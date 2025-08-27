2025-08-29 Friday

Why Norway’s Economic Strength Is A Game Changer

The post Why Norway's Economic Strength Is A Game Changer appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. EUR/NOK Downtrend: Why Norway's Economic Strength Is A Game Changer
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/27 19:52
Whale Activity Causes Hyperliquid’s XPL Market Volatility Surge

The post Whale Activity Causes Hyperliquid’s XPL Market Volatility Surge appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: Key Point 1 Key Point 2 Key Point 3 On August 27, 2025, significant volatility hit Hyperliquid’s XPL market, where a whale’s actions spiked prices 200% in minutes, with the protocol’s systems performing as intended. This event underscores the ongoing challenges in managing pre-listing market risks, spurring protocol enhancements to enhance liquidity stability and prevent future extreme price fluctuations. Whale Transaction Triggers 200% XPL Price Spike On August 27, the XPL market experienced volatility after an unidentified whale executed large-XPL long positions, raising the price over 200% in minutes. This episode highlights the whale-driven dynamics in low liquidity environments, with Hyperliquid’s blockchain functions operating correctly, isolating the immediate impact on XPL positions without causing bad debt. Immediate effects include increased earnings for Hyperliquid Liquidity Pool, netting approximately $47,000. This compared positively against a $12 million loss in a past JELLY event, showcasing improvements in risk management. The market reacted swiftly with on-chain analysts labeling the event one of the “craziest” liquidation episodes observed on Hyperliquid. @mlmabc, DeFi Data Analyst, Wallet Tracer, noted, “This is one of the craziest liquidation events I’ve ever seen on Hyperliquid.” Some users are concerned about future market risks, despite prior issues being well-contained, indicating room for improvement in liquidity and market stability. Analyzing the Surge: Price Data and Expert Recommendations Did you know? Insert a historical or comparative fact related to this topic. According to CoinMarketCap data, Plasma (XPL) currently trades at $0.52 with a market cap at $0 and daily trading volume increased by 375.56% to $1.27 million, reflecting the price spike’s impact. The token’s price surged 214.80% over the past week, with these fluctuations marking heightened interest and market movements. Plasma(XPL), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at 09:04 UTC on August 27, 2025. Source: CoinMarketCap The Coincu Research Team suggests that…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/27 19:49
Best Crypto Presale in 2025: Is Pepenode the Meme Coin to Watch Right Now?

Crypto investors are tired of buying tokens and waiting months for promised utilities that never come. PEPENODE changes that model by letting users start mining, earning, and playing from day one. This project features virtual mining gameplay, token burning mechanics, and actual things to do during the presale instead of just waiting around. The current.. The post Best Crypto Presale in 2025: Is Pepenode the Meme Coin to Watch Right Now? appeared first on 99Bitcoins .
99Bitcoins2025/08/27 19:48
Google Cloud Building Blockchain for Digital Payments: Details

Google Cloud has come up with its Layer-1 blockchain network, which it calls GCUL, with the chain now in the private testnet phase. The post Google Cloud Building Blockchain for Digital Payments: Details appeared first on Coinspeaker.
Coinspeaker2025/08/27 19:43
SWL Miner Enables Bitcoin Cloud Mining for XRP Holders Seeking Fresh Opportunities

