Cronos Unveils A Refreshed Roadmap Targeting Tokenization As #1 Growth Driver

Tokenization is the name of the game for the Cronos network, which has just published a new roadmap for 2025-2026. It has the single aim of becoming the blockchain of choice for traditional financial institutions as they warm up to all things crypto.
SQUID MEME
GAME$26.0459+0.13%
Cryptodaily2025/08/27 19:02
Bonk Coin, PEPE, Or Remittix? Which Crypto Should You Buy For Maximum Gains In 2025

Crypto traders are eager to know what to invest in this year, as most of the altcoins are sporting reactionary price charts. The meme coins are stirring, and everyone knows just how far Bonk coin and Pepe could go when they are in the mood. On the flip side, there’s a new PayFi project launching [...] The post Bonk Coin, PEPE, Or Remittix? Which Crypto Should You Buy For Maximum Gains In 2025 appeared first on Blockonomi.
Bonk
BONK$0.0000213+0.70%
GAINS
GAINS$0.02772-0.18%
NodeGO Token
GO$0.00038+5.55%
Blockonomi2025/08/27 19:00
Sources: Fed Governor Lisa Cook to file lawsuit as early as today over Trump firing

PANews reported on August 27 that according to CNBC, sources revealed that Federal Reserve Board Governor Lisa Cook will file a lawsuit as early as today (regarding Trump's dismissal).
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.496+0.66%
mETHProtocol
COOK$0.015682+10.16%
PANews2025/08/27 19:00
Cold Wallet Presale Raises $6.4M & Offers 3,423% ROI While Stellar Prepares For XRP-Style Rally, Dogecoin Shows Strength

Crypto watchers in 2025 are tracking three very different signals. Stellar (XLM) price setup is forming an inverse head-and-shoulders pattern, […] The post Cold Wallet Presale Raises $6.4M & Offers 3,423% ROI While Stellar Prepares For XRP-Style Rally, Dogecoin Shows Strength appeared first on Coindoo.
Stellar
XLM$0.3759-1.10%
XRP
XRP$2.9438-1.24%
Ambire Wallet
WALLET$0.0266-1.15%
Coindoo2025/08/27 19:00
Big Money Meets Crypto: Lunate Commits $2B in Abu Dhabi Partnership

The two firms are joining forces to build a new investment platform in Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM), pending regulatory […] The post Big Money Meets Crypto: Lunate Commits $2B in Abu Dhabi Partnership appeared first on Coindoo.
Coindoo2025/08/27 19:00
Bitcoin Long-Term Holders’ Realized Profits Surpass Past Cycles, Here’s What It Means

After a sudden pullback from its all-time high, Bitcoin’s price has continued its downward trend, retesting the $109,000 threshold. While the flagship crypto asset seems to have found stability above the $111,000 mark, on-chain data has revealed a massive uptick in realized profits following its recent surge to new highs. Massive Profit-Taking Among Long-Term Bitcoin […]
SphereX
HERE$0.000389+8.96%
Bitcoinist2025/08/27 19:00
XRP’s Biggest Doubter Just Dropped Close To $5 Price Bomb — Here’s Why

