Altcoin Season? These Coins Are Soaring as Bitcoin and Ethereum Take a Breather

Bitcoin dominance is falling and altcoins are heating up. Here's what the charts have to say about it.
Coinstats2025/08/29 04:21
CFTC Issues Advisory Allowing Foreign Exchanges to Reopen Direct Market Access for U.S. Traders

The Commodity Futures Trading Commission’s (CFTC) Division of Market Oversight (DMO) announced Thursday that it issued an advisory to provide “regulatory clarity” for non-U.S.-based exchanges to allow Americans to have “direct market access” to their platforms, the regulator said in a press release. CFTC Issues Landmark Advisory According to the CFTC’s August 28 press release, “the DMO has received an increased number of inquiries” over the matter, leading to the foreign boards of trade (FBOTs) effectively giving “entities legally organized and operating outside the United States” a way back onshore. “Today’s FBOT advisory provides the regulatory clarity needed to legally onshore trading activity that was driven out of the United States due to the unprecedented regulation by enforcement approach of the past several years,” said Acting Chairman Caroline D. Pham. “By reaffirming the CFTC’s longstanding approach to provide U.S. traders with choice and access to the deepest and most liquid global markets, with a wide range of products and asset classes, American companies that were forced to set up shop in foreign jurisdictions to facilitate crypto asset trading now have a path back to U.S. markets,” she continued. Commissioner Caroline Pham Celebrates Landmark Markets Move Following the news, Pham took to her X account to state that the CFTC “welcomes back Americans that want to trade efficiently and safely under the agency’s regulations, and opens up U.S. markets to the rest of the world.” In all, the move largely gives foreign platforms a clear path to reconnect with U.S. markets, while letting American traders tap into deeper global liquidity under CFTC oversight
CryptoNews2025/08/29 04:20
Top 10 Altcoins Developers Are Most Focused On in the Solana (SOL) Ecosystem Revealed – Here’s the List

Which altcoins are developers focusing most on on Solana, one of the major layer 1 blockchains? Continue Reading: Top 10 Altcoins Developers Are Most Focused On in the Solana (SOL) Ecosystem Revealed – Here’s the List
Coinstats2025/08/29 04:20
Calm Before The Surge? Bitcoin Price Stability Signals Sustainable Rally Ahead

The post Calm Before The Surge? Bitcoin Price Stability Signals Sustainable Rally Ahead appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. My name is Godspower Owie, and I was born and brought up in Edo State, Nigeria. I grew up with my three siblings who have always been my idols and mentors, helping me to grow and understand the way of life. My parents are literally the backbone of my story. They’ve always supported me in good and bad times and never for once left my side whenever I feel lost in this world. Honestly, having such amazing parents makes you feel safe and secure, and I won’t trade them for anything else in this world. I was exposed to the cryptocurrency world 3 years ago and got so interested in knowing so much about it. It all started when a friend of mine invested in a crypto asset, which he yielded massive gains from his investments. When I confronted him about cryptocurrency he explained his journey so far in the field. It was impressive getting to know about his consistency and dedication in the space despite the risks involved, and these are the major reasons why I got so interested in cryptocurrency. Trust me, I’ve had my share of experience with the ups and downs in the market but I never for once lost the passion to grow in the field. This is because I believe growth leads to excellence and that’s my goal in the field. And today, I am an employee of Bitcoinnist and NewsBTC news outlets. My Bosses and co-workers are the best kinds of people I have ever worked with, in and outside the crypto landscape. I intend to give my all working alongside my amazing colleagues for the growth of these companies. Sometimes I like to picture myself as an explorer, this is because I like visiting new places, I like learning new things (useful…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/29 04:18
Matt Ishbia And The Phoenix Suns Sued By Minority Owners

The post Matt Ishbia And The Phoenix Suns Sued By Minority Owners appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – NOVEMBER 08: Owners Matt Ishbia and Justin Ishbia of the Phoenix Suns look on during the first half between the Chicago Bulls and the Phoenix Suns at the United Center on November 08, 2023 in Chicago, Illinois. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images) Getty Images Phoenix Suns owner Matt Ishbia is facing legal trouble as two minority Suns owners, Andy Kohlberg and Scott Seldin, who were minority owners under former Suns owner Robert Sarver have filed a lawsuit against him per Baxter Holmes of ESPN. This lawsuit was filed by Kohlberg and Seldin against Ishbia due to their claim of him withholding team records that they are entitled to as minority owners. Although Ishbia is the majority owner with a controlling 57% share of the team, the business practices of the Suns still have to be spoken about with the minority owners. According to these two, there have been increases in spending and capital that they would like more information about, which Ishbia has allegedly been withholding. The specific issue stems from the unspecified source of funding that powered the Phoenix Mercury’s new $100 million practice facility that was unveiled in 2024. According to the suit, when Ishbia was asked to provide information about where the funding for this facility came from, he did not provide any information. There is also a dispute between Ishbia and Kohlberg and Seldin about the valuation of the buyout they are seeking. According to a letter obtained by Baxter Holmes of ESPN, Kohlberg and Seldin are seeking $825 million for their share of the Suns, which is a figure that is extremely…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/29 04:17
What This Massive $250 Million Influx Means For Crypto