Ripple’s Chief Technology Officer, David “JoelKatz” Schwartz, recently shared his view that blockchains are not only about cryptocurrencies but could also solve many other problems. He explained that the fintech company’s vision has always gone beyond digital coins, dating back to Ryan Fugger’s trust line idea in 2004. This early work, according to him, became the base for the company’s approach to connecting institutions and building trust networks. As the cryptocurrency market continues to evolve, simply holding tokens is no longer enough for many investors seeking predictable returns. Increasingly, holders of XRP and ETH are turning to cloud mining as a way to generate cash flow, even in volatile markets. One platform gaining attention is SWL Miner, a U.K.-registered cloud mining company that operates data centers across North America, Europe, and Asia. By combining AI-driven hash power allocation with facilities powered entirely by renewable energy, SWL Miner allows investors to mine Bitcoin remotely—without purchasing hardware, paying utility bills, or managing equipment. What Is Bitcoin Cloud Mining? Cloud mining allows users to rent computing power from large-scale mining farms via the internet. Instead of buying ASIC miners or building their own operations, investors sign contracts with a service provider. The platform handles hardware, electricity, and maintenance while users earn proportional mining rewards. Key advantages include: Low barrier to entry – No need to buy or maintain mining rigs. Flexibility – Contracts range from short-term trials to long-term investments. Efficiency – Farms are located in regions with low energy costs and abundant renewables, improving margins. This model has quickly become a popular addition to crypto portfolios, especially for investors seeking more predictable cash flow. How to Start with SWL Miner Getting started requires only a few simple steps: Sign up – Registration takes less than a minute. New users receive a $15 bonus credit, generating about $0.60 in daily returns automatically. Fund your account – Add crypto by sending it to your unique deposit address. Minimum entry is just $100. Choose a mining contract – Options cover short trial periods and longer-term plans, depending on budget and goals. For contract details, please visit the website: swlminer.com Start earning – Once activated, mining runs automatically. Payouts are credited every 24 hours and can be withdrawn or reinvested. Returns begin the day after purchase. Once balances reach $100, users may withdraw to their wallet or reinvest to compound earnings. Why SWL Miner? Green-first operations – 100% powered by solar, hydro, and wind energy. Multi-currency support – Deposits and withdrawals in BTC, ETH, SOL, XRP, USDT (ERC20/TRC20), USDC, LTC, DOGE, and more. Affiliate program – Earn up to 3% + 2% referral rewards, with bonuses reaching up to 1 BTC. Global reach – Founded in 2017, headquartered in London, with 200+ mining farms and a community of 3.6 million users in 180 countries. Secure and transparent – Enterprise-grade encryption and multi-layer wallet protection ensure reliable payouts and fund security. The Future of Cloud Mining Analysts say cloud mining could become a long-term allocation strategy as crypto markets mature under clearer regulation. Unlike speculative trading, mining offers predictable, recurring cash flow—an attractive hedge against volatility. “Cloud mining provides a passive income stream beyond spot or derivatives trading,” noted one independent blockchain analyst. “Platforms powered by renewable energy are especially well-positioned for the industry’s next phase.” Bottom Line With Bitcoin’s momentum accelerating, investors are looking for efficient and sustainable ways to participate. SWL Miner transforms market enthusiasm into daily income, making cloud mining accessible to both long-term holders and short-term speculators. Learn more at: https://swlminer.com Available on Google Play and Apple App Store Contact: info@swlminer.com
CryptoNews2025/08/27 19:43
Metaplanet Is About to Drop $881M Into Bitcoin, Here’s the Timeline

TLDR: Metaplanet announced plans to raise $881M through a global share sale to finance a major Bitcoin purchase. $837M of the raised funds will be used for Bitcoin acquisitions between September and October 2025. ¥44M from the raise will be allocated to Bitcoin financial operations, according to company disclosures. The firm already holds 18,991 BTC [...] The post Metaplanet Is About to Drop $881M Into Bitcoin, Here’s the Timeline appeared first on Blockonomi.
Blockonomi2025/08/27 19:41
Lego first-half 2025 earnings post record revenue

The post Lego first-half 2025 earnings post record revenue appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Icons Tiny Plants by Lego. James Manning – Pa Images | Pa Images | Getty Images Flowers, succulents and Formula One race cars helped fuel a 12% revenue bump for Lego during the first half of the year. The company reported a record 34.6 billion Danish kroner, or $5.4 billion, in revenue as part of its biannual earnings report on Wednesday. Operating profit rose 10% year over year to 9 billion Danish kroner, or $1.4 billion, the company said. “It’s the best first half ever,” Lego CEO Niels Christiansen told CNBC. “It’s a record on revenue, a record on operating profit, it’s a record on net profit. … So, we are very happy.” The brick maker launched 314 new sets during the first six months of the year, another record high. Lego has steadily added new product to its portfolio, branching out into home decor with wall art sets. It has also added new license partners and released sets tied to animated children’s program “Bluey” and fan-favorite anime “One Piece.” Up next is a multiyear partnership with Pokemon, due to hit shelves in 2026. “You can always find something that you really like, the pop culture you’re into or the passion point you have,” Christiansen said. “That works really well.” In expanding its catalog of product, Lego has also grown its consumer base. Gateways into the brand such as its line of botanicals — plants, flower bouquets and succulents — and its ongoing partnership with Epic Games — which brings Lego to the digital space and elements from the popular video game Fortnite into the physical world — have encouraged newcomers into the brick-building space, Christiansen said. “Then they figure out what it is and what it does for them, how it kind of allows them to express themselves, but…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/27 19:41
Finding the Next Dogecoin? 3 Low-Cap Meme Coins Tipped for 14,000% Breakouts

