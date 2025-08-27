2025-08-29 Friday

XRP Joins the $1 Billion Club — SOL and XRP Dominate ETF Race

XRP Futures Surpass $1B Open Interest on CME, Joining Elite Crypto AssetsXRP has officially entered the ranks of top-tier digital assets on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange (CME), with futures open interest surpassing $1 billion in just three months since launch. This milestone places XRP alongside Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Solana in the so-called $1B club, underscoring its rapid rise in institutional demand and market relevance.The CME, a leading global derivatives exchange, has long been a barometer for institutional appetite in cryptocurrency markets. Historically, only Bitcoin and Ethereum held the spotlight, later joined by Solana following surging market interest. XRP’s inclusion in this group highlights a growing recognition of its utility and investment appeal, particularly after years of uncertainty stemming from regulatory scrutiny in the United States.Market analysts note that the speed at which XRP futures crossed the $1B open interest threshold is especially significant. While Bitcoin and Ethereum required years to build consistent institutional participation, XRP has managed to achieve the feat in a matter of months. The CME Group acknowledged, “Our SOL and XRP futures, along with ETH options, each crossed $1B in OI, with XRP being the fastest-ever contract to do so, hitting the mark in just over 3 months.”Therefore, this suggests that the groundwork laid during the asset’s long-standing presence in global remittances and payments is translating into heightened investor confidence.Rising open interest signals stronger speculation, hedging, and liquidity, key drivers of market depth. For XRP, it highlights growing institutional confidence, not just in short-term price moves but in its long-term role in global finance. With futures offering regulated exposure, XRP is becoming a gateway for traditional finance players who might otherwise avoid direct spot trading.Institutional Demand for XRP ETFs Stronger Than Market AnticipatesAccording to Crypto Observer SMQKE, the market is significantly underestimating the institutional appetite for XRP-backed exchange-traded funds (ETFs). Recent insights from Kaiko Research reveal that XRP, alongside Solana (SOL), has emerged as one of the most sought-after assets in the wave of ETF applications, a trend that underscores a potentially pivotal shift in market dynamics.Kaiko’s analysis highlights that both XRP and SOL are not only among the most liquid cryptocurrencies but also stand out in terms of institutional interest. Notably, XRP products lead the pack, attracting the most ETF-related applications. This suggests that beyond Bitcoin and Ethereum, which already dominate the ETF landscape, investors and financial institutions are preparing for broader diversification into alternative digital assets with strong liquidity profiles and established use cases.ETFs are widely regarded as a gateway for institutional and traditional investors to gain exposure to digital assets without direct custody risks. By bridging traditional finance with the crypto ecosystem, these products often boost liquidity, enhance regulatory legitimacy, and draw long-term capital into the market. Therefore, the heavy tilt toward XRP applications indicates that fund issuers anticipate robust demand once regulatory approvals materialize.SMQKE also emphasizes that this trend is not merely speculative but rooted in XRP’s unique positioning within the financial sector.Unlike many cryptocurrencies, XRP has built-in utility for cross-border payments and settlement solutions, making it an attractive candidate for institutions seeking both exposure and practical relevance. With regulatory clarity around XRP improving in several jurisdictions, the pathway for ETFs tied to the token appears increasingly viable.ConclusionThe growing wave of ETF applications signals that XRP is no longer just a speculative asset but a contender for institutional portfolios. With Kaiko’s data pointing to unmatched demand and liquidity, and with observers like SMQKE underscoring the market’s blind spot, the stage is set for XRP to capture unprecedented institutional inflows once approvals come through. Furthermore, industry observers believe that XRP’s entry into the $1B club strengthens its position as more than just a speculative digital asset. It now stands as one of the few cryptocurrencies with proven demand in both retail and institutional markets. 
XRP’s Biggest Doubter Just Dropped A $4,761 Price Bomb

They say journalists never truly clock out. But for Christian, that's not just a metaphor, it's a lifestyle. By day, he navigates the ever-shifting tides of the cryptocurrency market, wielding words like a seasoned editor and crafting articles that decipher the jargon for the masses.
Trump Media Teams Up with Crypto.com to Revolutionize the CRO Market!

