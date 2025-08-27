2025-08-29 Friday

Kryptouutiset

Hemmottele itseäsi kuumimmilla kryptouutisilla ja markkinapäivityksillä
Taker Buy/Sell Ratio duikt onder 0,98: slecht nieuws voor Bitcoin?

Taker Buy/Sell Ratio duikt onder 0,98: slecht nieuws voor Bitcoin?

Bitcoin staat stevig boven de $110.500, maar onder de oppervlakte lijkt het momentum flink af te nemen. Een opvallende on chain indicator, de Taker Buy/Sell Ratio, laat namelijk zien dat de koopdruk op het laagste punt zit sinds mei 2018. En dat terwijl de prijs bijna op recordhoogte staat. Wat... Het bericht Taker Buy/Sell Ratio duikt onder 0,98: slecht nieuws voor Bitcoin? verscheen het eerst op Blockchain Stories.
Taker Protocol
TAKER$0.0123+3.44%
OP
OP$0.724+2.84%
Jaa
Coinstats2025/08/27 18:30
Jaa
Solana vs Layer Brett vs Cardano: Which Altcoin Has The Biggest Upside Potential in 2025?

Solana vs Layer Brett vs Cardano: Which Altcoin Has The Biggest Upside Potential in 2025?

Solana offers established technology with known scaling challenges. Cardano provides methodical development with slower progress. Layer Brett brings something completely […] The post Solana vs Layer Brett vs Cardano: Which Altcoin Has The Biggest Upside Potential in 2025? appeared first on Coindoo.
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.0006021+8.42%
Solayer
LAYER$0.5568+1.34%
Jaa
Coindoo2025/08/27 18:29
Jaa
Trump Attacks Late Night Host Seth Meyers And NBC Over Contract Extension

Trump Attacks Late Night Host Seth Meyers And NBC Over Contract Extension

The post Trump Attacks Late Night Host Seth Meyers And NBC Over Contract Extension appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Topline President Donald Trump attacked NBC and the host of “Late Night,” Seth Meyers, in a Truth Social post early on Wednesday, questioning the network’s decision to extend the comedian’s contract, a month after he cheered CBS’s cancellation of Stephen Colbert’s “The Late Show” and signaled other late-night talk show hosts were “next” in line for cancelations. Host Seth Meyers during the monologue on the Late Show. Lloyd Bishop/NBC via Getty Images Key Facts In a post made early on Wednesday morning, Trump wrote: “There is a sick rumor going around that Fake News NBC extended the contract of one of the least talented Late Night television hosts out there, Seth Meyers.” It is unclear what “rumour” the president is refering to, as NBC announced back in May that it was extending Meyers’ “Late Night” hosting deal through 2028. The president claimed that Meyers had “no ratings,” even as the show continues to register the strangest numbers in the 12:30 a.m. ET slot. Trump’s post lobbed more insults at the late-night comic—who repeatedly mocks the president on his show—saying he has “no Ratings, Talent, or Intelligence, and the Personality of an insecure child.” The president questioned NBC’s decision to extend Meyers’ contract and added, “I don’t know, but I’ll definitely be finding out!!!” It is unclear if this means Trump intends to probe the contract extension. Key Background Last month, CBS and Paramount executives announced the network will cancel Colbert’s late-night talk show and “retire” the ‘The Late Show’ franchise in May 2026, saying it is a “purely a financial decision against a challenging backdrop in late night.” The network said the cancellation was “not related in any way to the show’s performance, content, or other matters happening at Paramount.” Despite this, the timing of the cancellation triggered criticism, with…
MemeCore
M$0.42863-0.02%
Threshold
T$0.01646+0.48%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.504+0.67%
Jaa
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/27 18:29
Jaa
Mint Miner Launches Cloud Mining App to Earn BTC, XRP, and ETH Daily

