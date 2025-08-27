2025-08-29 Friday

Kryptouutiset

Hemmottele itseäsi kuumimmilla kryptouutisilla ja markkinapäivityksillä
Citigroup's Strategic Move into Cryptocurrency Services

Citigroup's Strategic Move into Cryptocurrency Services

One of the largest financial institutions globally, Citigroup, is now venturing into the realm of cryptocurrencies, specifically focusing on stablecoin custody and payment services. This strategic move is influenced by recent regulatory developments in the U.S. that encourage traditional banks to adopt these technologies. The resurgence of President Donald Trump has catalyzed significant changes in the financial landscape, including the incorporation of cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin into the treasury strategies of major corporations. This shift is supported by legislative frameworks like the GENIUS Act and the One Big Beautiful Act (OBBA), which provide much-needed regulatory clarity for stablecoin issuers. A Closer Look at Stablecoin Custody and Payment Services Stablecoins offer a digital alternative to traditional currencies by being pegged to stable assets like the U.S. dollar. Their ability to facilitate quick, low-cost, and secure transactions across borders makes them invaluable in today’s digital economy. Tether (USDT) currently leads this market segment in both capitalization and volume. According to a recent McKinsey report, the stablecoin sector has witnessed substantial growth, projecting to expand to a $2 trillion market by 2028. Why Citigroup is Embracing Stablecoins The enactment of the GENIUS Act in July 2025 has cemented stablecoins' role in the financial ecosystem, prompting Citigroup to engage actively in this space. The GENIUS Act mandates that all stablecoin issuers back their tokens with secure assets, such as government securities or cash, ensuring their stability and reliability. Biswarup Chatterjee, Citigroup’s global head of partnerships and innovation, emphasized that the bank's robust infrastructure for managing substantial corporate treasuries will now also support the secure management of digital assets. Digital Innovations and Future Prospects Citigroup is not stopping at stablecoin custody. The bank has also been piloting blockchain-based financial solutions that facilitate the transfer of tokenized U.S. dollars between accounts in major cities like London, New York, and Hong Kong. Moreover, Citigroup is poised to launch its own stablecoin which might compete with other major tokens like USDC and USDT. This initiative could revolutionize the speed and cost of cross-border payments, giving Citigroup a competitive edge in the financial market. The blending of traditional banking with cryptocurrency technology not only enhances Citigroup’s service offerings but also sets a precedent for other financial institutions to follow, potentially leading to more widespread adoption of cryptocurrency in mainstream finance. Disclaimer: This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.
U
U$0.0118-0.84%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.502+0.65%
Moonveil
MORE$0.1055+4.92%
Jaa
Coinstats2025/08/27 18:15
Jaa
Wall Street Giant JPMorgan Secures $500M Capacity in Crypto-Linked AI Fund Numerai

Wall Street Giant JPMorgan Secures $500M Capacity in Crypto-Linked AI Fund Numerai

TLDR: JPMorgan Asset Management has secured $500m in Numerai capacity after the hedge fund’s record year of performance. Numerai posted a 25.45% net return in 2024 with only one down month, marking its strongest year since launch. The AI-driven hedge fund grew assets under management from $60m to $450m in just three years. Numerai expanded [...] The post Wall Street Giant JPMorgan Secures $500M Capacity in Crypto-Linked AI Fund Numerai appeared first on Blockonomi.
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1282+1.10%
FUND
FUND$0.02-12.35%
LayerNet
NET$0.00010783+9.96%
Jaa
Blockonomi2025/08/27 18:15
Jaa
RI Mining Launches New ETH and XRP Cloud Mining App, Enabling Users to Earn $17,000 in Daily Passive Income

RI Mining Launches New ETH and XRP Cloud Mining App, Enabling Users to Earn $17,000 in Daily Passive Income

As the global cryptocurrency market continues to heat up, cloud mining has once again come into the spotlight for investors. Leading blockchain fintech platform RI Mining today announced the official launch of its new cloud mining application supporting Ethereum (ETH) and Ripple (XRP). Known for its low entry barriers and efficient operations, the app has […]
XRP
XRP$2.9442-1.25%
Cloud
CLOUD$0.07626+0.81%
Ethereum
ETH$4,466.94-1.17%
Jaa
Tronweekly2025/08/27 18:15
Jaa
Ripple, Circle Back Cross-Border Payments Firm Tazapay in Series B Round