The post What This Massive $250 Million Influx Means For Crypto appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. USDC Minted: What This Massive $250 Million Influx Means For Crypto Skip to content Home Crypto News USDC Minted: What This Massive $250 Million Influx Means for Crypto Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/usdc-minted-impact-5/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/29 04:16
Top Cryptos to Buy Today — Solana, VET and MAGACOIN FINANCE Projected for 40x Gains

Detail: https://coincu.com/pr/top-cryptos-to-buy-today-solana-vet-and-magacoin-finance-projected-for-40x-gains/
Coinstats2025/08/29 04:15
Former FTX Legal Advisors Move to Dismiss Lawsuit, Claiming No Knowledge of Fraud

Former FTX legal advisors argue they provided routine services and knew nothing about the exchange's multi-billion dollar fraud scheme.
Coinstats2025/08/29 04:13
Portal to Bitcoin Secures $50 Million for Expansion

The post Portal to Bitcoin Secures $50 Million for Expansion appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: Portal to Bitcoin secures $50 million to expand BitScaler capabilities. Funds aim to enhance non-custodial Bitcoin scaling. Increased institutional support for decentralized transactions. Portal to Bitcoin, led by CEO Chandra Duggirala, secured $50 million in funding from Paloma Investments to expand BitScaler, strengthening non-custodial Bitcoin transactions. The investment underscores a significant move towards enhancing Bitcoin’s scaling and interoperability without custodial intermediaries, potentially influencing broader market liquidity and cross-chain activities. Portal to Bitcoin Raises $50 Million for BitScaler Expansion Portal to Bitcoin achieved a significant funding milestone with $50 million led by Paloma Investments. This brings its total funding to $92 million, with strong backing from investors like Coinbase Ventures. Chandra Duggirala aims to strengthen non-custodial scaling through BitScaler. BitScaler is designed to offer native Bitcoin scaling without wrapped tokens or insecure alternatives. The additional funding will expand the grant program to attract institutional and community liquidity providers. Market Implications include a push for further decentralization in Bitcoin transactions. Portal’s innovations target the elimination of custodial risk and the reinforcement of cross-chain transactions through atomic swaps. The community is optimistic about leveraging atomic swap technology for secure transactions. “Portal intends to solve the problem of custodial risk once and for all using secure and transparent Layer 2 atomic swap technology…” — Chandra Duggirala, CEO, Portal to Bitcoin Bitcoin’s Growth Enriched by Institutional Investment Wave Did you know? Despite various developments, similar advancements saw increased activity, Portal’s unique approach to non-custodial swaps sets a new industry standard. Bitcoin (BTC) holds a substantial market cap of $2.25 trillion and a dominance of 57.67%. With its current price at $112,768.59, and an increase of 0.75% in the last 24 hours, Bitcoin remains the focal point in this protocol. Data: CoinMarketCap. Bitcoin(BTC), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at 16:07 UTC on August 28,…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/29 04:13
Ethereum, Solana and On-Chain Economies

The post Ethereum, Solana and On-Chain Economies appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. In today’s Crypto for Advisors newsletter, Samantha Bohbot, partner and chief growth officer from RockawayX breaks down decentralized finance and the differences Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Solana bring to this space. Then, Kevin Tam answers questions about institutional investment in crypto ETFs and notes some global trends in “Ask an Expert.” – Sarah Morton Webinar alert: On September 9 at 11:00am ET join Michelle Noyes from AIMA and Andy Baehr from CoinDesk Indices as they discuss building a sustainable business in the cyclical markets of crypto. Register today. https://aima-org.zoom.us/webinar/register/4917558078322/WN_3jAGIrqMTK2z7e74q5bkWg#/registration Event alert: CoinDesk: Policy & Regulation in Washington D.C. on September 10th. The agenda includes senior officials from the SEC, Treasury, House, Senate, and OCC, plus private roundtables and unparalleled networking opportunities. Use code COINDESK15 to save 15% on your registration. http://go.coindesk.com/4oV08AA. Sectors Beyond Bitcoin: Ethereum, Solana and On-Chain Economies Bitcoin may dominate the crypto conversation as the most established digital asset, but today’s landscape presents many compelling opportunities to investors. Outside of Bitcoin, blockchains power applications that delight global users, generate meaningful revenues, and are growing impressively. Bringing Global Finance On-Chain Tokenized real-world assets (RWAs) refer to the issuance and trading of traditional instruments like stocks, bonds, commodities, and alternative assets on blockchains. The perks of doing so are substantial. Settling asset trades on-chain is nearly instantaneous; anyone, anywhere can participate (if the issuer allows it), and transactions are transparent, making them easier to track and automate. Today, nearly $300 billion in tokenized assets are on-chain. Boston Consulting Group predicts the market will reach $600 billion by the end of the year and $19 trillion by 2030. Recent RWA deployments are showcasing blockchains’ potential to transform traditional markets. In bridging traditional assets and on-chain use, blockchains act as marketplaces, with typical “chicken and egg” dynamics. Namely, issuers want to go where…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/29 04:12