Trump Media partners with Crypto.com to dominate the CRO market. CRO surges 34% as Trump Media forms new crypto venture. New Nasdaq listing positions Trump Media as CRO market leader. Trump Media & Technology Group has made a bold move by partnering with Crypto.com and Yorkville Acquisition Corp to launch a new venture focused on the exchange’s native token, Cronos (CRO). The announcement immediately sent shockwaves through the market, with CRO surging nearly 34% to $0.21, outpacing both Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH), which also saw positive movement. The new company, Trump Media Group CRO Strategy, will trade on Nasdaq as MCGA, or Make Crypto Great Again. Modeled after Michael Saylor’s Strategy approach, the company plans to accumulate a significant amount of CRO tokens, with the goal of holding about one-fifth of the total supply. This would establish a monopoly, much beyond what Strategy holds, which is 3% stake in Bitcoin. Also Read: Message to XRP Holders: Here’s How to Build Wealth With Your XRP Stash Crypto.com’s Massive Investment and Strategic Impact on CRO’s Future As part of the deal, Crypto.com will transfer approximately 684 million CRO tokens, valued at $105 million, to Trump Media in exchange for stock and cash. Additionally, Trump Media itself will purchase another $105 million in CRO for its balance sheet. Crypto.com has also committed to investing $50 million in Trump Media stock. The venture also has an equity line of credit worth 5 billion dollars with Yorkville, further strengthening its financial capability. This access to funds is more than CRO’s total market capitalization, which is currently valued at $7.2 billion. Crypto.com CEO Kris Marszalek described the move as transformational, which will make CRO relevant and successful in the long-term perspective of the digital currency world. This collaboration has also occurred under the backdrop of President Trump, who has been advocating to make the U.S. the crypto capital of the world. The government is considering policies that will relax crypto regulations and drive the development of crypto-based financial products. This transaction increases the financial interconnection of Trump-related organizations with the crypto sphere. In a recent donation, the parent company of Crypto.com donated $10 million to Trump MAGA Inc. super PAC, and the Trump family has also announced several of their own digital tokens. The partnership indicates the increasing overlap of conventional business practices and the digital currency sector and the ongoing mainstream adoption of crypto as a legitimate financial asset. Also Read: Disturbing Pattern: Whales Are Offloading XRP Heavily – Here’s What’s happening The post Trump Media Teams Up with Crypto.com to Revolutionize the CRO Market! appeared first on 36Crypto.
Unified Ventures raises $30 million to focus on RWA and stablecoins, with Bosi as a founding partner

PANews reported on August 27th that Web3caff researcher Bocai (@bocaibocai_) announced his new role as a founding partner of Unified Ventures, revealing that Unified Ventures had just closed a $30 million fundraising round for a fund focused on RWAs and stablecoins. Bocai stated that he also made his public debut today as an investor in Fosun Group's new project, FinChain. Although the fund is new, it has already invested in several projects. In addition to Fosun's FinChain, the fund has also publicly invested in AlloyX, founded by the former head of digital assets at China Asset Management.
XRP futures breken record: snelste ooit op $1 miljard aan open interest

