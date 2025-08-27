2025-08-29 Friday

stable daily profit of 0.17 0BTC

The post stable daily profit of 0.17 0BTC appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Amid ongoing market volatility, cryptocurrency investors are increasingly exploring alternatives to traditional buy-and-hold strategies. IOTA Miner recently launched a new cloud mining service, powered by Bitmain and regulated in both the US and UK, designed to provide transparent and stable passive income opportunities for XRP, BTC, DOGE, and other major cryptocurrencies. The platform removes the need for costly hardware or advanced technical knowledge. Users can simply deposit funds into mining contracts, which are automatically allocated to BTC, DOGE, and ETH liquidity pools. Leveraging smart contracts, the system performs automatic daily settlements, allowing investors to reduce exposure to price volatility while earning consistent passive income. This innovative cloud mining model simplifies traditional mining operations and provides global investors with a potential channel for long-term asset growth, offering a practical solution for those seeking stability in the crypto market. Advantages and Security of Cloud Mining Unlike traditional mining with mining machines, IOTA Miner offers a zero-entry, low-risk cloud mining model. Users don’t need to purchase expensive hardware or shoulder electricity and maintenance costs. Simply sign a platform contract and remotely rent computing power to mine major cryptocurrencies such as BTC, ETH, XRP, DOGE, and LTC. Mining profits are automatically settled daily, helping users achieve a stable passive income. Amidst the highly volatile crypto market, security is a top priority for investors. IOTA Miner offers dual protection with McAfee® and Cloudflare®, ensuring fund security and providing transparent contract terms. Trusted by over 9 million users worldwide, the platform operates in a legal and compliant manner, making it a reliable choice for both beginners and experienced investors. IOTA Miner Platform Highlights and Registration Guide Platform Advantages IOTA Miner offers a zero-entry, low-risk cloud mining service, providing investors with a variety of cryptocurrency asset appreciation solutions: Flexible Incentives: Registration bonuses and referral programs provide additional…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/27 19:35
Shiba Inu (SHIB), Pepe Coin (PEPE), and Bonk (BONK) Dominated Past Years, but 2025 Brings Another Top Crypto To Watch

The post Shiba Inu (SHIB), Pepe Coin (PEPE), and Bonk (BONK) Dominated Past Years, but 2025 Brings Another Top Crypto To Watch appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Looking at meme coins way back, in 2021, Shiba Inu (SHIB) shocked everyone with a 54,505% surge by year-end, briefly touching a market cap of more than $40 billion. This wasn’t just hype; it demonstrated the strength of community-driven tokens. Fast forward to 2023, Pepe Coin (PEPE) stormed onto the scene. Within weeks of launch, it soared to a $1.6 billion market cap. The hype didn’t die there—PEPE posted an incredible 100x rally, cementing its place as a leader in the meme coin category. Meanwhile, Bonk (BONK) also pulled off a similar feat with a 100x spike in its debut year. But as impressive as these gains were, 2025 is shaping up to introduce a new meme coin phenomenon, Little Pepe (LILPEPE). Little Pepe (LILPEPE): The Stand-Out Crypto to Watch in 2025 Little Pepe isn’t just another meme coin. It’s built as a Layer 2 blockchain engineered for speed, security, and ultra-low fees—yet fueled by the meme spirit that has historically driven massive gains.  With Pepe as the symbolic king of meme culture, Little Pepe positions itself as the heir to the throne, offering both strong tokenomics and community-driven growth potential. The presale success tells the story best. LILPEPE’s presale has already raised more than $21.93 million, with stage 10 selling out after collecting an impressive $19,325,000.  Now in stage 11, tokens are available at $0.0020, with 1.5 billion tokens available in this round to raise $3 million. Momentum is undeniable, and investors are rushing to secure early positions before exchange listings drive price discovery. Presale Strength and Tokenomics One of the major reasons LILPEPE is positioned for success is its well-structured tokenomics. Out of its 100 billion total supply, allocations are designed to ensure both growth and sustainability: 26.5% Presale – Fueling community participation early on 10% Liquidity –…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/27 19:34
Metaplanet seeks fresh $881M international funding to extend BTC buying into October

Metaplanet announced an upcoming International offering, aiming to raise over $881M from markets outside Japan, to extend the BTC purchasing program into September and October.
Cryptopolitan2025/08/27 19:33
Bitcoin Hyper Accelerates Bitcoin’s Development: $HYPER to 100x?

