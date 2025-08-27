2025-08-29 Friday

Flamengo Makes History With Huge Win Against Vitória

Flamengo Makes History With Huge Win Against Vitória

The post Flamengo Makes History With Huge Win Against Vitória appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. RIO DE JANEIRO, BRAZIL – AUGUST 25: Pedro of Flamengo celebrates after scoring the team’s seventh goal during the Brasileirao 2025 match between Flamengo and Vitoria at Maracana Stadium on August 25, 2025 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. (Photo by Buda Mendes/Getty Images) Getty Images Flamengo Makes History With 8-0 Win Flamengo moved four points clear at the top of the Brazilian Série A with an unbelievable 8-0 victory over Vitória. Flamengo sent a message to the rest of the Brazilian title contenders, and to the teams that are still competing in the Copa Libertadores this season with this emphatic victory. They team played some spectacular football. Flamengo looks as potent as ever in front of goal, and the side is playing with an unmatched desire for silverware. The Rio de Janeiro club hasn’t won the league or Copa Libertadores for two and a half years and its huge fanbase expects a return to glory. No team has won a Brazilian first division match by eight goals since the 1980s. The stunning result shows just how strong Flamengo is at the moment, bolstered by some big signings like Samuel Lino, who scored two of the eight Flamengo goals. RIO DE JANEIRO, BRAZIL – AUGUST 25: Samuel Lino of Flamengo celebrates after scoring the team’s fifth goal during the Brasileirao 2025 match between Flamengo and Vitoria at Maracana Stadium on August 25, 2025 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. (Photo by Buda Mendes/Getty Images) Getty Images Pedro Shines For Flamengo Brazilian forward Pedro scored a hat-trick of goals for Flamengo in this game. The attacker is in sublime form. He has registered six goals and one assist in the last three games. Pedro missed a lot of football last year because of an injury but he has returned to his best in…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/27 17:50
MetaMask adds Google and Apple social logins to wallet

MetaMask adds Google and Apple social logins to wallet

The post MetaMask adds Google and Apple social logins to wallet appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. MetaMask has introduced a new social login feature, allowing users to create and recover wallets using Google or Apple accounts. Summary MetaMask has added Google and Apple social logins, letting users create and recover wallets without managing the traditional Secret Recovery Phrase. The feature keeps wallets self-custodial, requiring both a user’s social credentials and unique password to unlock SRPs locally. The update is part of MetaMask’s broader adoption push, following its mUSD stablecoin and debit card initiatives. The feature, launched on Aug. 26, replaces the need for users to manually safeguard a 12-word Secret Recovery Phrase during wallet setup. Instead, users can sign in with a Google or Apple ID and set a unique password. Behind the scenes, MetaMask generates the SRP, which can be recovered only through the same social account and password combination. MetaMask emphasized that the system maintains its self-custodial design. Neither the company nor third-party providers can access users’ private keys or recovery phrases. In the end, users must create and maintain strong passwords that are unrecoverable if lost.  MetaMask hopes to lower the barrier to entry for new users who might find traditional crypto wallet setups confusing by introducing familiar Web2 logins. The move is in line with a larger trend in the industry that combines decentralized security with widespread accessibility. Metamask’s broader adoption strategy The launch of the social login follows a flurry of updates to the MetaMask product. MetaMask USD, a stablecoin backed 1:1 by dollar-equivalent assets and integrated with key decentralized finance protocols, was announced by the wallet developer on Aug. 21. In addition, the company and Banxa collaborated to launch the MetaMask Card, which allows users to spend crypto at traditional merchants. All of these initiatives point to a strategy to expand MetaMask beyond its current use as a browser wallet…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/27 17:49
Google enters blockchain game with cross-border payment solution