Dogecoin’s upside looks capped, while Bert builds momentum and Layer Brett at $0.005 with L2 speed and staking is tipped for a 14,000% breakout in 2025.
Blockchainreporter2025/08/27 19:40
Like it or not, Jim Chanos’ MSTR short trade was a winner

The post Like it or not, Jim Chanos’ MSTR short trade was a winner appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Although they’d hate to admit it, even Michael Saylor’s biggest fans would agree that Jim Chanos’ bearish Strategy (MSTR) trade this year has been exceptionally profitable. Chanos sold shares short and fully hedged that short-sale with a long bitcoin (BTC) position. In other words, rather than betting against MSTR’s overvaluation on an absolute basis, he merely prepared for its premium relative to its BTC holdings to collapse. It has. On May 14 at the 2025 New York Sohn Investment Conference, Chanos explained that he’d been building his short position in Strategy (formerly MicroStrategy) since its 2.5x mNAV in November 2024. On numerous podcasts and interviews over the past few months, he’s reiterated that his overall cost basis is above 2x mNAV. That’s a terrific cost basis for someone betting a low-single digit percentage of his fund on the price of MSTR declining. As of today, MSTR’s basic mNAV has declined to 1.42x, and its newly-introduced enterprise value mNAV is 1.63x. The acronym mNAV refers to the multiple of Strategy’s market capitalization to its colloquial net asset value (NAV). Even though companies don’t have a NAV, technically speaking, crypto investors colloquially refer to a company’s crypto holdings as its NAV. Strategy’s NAV is approximately $70 billion. Needless to say, Chanos’ trade has been very profitable. Any shares he sold short at 2.5x mNAV are worth at least 34% more today below 1.64x. For a fund manager benchmarking to the returns of the S&P 500 Index since November 1, 2024, that 34% gain outperforms his benchmark by an impressive 2,100 basis points. Even shares sold short at 2x mNAV have outperformed the S&P by at least 500 basis points. Buying something for $1, selling it for $2.50 Of course, Chanos’ two-pronged trade involves margin costs and management fees, so he’s paid out…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/27 19:37
Dogecoin Price Analysis as $DOGE Remains Stable Despite Whale Dumping, Maxi Doge Rises to the Challenge, and More…

The post Dogecoin Price Analysis as $DOGE Remains Stable Despite Whale Dumping, Maxi Doge Rises to the Challenge, and More… appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Live Dogecoin Updates Today: Dogecoin Price Analysis as $DOGE Remains Stable Despite Whale Dumping, Maxi Doge Rises to the Challenge, and More… Sign Up for Our Newsletter! For updates and exclusive offers enter your email. As a crypto writer, Bogdan’s responsibilities are split between researching and writing articles and entertaining the team with his humor bordering on the politically incorrect, an aspiring Bill Burr, if you will. Thanks to his 12+ years of writing experience in just as many fields, including tech, cybersecurity, modelling, fitness, crypto, and other topics-that-shall-not-be-named, he’s become a genuine asset to the team. While his position as a senior writer at PrivacyAffairs thought him valuable lessons about the power of self-management, his entire writing career was and is an exercise in self-improvement. Now, he’s ready to sink his teeth into crypto and teach people how to take control of their own money on the blockchain. With fiat as an eternally devaluing currency, Bitcoin and altcoins seem like the best-fitting alternative for Bogdan. Bogdan’s biggest professional accomplishment, aside from securing a position as a main writer for Bitcoinist, was his 5-year run as a writing manager at Blackwood Productions, where he coordinated a team of four writers. During that time, he learned the value of teamwork and that of creating a working environment that breeds efficiency, positivity, and friendship. This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Visit our Privacy Center or Cookie Policy. I Agree Source: https://bitcoinist.com/dogecoin-live-news-august-27-2025/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/27 19:36