Ripple, Circle Back Cross-Border Payments Firm Tazapay in Series B Round

Crypto giants join $10B payment processor's expansion as stablecoin-fiat bridges gain institutional traction
B
B$0.66457+16.84%
CROSS
CROSS$0.21602-2.89%
Giants Protocol
GIANTS$0.0002636-0.26%
Jaa
Blockhead2025/08/27 18:15
Jaa
Citigroup Expands Into Stablecoin Custody, Payment Services

Citigroup Expands Into Stablecoin Custody, Payment Services

Citigroup’s expansion sheds more light on the growing convergence between the crypto industry and traditional banking systems.
Moonveil
MORE$0.1055+4.92%
Light
LIGHT$0.06606-1.88%
Jaa
Cryptodaily2025/08/27 18:15
Jaa
Bitcoin (BTC) Can’t Get Approval from This Country! Here’s Why!

Bitcoin (BTC) Can’t Get Approval from This Country! Here’s Why!

The post Bitcoin (BTC) Can’t Get Approval from This Country! Here’s Why! appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. While Bitcoin and cryptocurrency adoption is increasing globally, led by the US, Switzerland maintains its strict stance. The Swiss National Bank, which has not abandoned its tough approach to Bitcoin, rejects BTC reserve plans despite the US’s exemplary Bitcoin move. The final statement on this point came from Martin Schlegel, Deputy Governor of the Swiss National Bank (SNB). Martin Schlegel stated that his opinions on BTC have not changed and said that it does not meet the bank’s asset criteria. Schlegel noted that the Swiss National Bank has allocated a significant amount of euros and dollars instead of Bitcoin for diversified investments. “Bitcoin is not a suitable investment vehicle for SNB reserves. Its volatility is very high. I also believe that Bitcoin’s long-term value is approximately zero. I still don’t know what purpose Bitcoin serves.” Martin Schlegel had previously made similar remarks, rejecting the idea of a Bitcoin reserve. He cited BTC’s volatile nature, security concerns, and regulatory uncertainty as the primary reasons for his opposition to the idea. Schlegel stated, “We have no plans to purchase crypto assets.” *This is not investment advice. Follow our Telegram and Twitter account now for exclusive news, analytics and on-chain data! Source: https://en.bitcoinsistemi.com/bitcoin-btc-cant-get-approval-from-this-country-heres-why/
Threshold
T$0.01646+0.48%
Bitcoin
BTC$111,602.61-0.08%
GET
GET$0.009363-2.12%
Jaa
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/27 18:15
Jaa
Massive Gains Ahead: 7 Best Cryptos to Invest in 2025, Including Arctic Pablo Coin

Massive Gains Ahead: 7 Best Cryptos to Invest in 2025, Including Arctic Pablo Coin

The cryptocurrency world is rapidly evolving, with new projects and opportunities popping up each day. As we head into 2025, some of the most exciting crypto assets are meme coins, and a select few are poised for explosive growth. In this article, we’ll dive into the 7 best crypto to invest in 2025, focusing on
GAINS
GAINS$0.02772-0.10%
LightLink
LL$0.01364-0.58%
Memecoin
MEME$0.003017-3.36%
Jaa
Coinstats2025/08/27 18:15
Jaa
REX Shares and Osprey Funds submit application documents to the US SEC for a spot BNB ETF with staking functionality

REX Shares and Osprey Funds submit application documents to the US SEC for a spot BNB ETF with staking functionality

