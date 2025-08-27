2025-08-29 Friday

Debanked And 'Downtrodden' Eric, Donald Jr. Inspired Creation Of Trump Family-Backed Crypto Project, Says Co-Founder

World Liberty Financial co-founder Zach Witkoff described the origins of the project and its ties to the Trump family in an interview aired Tuesday.read more
Coinstats2025/08/27 18:11
XRP ETF demand ‘underestimated’ as CME futures smash $1 billion

The post XRP ETF demand ‘underestimated’ as CME futures smash $1 billion appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. XRP futures are shattering records, fueling speculation that demand for a spot exchange-traded fund (ETF) could far exceed current market expectations. On August 26, Nate Geraci, President of ETF Store and co-founder of ETF Institute, highlighted that CME Group’s XRP futures surpassed $1 billion in open interest just over three months after launch, the fastest pace ever for a crypto futures product.  “Think people might be underestimating demand for spot XRP ETFs,” Geraci said, pointing to the more than $800 million already tied up in futures-based XRP ETFs. CME Group says xrp futures contracts have crossed over $1bil in open interest… Fastest-ever contract to do so (took just over 3mos). There’s already $800+mil in futures-based xrp ETFs. Think people might be underestimating demand for spot xrp ETFs. — Nate Geraci (@NateGeraci) August 26, 2025 XRP CME data CME data shows XRP futures open interest surged 45% month-over-month to $8.34 billion, reflecting a wave of speculative positioning. Such growth mirrors the early ramp-up of Bitcoin and Ethereum derivatives, both of which served as stepping stones to eventual spot ETF approval in the United States. Adding further fuel, Robinhood rolled out micro XRP futures contracts on August 26, lowering the barrier to entry by requiring around 75% less capital than standard contracts. The move expands accessibility to retail traders who had previously been priced out of the CME product, bringing new liquidity and momentum into the XRP market. Price action has already begun to reflect this shift. XRP gained 3.24% over the last 24 hours, outperforming the broader crypto market’s 1.69% rise, though it remains 7.49% lower on a 30-day basis. The rebound suggests investors are beginning to position for potential regulatory catalysts, with the prospect of a spot ETF approval now firmly in focus. Source: https://finbold.com/xrp-etf-demand-underestimated-as-cme-futures-smash-1-billion/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/27 18:11
Earning $6,800 per day by using Ripple (XRP) to invest in mining contracts.

Coinstats2025/08/27 18:10
The Greater Bay Area Financiers Association WEB3 Alliance was officially established

PANews reported on August 27 that on August 27, the WEB3 Alliance of the Greater Bay Area Financiers Association was officially established at the "Hong Kong Blockchain Summit Forum" co-organized by Xinhuo Technology and the Greater Bay Area Financiers Association. The alliance aims to jointly build an open, collaborative, and innovative WEB3 ecosystem to help the Greater Bay Area seize the commanding heights of global digital economic development. The founding members of the Greater Bay Area Financiers Association WEB3 Alliance include: Mr. Weng Xiaoqi, CEO of Xinhuo Technology; Mr. Wang Long, Chairman of the Greater Bay Area Financiers Association; Mr. Zhou Chenggang, CEO and Executive Director of CPIC Asset Management (Hong Kong); Mr. Li Baochen, Chairman of Minsheng Capital; Mr. Bai Haifeng, Head of Asset Management at CMB International and Director of the Greater Bay Area Financiers Association; Mr. Qu Tianshi, Senior Economist at Bloomberg and Vice Chairman of the Greater Bay Area Financiers Association; Cui Song, Executive Director and CEO of OSL; Mr. Chen Peiquan, Executive Director and Deputy CEO of Victory Securities; Mr. Xia Le, Chief Economist of BBVA; and Ms. Feng Meishan, General Manager of Lianlian International. The Greater Bay Area Financiers Association's WEB3 Alliance will subsequently include more institutions, industry organizations, and outstanding WEB3 leaders.
PANews2025/08/27 18:09
$385M Presale & the Pressure to Perform

