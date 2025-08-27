Best Crypto to Buy as Trump Jr. Backs Polymarket With Major Investment

Donald Trump Jr. has stepped right into the prediction market world, joining Polymarket’s advisory board while his firm, 1789 Capital, invested in the platform. The move comes after Polymarket spent $122M to buy a U.S. derivatives exchange and clear the path for its comeback in America. If Trump Jr. is putting his name behind crypto prediction markets, it’s fair to say politics and tokens are mixing faster than ever. Traders are watching meme coins and new crypto presales as this hype spreads. With speculation heating up, many are asking the same thing: what’s the best crypto to buy as Trump Jr. joins and invests in Polymarket? Polymarket and the Politics of Crypto Polymarket is no stranger to controversy. It was forced to block U.S. users after a 2022 settlement with regulators, but now it’s back in the spotlight. In July, the platform saw $1B in trading volume and more than 285K active traders. Now with Trump Jr. on board, Polymarket looks set to bring prediction markets and political betting further into the mainstream. Add in the fact that meme coins like $TRUMP are being eyed for ETFs on Wall Street, and the link between politics and crypto feels stronger than ever. Against this backdrop, new crypto presales are drawing serious attention. 1. TOKEN6900 ($T6900) – The Only Honest Asset in a World of Spin If Donald Trump Jr. is backing Polymarket to help Americans ‘cut through media and political spin,’ TOKEN6900 ($T6900) is doing the same for crypto – by being brutally honest. Right now, you can buy $T6900 for $0.007125 and the project has already $2.7M raised in presale, TOKEN6900 is the anti-S&P 500 for terminally online traders. No index, no utility, no corrupt overseers – just pure, weaponized brain rot. Inspired by early 2000s nostalgia and the absurd energy of ‘69,’ this coin doesn’t pretend to track GDP or corporate earnings. It doesn’t fake roadmaps, utilities, or AI buzzwords. Instead, TOKEN6900 thrives on collective meme-fueled delusion, turning speculation itself into the product. Think of it as the only ‘non-corrupt token,’ where 80% of supply is sold transparently in presale toward a $5M hard cap. While Wall Street hides behind jargon and governments quietly print away your savings, $T6900 tells you upfront: it offers nothing, it promises nothing, and it delivers nothing. And that honesty is exactly why traders are piling in. If Polymarket brings politics to crypto markets, TOKEN6900 brings culture, humor, and a community that thrives on chaos. 2. Snorter Token ($SNORT) – Meme Trading, Weaponized on Telegram If Polymarket is betting that politics and prediction markets belong in the mainstream, Snorter Token ($SNORT) is proving that meme trading belongs right inside Telegram. At $0.1025 per token and already $3.4M raised in presale, $SNORT is more than just another meme coin – it’s the engine for Snorter Bot, the fastest, lowest-fee Telegram-native trading bot for Solana and Ethereum degens. Snorter Token turns Telegram into a full-stack trading suite. Forget juggling browser tabs and DEXs: users can swap, snipe, set stop-losses, copy-trade top wallets, and track portfolios with simple chat commands. It’s built for speed, delivering sub-second execution on Solana via custom RPC infrastructure. Traders who hold $SNORT even cut their fees from 1.5% down to just 0.85% – lower than major competitors. In a moment when Trump Jr. is betting big on speculative platforms like Polymarket, Snorter Token shows how speculation meets infrastructure. It’s funny, it’s fast, and it might be the most useful meme coin play in 2025. 3. Pepe Unchained ($PEPU) – The Meme Coin Chain for a Speculative Era As Trump Jr. doubles down on Polymarket, speculation is no longer a side game – it’s the main stage. Pepe Unchained ($PEPU) is built to fuel that culture, offering a Layer 2 scaling solution designed specifically for meme coins. Priced at just $0.0004817, it has quickly become one of 2025’s hottest new crypto projects, attracting traders who want meme energy without Ethereum’s heavy fees and congestion. Unlike typical meme tokens that stop at hype, Pepe Unchained is infrastructure. It’s EVM-compatible, so developers can launch tokens, staking systems, and DeFi apps directly on its chain. With lower costs and faster speeds, $PEPU aims to make meme trading as smooth as sending a Telegram message. Early adopters gain access to staking rewards, governance rights, and the ability to help shape an ecosystem that could host the next wave of viral meme coins. With prediction markets like Polymarket proving how far people will go to speculate, Pepe Unchained provides the rails for meme traders to do it at scale. Politics, Prediction, and the Best Crypto to Buy Right Now Trump Jr.’s move into Polymarket shows that politics, markets, and meme coins are colliding in ways few predicted a year ago. For traders looking for the best presale tokens and new crypto with upside, projects like TOKEN6900, Snorter Token, and Pepe Unchained stand out. They combine hype with strong communities, making them some of the best crypto to buy right now. This article is for informational purposes only and should not be taken as financial advice. Always do your own research (DYOR) before investing in crypto.