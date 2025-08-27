2025-08-29 Friday

3 Scenarios for CRO in 2026 After the Trump Media Deal

The post 3 Scenarios for CRO in 2026 After the Trump Media Deal appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto.com’s native token CRO is in the spotlight for the second day in a row, only this time, due to the actions of CEO Kris Marszalek. After the Trump media deal on Tuesday, Marszalek has outlined three possible scenarios for CRO’s performance in 2026. Does CRO’s Future Hinge on Trump Media Cash Flows and Cronos’ Roadmap? The discussion comes barely 24 hours after news broke that Trump Media’s much-hyped $6.42 billion CRO acquisition will, in fact, begin with a far smaller $200 million purchase. Future buying power is contingent on warrants and credit lines. Against this backdrop, Marszalek asks the community to weigh in on how CRO might trade depending on how much of Trump Media’s SPAC cash ultimately flows into the token. The scenarios range widely, from $200 million in existing cash to $420 million if warrants are exercised and a maximum of $5.42 billion if credit lines are fully drawn and combined with other financing. Wondering what’s the community’s view on $CRO performance in 2026, under the following scenarios: 1. $200m existing SPAC cash deployed to buy $CRO after transaction completes.2. $420m SPAC cash (including warrants proceeds) deployed to buy $CRO3. $5.42b cash+warrants+fully… — Kris | Crypto.com (@kris) August 27, 2025 The market response has been immediate. Some traders, like Francis Wong, argue that even the mid-tier scenario could double CRO’s price from current levels. He said the third scenario could potentially trigger a “shock” rally fueled by institutional confidence, retail speculation, and Cronos ETF demand. “That’s about our current market cap. At least double in price, excluding the FOMO from retail and ETF demand,” Wong wrote. Still, uncertainties remain. The third scenario, involving $5.42 billion in capital deployment, would fundamentally alter CRO’s liquidity and market structure. At the same time, it is also the least certain, given…
Joseph Lubin’s Ethereum Treasury SharpLink Gaming Spends Another $252 Million Adding To Its ETH Stockpile ⋆ ZyCrypto

The post Joseph Lubin’s Ethereum Treasury SharpLink Gaming Spends Another $252 Million Adding To Its ETH Stockpile ⋆ ZyCrypto appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Advertisement &nbsp &nbsp Ethereum treasury SharpLink Gaming purchased $252 million in Ethereum last week, the Nasdaq-listed digital asset treasury firm led by Ethereum co-founder Joseph Lubin, announced on Tuesday. Nearly 800,000 ETH On Balance Sheet The Minneapolis, Minnesota-based firm’s holdings have grown to almost 800,000 ETH, now worth nearly $3.6 billion, after it bought 56,533 ETH between August 18 and August 24, it said. SharpLink purchased its latest tranche at an average price of around $4,462 per Ether. “Our regimented execution of SharpLink’s ETH treasury strategy continues to demonstrate the strength of our vision,” said Co-CEO Joseph Chalom in a statement, adding that the firm is committed to “building long-term value for our stockholders while simultaneously supporting the broader Ethereum ecosystem.” NEW: SharpLink acquired 56,533 ETH at ~$4,462. As of 8/26/2025 we hold 797,704 ETH valued at ~$3.7B Key Highlights for the Week Ending August 24, 2025: • $360.9M in net proceeds were raised through the ATM facility this past week.• Total staking rewards rose to 1,799 ETH… pic.twitter.com/Kb4AKulf6f — SharpLink (SBET) (@SharpLinkGaming) August 26, 2025 SharpLink, which pivoted its focus from affiliate marketing, first announced it had raised $425 million to create an Ether treasury in May. Since then, it has scooped up more coins as the price of the second-largest cryptocurrency by market cap has soared. In the last four weeks alone, SharpLink has boosted its holdings from 438,000 ETH to 797,704 ETH. It’s currently the number two Ethereum treasury company when ranked by holdings; BitMine Immersion Tech holds more than double the amount of ETH, with over 1.71 million Ether (roughly $8 billion). Advertisement &nbsp The company also said it raised $360.9 million via its at-the-money facility last week during the week ending August 24, and still has approximately $200 million in cash for acquiring…
Arthur Hayes backs AI to shake up America’s debt-leveraged elite class

