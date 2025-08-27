2025-08-29 Friday

Solana DATs Could Move Price 10x Faster Than Ethereum, Expert Warns

An X post by Bonk core contributor Nom (@TheOnlyNom) argues that a new wave of Digital Asset Treasury (DAT) vehicles aimed at SOL could move price more than comparable Bitcoin or Ether treasuries—because of Solana’s smaller market cap, heavy staking that suppresses immediately available float, and the ability for treasuries to buy discounted or locked tokens before they ever touch the open market. Why Solana DATs Could Move Price 10x Faster Than ETH “SOL DATs will be more efficient at accumulating currently trading supply (which is different than circulating supply) compared to ETH or BTC DATs,” Nom wrote, adding that “the recent announcements of $2.5b in SOL DATs should be looked at like a $30b raise for ETH or $91b for BTC.” Nom opens with disclosures and caveats rather than price calls. “I’m not going to argue whether inflation is good or bad, I have already spent enough time talking on that and look forward to the changes,” he wrote. He also underscores his own positioning and bias: “I am a spot SOL, staked SOL, and locked SOL holder (thanks to an SPV on the estate SOL) … I would also like tokens I own to go up in value—so a flat token price is bad in my point of view.” Related Reading: REX Financial CEO Picks Solana Over Ethereum: Here’s Why On the overhang from the FTX bankruptcy estate, Nom contends that the risk is shrinking fast even if it still looms in the narrative. “At the time of bankruptcy, FTX’s estate held 41m SOL tokens … with the majority going to the folks at Galaxy and Pantera with strike prices of approximately $64 and $102 … this is currently massively in the money at Solana’s current ~$190 price tag,” he wrote. Based on his reading of staking accounts and vesting schedules, Nom estimates the “‘Estate SOL’ is currently at about 5 million units remaining to be unlocked, or about $1b notional.” He sets that against broader unlocks: “From the good folks over at 4shpool (gelato.sh) there’s about 21m [units] of Solana remaining to unlock until 2028, or ~$4b notional at current pricing … ‘Estate SOL’ is ~1/4 of all remaining SOL to be unlocked.” The thread’s central mechanism is flow versus float. Nom argues that issuance plus unlocks create persistent sell pressure unless matched by price-insensitive buyers. “This matters for one specific number that we need to focus on, which is the amount of SOL hitting the market on a daily basis,” he wrote. “If you give someone tokens for free (staking inflation/unlocks) or at a discount (FTX SOL) — you can expect some % of people to sell. I assume 100% of this inflation of 37.5m SOL in the next year to be sold.” That sets a high bar for demand: “In order to offset 37.5m SOL a year at $200 SOL … you need ~$7.5b/year in inflows, or ~$20.5m per day.” The Differences Between SOL And ETH Crucially, he argues, DATs can meet that bar more efficiently if they accumulate outside the open market. “If the DATs can more efficiently buy SOL at a discount from either the estate SOL, or other locked SOL areas, that improves the efficiency of the inflows,” he wrote. “Raising $400m to buy SOL at a 5% discount is equivalent to $420m in inflows, which is better than $400m in inflows—the only question is how do you equate the time value of buying SOL off the market today, vs removing future sales tomorrow.” He adds that, on his