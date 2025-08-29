Ethereum, Solana and On-Chain Economies
In today's Crypto for Advisors newsletter, Samantha Bohbot, partner and chief growth officer from RockawayX breaks down decentralized finance and the differences Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Solana bring to this space. Then, Kevin Tam answers questions about institutional investment in crypto ETFs and notes some global trends in "Ask an Expert." – Sarah Morton

Sectors Beyond Bitcoin: Ethereum, Solana and On-Chain Economies Bitcoin may dominate the crypto conversation as the most established digital asset, but today's landscape presents many compelling opportunities to investors. Outside of Bitcoin, blockchains power applications that delight global users, generate meaningful revenues, and are growing impressively. Bringing Global Finance On-Chain Tokenized real-world assets (RWAs) refer to the issuance and trading of traditional instruments like stocks, bonds, commodities, and alternative assets on blockchains. The perks of doing so are substantial. Settling asset trades on-chain is nearly instantaneous; anyone, anywhere can participate (if the issuer allows it), and transactions are transparent, making them easier to track and automate. Today, nearly $300 billion in tokenized assets are on-chain. Boston Consulting Group predicts the market will reach $600 billion by the end of the year and $19 trillion by 2030. Recent RWA deployments are showcasing blockchains' potential to transform traditional markets. In bridging traditional assets and on-chain use, blockchains act as marketplaces, with typical "chicken and egg" dynamics. Namely, issuers want to go where…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/29 04:12