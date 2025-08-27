2025-08-29 Friday

Can PEPE Repeat Its 2024 Magic? Analysts Say Layer Brett Could Be The Next Billion-Dollar Meme

PEPE may struggle to repeat 2024 gains, while Layer Brett at $0.005 with Layer 2 speed, staking APYs, and viral energy is tipped as the next billion-dollar meme.
Blockchainreporter2025/08/27 19:10
30 Aug Presale, Bitcoin Swift Arrives As Solana Makes Headlines

Crypto adherents are keeping a close eye on one of the most talked-about giants in the market: Solana. Solana has rallied by nearly 10% in late August, currently trading between $187 and $206, with analysts predicting a potential breakout toward $250–$300 if ETF clarity is achieved. SOL is demonstrating the strength of institutional interest, with […]
Coinstats2025/08/27 19:09
Saylor Reacts to Bitcoin’s Fall to $110,000 With This Controversial Tweet

The post Saylor Reacts to Bitcoin’s Fall to $110,000 With This Controversial Tweet appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Saylor makes big Bitcoin reminder Strategy grabs 3,081 BTC on the dip Michael Saylor, a co-founder of Strategy and a vocal Bitcoin supporter, has taken to the X social media network to publish a post as he reacted to BTC’s reversal to the $110,000 level after it failed to stay above $112,000. Saylor’s tweet ignited the global crypto community, triggering a discussion. You Might Also Like Saylor makes big Bitcoin reminder Michael Saylor traditionally published an image generated by AI. This time Bitcoin is depicted as a sparkling and shining skyscraper, which looks like it is made of electricity. “Bitcoin is Digital Property,” the caption states. Saylor has long been claiming Bitcoin to be a digital property, saying that in the future, BTC will power all financial markets and banks and suggesting various ways of renting one’s “digital property” to make a high income. Strategy grabs 3,081 BTC on the dip On Monday, Saylor announced that his Bitcoin treasury company, Strategy, took advantage of the Bitcoin dip and acquired a substantial 3,081 BTC worth approximately $359.9 million. The purchase was made at roughly $115,829 per Bitcoin. Besides, the company revealed that it had achieved a Bitcoin yield of 25.4% year-to-date. This recent acquisition has boosted the company’s total stash to 632,457 BTC valued at $70,263,126,643. Saylor also boasted that since Strategy adopted the Bitcoin standard in August 2020, MSTR has been outperforming every large-cap US stock out of roughly 1,400. Source: https://u.today/saylor-reacts-to-bitcoins-fall-to-110000-with-this-controversial-tweet
Bitcoin
BTC$111,577.73-0.05%
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/27 19:09
Lunate Commits $2B in Abu Dhabi Partnership

The post Lunate Commits $2B in Abu Dhabi Partnership appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Fintech The UAE is strengthening its status as a global financial hub with a landmark partnership between Lunate and Brevan Howard. The two firms are joining forces to build a new investment platform in Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM), pending regulatory approval, with a focus on hedge funds, macro strategies, and digital assets. Lunate, which manages $110 billion, has pledged $2 billion to kickstart exclusive funds under the venture. Brevan Howard, overseeing $34 billion globally, will provide its proven expertise in both macro trading and crypto markets. More investors, both local and international, are expected to join in once the platform goes live. Hedge Fund Expansion and Digital Ambitions For Lunate, the deal marks its first major step into hedge funds, adding another layer to its investment offerings for clients in the Gulf and beyond. Brevan Howard, meanwhile, deepens its presence in Abu Dhabi, where it already runs its largest office worldwide. Founder Alan Howard said the agreement underscores his firm’s long-term commitment to the region. Brevan Howard’s Crypto Footprint in the UAE Brevan Howard has quietly built one of the most significant crypto operations in the country. Around $2 billion of its strategies are dedicated to digital asset trading, much of it executed from its ADGM base. Executives credit the UAE’s clear yet flexible regulations for making the jurisdiction attractive. Earlier this year, the hedge fund also placed $20 million on Kinto, a blockchain-based DeFi platform designed for regulated financial institutions. With this new alliance, its crypto and digital strategies are expected to expand further under the umbrella of the joint platform. A Boost for Abu Dhabi’s Financial Hub By combining Lunate’s capital firepower with Brevan Howard’s trading expertise, the UAE is positioning itself as a top destination for hedge funds and digital assets. The venture not only brings…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/27 19:08
XRP Whales Stir Market Waters

