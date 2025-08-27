2025-08-29 Friday

SharpLink Gaming (SBET) Doubles Down on Ethereum Investment Strategy

SharpLink Gaming (SBET) Doubles Down on Ethereum Investment Strategy

TLDR SharpLink Gaming purchased $252 million worth of Ethereum last week, bringing total holdings to 797,704 ETH valued at $3.7 billion Company has $200 million cash remaining for future ETH purchases Board approved a $1.5 billion stock buyback program SharpLink has earned 1,799 ETH in staking rewards since launching its treasury strategy in June Stock [...] The post SharpLink Gaming (SBET) Doubles Down on Ethereum Investment Strategy appeared first on Blockonomi.
Blockonomi2025/08/27 18:23
KindlyMD (NAKA) Plans ATM Equity Offering of Up to $5B to Buy BTC

KindlyMD (NAKA) Plans ATM Equity Offering of Up to $5B to Buy BTC

The post KindlyMD (NAKA) Plans ATM Equity Offering of Up to $5B to Buy BTC appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. KindlyMD (NAKA), the Nasdaq-listed health-care company that recently merged with bitcoin BTC$111,247.95 treasury firm Nakamoto, is set to offer as much as $5 billion in equity to fund the purchase of more BTC. The Salt Lake City-based firm filed a shelf registration statement with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) for an at-the-market equity offering program. The program will allow the company to sell common stock with timing and amounts to be determined by a variety of factors, including market prices, the company said on Tuesday. The funds also be used for general corporate purposes, such as acquisitions of businesses, assets or or technologies. KindlyMD commenced its bitcoin treasury strategy earlier this month, making its first acquisition of 5,743.91 BTC ($635.4 million) on or around Aug. 19. NAKA shares fell 12% to $8.07 on Tuesday, bearing the burnt of BTC’s relatively depressed price action. Bitcoin has fallen over 10% since climbing to a high of over $123,000 in the middle of this month, according to CoinDesk data. Read more: David Bailey’s Nakamoto Holdings Going Public Via Merger With KindlyMD; Shares Soar 650% Source: https://www.coindesk.com/business/2025/08/27/health-care-firm-kindlymd-plans-usd5b-equity-raise-for-bitcoin-treasury
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/27 18:21
The post 2025 Fantasy Football Mock Draft: Pick 5 Strategy appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. CINCINNATI, OH – DECEMBER 10: Cincinnati Bengals running back Chase Brown (30) reacts after scoring a touchdown during the game against the Indianapolis Colts and the Cincinnati Bengals on December 10, 2023, at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, OH. (Photo by Ian Johnson/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire via Getty Images When preparing for your draft, looking at a fantasy football mock draft is one of the best things you can do. While it’s not going to look the same as every real draft, these are much more helpful than just a generic set of rankings. In a fantasy football mock draft, you get to see how your draft might play out. Today, we’ll be doing a fantasy football mock draft from pick five. If you have a different pick than this, make sure you check out some of the other draft slots below. This fantasy football mock draft will be completed on ESPN in a 12-team, PPR, 1QB format. Forbes2025 Fantasy Football Mock Draft: Pick 3 StrategyBy Steve Bradshaw Forbes2025 Fantasy Football Mock Draft: Pick 4 StrategyBy Steve BradshawForbes2025 Fantasy Football Mock Draft: Pick 6 StrategyBy Steve Bradshaw Forbes2025 Fantasy Football Mock Draft: Pick 10 StrategyBy Steve BradshawForbes2025 Fantasy Football Mock Draft: Pick 12 StrategyBy Steve Bradshaw 2025 Fantasy Football Draft Strategy: Pick 5 While the 5th pick is right next to pick six, this mock draft had much different results. Based on the players that are available, you need to be ready to pivot and adjust your draft strategy. Heading into the mock draft, though, we’re going to be looking to implement a balanced strategy. In almost every league, these are how many teams are constructed due to how strong the strategy is this year. What that means is you’re going to be avoiding drafting an elite quarterback…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/27 18:20
Best Altcoins to Buy Now — Bitcoin, Solana and MAGACOIN Ranked Top Picks for 2025 Gains

Best Altcoins to Buy Now — Bitcoin, Solana and MAGACOIN Ranked Top Picks for 2025 Gains

Investors are always searching for the top altcoin to buy now. While the market is full of choices, three names stand out: Bitcoin, Solana, and MAGACOIN FINANCE. Each brings something different to the table, but all are being ranked as strong picks for 2025 and beyond. Here’s a breakdown of why these three coins are [...] The post Best Altcoins to Buy Now — Bitcoin, Solana and MAGACOIN Ranked Top Picks for 2025 Gains appeared first on Blockonomi.
Blockonomi2025/08/27 18:20
Oasys Taps Babylon Labs to Bring $BTC Liquidity to RWA and Gaming Sector

Oasys Taps Babylon Labs to Bring $BTC Liquidity to RWA and Gaming Sector

The integration between Oasys and Babylon takes into account the provision of Bitcoin $BTC liquidity for gaming as well as the RWA ecosystem.
Blockchainreporter2025/08/27 18:20
Ripple, Circle back Tazapay to expand cross-border payments