Mint Miner Launches Cloud Mining App to Earn BTC, XRP, and ETH Daily

BitcoinWorld Mint Miner Launches Cloud Mining App to Earn BTC, XRP, and ETH Daily As blockchain infrastructure becomes sincreasingly complex and the cryptocurrency market moves towards mainstream adoption, Mint Miner has released a new cloud mining application for global investors. Combining artificial intelligence, green energy, and multi-currency support, the application aims to provide users with a hardware-free, low-entry, and daily-yielding passive income tool.   From Mobile Phone to Mining Farm: Breaking Down the Technological Barrier This app completely changes the definition of traditional mining. Users no longer need to purchase expensive mining machines or learn complex configurations. Simply register an account and select a mining contract via smartphone to begin automated mining in the cloud. Mint Miner’s backend utilizes hundreds of green energy-powered data centers worldwide, including high-performance computing nodes deployed in the UK, Iceland, Canada, and the US.   What are the advantages of the Mint Miner platform? Mint Miner is committed to creating a safe, efficient, and highly profitable mining environment for users of all experience levels. Its core advantages include: Legal and Compliance: Fully compliant with UK and global standards—your trust is our foundation. Security: The platform integrates McAfee® security and Cloudflare® protection to protect user data and ensure smooth mining. Zero Management Fees: No gimmicks or hidden fees. The mining process is clean, reliable, and fully transparent. Stable Returns: Daily automatic settlement of profits in major cryptocurrencies such as BTC, ETH, XRP, and SOL, eliminating the pressure of short-term market fluctuations. Technology and Service: Provided by a team of experienced experts. Our 24/7 fast-response customer service team will solve every problem you encounter, leaving you worry-free.   How to join Mint Miner? Sign up and get a bonus: Visit the official Mint Miner website to register and receive a $15 bonus. Choose a mining contract: Provide a variety of contract options to meet different user needs. Taking the recently launched contract as an example: mining pools price day Daily income Total Return New User Experience Contract $100.00 2 $5.00 $110.00 WhatsMiner M50S $500.00 5 $6.00 $530.00 Bitcoin Miner S19 XP+ Hyd $1,600.00 8 $20.80 $1,766.40 ETC Miner E9 Pro $2,900.00 15 $40.31 $3,504.65 Bitcoin Miner S19 XP+ Hyd.Package $8,200.00 31 $129.56 $12,216.36 ALPH Miner AL1 $13,000.00 36 $221.00 $20,956.00 See more Mint Miner new contracts  Automatic Mining: The system automatically assigns mining machines, and profits are credited to your account daily starting from the day after contract activation. All profits during the contract period are returned daily, and the principal is fully returned at maturity. Once your account balance reaches $100, you can withdraw or reinvest at any time.   What makes Mint Miner stand out? Top-tier computing resources, globally deployed Mint Miner operates multiple clean energy mining farms across North America, Northern Europe, and Asia, utilizing industry-leading mining equipment from international brands such as BITMAIN, whatsminer, and Avalon Miner, ensuring stable and efficient mining performance. Real-time, transparent earnings tracking Every profit is traceable, with real-time visibility into computing power usage and daily settlement details, eliminating hidden fees and ensuring true transparency. Security and Compliance Trust and security are paramount in cryptocurrency mining. Mint Miner is well aware of this and prioritizes user safety. Committed to transparency and legality, Mint Miner ensures investment protection, allowing users to focus on profitability. All mining pools are powered by renewable energy, enabling true carbon-neutral cloud mining. Utilizing renewable energy protects the environment, delivers superior returns, and allows every investor to enjoy opportunities and profits.   Download the app and start earning! Whether you’re new to cryptocurrency or a long-term investor seeking a stable cash flow, the Mint Miner cloud mining app is your ideal entry point into the next generation of finance. Join millions of users and earn your share of daily BTC, XRP, and ETH earnings!   Download the Mint Miner app now. For more information about Mint Miner, please visit https://mintminer.com/ or contact us at info@mintminer.com This post Mint Miner Launches Cloud Mining App to Earn BTC, XRP, and ETH Daily first appeared on BitcoinWorld and is written by Keshav Aggarwal
Harvest Finance
FARM$29.17-0.17%
Solana
SOL$214.23+3.98%
ChainAware
AWARE$0.005004-26.23%
Jaa
Coinstats2025/08/27 18:29
Jaa
Message to XRP Holders: Here’s How to Build Wealth With Your XRP Stash