Connect met Like-minded Crypto Enthusiasts! Connect op Discord! Check onze Discord XRP heeft een nieuwe mijlpaal bereikt op de grootste derivatenbeurs van de Verenigde Staten. Op de Chicago Mercantile Exchange (CME) stegen de futures op het token van Ripple in slechts drie maanden tijd naar meer dan 1 miljard dollar open interest. Daarmee is het het snelste contract ooit dat dit niveau wist te bereiken. Speculatie over spot ETF De CME bevestigde de prestatie in een verklaring van 26 augustus. Volgens de beurs is het een teken dat de markt voor cryptoderivaten volwassen wordt. “Onze crypto futures hebben voor het eerst 30 miljard dollar aan open interest overschreden. Zowel SOL als XRP futures en de Ethereum opties gingen elk voorbij de grens van 1 miljard dollar. XRP deed dat in een recordtijd van net iets meer dan drie maanden,” aldus CME. Our Crypto futures suite just surpassed $30B in notional open interest for the first time ever. Our SOL and XRP futures, along with ETH options, each crossed $1B in OI, with XRP being the fastest-ever contract to do so, hitting the mark in just over 3 months. This is a… pic.twitter.com/xXV9TyP61O — CME Group (@CMEGroup) August 25, 2025 De snelle groei van de XRP futures zorgt voor nieuwe speculatie over een spot ETF. Analisten wijzen erop dat er al meer dan 800 miljoen dollar is belegd in futures-gebaseerde XRP fondsen. Nate Geraci, voorzitter van de ETF Store, vindt dat de markt de vraag naar een spot product onderschat. “Mensen zien de omvang van deze futures en denken dat een spot ETF misschien niet nodig is. Ik denk dat de vraag veel groter zal blijken,” zegt Geraci. XRP Futures Volume en Open Interest. Bron: CME Group Op prediction markets wordt de kans op een goedkeuring voor het einde van dit jaar inmiddels op 82 procent geschat. Daarmee neemt de druk op toezichthouders verder toe, zeker nu Bitcoin en Ethereum al hun eigen spot fondsen hebben.   Welke crypto nu kopen?Lees onze uitgebreide gids en leer welke crypto nu kopen verstandig kan zijn! Welke crypto nu kopen? Bitcoin beweegt rond de ATH en blijft voor veel beleggers een van de meest aantrekkelijke crypto’s, met relatief laag risico en een bewezen trackrecord. Recente uitspraken van Fed-voorzitter Jerome Powell, die Bitcoin “digitaal goud” noemde, versterkten het vertrouwen. Tegelijkertijd zorgden macro-economische ontwikkelingen en een sterke altcoin rally voor extra beweging op… Continue reading XRP futures breken record: snelste ooit op $1 miljard aan open interest document.addEventListener('DOMContentLoaded', function() { var screenWidth = window.innerWidth; var excerpts = document.querySelectorAll('.lees-ook-description'); excerpts.forEach(function(description) { var excerpt = description.getAttribute('data-description'); var wordLimit = screenWidth wordLimit) { var trimmedDescription = excerpt.split(' ').slice(0, wordLimit).join(' ') + '...'; description.textContent = trimmedDescription; } }); });   Paradoxale positie XRP heeft een opmerkelijke positie binnen de cryptomarkt. Met een marktwaarde van ongeveer 178 miljard dollar is het de derde grootste munt ter wereld. Dat is groter dan de beurswaarde van vermogensbeheerder BlackRock, die rond de 176 miljard dollar ligt. Toch blijft de munt volgens kenners zeer omstreden. Advocaat John E. Deaton, een bekende voorstander van Ripple, omschrijft XRP als “de meest gehate munt onder institutionele beleggers en de meest geliefde munt onder retail beleggers.” Dat spanningsveld typeert het verloop van XRP al jaren. Retail ziet de munt als bruikbaar betaalmiddel, terwijl institutionele partijen zich terughoudend opstellen, mede door de lange juridische strijd tussen Ripple en Amerikaanse toezichthouders. XRP is the single most hated Crypto by institutional and professional traders/holders. XRP is the most loved Crypto by retail investors/holders. https://t.co/h4zI3dgHwQ — John E Deaton (@JohnEDeaton1) August 27, 2025 Kritiek blijft Ondanks de records en de stijgende handelsactiviteit blijven er kritische geluiden. Analisten wijzen erop dat de oorspronkelijke rol van XRP als brugvaluta inmiddels grotendeels is ingehaald door stablecoins en netwerken die slimme contracten of orakels aanbieden. Bij brugtokens ontstaat geen blijvende vraagdruk, omdat elke aankoop voor een transactie direct gevolgd wordt door een verkoop. Daarnaast kampt het XRP netwerk met het imago dat de functionaliteit beperkter is dan bij concurrerende blockchains als Ethereum of Solana. Dat zorgt ervoor dat veel institutionele beleggers afwachtend blijven, ook nu de derivatenhandel records breekt. Beweging in de koers De prijs van XRP reageerde positief op het nieuws. Op woensdag noteerde de munt rond de 3 dollar, een stijging van meer dan 3 procent in 24 uur. Voor veel beleggers is de futures mijlpaal een teken dat er opnieuw kapitaal richting XRP stroomt, zowel voor speculatie als voor het afdekken van posities. De goedkeuring van een spot ETF zou de ultieme test vormen. Het zou moeten uitwijzen of de loyaliteit van de retail belegger en de opmars in de futures markt voldoende zijn om institutionele partijen definitief aan boord te krijgen. Best wallet - betrouwbare en anonieme wallet Best wallet - betrouwbare en anonieme wallet Meer dan 60 chains beschikbaar voor alle crypto Vroege toegang tot nieuwe projecten Hoge staking belongingen Lage transactiekosten Best wallet review Koop nu via Best Wallet Let op: cryptocurrency is een zeer volatiele en ongereguleerde investering. Doe je eigen onderzoek. Het bericht XRP futures breken record: snelste ooit op $1 miljard aan open interest is geschreven door Thom Derks en verscheen als eerst op Bitcoinmagazine.nl.
Google Cloud layer 1 blockchain has reached private testnet phase, exec confirms