The post $385M Presale & the Pressure to Perform appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News Learn about BlockDAG’s $385M presale success with 25.5B coins sold, its hybrid design, massive ecosystem growth, & the big challenges awaiting after launch. BlockDAG has surged into 2025 as one of the year’s most talked-about projects, raising more than $385 million in its presale and selling 25.5 billion coins before hitting exchanges. Its hybrid Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG) combined with Proof-of-Work (PoW), alongside a strong focus on mining accessibility, has sparked excitement among analysts, developers, and retail buyers. Still, beyond the energy of its presale, BlockDAG (BDAG) must prove it can deliver long-term impact once its global launch visibility phase ends. Why the Design & Adoption Model Stands Out At the core of BlockDAG’s technical play is its hybrid structure. By pairing DAG scalability with PoW security, it attempts to crack one of blockchain’s toughest dilemmas, achieving speed while keeping decentralization intact. The ability to process 10 blocks per second in testnet conditions may not beat Solana’s higher throughput, but its modular scalability suggests future expansion without harming stability. Mining inclusivity has also powered its rise. The X1 Mobile Miner app, now with more than 2.5 million users, lets anyone with a smartphone join the network. The X10 hardware miner, with 19,400 units sold, builds on this by supporting semi-professional miners. Together, these tools create a mining community broader than most PoW networks, a strong sign for long-term decentralization.\ Ecosystem progress has also been rapid. With more than 4,500 developers and over 300 dApps in the works, BlockDAG is gaining serious traction. Its full EVM compatibility makes it easier for Ethereum-based projects to migrate. Sponsorships with Inter Milan, the Seattle Seawolves, and the Seattle Orcas have also given BlockDAG remarkable exposure for a presale project, pushing it toward consumer-level recognition. While unconventional, this brand-first strategy may help it…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/27 18:08
One of the Leading European Agencies Lunar Strategy Expands Its Operations Through Calib3r Acquisition

The post One of the Leading European Agencies Lunar Strategy Expands Its Operations Through Calib3r Acquisition appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. In the heart of Lisbon, a 30-person team that has quietly orchestrated some of crypto’s most successful marketing campaigns just got bigger. Lunar Strategy, approaching its sixth year of operation, has acquired Calib3r, a marketing firm recognised for precision-driven crypto campaigns, as part of its plan to become “the biggest media powerhouse in crypto.” We're proud to announce that we acquired @Calib3r_agency. This is our biggest move so far, which brings a lot of benefits to the table: ➤ Expanded European presence➤ More firepower to grow A+ projects➤ Even bigger team of crypto-native superstars Time to accelerate pic.twitter.com/v9KI4Hf54U — Lunar Strategy (@LunarStrategy) August 25, 2025 The acquisition integrates Calib3r’s expertise in brand development and digital campaigns into Lunar Strategy’s operations, which have already managed over $200 million in marketing budgets for leading Web3 projects worldwide. From Startup to Marketing Powerhouse Founded in 2019, Lunar Strategy was built on the belief that traditional marketing playbooks fail in crypto, where cultural understanding matters as much as technical expertise. Co-founder Jack Haldorsson, who previously worked with major brands like American Eagle and Victoria’s Secret, saw that most agencies were trying to apply Web2 strategies to Web3 projects. “The traditional marketing playbook was failing in crypto. The space demanded genuine understanding of crypto culture, not surface-level campaigns,” Haldorsson explains. The agency’s approach centres on being genuinely Web3-native. The entire team lives on crypto-native platforms, especially X, engaging with trends and conversations that shape the industry. This daily participation ensures campaign strategies are informed by first-hand cultural knowledge rather than external observation. This cultural immersion translates into campaign effectiveness. When measuring results for projects like Infinex or analysing Kaito leaderboard dynamics, Lunar Strategy draws from genuine community participation rather than guesswork. Building Something Unique What sets Lunar Strategy apart is its combination of institutional-grade performance…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/27 18:07
The Best Crypto and Bitcoin Slots Websites: Top 10 Crypto Slots Sites Ranked

