Joseph Lubin’s Ethereum Treasury SharpLink Gaming Spends Another $252 Million Adding To Its ETH Stockpile ⋆ ZyCrypto
The post Joseph Lubin’s Ethereum Treasury SharpLink Gaming Spends Another $252 Million Adding To Its ETH Stockpile ⋆ ZyCrypto appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Advertisement     Ethereum treasury SharpLink Gaming purchased $252 million in Ethereum last week, the Nasdaq-listed digital asset treasury firm led by Ethereum co-founder Joseph Lubin, announced on Tuesday. Nearly 800,000 ETH On Balance Sheet The Minneapolis, Minnesota-based firm’s holdings have grown to almost 800,000 ETH, now worth nearly $3.6 billion, after it bought 56,533 ETH between August 18 and August 24, it said. SharpLink purchased its latest tranche at an average price of around $4,462 per Ether. “Our regimented execution of SharpLink’s ETH treasury strategy continues to demonstrate the strength of our vision,” said Co-CEO Joseph Chalom in a statement, adding that the firm is committed to “building long-term value for our stockholders while simultaneously supporting the broader Ethereum ecosystem.” NEW: SharpLink acquired 56,533 ETH at ~$4,462. As of 8/26/2025 we hold 797,704 ETH valued at ~$3.7B Key Highlights for the Week Ending August 24, 2025: • $360.9M in net proceeds were raised through the ATM facility this past week.• Total staking rewards rose to 1,799 ETH… pic.twitter.com/Kb4AKulf6f — SharpLink (SBET) (@SharpLinkGaming) August 26, 2025 SharpLink, which pivoted its focus from affiliate marketing, first announced it had raised $425 million to create an Ether treasury in May. Since then, it has scooped up more coins as the price of the second-largest cryptocurrency by market cap has soared. In the last four weeks alone, SharpLink has boosted its holdings from 438,000 ETH to 797,704 ETH. It’s currently the number two Ethereum treasury company when ranked by holdings; BitMine Immersion Tech holds more than double the amount of ETH, with over 1.71 million Ether (roughly $8 billion). Advertisement   The company also said it raised $360.9 million via its at-the-money facility last week during the week ending August 24, and still has approximately $200 million in cash for acquiring…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/27 18:42