Why don’t more people use Bitcoin? It’s one of the world’s largest assets, with a market cap of over $2.2 trillion. Bitcoin is divisible – you can spend tiny fractions of it at a time, in even smaller units than traditional dollars and cents. It takes 100 million satoshis to make one Bitcoin. Since Bitcoin […]
Bitcoinist2025/08/27 19:31
Ethereum staking exit queue hits record high of over $4.6 billion

The post Ethereum staking exit queue hits record high of over $4.6 billion appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Ethereum’s staking system is under mounting pressure as withdrawals outpace new deposits, with the exit queue reaching its highest level. Validator queue data shows that as of Aug. 27, more than 1,023,560 ETH, worth roughly $4.6 billion, had been lined up for withdrawal from staking. By contrast, only 580,637 ETH, valued at about $2.6 billion, is waiting to be added to the network. Meanwhile, the imbalance has also extended validator waiting times. Current estimates suggest stakers face an average delay of 17 days and 18 hours before they can fully exit, the most extended period recorded in the past month. Ethereum’s Validator Entry and Exit Queue (Source: validatorqueue.com) This shift traces back to July 21, when the withdrawal queue first surpassed the entry queue. Since then, the gap between withdrawals and deposits has steadily widened, highlighting a persistent trend of capital flowing out of Ethereum staking. Latest Alpha Market Report Disclaimer: Our writers’ opinions are solely their own and do not reflect the opinion of CryptoSlate. None of the information you read on CryptoSlate should be taken as investment advice, nor does CryptoSlate endorse any project that may be mentioned or linked to in this article. Buying and trading cryptocurrencies should be considered a high-risk activity. Please do your own due diligence before taking any action related to content within this article. Finally, CryptoSlate takes no responsibility should you lose money trading cryptocurrencies. Source: https://cryptoslate.com/insights/ethereum-staking-exit-queue-hits-record-high-of-over-4-6-billion/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/27 19:31
Why Bitcoin’s Next Bull Run Might Break the Old Cycle

Analyst James Check argues that adoption trends and market structure, not the four-year reward cuts, dictate the cryptocurrency’s major cycles. […] The post Why Bitcoin’s Next Bull Run Might Break the Old Cycle appeared first on Coindoo.
Coindoo2025/08/27 19:30
AERO Surges 2.2% as Bulls Gear Up for $2.36 Breakout

Aerodrome Finance (AERO) is currently trading at $1.31, representing a 2.2% increase over the past 24 hours. Despite the increase in price, trading volume has decreased by 4.72% to $101.93 million. This pattern indicates strong prices despite the slowing activity levels. Source: CoinMarketCap Over the past week, the AERO token has experienced a 0.55% increase. […]
Tronweekly2025/08/27 19:30
Best Meme Coin To Buy Now: Layer Brett Tipped to 160x Solana’s BONK and PENGU by 2026

BONK and PENGU lose steam at billion-dollar caps, while Layer Brett at $0.005 with L2 speed, staking APYs, and viral energy is tipped for 160x by 2026.
Blockchainreporter2025/08/27 19:30
Iran’s crypto market struggles months after Nobitex breach and regional tensions

Iran’s crypto market is under strain as regional conflicts and the June Nobitex hack disrupt transactions and undermine investor confidence.
Crypto.news2025/08/27 19:28
JPMorgan Invests $500 Million in AI Hedge Fund Numerai

TLDR JPMorgan Asset Management has committed up to $500 million to AI-driven hedge fund Numerai Numerai has grown from $60 million to $450 million in assets under management over the past three years The fund delivered a 25% net return in 2024 through AI and crypto strategies Numerai’s cryptocurrency token (NMR) surged 33-38% following the [...] The post JPMorgan Invests $500 Million in AI Hedge Fund Numerai appeared first on Blockonomi.
Blockonomi2025/08/27 19:26