Ripple, Circle back Tazapay to expand cross-border payments

The post Ripple, Circle back Tazapay to expand cross-border payments appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Singapore-based cross-border payments firm Tazapay has secured new funding from Ripple and Circle Ventures, positioning itself as a key bridge between traditional finance and stablecoin-powered transactions. Summary Ripple and Circle invested in Singapore-based Tazapay’s Series B round. The cross-border payments platform processes $10B+ annually and is growing 300% YoY. Funds will accelerate licensing in the U.S., UAE, Hong Kong, Australia, and beyond. Tazapay announced on Aug. 27 that it closed its Series B funding round with participation from Peak XV Partners, Ripple (U.S.), Circle Ventures, Norinchukin Capital (Japan), and GMO VenturePartners (Japan). Existing investors January Capital and ARC180 also joined the round, while Peak XV Partners, formerly Sequoia Capital India and Southeast Asia, led the financing. The company did not disclose the amount raised. Bridging fiat and stablecoins The addition of Ripple and Circle, two of the most prominent players in blockchain-based and stablecoin payments, highlights Tazapay’s growing role in linking fiat systems with digital asset infrastructure. Circle, the issuer of USD Coin (USDC), and Ripple, the firm behind the XRP (XRP) Ledger, are expected to help Tazapay strengthen its fiat-to-stablecoin settlement rails in emerging markets. The Singapore-based company already processes more than $10 billion in annualized payment volume and claims 300% year-over-year growth. It offers coverage across alternative payment methods, cards, virtual accounts, payouts, and stablecoin settlements. Regulatory expansion Tazapay, which already holds licenses in Singapore, Canada, and the EU, plans to accelerate licensing efforts in the U.S., UAE, Hong Kong, and Australia with the help of its new funding. The business also plans to apply for a Singaporean license for Digital Payment Tokens. With the help of new alliances with GMO VenturePartners and Norinchukin Capital, the business, which has already achieved operational breakeven, plans to expand into markets like Japan. Tazapay was founded in 2020 and has since…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/27 18:19
Analysis: Nvidia's upcoming earnings report could increase crypto market risk if US stocks continue to fall

Analysis: Nvidia's upcoming earnings report could increase crypto market risk if US stocks continue to fall

PANews reported on August 27th that QCP Capital, a Singapore-based crypto investment firm, published a statement stating that the Federal Reserve's independence is under scrutiny, and that Trump may assemble a team more aligned with his own views to push for a more dovish policy. Currently, Bowman, Waller, and Milan are widely believed to be leaning toward Trump's support. If Governor Lisa Cook is removed, the number of Federal Reserve Board members aligned with Trump will reach four, even before the appointments of the two vice chairs and the next chair are finalized. Following the Jackson Hole meeting, the Fed has become more concerned about the slowing job market, the severe employment situation, and the risk of accelerating hyperinflation, setting the stage for a September rate cut. Nvidia, a bellwether for AI trading, released its earnings report after the market closed today. The "Mag7," comprising Nvidia and seven other major tech stocks, accounts for approximately 33% of the S&P 500 index. Their performance and guidance will be key to monitoring the impact of AI spending on revenue growth. However, Nvidia faces increasing headwinds. An MIT study shows that 95% of AI projects are unprofitable, and the next generation of large language models has diminishing returns on scale. Recent weakness in the cryptocurrency sector is linked to selling by large holders. If US stocks continue to decline, confidence in Bitcoin among traditional financial asset allocators could be impacted, potentially triggering a new round of risk reduction.
PANews2025/08/27 18:19
Ethereum (ETH) Forecast – Poised for Next Big Pump, $5K Breakout in Sight

Ethereum (ETH) Forecast – Poised for Next Big Pump, $5K Breakout in Sight

Ethereum (ETH) started a downside correction and tested $4,350. The price is again rising and might soon attempt a move above $5,000. Ethereum Price Eyes Another Surge In the last analysis, we saw another increase in Ethereum above $4,200. We discussed the chances of more gains above $4,500. The bulls did push the price higher […] The post Ethereum (ETH) Forecast – Poised for Next Big Pump, $5K Breakout in Sight appeared first on CoinChapter.
Coinstats2025/08/27 18:19
No More Seed Phrases? MetaMask's New Social Login Feature Explained