Google enters blockchain game with cross-border payment solution

The post Google enters blockchain game with cross-border payment solution appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Google Cloud has taken its first major step into blockchain infrastructure development with the launch of the Google Cloud Universal Ledger (GCUL), a Layer 1 network designed to support faster payments and settlement across borders. The initiative places Google directly in the path of global financial institutions seeking scalable ways to handle digital money and tokenized assets. Currently, the network is operating in a private testnet, and further technical details will be provided soon. What is GCUL? Rich Widmann, who leads Google’s Web3 strategy, framed the product as a neutral layer. He argued that institutions are unlikely to adopt payment blockchains controlled by direct competitors, but GCUL’s design allows any bank or processor to participate without ceding control. He said: “GCUL is a neutral infrastructure layer. Tether won’t use Circle’s blockchain – and Adyen probably won’t use Stripe’s blockchain. But any financial institution can build with GCUL.” Considering this, the company said GCUL is intended as a foundation for applying new financial services and capital markets. The system is meant to simplify account management while giving banks and intermediaries tools to automate complex transfers by putting commercial bank money and digital assets on a shared ledger. Unlike public blockchains that rely on volatile gas fees, GCUL is being offered as a service accessed through a single application programming interface (API). This approach removes the need for participants to maintain their infrastructure while keeping costs predictable with monthly billing. GCUL uses Google explained that the network is designed to process multiple currencies and asset types, allowing users to plug into the system without major technical overhead. The ledger is programmable, which means institutions can build payment automation and digital asset workflows directly on top of it. Wallet integration is supported, and transactions are governed by compliance requirements such as know-your-customer (KYC)…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/27 17:43
Ripple's Larsen to Share Stage With Top Restaurateur at Key XRP Event: What's Coming?

Ripple’s Larsen to Share Stage With Top Restaurateur at Key XRP Event: What’s Coming?

The post Ripple’s Larsen to Share Stage With Top Restaurateur at Key XRP Event: What’s Coming? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Ripple continues to unveil keynote speakers for the upcoming Ripple Swell event scheduled for November this year, stirring up expectations in the XRP community. In a recent tweet, Ripple announced Cofounder and Executive Chairman Chris Larsen as a keynote speaker at the event. This is significant as the Ripple cofounder has not been in the public eye much relative to other Ripple executives, hence sparking interest in the XRP community. This is evident as an XRP community X user expressed delight at the announcement, noting that the Ripple executive chairman had not been seen at most events in quite some time. Adding further speculation is the fact that the Ripple cofounder will share the stage with celebrity Spanish-American chef and restaurateur José Andrés. The duo will share the keynote stage at the Ripple Swell event, sparking anticipation in the XRP community as to what might be ahead as the two industry leaders exchange ideas. Expectations rising The Ripple Swell event, a two-day event scheduled for Nov. 4 and 5, will mark the convergence of the most influential voices shaping finance and crypto, allowing industry leaders to exchange innovative ideas. You Might Also Like At the close of July, Ripple unveiled Nasdaq Chair and Chief Executive Officer, Adena Friedman as a keynote speaker at the upcoming Ripple Swell event. August remains significant for Ripple as it marked new collaborations as well as the official closure of the Ripple-SEC lawsuit. Source: https://u.today/ripples-larsen-to-share-stage-with-top-restaurateur-at-key-xrp-event-whats-coming
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/27 17:42
Chan Ho-lim: We will explore tokenization methods for ETFs already listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange to further attract investor participation

Chan Ho-lim: We will explore tokenization methods for ETFs already listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange to further attract investor participation

PANews reported on August 27th that according to Zhitong Finance, at the inaugural ceremony of the Hong Kong Digital Asset Listed Companies Association, Chan Ho-lim, Deputy Secretary for Financial Services and the Treasury of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, stated that in terms of tokenized products, the Hong Kong SAR government has been actively issuing green bonds annually for three years and plans to regularize the issuance of such bonds in the future. The government will also explore the application of tokenization in various fields, such as renewable energy. Furthermore, the Hong Kong SAR government will take measures to explore tokenization for ETFs already listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange to further attract investor participation.
PANews2025/08/27 17:41
Commerce Department Will Put Economic Data 'on the Blockchain': Howard Lutnick

