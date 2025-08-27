Best Crypto to Buy as Trump Jr. Backs Polymarket: Tens of Millions Invested

Donald Trump Jr-backed 1789 Capital has reportedly invested millions in the prediction platform Polymarket. This could pave the way for its return to the US after being ordered by the CFTC to shut down in 2022. Trump Jr adding legitimacy to Polymarket could further strengthen the company's position as an essential financial tool for gauging market sentiment. Trump Jr Joins Polymarket Board, Could Signal US Return Venture Capital firm 1789 has invested 'tens of millions of dollars' in Polymarket, a platform that allows users to bet on outcomes of real-world events like elections. Joining the company is the US president's son, Donald Trump Jr, who will take on the role of strategic advisor. Investors speculate that this could lead to a softer stance on companies like Polymarket, which has been seen as a mere gambling platform. Polymarket could also return to the US after its recent acquisition of CTFC-licensed derivatives exchange and clearinghouse, QCEX, according to Reuters. In 2022, the CFTC fined the company $1.4M and ordered it to close down non-compliant markets, which essentially blocked out its US customers. But with QCEX under it and Trump Jr as its advisor, Polymarket is likely back in the good books.