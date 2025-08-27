2025-08-29 Friday

Major Announcement from London In the current landscape where the barriers to entry for traditional cryptocurrency mining remain high, OPTO Miner is quietly revolutionizing the game. In August 2025, OPTO Miner announced the launch of a new mobile app, offering multi-currency cloud mining services for mainstream cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), and XRP (XRP). The app is now available for download, allowing users to start earning daily rewards anytime, anywhere, without any hardware investment. OPTO Miner Mission: Breaking Down Technical Barriers to Enable Everyone to Participate in Mining In the past, mining was almost exclusively the domain of “tech enthusiasts”: from purchasing mining equipment to deploying power systems, and dealing with operational maintenance and fluctuations in computing power, the complex processes and high costs often deterred ordinary investors. However, the cloud mining app launched by OPTO Miner offers a more convenient option—users simply need to register on their mobile devices, select a contract, and then remotely access the computing power of data centers to begin earning daily returns. Whether it is the mainstream consensus value of BTC, the smart contract foundation of ETH, or the practical application of XRP and other currencies in global payment systems, the combination of these three cryptocurrencies not only represents the market’s three core directions for the future of digital assets but also provides users with more flexible investment allocation options. Multi-Currency Support: Flexible Strategy, Lower Risk One of the standout features of this update is the support for multi-currency mining with BTC, ETH, DOGE, LTC, XRP, SOL, and USDT (TRC-20/ERC-20). Users can flexibly choose BTC, ETH, or XRP as their mining target currency based on personal preferences and market trends. More importantly, all operations are completed within the app in one seamless process: no blockchain technical knowledge required, no need to swap currencies, and no need to link complex wallets. For investors seeking to diversify risk or hold multiple currencies simultaneously, this model undoubtedly offers greater flexibility. During periods of market volatility, the differing return patterns of various currencies can also serve as a form of hedging, making the overall investment portfolio more stable. How to Get Started with OPTO Miner? Register an account: Complete registration in 1 minute, receive a $15 bonus, and start your cloud mining journey immediately. Select a package: Choose a suitable computing power contract based on your budget. Pay fees: Complete payment using multiple cryptocurrencies. Start mining: The system automatically allocates computing power, and you can view your earnings at any time on the platform. Withdraw profits: Once you reach the minimum withdrawal amount, you can transfer funds directly to your wallet. Full Transparency, Visible Returns The OPTO Miner App uses a real-time revenue statistics system, allowing users to view key information such as daily revenue records, principal status, and contract terms on their mobile phones. The platform does not charge any hidden fees, and all rebates are paid on time, ensuring that users can grow their assets in a clear and secure environment. Additionally, all computing power contracts automatically refund principal upon contract expiration without requiring additional applications. This dual mechanism of “daily rebates plus principal refund at maturity” is attracting an increasing number of individuals seeking passive income to join the platform. Bringing Cryptocurrency Investing Back to Its Essence In the fast-paced world of cryptocurrency, frequent trading and emotional decision-making are rife with risk and anxiety. OPTO Miner advocates a return to the essence of investing: by sharing technical infrastructure, digital assets become a stable, long-term tool for creating value, rather than a short-term gamble. No chasing trends, no constant monitoring of the market, no speculating on short-term price fluctuations—instead, letting the system take over and consistently generate returns. This is precisely why an increasing number of users are choosing OPTO Miner’s cloud mining service. Final Highlights OPTO Miner was founded in London, UK, in 2018. Since its launch, the app has garnered over 7 million global users. Through technological simplification and innovative models, OPTO Miner has transformed the once high-threshold mining process into an accessible, wealth-building opportunity available to everyone at any time. Download the OPTO Miner App, select your cryptocurrency, sign the contract, and sit back—this is true “crypto freedom,” and it should be this simple. For more information, please visit the official website at https://optominer.com or download the app
2025/08/27 19:00