Commerce Department Will Put Economic Data ‘on the Blockchain’: Howard Lutnick

The post Commerce Department Will Put Economic Data ‘on the Blockchain’: Howard Lutnick appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. In brief Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick announced his department will begin issuing economic data “on the blockchain,” framing the move as part of the Trump administration’s embrace of crypto. Lutnick did not clarify which blockchain would be used or how the system would benefit government operations. The initiative could extend beyond the Commerce Department, as Lutnick suggested it might be adopted across the entire U.S. government. U.S. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick announced Tuesday that his department will begin issuing economic data “on the blockchain” in the Trump administration’s latest overture to the crypto industry. “The Department of Commerce is going to start issuing its statistics on the blockchain, because you are the crypto president,” Lutnick told a nodding President Donald Trump during a cabinet meeting Tuesday afternoon.  Lutnick elaborated that his department plans to issue GDP data “on the blockchain so people can use the blockchain for data distribution.” He said the initiative will soon be made available to “the entire government.” ﻿ What does that mean exactly? Nobody really knows yet. It’s unclear, for example, which blockchain network Lutnick plans to use to store these government statistics or how doing so will help the Commerce Department or other state agencies accomplish their goals. The Commerce Department did not immediately respond to Decrypt’s request for comment clarifying Lutnick’s statements. Those who have been following the crypto industry for a while will no doubt recognize the phrase “on the blockchain” as a familiar, 2018-era marketing trope that once dominated press releases and headlines. But you won’t find many people in the industry today using it unironically. That’s because “the blockchain” can refer to any one of thousands of cryptocurrency networks—from Ethereum and Solana to Algorand or VeChain—each with its own vastly different functionality, design, purpose, and audience. Lutnick himself has ample…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/27 17:40
Best Crypto to Buy as Trump Jr. Backs Polymarket With Major Investment

Best Crypto to Buy as Trump Jr. Backs Polymarket With Major Investment

Donald Trump Jr. has stepped right into the prediction market world, joining Polymarket’s advisory board while his firm, 1789 Capital, invested in the platform. The move comes after Polymarket spent $122M to buy a U.S. derivatives exchange and clear the path for its comeback in America. If Trump Jr. is putting his name behind crypto prediction markets, it’s fair to say politics and tokens are mixing faster than ever. Traders are watching meme coins and new crypto presales as this hype spreads. With speculation heating up, many are asking the same thing: what’s the best crypto to buy as Trump Jr. joins and invests in Polymarket? Polymarket and the Politics of Crypto Polymarket is no stranger to controversy. It was forced to block U.S. users after a 2022 settlement with regulators, but now it’s back in the spotlight. In July, the platform saw $1B in trading volume and more than 285K active traders. Now with Trump Jr. on board, Polymarket looks set to bring prediction markets and political betting further into the mainstream. Add in the fact that meme coins like $TRUMP are being eyed for ETFs on Wall Street, and the link between politics and crypto feels stronger than ever. Against this backdrop, new crypto presales are drawing serious attention. 1. TOKEN6900 ($T6900) – The Only Honest Asset in a World of Spin If Donald Trump Jr. is backing Polymarket to help Americans ‘cut through media and political spin,’ TOKEN6900 ($T6900) is doing the same for crypto – by being brutally honest. Right now, you can buy $T6900 for $0.007125 and the project has already $2.7M raised in presale, TOKEN6900 is the anti-S&P 500 for terminally online traders. No index, no utility, no corrupt overseers – just pure, weaponized brain rot. Inspired by early 2000s nostalgia and the absurd energy of ‘69,’ this coin doesn’t pretend to track GDP or corporate earnings. It doesn’t fake roadmaps, utilities, or AI buzzwords. Instead, TOKEN6900 thrives on collective meme-fueled delusion, turning speculation itself into the product. Think of it as the only ‘non-corrupt token,’ where 80% of supply is sold transparently in presale toward a $5M hard cap. While Wall Street hides behind jargon and governments quietly print away your savings, $T6900 tells you upfront: it offers nothing, it promises nothing, and it delivers nothing. And that honesty is exactly why traders are piling in. If Polymarket brings politics to crypto markets, TOKEN6900 brings culture, humor, and a community that thrives on chaos. 2. Snorter Token ($SNORT) – Meme Trading, Weaponized on Telegram If Polymarket is betting that politics and prediction markets belong in the mainstream, Snorter Token ($SNORT) is proving that meme trading belongs right inside Telegram. At $0.1025 per token and already $3.4M raised in presale, $SNORT is more than just another meme coin – it’s the engine for Snorter Bot, the fastest, lowest-fee Telegram-native trading bot for Solana and Ethereum degens. Snorter Token turns Telegram into a full-stack trading suite. Forget juggling browser tabs and DEXs: users can swap, snipe, set stop-losses, copy-trade top wallets, and track portfolios with simple chat commands. It’s built for speed, delivering sub-second execution on Solana via custom RPC infrastructure. Traders who hold $SNORT even cut their fees from 1.5% down to just 0.85% – lower than major competitors. In a moment when Trump Jr. is betting big on speculative platforms like Polymarket, Snorter Token shows how speculation meets infrastructure. It’s funny, it’s fast, and it might be the most useful meme coin play in 2025. 3. Pepe Unchained ($PEPU) – The Meme Coin Chain for a Speculative Era As Trump Jr. doubles down on Polymarket, speculation is no longer a side game – it’s the main stage. Pepe Unchained ($PEPU) is built to fuel that culture, offering a Layer 2 scaling solution designed specifically for meme coins. Priced at just $0.0004817, it has quickly become one of 2025’s hottest new crypto projects, attracting traders who want meme energy without Ethereum’s heavy fees and congestion. Unlike typical meme tokens that stop at hype, Pepe Unchained is infrastructure. It’s EVM-compatible, so developers can launch tokens, staking systems, and DeFi apps directly on its chain. With lower costs and faster speeds, $PEPU aims to make meme trading as smooth as sending a Telegram message. Early adopters gain access to staking rewards, governance rights, and the ability to help shape an ecosystem that could host the next wave of viral meme coins. With prediction markets like Polymarket proving how far people will go to speculate, Pepe Unchained provides the rails for meme traders to do it at scale. Politics, Prediction, and the Best Crypto to Buy Right Now Trump Jr.’s move into Polymarket shows that politics, markets, and meme coins are colliding in ways few predicted a year ago. For traders looking for the best presale tokens and new crypto with upside, projects like TOKEN6900, Snorter Token, and Pepe Unchained stand out. They combine hype with strong communities, making them some of the best crypto to buy right now. This article is for informational purposes only and should not be taken as financial advice. Always do your own research (DYOR) before investing in crypto.
NewsBTC2025/08/27 17:39
Ethereum Spot ETF: record inflows of August 26, Ethereum surpasses Bitcoin

