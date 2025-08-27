Shiba Inu (SHIB), Pepe Coin (PEPE), and Bonk (BONK) Dominated Past Years, but 2025 Brings Another Top Crypto To Watch

The post Shiba Inu (SHIB), Pepe Coin (PEPE), and Bonk (BONK) Dominated Past Years, but 2025 Brings Another Top Crypto To Watch appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Looking at meme coins way back, in 2021, Shiba Inu (SHIB) shocked everyone with a 54,505% surge by year-end, briefly touching a market cap of more than $40 billion. This wasn’t just hype; it demonstrated the strength of community-driven tokens. Fast forward to 2023, Pepe Coin (PEPE) stormed onto the scene. Within weeks of launch, it soared to a $1.6 billion market cap. The hype didn’t die there—PEPE posted an incredible 100x rally, cementing its place as a leader in the meme coin category. Meanwhile, Bonk (BONK) also pulled off a similar feat with a 100x spike in its debut year. But as impressive as these gains were, 2025 is shaping up to introduce a new meme coin phenomenon, Little Pepe (LILPEPE). Little Pepe (LILPEPE): The Stand-Out Crypto to Watch in 2025 Little Pepe isn’t just another meme coin. It’s built as a Layer 2 blockchain engineered for speed, security, and ultra-low fees—yet fueled by the meme spirit that has historically driven massive gains. With Pepe as the symbolic king of meme culture, Little Pepe positions itself as the heir to the throne, offering both strong tokenomics and community-driven growth potential. The presale success tells the story best. LILPEPE’s presale has already raised more than $21.93 million, with stage 10 selling out after collecting an impressive $19,325,000. Now in stage 11, tokens are available at $0.0020, with 1.5 billion tokens available in this round to raise $3 million. Momentum is undeniable, and investors are rushing to secure early positions before exchange listings drive price discovery. Presale Strength and Tokenomics One of the major reasons LILPEPE is positioned for success is its well-structured tokenomics. Out of its 100 billion total supply, allocations are designed to ensure both growth and sustainability: 26.5% Presale – Fueling community participation early on 10% Liquidity –…