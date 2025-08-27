2025-08-29 Friday

Kryptouutiset

Can BlockDAG’s $385M Presale Deliver Long-Term Strength After Listing?

BlockDAG has surged into 2025 as one of the year’s most talked-about projects, raising more than $385 million in its […] The post Can BlockDAG’s $385M Presale Deliver Long-Term Strength After Listing? appeared first on Coindoo.
Moonveil
MORE$0.1055+4.92%
Coindoo2025/08/27 18:00
Competition For Ethereum? Google Cloud Unveils L1 Blockchain

Competition For Ethereum? Google Cloud Unveils L1 Blockchain appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Competition For Ethereum? Google Cloud Unveils L1 Blockchain
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/27 18:00
Meta launches California super PAC to push better AI rules

Meta will spend millions to support candidates who favor AI-friendly rules.
Cryptopolitan2025/08/27 18:00
Competition For Ethereum? Google Cloud Unveils Layer-1 Blockchain

Ethereum’s position as the default smart-contract settlement layer for tokenized finance is facing a new test after Google Cloud revealed plans for a Layer-1 network—Google Cloud Universal Ledger (GCUL)—explicitly aimed at financial institutions and programmable with Python. Google Cloud Enters The Arena In a LinkedIn post, Rich Widmann, Google Cloud’s global head of Web3 strategy, […]
Bitcoinist2025/08/27 18:00
XRP Divide: Loved by Retail, Shunned by Institutions – What’s Driving the Sentiment Split?

Attorney John Deaton called XRP the “most hated by institutions, most loved by retail,” sparking heated debate on X over its structure.
CryptoPotato2025/08/27 17:57
Best Crypto to Buy as Trump Jr. Backs Polymarket: Tens of Millions Invested

Donald Trump Jr-backed 1789 Capital has reportedly invested millions in the prediction platform Polymarket. This could pave the way for its return to the US after being ordered by the CFTC to shut down in 2022. Trump Jr adding legitimacy to Polymarket could further strengthen the company's position as an essential financial tool for gauging market sentiment. This should also boost investor confidence in other tools that let you find the best crypto to buy, such as Best Wallet Token ($BEST) and Snorter Token ($SNORT). Trump Jr Joins Polymarket Board, Could Signal US Return Venture Capital firm 1789 has invested 'tens of millions of dollars' in Polymarket, a platform that allows users to bet on outcomes of real-world events like elections. Joining the company is the US president's son, Donald Trump Jr, who will take on the role of strategic advisor. Investors speculate that this could lead to a softer stance on companies like Polymarket, which has been seen as a mere gambling platform. Polymarket could also return to the US after its recent acquisition of CTFC-licensed derivatives exchange and clearinghouse, QCEX, according to Reuters. In 2022, the CFTC fined the company $1.4M and ordered it to close down non-compliant markets, which essentially blocked out its US customers. But with QCEX under it and Trump Jr as its advisor, Polymarket is likely back in the good books. With positive news for a platform that essentially gives you the pulse of the market on trending issues, the spotlight is on similar products, including: 1. Snorter Token ($SNORT) – Find the Next Big Crypto with a Few Taps If you're a crypto trader, you know how difficult it is to research new cryptocurrencies before they blow up. You have to jump from one platform to another, and it's a race against time to…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/27 17:57
KindlyMD targets $5B financing for Bitcoin treasury