Ethereum Spot ETF: record inflows of August 26, Ethereum surpasses Bitcoin

On August 26, spot ETFs on Ethereum recorded net inflows of 455 million dollars, marking the fourth consecutive day.
The Cryptonomist2025/08/27 17:39
Participation Surge Boosts Livepeer Confidence

Participation Surge Boosts Livepeer Confidence

The post Participation Surge Boosts Livepeer Confidence appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Livepeer, a decentralized video streaming service, recently announced that its participation rate has exceeded 50.4%, marking a momentous milestone. This achievement, shared through their official X account on August 27, is projected to lower network inflation, thereby fortifying both the coin’s economy and the network’s security. Continue Reading:Participation Surge Boosts Livepeer Confidence Source: https://en.bitcoinhaber.net/participation-surge-boosts-livepeer-confidence
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/27 17:39
Bitcoin Price Fights Off 10-Day Sell Streak—Are Buyers Gaining Control?

Bitcoin Price Fights Off 10-Day Sell Streak—Are Buyers Gaining Control?

The post Bitcoin Price Fights Off 10-Day Sell Streak—Are Buyers Gaining Control? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The Bitcoin price has struggled to break free from selling pressure. Over the last seven days, BTC dipped about 3%. In the last 24 hours, gains have been only 0.3%, and even the hourly chart shows no real movement. This range-bound action reflects a tug-of-war between buyers and sellers. On-chain data, however, shows one hopeful sign that could decide the next move. Exchange Flows Show 10 Days of Pressure One way to track pressure is through exchange net flows. Positive net flows mean more coins are entering exchanges, often a sign of selling. Negative net flows, or outflows, mean coins are leaving exchanges, which usually signals buying. Bitcoin inflows have been steady for 10 straight sessions. On August 24, they peaked at 6,775 BTC, one of the largest daily figures in months. Even after that, inflows stayed high — on August 26, the value was still over 4,239 BTC. Bitcoin Inflow Streak: Cryptoquant For the first time in 10 days, the picture changed slightly today. Net flows have turned marginally red, at –192 BTC. This shows that sellers may finally be losing grip, even if only by a small margin. At press time, it looks like buyers are trying to take control, but the result is not confirmed. If inflows rise again, the streak could extend to an 11th day, and the selling narrative would remain intact. For token TA and market updates: Want more token insights like this? Sign up for Editor Harsh Notariya’s Daily Crypto Newsletter here.  Short-Term Holder NUPL Offers a Glimmer of Hope A hopeful signal comes from short-term holders — investors who have owned Bitcoin for less than 155 days. Their activity is tracked using a metric called NUPL (Net Unrealized Profit/Loss). This measures how much profit or loss these holders are sitting on, compared to…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/27 17:37