Bitemycoin2025/08/27 18:02
dYdX Unveils 2025 Roadmap With Telegram Trading and Spot Market Expansion

The post dYdX Unveils 2025 Roadmap With Telegram Trading and Spot Market Expansion appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. AltcoinsFintech Decentralized exchange dYdX has rolled out its vision for 2025, introducing a series of upgrades that aim to make the platform more accessible, social, and versatile. The headline feature is Telegram-based trading, set to go live in September 2025. After purchasing a Pocket Protector, users will be able to connect their dYdX accounts to the messaging app and execute trades directly — a move designed to bring DeFi closer to everyday communication tools. Key Features on the Horizon According to the roadmap, dYdX plans to deliver several innovations over the next year: Social Login: Users will be able to sign in through Google, Apple, or Passkey, with instant deposits supported. Batch Orders: Advanced order types such as Scale and TWAP will allow traders to break large orders into smaller parts. Fee Sharing: Liquidity partners could earn up to 50% of protocol fees. Staking Incentives: DYDX holders who stake tokens will gain access to discounted trading fees. Osmosis Integration: USDC-DYDX swaps and staking will be supported through the dYdX web app. Performance Upgrades: Faster order placement, cancellation, and processing are on the way. Expanding Beyond Perpetuals While dYdX built its reputation around perpetual trading, the roadmap shows plans to diversify. Spot trading will be introduced, starting with Solana pairs, alongside USDT, fiat, and Solana deposit options. The exchange also intends to explore perpetual products linked to real-world assets (RWA), signaling an ambition to push DeFi into new territory. Setting the Stage for 2025 By combining usability improvements, stronger incentives for liquidity providers, and new product lines, dYdX is aiming to position itself as a next-generation decentralized exchange. If executed, the roadmap could make the platform one of the most accessible and versatile venues in DeFi, bridging the gap between traditional traders and Web3-native communities. The information provided in this article…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/27 18:02
Two whales shorting XPL deposited a total of 7,300 USDC with Hyperliquid to avoid liquidation risk

According to PANews on August 27, according to Lookonchain monitoring, whales shorting XPL deposited large amounts of USDC on the Hyperliquid platform to avoid liquidation risks caused by manipulation. Among them, address 0x142a deposited 44 million USDC, and address 0x0Aa9 deposited 29 million USDC.
PANews2025/08/27 18:01
UBS Unveils Pivotal Ceiling At 148-150

The post UBS Unveils Pivotal Ceiling At 148-150 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The world of finance is a complex web, where movements in one market can send ripples across others, including the dynamic cryptocurrency space. For investors and traders alike, understanding macro-economic shifts is not just an advantage; it’s a necessity. Recently, a significant development emerged from the banking giant UBS, whose latest USDJPY forecast has captured the attention of market participants globally. UBS now projects a crucial ceiling for the USDJPY pair between 148 and 150, a perspective that could redefine strategies for those engaged in currency trading and influence broader investment decisions. UBS’s Pivotal USDJPY Forecast: Unpacking the Numbers UBS’s revised USDJPY forecast represents a notable shift in their outlook, suggesting a more contained upside for the pair than previously anticipated. The projection of 148-150 as a ceiling implies that while the US Dollar may continue to find some strength against the Japanese Yen, its upward momentum is expected to face significant resistance at these levels. This forecast is not merely a number; it reflects a deep analysis of various macro-economic factors, including central bank policies, interest rate differentials, and global economic sentiment. For context, the USDJPY pair has been a focal point in the Forex market analysis due to the stark divergence in monetary policies between the United States Federal Reserve and the Bank of Japan (BoJ). The Fed’s aggressive rate hikes aimed at combating inflation have bolstered the US Dollar, while the BoJ has maintained an ultra-loose monetary policy to support its economy. This interest rate differential has historically driven the USDJPY higher. However, UBS’s updated stance suggests that this differential might be nearing its peak impact, or that other factors are beginning to weigh more heavily. A ceiling between 148 and 150 indicates that the bank sees the current drivers of JPY weakness potentially exhausting themselves, or…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/27 18:01