No More Seed Phrases? MetaMask’s New Social Login Feature Explained

Quick HighlightsMetaMask adds Social Login via Google and Apple accountsWallet setup without saving a 12-word recovery phraseMaintains self-custody with local encryption and securityMetaMask Brings Social Login to Crypto WalletsMetaMask, a leading cryptocurrency wallet provider, has rolled out Social Login, a feature that allows users to create or restore wallets using their Google or Apple accounts. This eliminates the need for the traditional 12-word recovery phrase, which often intimidates newcomers.How Social Login WorksTo enable Social Login, users select a Google or Apple account and set a password. The wallet then generates a Secret Recovery Phrase (SRP) locally on the device, encrypting it for maximum security. In case of device loss or reinstallation, the wallet can be restored using the same account and password — removing the headache of storing complex phrases.Social login simplifies the wallet creation and management process. Get started in two steps:Sign-in with your Google or Apple ID.Create a unique, secure password.You’re in! You can now use Social login. Security Remains a PriorityMetaMask emphasizes that no single organization has complete access to all components needed to restore your SRP. This design preserves the self-custodial nature of MetaMask wallets, ensuring users maintain full control over their digital assets. The company stated:“Social login is an alternative, familiar way to control your digital assets that is seamless and simple, without compromising on security. Your wallet and assets remain fully in your control, with fewer obscure words to manage if you so choose.”Why It MattersBy blending convenience with security, MetaMask aims to make crypto more accessible to everyday users—especially those hesitant about managing seed phrases.
Coinstats2025/08/27 18:18
Belangrijke update in de IPO-plannen van Bitpanda

Belangrijke update in de IPO-plannen van Bitpanda

Snelle crypto updates? Connect op Instagram! Check onze Instagram   De Oostenrijkse exchange Bitpanda heeft haar plannen voor een beursgang in Londen officieel laten varen. Het bedrijf verwijst naar de lage handelsvolumes op de London Stock Exchange als belangrijkste reden. Daarmee sluit de exchange zich aan bij een bredere trend van ondernemingen die de Londense markt de rug toekeren. https://twitter.com/CryptoTimes_io/status/1960292041147273369 Waarom Londen is afgevallen Eric Demuth, medeoprichter van Bitpanda, vertelde aan de Financial Times dat de handelsvolumes in Londen “niet zijn waar ze zouden moeten zijn”. Hij verwacht ook dat de uitdagingen voor de LSE de komende jaren blijven bestaan. Die analyse is niet uit de lucht gegrepen. Volgens data die FT citeerde, kende de Londense beurs in de eerste helft van dit jaar het laagste niveau van kapitaalwerving in dertig jaar. Voor een bedrijf dat afhankelijk is van liquiditeit en internationale investeerders, is dat geen aantrekkelijk vooruitzicht. Frankfurt of New York Bitpanda onderzoekt nu een notering in Frankfurt of New York. Een concrete tijdlijn is er nog niet, maar insiders verwachten dat Frankfurt de meest logische keuze is vanwege de nabijheid van de Europese markt én de striktere regulering onder MiCAR. New York zou daarentegen toegang geven tot een breder investeerderspubliek en hogere liquiditeit, maar brengt ook strengere toezichtregels met zich mee. Welke crypto gaat stijgen?Check onze gids over de crypto die volgens ons snel kan gaan stijgen! Elke crypto investeerder zoekt naar de volgende munt die in waarde kan exploderen. Geopolitieke spanningen en economische onzekerheden hebben vaak een positief effect op de markt. Tegelijkertijd bereikt Ethereum met $270 miljard een nieuwe all-time high in tokenized assets, en waarschuwen analisten voor bubbels. Maar welke crypto gaat stijgen? In dit artikel bekijken experts welke… Continue reading Belangrijke update in de IPO-plannen van Bitpanda document.addEventListener('DOMContentLoaded', function() { var screenWidth = window.innerWidth; var excerpts = document.querySelectorAll('.lees-ook-description'); excerpts.forEach(function(description) { var excerpt = description.getAttribute('data-description'); var wordLimit = screenWidth wordLimit) { var trimmedDescription = excerpt.split(' ').slice(0, wordLimit).join(' ') + '...'; description.textContent = trimmedDescription; } }); }); Londen verliest momentum in crypto Naast de tegenvallende handelsvolumes speelt ook het crypto beleid van het Verenigd Koninkrijk een rol. In juni waarschuwde de denktank OMFIF dat het VK zijn kans heeft gemist om een voorlopersrol in blockchain te pakken. Terwijl landen als de VS en Duitsland duidelijke stappen zetten, heerst in Londen vooral onzekerheid over de koers. Voor een bedrijf als Bitpanda, dat sterk inzet op gereguleerde groei, is dat een serieus obstakel. Wat dit betekent voor de sector De stap van Bitpanda laat zien hoe belangrijk de keuze van een beurslocatie is voor crypto bedrijven die naar de traditionele markten willen. Waar MicroStrategy ooit de toon zette met haar Nasdaq notering, lijken steeds meer Europese spelers richting Frankfurt te bewegen. Voor Londen is dit opnieuw een signaal dat de stad haar aantrekkingskracht verliest, niet alleen voor techbedrijven in het algemeen, maar zeker ook voor de cryptosector. Best wallet - betrouwbare en anonieme wallet Best wallet - betrouwbare en anonieme wallet Meer dan 60 chains beschikbaar voor alle crypto Vroege toegang tot nieuwe projecten Hoge staking belongingen Lage transactiekosten Best wallet review Koop nu via Best Wallet Let op: cryptocurrency is een zeer volatiele en ongereguleerde investering. Doe je eigen onderzoek. Het bericht Belangrijke update in de IPO-plannen van Bitpanda is geschreven door Gijs Smit en verscheen als eerst op Bitcoinmagazine.nl.
Coinstats2025/08/27 18:16
