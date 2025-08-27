3 Scenarios for CRO in 2026 After the Trump Media Deal

Crypto.com's native token CRO is in the spotlight for the second day in a row, only this time, due to the actions of CEO Kris Marszalek. After the Trump media deal on Tuesday, Marszalek has outlined three possible scenarios for CRO's performance in 2026. Does CRO's Future Hinge on Trump Media Cash Flows and Cronos' Roadmap? The discussion comes barely 24 hours after news broke that Trump Media's much-hyped $6.42 billion CRO acquisition will, in fact, begin with a far smaller $200 million purchase. Future buying power is contingent on warrants and credit lines. Against this backdrop, Marszalek asks the community to weigh in on how CRO might trade depending on how much of Trump Media's SPAC cash ultimately flows into the token. The scenarios range widely, from $200 million in existing cash to $420 million if warrants are exercised and a maximum of $5.42 billion if credit lines are fully drawn and combined with other financing. Wondering what's the community's view on $CRO performance in 2026, under the following scenarios: 1. $200m existing SPAC cash deployed to buy $CRO after transaction completes.2. $420m SPAC cash (including warrants proceeds) deployed to buy $CRO3. $5.42b cash+warrants+fully… — Kris | Crypto.com (@kris) August 27, 2025 The market response has been immediate. Some traders, like Francis Wong, argue that even the mid-tier scenario could double CRO's price from current levels. He said the third scenario could potentially trigger a "shock" rally fueled by institutional confidence, retail speculation, and Cronos ETF demand. "That's about our current market cap. At least double in price, excluding the FOMO from retail and ETF demand," Wong wrote. Still, uncertainties remain. The third scenario, involving $5.42 billion in capital deployment, would fundamentally alter CRO's liquidity and market structure. At the same time, it is also the least certain, given…