The post Trump's pick for Fed seat Stephen Miran set to face Senate hearing next week appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The Senate Banking Committee will hold a hearing next week on President Donald Trump’s nomination of Stephen Miran to the Federal Reserve Board, according to reporting from Bloomberg and Politico. The hearing is expected to turn into a fight over Trump’s ongoing pressure campaign to force the Fed to cut rates, and his sudden decision this week to fire Governor Lisa Cook. Stephen was nominated earlier this month to take over the short-term seat left vacant by Adriana Kugler, whose term ends in January 2026. But on Tuesday, Trump said he might change course and appoint Stephen to Lisa’s spot instead, since her seat runs through 2038. “We just put a very good man in that in one position,” Trump told reporters at the White House, “we might switch him to the other, it’s a longer term.” Trump’s attempt to fire Cook complicates confirmation plans Lisa was removed this week over claims she committed mortgage fraud. Trump said in a letter that he posted on his own social media account that the allegations were “sufficient cause” to justify her removal. Lisa, a Joe Biden appointee, rejected the claim and vowed to sue in court, saying “no cause exists under the law” and that Trump “has no authority to” take her off the board. Trump’s decision has drawn sharp criticism from Democrats and caution from some Republicans, especially those who’ve historically defended the Fed’s independence. It’s the first time in history that any president has tried to remove a Fed governor “for cause,” and many lawmakers aren’t willing to let it slide. The White House, meanwhile, is pushing to get Stephen confirmed quickly, hoping he can participate in the Fed’s mid-September meeting. But the Cook situation is making that a tall order. With a legal battle now underway and growing unease…
2025/08/27 18:56
The post REX Shares files with SEC for BNB staking ETF appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Rex Shares has filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission to launch the REX-Osprey BNB Staking ETF, which would allow investors to gain exposure to BNB while earning staking rewards.  Summary REX Shares and Osprey Funds filed with the SEC oto launch the REX-Osprey BNB Staking ETF. The ETF would mirror REX’s Solana Staking ETF model and aims to pass staking yield to investors as dividends. Approval could boost institutional adoption of BNB, though SEC concerns around custody and market integrity remain hurdles. The application was filed on Aug. 26, and because it is organized in accordance with the Investment Company Act of 1940, it can be approved more quickly than other spot crypto exchange-traded funds. Staking integrated into ETF design The proposed fund will use a C-corporation and a Cayman Islands subsidiary to custody and stake BNB (BNB). This structure ensures compliance while distributing staking rewards, typically 3-5% annualized yield on the BNB Chain, back to shareholders in the form of dividends. Custody and staking services would likely be handled by a regulated partner such as Anchorage Digital, as seen in Rex’s Solana product. Bloomberg ETF analyst Eric Balchunas highlighted the filing on Aug. 27, noting its similarities to Rex’s Solana (SOL) Staking ETF, which launched earlier in 2025 and quickly grew to more than $133 million in assets under management. If approved, the BNB Staking ETF could launch within weeks, making it one of the first U.S.-regulated investment products offering direct exposure to staked BNB. BNB’s growing role in institutional portfolios The filing coincides with a spike in institutional interest in BNB. By the second quarter of 2025, more than 30 publicly traded companies had allocated close to $800 million in BNB as a treasury asset. For example, corporate purchasers Nano Labs and BNB Network Company have…
2025/08/27 18:55
The post UK adults eye crypto for retirement savings appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. More UK adults are considering adding cryptocurrency to their retirement plans, with over a quarter willing to invest their pension money in digital assets. A survey by UK insurance company Aviva, done by Censuswide from June 4 to 6, found that 27% of 2,000 adults want to include digital assets in their retirement plans. Brits weigh crypto gains against pension safety More UK adults are now interested in adding cryptocurrency to their retirement planning because it can attract higher returns than traditional pension investments. The Aviva survey shows that about 43% of respondents are motivated by the possibility of growing their retirement savings faster, while 36% are interested in the technology.  