Message to XRP Holders: Here’s How to Build Wealth With Your XRP Stash

Leverage your XRP to access liquidity without selling your assets. Use XRP as collateral, preserving growth while meeting financial needs. Build wealth by adopting strategies used by financial elites for decades. The XRP community has been buzzing with excitement as new strategies for wealth-building have become more accessible to everyday holders. Cypress Demanincor recently shared a game-changing approach on X (formerly Twitter), showing how XRP holders can build wealth without needing to sell their assets. Instead of focusing on high yields or quick profits, the focus is on leveraging digital assets as the wealthy investors have done for years. Leveraging XRP for Liquidity, Not Liquidation For decades, wealthy investors have used their appreciating assets, such as stocks and real estate, to gain liquidity without selling them. This strategy, which involves borrowing against assets instead of liquidating them, has been central to wealth preservation. Also Read: U.S. Government to Release GDP Data on Blockchain, Revolutionizing Economic Transparency For instance, rather than selling Apple or Tesla stock when cash is needed, investors use securities-backed loans to borrow money while keeping their shares. They maintain ownership, continue earning dividends, and still have cash on hand for expenses. $XRP HOLDERS LISTEN UP People who keep saying “the yield is too small” you’re missing the point. It’s not about chasing crazy yields. It’s about adopting the same wealth strategies the elites have used for decades: using your assets as collateral instead of selling them.… https://t.co/hgBFvlf19w — Cypress Demanincor (@CDemanincor) August 26, 2025 Similarly, high-net-worth families use real estate as collateral, leveraging home equity lines of credit (HELOCs) to access funds while keeping their properties. The underlying principle is simple: never sell appreciating assets—always borrow against them. How XRP Holders Can Follow Suit Demanincor noted that XRP holders can apply this same strategy to their digital assets. Instead of selling XRP to cover unexpected expenses, they can borrow against it. For example, if you hold $20,000 worth of XRP and face a $10,000 expense, you don’t have to liquidate part of your XRP. By using XRP as collateral, you can access the necessary cash while maintaining ownership of your tokens and benefiting from future growth. The Real Benefit: Preserving Future Growth The true value in this approach lies in preserving your XRP. While borrowing or lending might earn a small yield, the major advantage is that you don’t have to sell your asset. This strategy allows you to remain part of the Web3 ecosystem and avoid getting stuck in the traditional fiat system. By keeping your XRP intact, you continue to benefit from its growth without sacrificing future potential. Also Read: Crypto Market Update: Ethereum (ETH) and Solana (SOL) Lead Gains as Bitcoin (BTC) Faces Minor Decline The post Message to XRP Holders: Here’s How to Build Wealth With Your XRP Stash appeared first on 36Crypto.
Threshold
T$0.01646+0.48%
U
U$0.0118-0.84%
Solana
SOL$214.23+3.98%
Jaa
Coinstats2025/08/27 18:28
Jaa
Ethereum Demand Surpasses Supply, Market Cap Could Overtake Bitcoin

Ethereum Demand Surpasses Supply, Market Cap Could Overtake Bitcoin

The post Ethereum Demand Surpasses Supply, Market Cap Could Overtake Bitcoin appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: Institutional demand for Ethereum far exceeds supply from unstaking. ETH market cap may surpass BTC in 1-2 cycles. Crypto-friendly policies predict increased buying spree. Trend Research, an arm of LD Capital, reports that institutional demand for Ethereum (ETH) surpasses unstaking supply, indicating a long-term price increase is anticipated. This situation highlights Ethereum’s growing market potential, with implications for its market cap potentially surpassing Bitcoin’s within a few market cycles. Ethereum Institutional Demand Sparks Potential Market Cap Overtake Trend Research has identified a strong institutional demand for Ethereum that surpasses the current unstaking supply. This analysis suggests that Ethereum-based financial products are attracting significant interest from major institutional players, prompting speculation about Ethereum’s future valuation and positioning it as a competitor to Bitcoin in market dominance. According to the report, the current demand and limited supply dynamics have left markets anticipating a strong potential for price appreciation of Ethereum. The predicted interest rate cut cycle might further boost Ethereum’s attractiveness, paving the way for potentially surpassing Bitcoin’s market cap in upcoming market cycles. Industry reactions have noted that these findings align with anticipated crypto-friendly policy shifts and institutional strategies. As echoed by Jack Yi, LD Capital’s founder, Ethereum could reach $5,000 by 2025, reflecting mounting investor confidence. Ethereum’s Growth Backed by Historical Context and Expert Analysis Did you know? Previous bull cycles have shown that significant institutional interest can lead to rapid price surges. Notably, initial Bitcoin ETF launches triggered analogous liquidity inflows, highlighting Ethereum’s current position as pivotal in the broader crypto narrative. According to CoinMarketCap, Ethereum is currently valued at $4,564.14 with a market cap of $550.92 billion, representing 14.33% market dominance. The 24-hour trading volume has decreased by 18.02%, yet the price shows a 3.55% increase over 24 hours and 88.15% rise over 60 days. Ethereum(ETH),…
Bitcoin
BTC$111,586.08-0.10%
Sunrise Layer
RISE$0.029+154.43%
Capverse
CAP$0.07105-1.23%
Jaa
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/27 18:28
Jaa
XRP Whales Unload Massive Bags: Distribution Or Trap?