numbers, issuance dominates the supply picture: “Our inflation over the next 3 years is greater than the unlocks (EOY 2028 as end of lock schedules) … and the FTX SOL is only a quarter of the remaining unlocks—so the DATs buying the estate SOL rather than the market is not a realistic concern.” Related Reading: Solana Boost – Medical Firm’s $400M Stock Sale Powers New SOL Treasury Nom insists the difference between “trading supply” and headline “circulating supply” is what makes SOL especially sensitive to steady buyers. “Circulating supply is NOT equivalent to amount available on the market, especially for staked assets. You cannot buy staked SOL, but you can buy LSTs,” he wrote. Citing current snapshots, he notes, “Solana has 384m of its 608m SOL staked currently, or 63.1% off the market. LSTs account for 33.5m SOL, so let’s put that back as supply available to buy and round it to 350m/508m off the market, or 57.5% off the market and unavailable for purchase (at least with a 2 day lag).” By his math, that thinner immediate float means each new dollar has more price impact than on chains with lower staking penetration. Valuation magnifies the effect, he says. “Solana is at a much lower valuation than ETH or BTC … a dollar spent on a SOL DAT is like $5 on an ETH DAT or $22 on a BTC DAT when looking at relative valuations.” Adjusting for staked versus readily tradable supply, he pushes the comparison further: “When you factor in the circulating supply amounts with staking, that’s closer to 11x for ETH efficiency or 36x for BTC efficiency.” He also weaves in the role of ETFs and corporate vehicles alongside treasuries. “SSK is doing some of the work at roughly $2m/day in inflows since launch, however the inflation schedule needs 10x inflows — and this will likely come with further ETF approvals,” he wrote, arguing that DATs have a flywheel effect: “These DATs take supply off the market, they earn tokens based on staking yield … and they make subsequent buys by vehicles like ETFs more effective at moving the market.” On sector leadership, he’s blunt about the need for a standard-bearer: “SOL DATs need a Michael Saylor or a Tom Lee, narrative is the name of the game.” His summary distills the thesis to a few lines: “Right now less than 1% of supply is under SOL DAT management, this will likely shift to 3% with the 3 newly announced vehicles, and 5% with planned future vehicles.” “Current ETF inflows are not sufficient,” he added, “however larger vehicles should be approved by start of Q4 and SOL remains a contender for institutional bid.” Solana Treasury Boom In The Making Notably, Nom’s framing arrives amid a cascade of new vehicles. On Aug. 25–26, Galaxy Digital, Multicoin Capital and Jump Crypto are in talks to raise roughly $1 billion to build a publicly traded Solana treasury company, with Cantor Fitzgerald as lead banker. Separately, Pantera Capital is weighing a plan to raise up to $1.25 billion to convert a Nasdaq-listed firm into “Solana Co.,” a dedicated SOL treasury vehicle. Meanwhile, Nasdaq-listed Sharps Technology announced a $400 million private placement explicitly to establish what it calls the largest corporate Solana treasury to date. Together, these deals sketch out at least $2.5–$3.0 billion of potential new institutional demand pointed squarely at SOL. At press time, SOL traded at $204. Featured image created with DALL.E, chart from TradingView.com
Best Altcoins to Buy Now: Whales Are Buying The Dip On ADA, XRP And A Surprise ETH L2 Token