America’s ruling class is about to get cut off by the very system they helped build. Arthur Hayes, writing in his latest essay Buffalo Bill, says the rise of artificial intelligence, the decay of U.S. dollar supremacy, and the full deployment of stablecoins will erase the need for debt-ridden college grads chasing prestige jobs. According […]
Best Bitcoin & Crypto Wallets in August 2025: Secure, Smart & Self-Custodial Options Compared

The post Best Bitcoin & Crypto Wallets in August 2025: Secure, Smart & Self-Custodial Options Compared appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Looking for the best Bitcoin and crypto wallets in August 2025? We compare the top Bitcoin and crypto wallets for secure self-custody. These next-gen wallets eliminate single points of failure, offering smarter key recovery and institutional-grade security. Here’s how they stack up. Why Bitcoin & Crypto Wallets Are Evolving in 2025 After the collapse of […] Source: https://news.bitcoin.com/best-bitcoin-crypto-wallets-august-2025/
MetaMask Launches Social Login for Google & Apple Users

The post MetaMask Launches Social Login for Google & Apple Users appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Quick Highlights MetaMask adds Social Login via Google and Apple accounts Wallet setup without saving a 12-word recovery phrase Maintains self-custody with local encryption and security MetaMask Brings Social Login to Crypto Wallets MetaMask, a leading cryptocurrency wallet provider, has rolled out Social Login, a feature that allows users to create or restore wallets using their Google or Apple accounts. This eliminates the need for the traditional 12-word recovery phrase, which often intimidates newcomers. Source: metamask.io How Social Login Works To enable Social Login, users select a Google or Apple account and set a password. The wallet then generates a Secret Recovery Phrase (SRP) locally on the device, encrypting it for maximum security. In case of device loss or reinstallation, the wallet can be restored using the same account and password — removing the headache of storing complex phrases. Social login simplifies the wallet creation and management process. Get started in two steps: Sign-in with your Google or Apple ID. Create a unique, secure password. You’re in! You can now use Social login.  Security Remains a Priority MetaMask emphasizes that no single organization has complete access to all components needed to restore your SRP. This design preserves the self-custodial nature of MetaMask wallets, ensuring users maintain full control over their digital assets. The company stated: “Social login is an alternative, familiar way to control your digital assets that is seamless and simple, without compromising on security. Your wallet and assets remain fully in your control, with fewer obscure words to manage if you so choose.” Why It Matters By blending convenience with security, MetaMask aims to make crypto more accessible to everyday users—especially those hesitant about managing seed phrases. Source: https://coinpaper.com/10740/no-more-seed-phrases-meta-mask-s-new-social-login-feature-explained
Google Cloud Launches New Blockchain to Take On Ripple and Circle

The post Google Cloud Launches New Blockchain to Take On Ripple and Circle appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Blockchain Google Cloud has revealed its latest step into blockchain with the launch of the Google Cloud Universal Ledger (GCUL), a Layer-1 platform designed to power cross-border payments and digital asset settlements. The move positions Google against established players such as Ripple, Circle, and Stripe, who already dominate global settlement infrastructure. The announcement comes as Google expands its reach in the crypto ecosystem, including a recent investment boost in Bitcoin miner CleanSpark. According to Rich Widmann, Global Head of Web3 Strategy at Google Cloud, GCUL is engineered to be simple, flexible, and secure, catering primarily to financial institutions. Unlike other settlement networks, GCUL will allow any institution to build on it, avoiding the closed-off nature of proprietary systems. A Different Approach to Settlements Widmann explained that GCUL runs Python-based smart contracts, making it easier for developers and financial firms to adopt. He also highlighted Google’s unique advantage in scale and distribution, describing GCUL as a “neutral infrastructure layer” for the global market. Currently operating as a private testnet, the ledger is being trialed following Google Cloud’s earlier collaboration with CME on tokenized assets. Its design is based on three core principles: Simple: Delivered as a service with a single API, reducing integration hurdles across multiple assets and currencies. Flexible: Offers high scalability and programmability, enabling automation in payments and asset management. Secure: Built with KYC-verified accounts and compliant fee structures within a private, permissioned framework. Tokenization in Focus Google’s move reflects a broader push among traditional financial giants into tokenized markets. Ripple’s XRP Ledger (XRPL) has already seen explosive adoption in real-world asset tokenization, recording more than 2,200% growth in the segment. Meanwhile, banks like Singapore’s DBS are bringing structured financial products onto Ethereum, signaling rising competition. With GCUL, Google is not only venturing into settlement infrastructure but also eyeing…
KindlyMD Files $5B Stock Offering to Expand Bitcoin Holdings