Google Cloud has confirmed that its L1 blockchain, Google Cloud Universal Ledger (GCUL), is in a private testnet.
BlackRock CEO Larry Fink With $12 Trillion Assets Calls Bitcoin Digital Gold, Hedge Against Currency Debasement

The post BlackRock CEO Larry Fink With $12 Trillion Assets Calls Bitcoin Digital Gold, Hedge Against Currency Debasement appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Larry Fink, CEO of BlackRock, the world’s largest asset manager with $12 trillion in assets, has publicly endorsed Bitcoin as a hedge against currency debasement Larry Fink, CEO of BlackRock, the world’s largest asset manager with $12 trillion in assets, has publicly endorsed Bitcoin as a hedge against currency debasement. Fink described Bitcoin as a form of “digital gold” and a “currency of fear,” explaining that people buy Bitcoin because they are concerned about the weakening of their national currencies and the security of their countries. He stated, “I became a believer” in Bitcoin’s role as a flight to safety rather than a traditional currency. This endorsement aligns with growing sentiment in the financial sector about Bitcoin’s potential as a store of value amid economic uncertainties. Additionally, industry figures such as David Bailey have remarked that Bitcoin is becoming the world’s reserve asset, while Jack Mallers, CEO of Strike, predicted that all global trade will eventually be settled in Bitcoin. Market speculation also includes a forecast by the head of Jane Street’s trading desk that Bitcoin could reach $146,000 by September 2025. This is an AI-generated article powered by DeepNewz, curated by The Defiant. For more information, including article sources, visit DeepNewz. Source: https://thedefiant.io/news/markets/blackrock-ceo-larry-fink-12-trillion-assets-calls-bitcoin-digital-gold-hedge-b077950e
Bitcoin Surges Ahead as All Assets Dwindle to Zero

Max Keiser asserts Bitcoin dominance, with assets trending to zero against it. Bitcoin's long-term ascent is viewed as inevitable despite short-term market fluctuations. Continue Reading:Bitcoin Surges Ahead as All Assets Dwindle to Zero The post Bitcoin Surges Ahead as All Assets Dwindle to Zero appeared first on COINTURK NEWS.
Tensions and Hacks Drain Billions From Iran’s 2025 Crypto Market: TRM Labs

TLDR: Iran’s 2025 crypto flows dropped 11% to $3.7B, with July volumes collapsing more than 76% year-over-year. Nobitex processed over 87% of Iranian-linked transactions in 2025 despite suffering a $90M hack in June. Tether froze 42 Iranian-linked wallets in July, its largest-ever freeze, disrupting liquidity for local exchanges. Iran enacted a new capital gains tax [...] The post Tensions and Hacks Drain Billions From Iran’s 2025 Crypto Market: TRM Labs appeared first on Blockonomi.
Metaplanet Shares Jump 6% as Company Unveils Major Financing Moves

The post Metaplanet Shares Jump 6% as Company Unveils Major Financing Moves appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Metaplanet Inc. (3350) rose 5.7% on Wednesday after the Tokyo-based company said it plans to sell shares to foreign investors, provided updates on recent capital actions and said it will temporarily suspend warrant exercises. The company plans to issue up to 555 million new Tokyo-traded shares through an international offering, subject to shareholder approval at an extraordinary general meeting on Sept. 1, it said in a post on X. The offering is expected to raise around 130.3 billion yen ($880 million), with the majority allocated to bitcoin BTC$111,223.21 purchases and a smaller portion to its bitcoin income generation business. The move is intended to expand bitcoin net asset value (NAV) and strengthen ties with global institutional investors. Metaplanet also reported on progress on the exercise of its 20th Series of Stock Acquisition Rights. Between Aug. 14 and Aug. 26, investors exercised 275,000 rights, resulting in the issuance of 27.5 million new shares at prices ranging from 966 yen to 834 yen. The new equity increased the company’s total shares outstanding to 739.7 million as of Aug. 26. In conjunction, Metaplanet redeemed 5.25 billion yen of the 19th Series of Ordinary Bonds early, adding to redemptions in July and August, further reducing liabilities ahead of the bonds’ scheduled maturity in December. Finally, the company said it will suspend the exercise of the 20th, 21st, and 22nd Series of Stock Acquisition Rights from Sep. 3 to Sept. 30. Unexercised rights stand at 360,000 units for the 20th Series and 1.85 million units each for the 21st and 22nd Series. Metaplanet noted it retains flexibility to resume or adjust the suspension if needed. The company’s shares closed at 890 yen. Source: https://www.coindesk.com/markets/2025/08/27/metaplanet-shares-jump-6-on-international-stock-sale-financing-moves