XRP Whales Unload Massive Bags: Distribution Or Trap?

The post XRP Whales Unload Massive Bags: Distribution Or Trap? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. A fresh readout of CryptoQuant’s “Whale Flow (30-day moving average)” for the XRP Ledger points to renewed distribution by large holders, according to on-chain analyst Maartunn. Sharing the chart, he summed up the signal on X: “XRP Whales are selling heavily. It’s clear distribution. On-chain data tells the story. In data, we trust.” XRP Whales Unload Millions The dataset decomposes large-holder activity into positive and negative whale flow and smooths it with a 30-day average to reduce noise. On the latest print, the histogram is dominated by deep, sustained negative bars, signaling net outflows from whale cohorts rather than accumulation. The timing aligns with price behavior: after XRP vaulted above $1 in late December 2024 and accelerated toward roughly $3.40 by mid-January 2025, the 30-DMA of whale flow flipped decisively negative. Through February–March 2025 the negative leg deepened, with the smoothed net flow bottoming around approximately −60 million to −70 million XRP, a trough among the most pronounced on the multi-year chart. That heavy distribution abated only briefly. From April through June 2025 the whale-flow 30-DMA turned positive for about three months, topping in the vicinity of +10 million to +20 million XRP. Importantly, that respite coincided with a cooler tape: price slid below $2.00 in April, then oscillated largely between ~$2.00 and a ~$2.60 ceiling into late June. As soon as XRP reclaimed roughly $2.60 in mid-July, the negative histogram returned, and by August the smoothed net flow had retreated again toward approximately −40 million to −50 million XRP. Price meanwhile ran back above $2.60 in mid-July and spiked to a new high at $3.66 by end of the month. While XRP consolidates near $3, the whale-flow 30-DMA remains firmly negative at roughly −40 million XRP. Two structural takeaways stand out from this sequence. First, the heaviest negative prints…
NEAR
NEAR$2.512-0.27%
Trust The Process
TRUST$0.0005302-0.41%
XRP
XRP$2.944-1.26%
Jaa
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/27 18:27
Jaa
18 K-Pop Songs If You Love ‘How It’s Done’ From ‘KPop Demon Hunters’

18 K-Pop Songs If You Love ‘How It’s Done’ From ‘KPop Demon Hunters’

The post 18 K-Pop Songs If You Love ‘How It’s Done’ From ‘KPop Demon Hunters’ appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Audrey Nuna, EJAE and Rei Ami attend the KPop Demon Hunters Special Screening at Netflix Tudum Theater on June 16, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Netflix) Getty Images for Netflix Netflix’s animated smash film KPop Demon Hunters has taken over the streaming platform all summer as a No. 1 movie and, now, at the top of the box office as the week’s biggest film in American theaters. For several weeks, the accompanying soundtrack has continued to rise on the charts with “Golden” performed by the animated girl group HUNTR/X currently reigning as the No. 1 song in the United States while two songs from their demon rival boy band, “Your Idol” and “Soda Pop” by the Saja Boys, have spent multiple weeks in the Top 10 of the Billboard Hot 100 singles chart. Just this week, the HUNTR/X ladies scored their second Top 10 hit as “How It’s Done” rose to the No. 10 slot, giving KPop Demon Hunters a remarkable four songs within the Top 10. Performed by real-life singers EJAE, Audrey Nuna and Rei Ami, “How It’s Done” is the first song audiences are treated to in the KDH movie and establishes our HUNTR/X girls as a fierce and free-spirited trio ready to kick demon butt at a moment’s notice. More specifically, “How It’s Done” beautifully showcases a kind of K-pop style typically described as a “girl crush” for the female troupes that deliver songs with a more mature, hard-hitting sound that can also act as inspiration for other girls to feel equally empowered. Girl groups like 2NE1 and 4Minute likely first brought the girl crush concept to global fans as pioneers in K-pop’s international expansion with the likes of BLACKPINK, ITZY, i-dle and more carrying the torch today. If the opening song…
Sidekick
K$0.1954+0.05%
RealLink
REAL$0.0578-0.25%
Seed.Photo
PHOTO$1.4671+1.04%
Jaa
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/27 18:26
Jaa
JPMorgan’s $500M investment in Numerai sends NMR price up 140%