As XRP pushes back toward $3, a noted Bitcoin maximalist and longtime skeptic has posted a fresh price outlook. The estimate grabbed attention because it mixes chart work with a currency clarification that changed how some readers first reacted. Related Reading: Dogecoin Gears Up For Triple Surge Vs. Bitcoin – Details Pattern And Price Action According to the analyst, XRP formed a clear W pattern on the weekly chart after topping near $3.4 in January. The sequence he highlighted ran from a $3.4 high to a low of $2.11 in April, a bounce to $2.6 in May, then a slide toward around $2 in June before the latest rally pushed back above the prior January high. That return, he says, completed the formation. He described the move as organic price action, contrasting it with a sharp 580% surge between November 2024 and January 2025 that he suggested showed signs of abnormal force. XRP TO 4761 !!!? XRP just made a massive move and it might only be the beginning. A clean market structure, a perfect W pattern, and a potential 1.618 Fibonacci extension point to a shocking $4,761 (yes, in CLP 🇨🇱) pic.twitter.com/2lxy6sOPBa — Davinci Jeremie (@Davincij15) August 26, 2025 Fibonacci Target Translated Based on reports, the analyst mapped Fibonacci extension levels from that chart sequence. The Fib 1.61 point came in at 4,555 Chilean pesos. He also flagged a nearby range in the 4,700 pesos area. Earlier he posted a 4,761 figure that many readers assumed was in US dollars; he later clarified it was denominated in Chilean pesos, which converts to roughly $4.93. In plain terms: his near-term math points to XRP approaching the $5 region, not $4,761. He added that XRP could push a little past the 1.618 mark before cooling off. The same analyst has not always been bearish. He once predicted a potential run to between $20 and $24 during this cycle, while still expressing doubts about long-term fundamentals. Back in January he said any upside would be cycle-driven rather than based on a change in his view of XRP’s core case. Whether the new CLP target is a stop along a path to that higher forecast remains unclear from his comments. Our Crypto futures suite just surpassed $30B in notional open interest for the first time ever. 💥 Our SOL and XRP futures, along with ETH options, each crossed $1B in OI, with XRP being the fastest-ever contract to do so, hitting the mark in just over 3 months.🔥 This is a… pic.twitter.com/xXV9TyP61O — CME Group (@CMEGroup) August 25, 2025 Institutional Flows And Futures Activity Meanwhile, reports have disclosed that XRP futures listed by CME hit $1 billion in open interest faster than any other crypto product in the exchange’s history. The contracts launched on May 19, 2025, and reached that mark in just over three months. Since the launch, traders moved 251,000 contracts with a combined notional volume of $9.02 billion. Related Reading: Sleepless In Crypto: $900-M Liquidated Amid Bitcoin’s Steep Fall Average daily trading on those contracts was $143 million, and a one-day record of $235 million was set in July. Those numbers show a rising level of institutional and retail participation in derivatives tied to XRP. The analyst now sees XRP climbing near $5 based on Fibonacci levels, a shift from his earlier skepticism. At the same time, CME reports XRP futures hit $1 billion in open interest in just three months, signaling strong market momentum as the token battles to hold above $3. Featured image from Meta, chart from TradingView
NEAR
NEAR$2.509-0.23%
LETSTOP
STOP$0.16314+1.22%
MemeCore
M$0.42998+0.29%
NewsBTC2025/08/27 19:00
Embedding Similarity Scoring for Smarter Image Retrieval Systems

Re-ranking in information retrieval improves search accuracy by reordering initial results using methods like relevance feedback, learning-to-rank models, and contextual embeddings. This article explores ColBERT’s contextualized late interaction framework and extends it into a two-stage re-ranking method for image retrieval. By combining filtering, similarity scoring, and localization, the approach enhances not only the precision of retrieved results but also the ability to identify anatomical regions of interest in complex datasets.
Imagen Network
IMAGE$0.00102+4.08%
Wink
LIKE$0.012172-4.74%
Stage
STAGE$0.0000352--%
Hackernoon2025/08/27 19:00
Hedera (HBAR) Price Prediction 2025: Will HBAR Break $0.52 Soon?

Hedera (HBAR) is trading at $0.2384, having recorded a slight 0.63% gain over the last 24 hours. Although the token’s price went up, overall trading volume went down, with volumes decreasing to $375.06 million, a 17.47% decrease. Against broader movements of the market, HBAR has gone up 1.81% on a weekly level and has stabilized […]
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01319-0.45%
Hedera
HBAR$0.2371-0.61%
SOON
SOON$0.2546-0.11%
Tronweekly2025/08/27 19:00
Layer Brett Set to Outpace Dogecoin by 120x as It Crushes Solana Meme Coin Rivals

Dogecoin eyes $1 but Layer Brett at $0.005 surges with $1.4M raised, 1,700% APY staking, and Layer 2 speed, tipped to outpace DOGE by 120x in 2025.
Solayer
LAYER$0.5568+1.45%
DOGE
DOGE$0.22084--%
Memecoin
MEME$0.003013-3.42%
Blockchainreporter2025/08/27 19:00
Trendaavat uutiset

Ethereum and Chainlink Whales Accumulate MAGACOIN FINANCE Before 2025 Breakout

Trump sends a message to the House of Representatives: quickly pass the "clean version" of the GENIUS Act and submit it to the President for signature as soon as possible

Russian Finance Ministry Official: Despite New Law, 70% of Crypto Miners Are Still Unregistered

21Shares applies to the US SEC to launch spot SEI ETF

Crypto Bull Run Dead? Analyst Says The Real Top Isn’t Here Yet