PANews reported on August 27th that, according to The Block, REX Shares and Osprey Funds jointly submitted an N-1A registration statement to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on Tuesday, aiming to manage the first U.S. spot BNB ETF that may include staking functionality. The proposed fund aims to provide direct exposure to the price of BNB, the native cryptocurrency of BNB Chain. The ETF will be listed and traded on the Cboe BZX exchange. Its BNB holdings will be held by an unnamed cryptocurrency custodian, and staking may be delegated to third-party validators, including those in which REX Advisers affiliates hold a nominal stake. The product plans to stake a significant portion of its BNB holdings, potentially increasing returns for investors through staking rewards earned on the BNB Chain. The fund will process subscriptions and redemptions in cash rather than physical form. However, it may also interact with liquid staking protocols that issue tradable staking derivatives, allowing it to maintain liquidity while also generating staking returns. Bloomberg ETF analyst James Seyffart stated that the proposed REX-Osprey BNB staking ETF could be listed as early as November 9th, mirroring the expedited alternative path used to secure approval for the REX-Osprey Solana staking ETF.
U
U$0.0118-0.84%
Binance Coin
BNB$873.22+2.08%
FORM
FORM$3.6917+6.06%
Jaa
PANews2025/08/27 18:14
Jaa
How to Prepare a Winning Crypto Portfolio for 2025’s Unpredictable Market

How to Prepare a Winning Crypto Portfolio for 2025’s Unpredictable Market

The post How to Prepare a Winning Crypto Portfolio for 2025’s Unpredictable Market appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto investors are looking toward 2025 with equal parts optimism and caution. However, despite the good chances for explosive gains, this year’s market is probably one of the most unpredictable yet. The investment universe is evolving due to changing global regulations, newcomer ETF launches, and the ever-creative AI & DeFi space. Building a winning portfolio means knowing how to balance risk while positioning for growth. Experienced traders say the key isn’t just buying the biggest names but building a structure that can adapt as the cycle unfolds. As Bitcoin moves into consolidation and Ethereum shows signs of strength, capital should aggressively rotate into altcoins. As a result, portfolio planning becomes increasingly essential for investors wishing to beat the market. Funding for institutions involved in spying projects, such as MAGACOIN FINANCE, has been shown to be a high-upside play. Start With Strong Foundations A winning portfolio must be built upon dependable liquid assets. Bitcoin and Ethereum are the two most reliable anchors with stability and long-term upside. Bitcoin is considered digital gold and Ethereum is the driving force for DeFi and real-world tokenization. By holding these assets, investors might benefit from the broadest trends and mitigate losses from small coins. Balance Growth With Stability Mid-cap altcoins such as Solana, Cardano, and Avalanche have proven capable of mounting robust rallies while boasting sizeable ecosystems. This is usually the project institution’s turn to when they move beyond Bitcoin and Ethereum. Having some exposure to innovation through mid-caps, while not going too far with micro-caps, is prudent. MAGACOIN FINANCE is emerging as a key component of 2025 portfolios.  Almost double the demand for presale has come, and with a swathe of features already. The presale functions are geared toward real DeFi project mechanics, such as providing liquidity and earning rewards. MAGACOIN FINANCE appears to…
Threshold
T$0.01646+0.48%
RealLink
REAL$0.0578-0.25%
Micro GPT
MICRO$0.000769-7.12%
Jaa
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/27 18:14
Jaa
KindlyMD Plunges 12% On $5 Billion Plan To Become 3rd-Largest Corporate Bitcoin Holder

KindlyMD Plunges 12% On $5 Billion Plan To Become 3rd-Largest Corporate Bitcoin Holder

Google Cloud is launching its own layer-1 blockchain for financial institutions, taking on Ripple, Circle, and Stripe in payments. Google Cloud’s Web3 Head of Strategy, [...]
Cloud
CLOUD$0.07626+0.81%
Solayer
LAYER$0.5569+1.36%
Jaa
Insidebitcoins2025/08/27 18:12
Jaa

Trendaavat uutiset

Lisää

Ethereum and Chainlink Whales Accumulate MAGACOIN FINANCE Before 2025 Breakout

Trump sends a message to the House of Representatives: quickly pass the "clean version" of the GENIUS Act and submit it to the President for signature as soon as possible

Russian Finance Ministry Official: Despite New Law, 70% of Crypto Miners Are Still Unregistered

21Shares applies to the US SEC to launch spot SEI ETF

Crypto Bull Run Dead? Analyst Says The Real Top Isn’t Here Yet