The post XRP Whales Stir Market Waters appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The cryptocurrency sphere is abuzz as substantial XRP holdings are being offloaded, capturing attention and influencing market trends. Recent data revealed by Maartunn from CryptoQuant highlights a wave of XRP sale activities by significant holders, echoing historical patterns of peak prices followed by whale sell-offs. Continue Reading:XRP Whales Stir Market Waters Source: https://en.bitcoinhaber.net/xrp-whales-stir-market-waters
XRP
XRP$2.9438-1.24%
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/27 19:06
US Prosecutors Challenge 'Unusually Lenient' Sentence in HashFlare Mining Fraud

Legal experts told Decrypt "chances are high" sentences will be upheld in $577M crypto Ponzi despite "unusually lenient" ruling.
Coinstats2025/08/27 19:06
KindlyMD launches bold $5B equity offering to accelerate Bitcoin treasury expansion on Nasdaq

KindlyMD is accelerating its Bitcoin strategy with a $5 billion equity program aimed at expanding its treasury.
Crypto.news2025/08/27 19:05
Hyperliquid Protocol’s Unwavering Performance During XPL Volatility

The post Hyperliquid Protocol’s Unwavering Performance During XPL Volatility appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Hyperliquid Protocol’s Unwavering Performance During XPL Volatility Skip to content Home Crypto News Hyperliquid Protocol’s Unwavering Performance During XPL Volatility Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/hyperliquid-protocol-volatility/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/27 19:04
Cambricon hands China boost in Nvidia competition with 4000% revenue surge

Cambricon, a leading Chinese chipmaker, reported a massive surge in revenue for the first half of the year, climbing over 4,000% to 2.88 billion yuan, or around $402.7 million. The company also said its net profit hit a record, 1.04 billion yuan, as it positions itself as one of the top local suppliers for AI […]
Cryptopolitan2025/08/27 19:03
Crypto Data Provider CryptoOnchain Shares New Development That Could Induce Selling Pressure on Bitcoin! Here Are the Details

The post Crypto Data Provider CryptoOnchain Shares New Development That Could Induce Selling Pressure on Bitcoin! Here Are the Details appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto data provider CryptoOnchain has highlighted a notable development in the Bitcoin market. According to the statement, Bitcoin’s 30-day moving average Taker Call/Sell Ratio has fallen to its lowest level since May 2018. Bitcoin Bid-Sell Ratio Hits 6-Year Low: Selling Pressure Grows The Taker Buy/Sell Ratio is a key indicator measuring the balance of buy and sell orders executed at market price on exchanges. A decline in this ratio indicates a weakening of buyer power in the market and a rise in sellers’ dominance. Experts emphasize that this level could signal significant short-term selling pressure for Bitcoin. CryptoOnchain’s report noted that the decline is linked to increased market uncertainty and volatility, particularly in recent weeks. The US Federal Reserve’s (Fed) interest rate policy, developments regarding crypto regulations, and investors’ risk-aversion are cited as key factors contributing to this pressure. Analysts say this indicator isn’t strong enough to disrupt the long-term trend, but investors should remain cautious in the short term. Bitcoin’s recent decline below $110,000 and increased volatility have further highlighted the importance of this metric. CryptoOnchain stated that investors should shape their strategies by closely monitoring market depth, liquidity, and macroeconomic data. This development reveals that selling pressure has returned to the forefront in the Bitcoin market and that investors should act more cautiously in the coming period. *This is not investment advice. Follow our Telegram and Twitter account now for exclusive news, analytics and on-chain data! Source: https://en.bitcoinsistemi.com/crypto-data-provider-cryptoonchain-shares-new-development-that-could-induce-selling-pressure-on-bitcoin-here-are-the-details/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/27 19:03
