioning as a permissioned and completely private chain. They claimed that no ledger run by a single business can be neutral. Some users suggested that decentralization remains unresolved within Google’s framework. In response, Widmann stressed that competitors may avoid closed networks like Arc or Tempo, but any financial institution can build on the Universal Ledger. He noted that this openness creates opportunities for institutions that require neutral ground. CME Group’s earlier decision to test payments on the platform provided some industry validation. Widmann also suggested that companies such as Amazon or Microsoft could participate once the network matures. Reactions to Google’s Move into Blockchain Development The project has drawn mixed reactions across the blockchain sector. Eli Ben-Sasson of StarkWare and Jon Charbonneau of DBA both questioned whether corporate Layer-1 platforms can succeed in the long run. They compared Google’s effort to past projects like Meta’s Diem, which failed to achieve adoption. I think corporations doing L1s is ngmi. Including base. I know this is a contentious opinion. But reminding you I said the same about Diem (for those who remember it). — Eli Ben-Sasson | Starknet.io (@EliBenSasson) August 27, 2025 Traders and community members also criticized the design. One trader argued that a permissioned system operated by a U.S. corporation does not qualify as a blockchain. Another pointed out that without decentralization, the platform risks losing credibility. Despite the criticism, Google said the ledger offers near-instant settlement, lower fees, and around-the-clock availability. It also claimed that monthly invoiced fees reduce the volatility linked to traditional gas-based payments. The Universal Ledger remains in early testing. Google has not revealed a launch date, but further technical details are expected soon. eToro Platform Best Crypto Exchange Over 90 top cryptos to trade Regulated by top-tier entities User-friendly trading app 30+ million users 9.9 Visit eToro eToro is a multi-asset investment platform. The value of your investments may go up or down. Your capital is at risk. Don’t invest unless you’re prepared to lose all the money you invest. This is a high-risk investment, and you should not expect to be protected if something goes wrong.
Coinstats2025/08/27 17:31
Lumia Partners with Alchemy to Ensure Institutional-Grade Network Infrastructure

Lumia has partnered with Alchemy to upgrade its core infrastructure and provide an efficient, secure platform for developers and institutional investors.
Blockchainreporter2025/08/27 17:30
SUI Price: Alibaba Partnership Launches as Analysts Eye $4 Target

TLDR Sui trades at $3.45 with 3.25% daily gains but faces pressure below key technical levels Cetus DEX maintains $170.7 million daily volume while smaller DEXs see massive growth Technical analysis shows weakness below $3.50 support with potential drop to $3.20 Sui partners with Alibaba Cloud to launch AI coding assistant for Move developers Open [...] The post SUI Price: Alibaba Partnership Launches as Analysts Eye $4 Target appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral2025/08/27 17:28
US Government Plans to Publish Economic Data on Blockchain