KindlyMD on Tuesday applied for $5 billion in financing through equity, debt, and hybrid securities on a continuous basis. The company intends to use the funds for its Bitcoin treasury strategy and corporate use, including debt repayment, working capital, acquisitions, capital expenditures, and stock repurchases. The healthcare firm filed an S-3 registration statement with the SEC and stated that Bitcoin will serve as its primary treasury reserve asset. KindlyMD also acknowledged that they are focused on accumulating a long-term Bitcoin position. KindlyMD seeks to deliver accretive value for shareholders Excited to partner with TD Securities and 9 other leading financial institutions to execute a $5B ATM offering. It'll take us a while to build the necessary liquidity to complete the program, but it'll be a critical tool as we execute our strategy. Talk more about it… https://t.co/OiWObZ1Pp1 — David Bailey🇵🇷 $1.0mm/btc is the floor (@DavidFBailey) August 26, 2025 The SEC classifies KindlyMD as a Well-Known Seasoned Issuer (WKSI), which allows the firm to tap capital markets with more flexibility. The company also allows a mix of instruments beyond common stock, which will be sold on the Nasdaq Global Market or any other trading market. Distribution of KindlyMD stock will be handled by underwriters such as Cantor Fitzgerald, Canaccord Genuity, and TD Securities, among others. According to the filing, the timing, amount, and pricing of any share sales will depend on market conditions and strategic priorities. Senior analyst at Tiger Research, Jay Jo, argued that although KindlyMD's WKSI status gives it an advantage in capital raising, he believes it also imposes pressure due to the large issuance volumes and high market volatility risks.  Bailey said that the company plans to deploy the at-the-market (ATM) program thoughtfully and methodically. He also believes the initiative will strengthen KindlyMD's balance sheet, deliver accretive value…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/27 17:53
Google Cloud Enters L1 Wars With a Challenge to Ripple, Stripe

Google Cloud has launched its own Layer 1 blockchain, the "Universal Ledger" (GCUL), for payments The new platform is designed to be a "credibly neutral" competitor to Ripple, Stripe, and Circle Key features include Python smart contracts, a single API, and stable, monthly-invoiced gas fees Google Cloud has announced its entry into the Layer 1 blockchain space with a new infrastructure called the Google Cloud Universal Ledger (GCUL). The GCUL platform is an innovative payments network designed to offer users a competitive advantage through cheap, near-instant, and seamless transactions. How Does GCUL Plan to Compete With Ripple, Stripe, and Circle? The GCUL platform will focus on re-imagining payment services and financial market products. As such, it presents a direct challenge to existing blockchain and fintech payment giants like Stripe, Circle, and Ripple Labs. "GCUL brings together years of R&D at Google to provide financial institutions with a novel Layer 1 that is performant, credibly neutral, and enables Python-based smart contracts. GCUL is a neutral infrastructure layer.   Tether won't use Circle's blockchain – and Adyen probably won't use Stripe's blockchain.  But any financial institution can build with GCUL," Rich Widmann, the Head of Strategy at Google Cloud, noted.  What Are the Key Features of Google's New L1? Google Cloud provides the GCUL platform to developers through a single API to simplify integration. This approach allows users to scale their operations without the need to build and maintain their own complex infrastructure.  The platform leverages Google Cloud's proven infrastructure to scale to any use case, from payment automation to digital asset management. Related: Circle Introduces CPN for Global Payments; How Does It Stack Up to XRP? In a departure from legacy blockchains like Ethereum, Google's L1 offers stable and transparent transaction fees that are invoiced monthly, rather than paid upfront.  For regulatory…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/27 17:52
Webull Launches Crypto Trading in Australia, Offering 240 Tokens via Coinbase Prime

PANews reported on August 27th that Bitcoin.com has announced that Webull Securities (Australia) Pty Ltd has launched a cryptocurrency trading service for Australian users. This low-cost platform allows users to directly trade up to 240 cryptocurrencies with advertised spreads of 30 basis points. The service, in partnership with Coinbase Prime, provides trading infrastructure, institutional custody, financing, and real-time market data. Australian users can trade digital assets through personal accounts, self-managed superannuation funds, trust accounts, and corporate accounts. Webull stated that this launch marks the third market in which it has expanded its crypto business to retail clients, with plans to expand to more markets in the future.
PANews2025/08/27 17:52
Best Crypto to Buy as Trump Jr. Joins Polymarket After Massive Investment

Best Crypto to Buy as Trump Jr. Joins Polymarket After Massive Investment Disclaimer: The information found on NewsBTC is for educational purposes only. It does not represent the opinions of NewsBTC on whether to buy, sell or hold any investments and naturally investing carries risks. You are advised to conduct your own research before making any investment decisions.
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/27 17:51