The report also indicates that about 32% of respondents want to spread their money across different assets to reduce risks and gain exposure to growing markets that could perform well over time. However, there are still concerns about financial security and the possible drawbacks of withdrawing pension funds. More than 6 in 10 respondents (62%) worry about losing their pension benefits if they move money to digital assets. This proves that many people still trust the stability and reliability of traditional retirement savings. Pensions come with a sense of financial safety that digital assets cannot guarantee, like employer contributions, government tax relief, and predictable growth over decades. The survey also highlighted that nearly one-third of respondents don’t fully understand the benefits they may be giving up by cashing in their pensions. These advantages include decades of compounded growth, employer contributions, and tax advantages.  On the other hand, 27% said they were unaware of the risks that come with cryptocurrency investments. These risks include sudden and extreme price swings, exposure to hacking or phishing attacks, and a lack of formal regulation or consumer protection.   UK investors face few crypto…
2025/08/27 18:53
The post Qutom Sets New Benchmark in Green Energy Trading With Record-Breaking First-Time Investor Engagement appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. As Qutom continues its rapid expansion in the green energy space, the company proudly announces a major milestone that cements its position as a frontrunner in sustainable innovation and strategic investment. With a steadily growing global community, Qutomia has garnered industry-wide recognition for its precision-driven systems, scalable solutions, and forward-thinking approach. This month, under the bold campaign banner “Trade Smarter, Not Harder,” the company celebrates a game-changing achievement: a remarkable 74% of first-time Qutomians in July opted directly for the Industrial GP Trade — a record high for the platform. This surge in first-time participation reflects not only increasing trust in Qutomia’s offerings but also a broader market shift toward smarter, high-impact energy investments. The Industrial GP Trade has now officially taken the lead in Qutomia’s Energy Power Slots, becoming the top choice in its dynamic green energy portfolio. This milestone is more than just a number,” said a Qutomia spokesperson. “It represents a powerful vote of confidence from our newest community members and a clear signal that the future of energy trading is intelligent, efficient, and deeply sustainable. Backed by a strong foundation of technology, transparency, and vision, Qutomia is poised to continue driving innovation in the global green energy market. As the platform evolves, new and existing investors alike are invited to be part of a mission that’s not only reshaping energy markets but redefining what’s possible in a smarter energy future. Join us. Invest in the movement. Power the planet, intelligently. About Qutomia Qutomia is a next-generation green energy trading platform dedicated to accelerating the global transition to sustainable power. Through cutting-edge tools and community-driven innovation, Qutomia empowers investors to engage with the energy markets in smarter, more impactful ways. Disclaimer: TheNewsCrypto does not endorse any content on this page. The content depicted in this Press Release…
2025/08/27 18:52
The post Bitcoin investors realize highest profits since 2017 amid market rally appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bitcoin investors with long-term positions are realizing profits at levels not seen in nearly a decade, according to blockchain analytics firm Glassnode. Data from the firm shows that long-term holders have realized roughly 2.37 million BTC in profit during the ongoing 2024–2025 cycle. At current prices, that equates to about $260.7 billion. This is the highest realized profit since the 2016–2017 bull run, when long-term investors booked gains of approximately 3.93 million BTC. Bitcoin Long-Term Holders Realized Profit (Source: Glassnode) Glassnode noted that the sharp increase in realized gains illustrates growing sell-side pressure. The firm suggested that investors appear to capitalize on Bitcoin’s recent rally by reducing their exposure to the top crypto after months of sustained upward momentum. Over the past year, Bitcoin has steadily climbed to new highs, peaking at $124,167 on Aug. 14, according to CryptoSlate’s data. The asset was trading at $110,761 at press time, down nearly 11% from that record. This pullback suggests that profit-taking has become widespread, consistent with prior cycles, in which strong rallies were often followed by quieter, less aggressive phases of market activity. Latest Alpha Market Report Disclaimer: Our writers’ opinions are solely their own and do not reflect the opinion of CryptoSlate. None of the information you read on CryptoSlate should be taken as investment advice, nor does CryptoSlate endorse any project that may be mentioned or linked to in this article. Buying and trading cryptocurrencies should be considered a high-risk activity. Please do your own due diligence before taking any action related to content within this article. Finally, CryptoSlate takes no responsibility should you lose money trading cryptocurrencies. Source: https://cryptoslate.com/insights/long-term-bitcoin-investors-cash-in-260-7-billion-in-current-cycle-profits/