Highlights: The Commerce Department will publish economic data on blockchain, starting with GDP figures first. Blockchain will boost transparency, trust, and ease data sharing across government agencies. The Trump administration promotes bitcoin, digital assets, stablecoins, and broader blockchain integration nationwide. Howard Lutnick, U.S. Secretary of Commerce, announced that the department plans to publish economic data via blockchain. During a White House cabinet meeting on Tuesday, he said the effort aims to improve data sharing across federal agencies using blockchain technology. Lutnick explained that the project will begin with GDP data and could later extend to other federal agencies once implementation details are finalized. He added: “The Department of Commerce is going to start issuing its statistics on the blockchain, because you are the crypto president, and we are going to put our GDP on the blockchain so people can use it for data and distribution.”  Although key Commerce Department data, like the U.S. census, is already public, putting it on-chain could improve trust and transparency. Additional details, such as the implementation timeline and which blockchain will be used, have not yet been disclosed. This is the latest step from a pro-industry administration promoting innovation and distributed ledger technology, aiming to modernize data distribution. Howard noted that the plan was successful thanks to guidance from David Sacks, the White House adviser on cryptocurrency and artificial intelligence. He acknowledged Sacks’ role in establishing Trump’s Bitcoin strategic reserve, which was revealed earlier this year. BREAKING: U.S. Commerce Secretary Lutnick announces that the U.S. will be issuing economic data on blockchain, beginning with GDP data. The U.S. government is officially embracing blockchain technology. — The Kobeissi Letter (@KobeissiLetter) August 26, 2025 Trump Administration Pushes Blockchain and Digital Assets Lutnick earlier mentioned on X that technology forms a core foundation of the Trump administration. He suggested the administration plans to leverage bitcoin, digital assets, and blockchain to advance America and maintain its global economic leadership. "Technology is at the foundation of the Trump presidency." This Administration is going to use Bitcoin, digital assets, and blockchain to drive America forward and remain the leader in the global economy. I was proud to join President Trump and other leaders in crypto to drive… pic.twitter.com/eRoheUFMO4 — Howard Lutnick (@howardlutnick) March 7, 2025 The Trump administration’s use of blockchain in economic data is one of several crypto-related initiatives. Others involve supporting dollar-backed stablecoins to strengthen the dollar’s global reserve role. Currently, the Securities and Exchange Commission and the Commodity Futures Trading Commission have started efforts to define which cryptocurrencies qualify as securities and which do not.  Pro-crypto advocate Lutnick assumed the role of secretary in February after being nominated by Trump. He spent decades at Cantor Fitzgerald, a global financial services company, serving as its chairman and CEO since 1983. Global Governments Adopt Blockchain to Enhance Public Services Many governments are already using blockchain to improve public services. In 2016, Estonia secured over a million patient records with blockchain, later using it for digital IDs. In 2018, the European Commission created a blockchain network with France, Slovenia, and Denmark hosting validator nodes. Singapore and Australia experimented with blockchain to streamline international trade documents and cut expenses in 2021. Last year, California’s Department of Motor Vehicles recorded 42 million vehicle titles on blockchain to combat fraud and accelerate ownership transfers. Before his fallout with Trump, tech entrepreneur Elon Musk proposed running certain parts of the U.S. government on the blockchain. In the future, this approach could extend to other economic data, including important inflation reports like CPI and PCE. eToro Platform Best Crypto Exchange Over 90 top cryptos to trade Regulated by top-tier entities User-friendly trading app 30+ million users 9.9 Visit eToro eToro is a multi-asset investment platform. The value of your investments may go up or down. Your capital is at risk. Don’t invest unless you’re prepared to lose all the money you invest. This is a high-risk investment, and you should not expect to be protected if something goes wrong.
Coinstats2025/08/27 17:28
Bitcoin Penguins: the new crypto presale that has grabbed eyeballs and headlines is closing soon

The post Bitcoin Penguins: the new crypto presale that has grabbed eyeballs and headlines is closing soon appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The presale shuts soon, meaning time is almost up for investors eyeing early entry. At today’s levels, the opportunity to buy Bitcoin Penguins at presale prices could be gone within hours. Once the project lists, the dynamics change, and the current basement-level valuation could quickly disappear. With less than 24 hours left before the presale closes, Bitcoin Penguins has emerged as one of the most talked-about new crypto presale events in 2025. The project has already raised $4.7 million, a staggering sum in a market environment where Bitcoin’s dominance has slipped to 58%. Historically, such a decline signals capital rotation into altcoins, and small-cap tokens like Bitcoin Penguins are perfectly positioned to ride that wave. Why Bitcoin Penguins has generated massive buzz While most meme coins have relied on recycled narratives, Bitcoin Penguins has introduced an audacious concept: buying Antarctica for the conservation of penguins. At first glance it sounds absurd, but in a crowded meme coin ecosystem, the project’s mission has given it a unique edge, one that resonates with investors looking for originality in a market flooded with copycats. The presale hasn’t just raised money—it has raised eyebrows with headline-grabbing giveaways. Bitcoin Penguins has been giving away one Bitcoin every week. The first winner, who held just $17.50 worth of tokens, sparked a viral surge in attention that sent the token’s price climbing. Now, after an unclaimed prize rolled over, the next draw will hand out an eye-popping two Bitcoins. With big-name influencers amplifying the story, the hype machine is in full swing. The Pudgy Penguins effect and why this matters now The meteoric rise of Pudgy Penguins showed that the market craves strong branding and community-driven narratives. Bitcoin Penguins is positioning itself as the natural successor in this trend—only with an even bolder…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/27 17:28