Whales buy ADA and XRP dips, but upside looks capped. Layer Brett at $0.005 with L2 power, 1,700% APY staking, and meme energy is tipped as the 100x play.
Stable, Scalable, and Global: XRP Mining Cloud Platform Opens New Passive Income Era

Amid the rapid growth of the cryptocurrency industry, innovative mining models are transforming how global investors grow their wealth. XRP Mining has launched its next-generation cloud mining platform, aiming to provide users worldwide with an efficient, convenient, and sustainable digital asset income solution, helping investors easily embark on a path to passive income. Cloud Mining’s […]
Google Cloud Reveals GCUL Layer 1 Blockchain for Cross-Border Finance

The post Google Cloud Reveals GCUL Layer 1 Blockchain for Cross-Border Finance appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Google Cloud confirmed it is building its own Layer 1 blockchain, called Google Cloud Universal Ledger (GCUL), marking the company’s most direct move yet into on-chain financial services Google Cloud confirmed it is building its own Layer 1 blockchain, called Google Cloud Universal Ledger (GCUL), marking the company’s most direct move yet into on-chain financial services. Rich Widmann, the firm’s head of Web3 strategy, described GCUL during an August 27 briefing, outlining a network designed to handle cross-border payments and asset settlement for banks and other large institutions. GCUL will use Python-based smart contracts and is currently running in a private testnet. Google Cloud said the ledger will draw on the company’s global infrastructure to serve billions of potential end-users and hundreds of institutional partners once the platform is opened more widely. Earlier this year, the company began a pilot with CME Group to explore tokenised products on the new chain. The initiative puts Google Cloud alongside other payments heavyweights pursuing proprietary blockchains aimed at the financial sector. Circle last quarter announced Arc, its own Layer 1 that treats the USDC stablecoin as native gas, while Stripe is developing the settlement-focused Tempo network. Widmann stressed GCUL’s neutrality, saying any stablecoin issuer or payments firm could build on the ledger. This is an AI-generated article powered by DeepNewz, curated by The Defiant. For more information, including article sources, visit DeepNewz. Source: https://thedefiant.io/news/blockchains/google-cloud-reveals-gcul-layer-1-blockchain-cross-border-finance-7ed41179
Bitcoin Leads as Traditional Assets Decline

The post Bitcoin Leads as Traditional Assets Decline appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bitcoin advocate Max Keiser, who advises El Salvador’s President Nayib Bukele, recently highlighted Bitcoin’s growing supremacy in the financial sphere. In his latest statement, Keiser claimed that traditional assets are becoming obsolete when compared to Bitcoin, a phenomenon that coincides with the cryptocurrency’s current upward trend. Continue Reading:Bitcoin Leads as Traditional Assets Decline Source: https://en.bitcoinhaber.net/bitcoin-leads-as-traditional-assets-decline
Kohl’s (KSS) Q2 2025 earnings

The post Kohl’s (KSS) Q2 2025 earnings appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. A sign is displayed above a Kohl’s store in Chicago on March 1, 2023. Scott Olson | Getty Images Kohl’s shares climbed more than 15% on Wednesday after the retailer topped Wall Street’s second-quarter earnings and revenue expectations, even as its sales declined and it looks for a new CEO. The Wisconsin-based department store narrowed its full-year sales guidance to reflect the higher part of its previous range. It said it now expects net sales to decline by between 5% and 6%. It had previously anticipated sales would fall 5% to 7%. It also revised its full-year earnings per share guidance. Kohl’s said it expects earnings to be in the range of 50 cents to 80 cents per share adjusted. It was unclear how that compared to a previous outlook of 10 cents to 60 cents per share, which was not adjusted. Here’s how the retailer did for the three-month period that ended August 2 compared with what Wall Street was expecting, based on a survey of analysts by LSEG: Earnings per share: 56 cents adjusted vs. 29 cents expected Revenue: $3.35 billion vs. $3.32 billion expected Kohl’s second-quarter net income was $153 million, or $1.35 per share, compared to $66 million, or 59 cents per share, in the year-ago period. Net sales dropped from $3.53 billion in the year-ago quarter. Kohl’s shares and sales have both been slumping — and the company’s leadership turmoil has tripped up its turnaround. Annual revenue has declined three years in a row. Its market value, which was just under $7 billion at the end of 2021, has fallen to roughly $1.5 billion. And the retailer has had three chief executives in as many years. The company’s leadership changes began in late 2022 when Kohl’s CEO Michelle Gass left to become president and eventual…
Google Cloud to Launch ‘Neutral’ Blockchain for Financial Markets in 2026

Google Cloud, the cloud computing division of Alphabet, is reportedly expanding its services into blockchain with the development of its own Layer-1 protocol called the Google Cloud Universal Ledger (GCUL). According to an announcement made by Rich Widman, Google Cloud’s Web3 Head of Strategy, the system is designed to provide financial institutions with a “performant, ... Read more The post Google Cloud to Launch ‘Neutral’ Blockchain for Financial Markets in 2026 appeared first on BiteMyCoin.
Google Launches L1 Blockchain to Compete with Ripple and Circle