TLDR KindlyMD filed a $5 billion equity offering program to increase its Bitcoin holdings The company recently purchased 5,744 BTC for $679 million at an average price of $118,204 per Bitcoin NAKA shares dropped 12% following the announcement, but are still up 330% since May CEO David Bailey, a crypto policy adviser to the Trump [...] The post KindlyMD Files $5B Stock Offering to Expand Bitcoin Holdings appeared first on Blockonomi.
Which Altcoin Has The Biggest Upside Potential in 2025?

The post Which Altcoin Has The Biggest Upside Potential in 2025? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News The altcoin landscape presents three very different investment opportunities for 2025. Solana offers established technology with known scaling challenges. Cardano provides methodical development with slower progress. Layer Brett brings something completely different to the table. Each project appeals to different investor preferences and risk tolerances. Understanding their unique value propositions reveals which might deliver the best returns in the coming bull market. Solana’s established position Solana boasts impressive transaction speeds and a growing ecosystem. Its developer community remains active despite network reliability issues. SOL’s large market cap provides stability but limits explosive growth potential. It’s a smart investment for diversification and stability. The network’s congestion problems during high-demand periods concern serious investors. These technical limitations might prevent Solana from achieving its full potential despite strong fundamentals. Cardano’s methodical approach Cardano takes a research-driven path that prioritizes correctness over speed. Its academic approach appeals to investors seeking fundamentally sound projects. The methodical development process ensures quality but delays feature implementation. The project’s larger market cap requires significant capital inflow for substantial price movement. This reality limits Cardano’s upside potential compared to newer, smaller projects. With that said, ADA is another solid coin to have in your portfolio. Just keep it balanced. Layer Brett’s explosive potential Layer Brett combines the best aspects of both worlds with additional advantages. Its Ethereum Layer 2 foundation provides proven security with instant scalability. The micro-cap status allows for exponential growth that larger projects can’t match. The project offers staking rewards that generate income beyond price appreciation. This dual return model creates a compelling case for investment that neither Solana nor Cardano can match. Technology comparison Solana struggles with network reliability during peak usage. Cardano prioritizes perfection over speed in development. Layer Brett delivers working technology today with Ethereum’s security and Layer 2 scalability. This…
XRP: The Most Attacked Crypto That Keeps Getting Free Marketing

The post XRP: The Most Attacked Crypto That Keeps Getting Free Marketing appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News XRP sits in a unique spot in the crypto world. Despite being the third-largest crypto by market cap at around $180 billion, it remains one of the most criticized assets in the industry. From Bitcoin maximalists to Ethereum and Solana advocates and now even Chainlink supporters, XRP has been under nonstop attack.  Top experts argue …
TRM Labs: Iranian Crypto Flows Fall to $3.7B in 2025 as Nobitex Hack, Tether Freezes and Geopolitics Erode Trust

TRM Labs reported that Iran’s crypto economy contracted in early 2025 amid escalating geopolitical tensions and a major exchange hack, with total cryptocurrency flows involving Iranian entities falling to about $3.7 billion between January and July 2025 — an 11% decline from the same period in 2024 and sharp month‑over‑month drops after April, including a […]