JPMorgan’s $500M investment in Numerai sends NMR price up 140%

JPMorgan commits $500M to AI-driven hedge fund Numerai. Numeraire (NMR) price surges from $8.11 to $19.55 with heavy trading. Numerai’s AUM is set to nearly double to about $950 million. The price of Numeraire (NMR) shot to a high of $19.55 within hours of Numerai securing a $500 million commitment from JPMorgan. The cryptocurrency rose […] The post JPMorgan’s $500M investment in Numerai sends NMR price up 140% appeared first on CoinJournal.
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1282+1.10%
Oasis
ROSE$0.02609+1.28%
FUND
FUND$0.02-12.35%
Jaa
Coin Journal2025/08/27 18:24
Jaa
Bitcoin slips to 7-week low near $111K – Is this the ultimate ‘buy the dip’ moment?

Bitcoin slips to 7-week low near $111K – Is this the ultimate ‘buy the dip’ moment?

The post Bitcoin slips to 7-week low near $111K – Is this the ultimate ‘buy the dip’ moment? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bitcoin is back on every trader’s radar after slipping to its lowest level in seven weeks, hovering near the $111K handle. The move caps a sharp pullback from early-August highs and lands right as macro tensions spike over the Federal Reserve’s independence. It’s the perfect cocktail for a high-volatility week: price weakness, political shock, and a fresh debate over whether this is a buy-the-dip setup or a sign that momentum is fading.  Recent prints show BTC bouncing around the $111K area after tagging a seven-week low, with several desks noting Sunday’s flush and a modest recovery into today. The dip in context Price first: Bitcoin slips to 7-week low, unwinding more than 10% from mid-August peaks above $124K before stabilizing near $111K. On Sunday, a single large sell event (24,000 BTC) helped trigger a flash cascade in perpetuals, accelerating the move lower. That liquidation cocktail left spot buyers cautious and leverage lighter conditions that often precede calmer ranges or sharp mean-reversions. Everyone begs for a Bitcoin correction… Then it actually happens and they panic. Corrections aren’t the enemy – they’re the fuel. This is how bull markets breathe. — The Wolf Of All Streets (@scottmelker) August 26, 2025 Macro next: the backdrop turned noisier after President Donald Trump moved to dismiss Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook, a move without modern precedent that immediately refocused markets on central bank independence and policy uncertainty. Even if the matter winds up in court, the signal is clear: macro risk is headline-driven again, and crypto, especially Bitcoin, tends to amplify those swings. Is dip-buying still alive? One reason dip-buyers aren’t writing off this pullback: spot BTC ETF flows. After a short outflow streak, providers recorded roughly $250M of net inflows over the last couple of sessions, hardly a euphoric rush, but enough to suggest…
NEAR
NEAR$2.512-0.27%
Threshold
T$0.01646+0.48%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.504+0.67%
Jaa
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/27 18:23
Jaa

Trendaavat uutiset

Lisää

Ethereum and Chainlink Whales Accumulate MAGACOIN FINANCE Before 2025 Breakout

Trump sends a message to the House of Representatives: quickly pass the "clean version" of the GENIUS Act and submit it to the President for signature as soon as possible

Russian Finance Ministry Official: Despite New Law, 70% of Crypto Miners Are Still Unregistered

21Shares applies to the US SEC to launch spot SEI ETF

Crypto Bull Run Dead? Analyst Says The Real Top Isn’t Here Yet