TLDR Google Cloud has launched the Google Cloud Universal Ledger (GCUL) blockchain to compete with Ripple, Circle, and Stripe in the global payments market. GCUL is a Layer 1 blockchain designed for financial institutions. It offers faster, cheaper, and more transparent cross-border payments. The platform supports Python-based smart contracts and aims to simplify payment automation [...] The post Google Launches L1 Blockchain to Compete with Ripple and Circle appeared first on CoinCentral.
US-Based Healthcare Company Takes Action to Purchase Billions of Dollars in Bitcoin! Here Are the Details

The post US-Based Healthcare Company Takes Action to Purchase Billions of Dollars in Bitcoin! Here Are the Details appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Nasdaq-listed healthcare services company KindlyMD announced plans to issue up to $5 billion in stock to expand its Bitcoin-focused strategy. Nasdaq Company KindlyMD Aims to Grow Its Bitcoin Treasury with $5 Billion in Shares The company will sell its shares gradually through the at-the-market (ATM) method, as part of its registration application submitted to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The company’s statement stated that the proceeds will be used for general corporate purposes, but its top priority is to expand its Bitcoin treasury. Shares will be offered at market prices through brokers such as TD Securities, Cantor Fitzgerald, and B. Riley Securities. KindlyMD’s move follows its recent merger with Bitcoin-focused Nakamoto Holdings, which saw the firm make its first major crypto move by purchasing 5,744 BTC. Industry analysts note that KindlyMD’s strategy follows the institutional Bitcoin treasury model pioneered by MicroStrategy founder Michael Saylor. It’s reported that many companies currently hold Bitcoin and Ethereum in their reserves, and they’re also beginning to focus on altcoins like Solana, BNB, and XRP. According to Google Finance data, KindlyMD (NAKA) shares closed down 12% at $8.07 on Tuesday, while the price of Bitcoin rose 1.40% in the last 24 hours to $112,370. This move by the company is considered a new indicator of Wall Street’s deepening interest in crypto assets. *This is not investment advice. Follow our Telegram and Twitter account now for exclusive news, analytics and on-chain data! Source: https://en.bitcoinsistemi.com/us-based-healthcare-company-takes-action-to-purchase-billions-of-dollars-in-bitcoin-here-are-the-details/
When Is The 2025 F1 Dutch Grand Prix? Times And Watch Guide

The post When Is The 2025 F1 Dutch Grand Prix? Times And Watch Guide appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. ZANDVOORT, NETHERLANDS – AUGUST 27: Race winner Max Verstappen of the Netherlands driving the (1) Oracle Red Bull Racing RB19 passes fireworks on track during the F1 Grand Prix of The Netherlands at Circuit Zandvoort on August 27, 2023 in Zandvoort, Netherlands. (Photo by Bryn Lennon – Formula 1/Formula 1 via Getty Images) Formula 1 via Getty Images Formula 1 resumes action this weekend following its annual summer break, with the penultimate Dutch Grand Prix taking place from August 29 to 31. The title battle between McLaren duo Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris is becoming increasingly intense after the latter managed to score victories over his teammate in three of the last four rounds – the latest being in Hungary right before the summer pause. Now the Briton sits at 275 points in the standings, just nine points shy of Piastri as both chase their maiden drivers’ title and the team’s first since 2008. On the constructors’ front, McLaren is currently on a run of four consecutive 1-2 race finishes, and a fifth 1-2 finish would equal the F1 record shared by Mercedes and Ferrari. The Woking squad are also well on their way to winning their second constructors’ title in a row, now leading the pack with 559 points – 299 ahead of Ferrari and 323 past Mercedes. BUDAPEST, HUNGARY – AUGUST 03: Race winner Lando Norris of Great Britain and McLaren and Second placed Oscar Piastri of Australia and McLaren with the Constructors trophy during the F1 Grand Prix of Hungary at Hungaroring on August 03, 2025 in Budapest, Hungary. (Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images) Getty Images As the series returns to racing this weekend, Piastri faces the pressure to hold off the momentum of his teammate and defend his lead in the standings, while Norris will be…