2025/08/27 18:49
The post Bitcoin Prediction Today as Gold Is Tokenized on Bitcoin, Trump Jr. Invests in Polymarket, and More… appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Live Bitcoin Hyper Updates Today: Bitcoin Prediction Today as Gold Is Tokenized on Bitcoin, Trump Jr. Invests in Polymarket, and More… Sign Up for Our Newsletter! For updates and exclusive offers enter your email. Leah is a British journalist with a BA in Journalism, Media, and Communications and nearly a decade of content writing experience. Over the last four years, her focus has primarily been on Web3 technologies, driven by her genuine enthusiasm for decentralization and the latest technological advancements. She has contributed to leading crypto and NFT publications – Cointelegraph, Coinbound, Crypto News, NFT Plazas, Bitcolumnist, Techreport, and NFT Lately – which has elevated her to a senior role in crypto journalism. Whether crafting breaking news or in-depth reviews, she strives to engage her readers with the latest insights and information. Her articles often span the hottest cryptos, exchanges, and evolving regulations. As part of her ploy to attract crypto newbies into Web3, she explains even the most complex topics in an easily understandable and engaging way. Further underscoring her dynamic journalism background, she has written for various sectors, including software testing (TEST Magazine), travel (Travel Off Path), and music (Mixmag). When she’s not deep into a crypto rabbit hole, she’s probably island-hopping (with the Galapagos and Hainan being her go-to’s). Or perhaps sketching chalk pencil drawings while listening to the Pixies, her all-time favorite band. This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Visit our Privacy Center or Cookie Policy. I Agree Source: https://bitcoinist.com/bitcoin-hyper-live-news-august-27-2025/
2025/08/27 18:45
The U.S. Government Initiative to Leverage aligns with the Trump administration’s January 2025 executive order promoting digital asset development and broader blockchain adoption. Other U.S. agencies, including the Treasury, the Fiscal Service, and the Department of Defense, have already experimented with blockchain for financial records. The U.S. Commerce Department is also going to disseminate official [...]]]>
2025/08/27 18:44
Key Takeaways: Panora closes a new funding round led by Frictionless Capital, with participation from Aptos Labs’ Avery Ching and Greg Nazario. Goal: build the all-in-one execution layer on Aptos, The post Panora Successfully Raises Fresh Capital to Become Aptos’ Ultimate DeFi Super App appeared first on CryptoNinjas.
2025/08/27 18:44
The post BetterBank exploited for $5M through unauthorized bonus minting appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. BetterBank, a Web3 protocol, was exploited for up to $5M based on recent estimations. The protocol lost from unauthorized bonus minting, based on user-generated liquidity pairs.  BetterBank, a Web3 protocol promising DeFi banking, was exploited for an estimated $1M to $5M. The losses came from unauthorized reward minting, based on rogue liquidity pairs.  BetterBank first noticed unauthorized minting and withdrawals in the past day, sparking speculations as to the source of losses.  BetterBank to relaunch reward smart contract The protocol team was active in handling the attack and ended up compensating losses through its reserves. BetterBank also plans to relaunch its reward program for LPs with a new token airdrop and a new smart contract. 🚨UPDATE BETTERBANKERS🚨 Yesterday was rough. Within minutes it went from “hmm, not normal liquidations” → to “this is so not good.” But we jumped into action: paused the protocol, kept comms open for hours, pulled in devs, and started saving what we could. Because of Favor… — BetterBank.io (@BetterBank_io) August 27, 2025 BetterBank originally awarded bonuses for providing liquidity for the FAVOR token. However, investigation showed the liquidity pairs were untracked, and users could create a FAVOR pair against any token, even worthless newly created assets.  Despite the rogue pairs, the exploiter still received ESTEEM tokens, managing to mint a significant amount. BetterBank claimed the contract used to issue rewards was audited, but there was no vetting of the quality of FAVOR liquidity providers. On-chain investigation also showed the rogue minting managed to avoid the tax on bulk-minting rewards, by using external liquidity pairs.  BetterBank was built on PulseChain, using niche stablecoins for its liquidity. The attacker holds a remaining amount of 700K pDAI, still requiring bridging to make the tokens usable. The project team reached out to the hacker by messaging the exploit address,…
2025/08/27 18:44
