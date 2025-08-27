2025-08-29 Friday

Kryptouutiset

Hemmottele itseäsi kuumimmilla kryptouutisilla ja markkinapäivityksillä
Powell Hints That the Fed’s Rate Cut Will Trigger a Crypto Bull Run, SolMining Bets on XRP Cloud Mining

Powell Hints That the Fed’s Rate Cut Will Trigger a Crypto Bull Run, SolMining Bets on XRP Cloud Mining

Cryptocurrency investors cheered after Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell’s speech at Jackson Hole on the 22nd, seizing the possibility of an interest rate cut as early as September. This signal cheered cryptocurrency investors. Expectations of rate cuts tend to weaken the US dollar and release more market liquidity, which typically flows into digital assets like Bitcoin and XRP, driving market rallies. SolMining, meanwhile, offers XRP holders a new way to profit—real-time daily returns through cloud mining contracts. Users don’t rely solely on price increases; instead, they activate contracts using XRP. Without the need for mining machines or maintenance equipment, the platform automatically allocates computing power and deposits profits into their wallets within 24 hours. Upon contract expiration, the principal is fully returned. Solmining: Generate Daily Passive Income From Your Idle XRP Rather than simply waiting for XRP prices to rise, holders now have an alternative: earn real-time returns through SolMining cloud mining contracts. How it works is simple: Users deposit XRP into SolMining and purchase contracts; The system allocates computing power to data centers powered by renewable energy; Daily returns are automatically settled and distributed to wallets within 24 hours; Upon contract expiration, users’ principal is fully returned. This model helps investors earn stable daily returns, transforming XRP from a “static holding” to an “asset appreciation” model. How To Start Mining With SolMining? Visit SolMining and create your account—you’ll receive a $15 bonus. Choose a mining contract that fits your budget and schedule and purchase it. Your earnings will be paid daily to your wallet. We offer starter contracts beginning at $500, $3,000, and $5,000. Click here to explore more contract options and view real-time returns. A Bull Market Combined with New Strategies Powell’s dovish shift, combined with SolMining’s real-time yield model, is reshaping the crypto investment landscape. Investors no longer have to choose between holding onto their positions or engaging in high-frequency trading; they can now combine the potential gains of price appreciation with stable passive income. Analysts point out that if interest rate cuts materialize and liquidity flows back into risky assets, SolMining.com‘s model will further amplify investors’ overall returns. In other words, XRP holders participating in this new model may enjoy both bull market dividends and stable cash flow. Conclusion: The Best Time for XRP Investors With the macro environment shifting in favor of digital assets and new platforms continuously expanding the boundaries of crypto wealth, XRP is likely to be one of the biggest winners in the next bull market. For many investors, Powell’s hint of a rate cut is a green light. And with SolMining’s secure, transparent, and green energy-based cloud mining contracts, XRP holders are no longer just market spectators; they have a new option for achieving more financial freedom. Official website: https://solmining.com
XRP
XRP$2.9424-1.29%
Cloud
CLOUD$0.07644+1.00%
Tron Bull
BULL$0.002602+13.13%
Jaa
CryptoNews2025/08/27 20:04
Jaa
XRP Futures Hit $1B on CME as SOL and XRP Lead ETF Demand

XRP Futures Hit $1B on CME as SOL and XRP Lead ETF Demand

The post XRP Futures Hit $1B on CME as SOL and XRP Lead ETF Demand appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. XRP Futures Surpass $1B Open Interest on CME, Joining Elite Crypto Assets XRP has officially entered the ranks of top-tier digital assets on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange (CME), with futures open interest surpassing $1 billion in just three months since launch.  This milestone places XRP alongside Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Solana in the so-called $1B club, underscoring its rapid rise in institutional demand and market relevance. Source: CME Group The CME, a leading global derivatives exchange, has long been a barometer for institutional appetite in cryptocurrency markets.  Historically, only Bitcoin and Ethereum held the spotlight, later joined by Solana following surging market interest. XRP’s inclusion in this group highlights a growing recognition of its utility and investment appeal, particularly after years of uncertainty stemming from regulatory scrutiny in the United States. Market analysts note that the speed at which XRP futures crossed the $1B open interest threshold is especially significant. While Bitcoin and Ethereum required years to build consistent institutional participation, XRP has managed to achieve the feat in a matter of months.  The CME Group acknowledged, “Our SOL and XRP futures, along with ETH options, each crossed $1B in OI, with XRP being the fastest-ever contract to do so, hitting the mark in just over 3 months.” Therefore, this suggests that the groundwork laid during the asset’s long-standing presence in global remittances and payments is translating into heightened investor confidence. Rising open interest signals stronger speculation, hedging, and liquidity, key drivers of market depth. For XRP, it highlights growing institutional confidence, not just in short-term price moves but in its long-term role in global finance.  With futures offering regulated exposure, XRP is becoming a gateway for traditional finance players who might otherwise avoid direct spot trading. Institutional Demand for XRP ETFs Stronger Than Market Anticipates According to Crypto Observer SMQKE,…
Solana
SOL$214.13+4.00%
Sunrise Layer
RISE$0.029+160.25%
XRP
XRP$2.9424-1.29%
Jaa
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/27 20:04
Jaa
MetaMask Wallets Go Password-Only as Google and Apple Step In

MetaMask Wallets Go Password-Only as Google and Apple Step In

TLDR: MetaMask now lets users create self-custodial wallets with Google or Apple accounts, removing seed phrases from setup. Wallets still generate a private recovery phrase, but only the user can access it with their login and password. MetaMask confirmed that no single party, including itself, can recover the seed phrase for users who lose access. [...] The post MetaMask Wallets Go Password-Only as Google and Apple Step In appeared first on Blockonomi.
SEED
SEED$0.001036+1.07%
NodeGO Token
GO$0.00038+5.55%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00695+2.96%
Jaa
Blockonomi2025/08/27 20:03
Jaa
BTC Long-Term Holders Realize 3.27M BTC in Profits, Exceeding 2021 Cycle

BTC Long-Term Holders Realize 3.27M BTC in Profits, Exceeding 2021 Cycle

The post BTC Long-Term Holders Realize 3.27M BTC in Profits, Exceeding 2021 Cycle appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bitcoin BTC$111,331.21 long-term holders (LTHs) have already realized more profit in this cycle than in all but one previous cycle (2016 to 2017), according to data from on-chain analytics platform Glassnode. This underscores elevated sell-side pressure and, when combined with other signals, suggests the market has entered the late phase of the cycle”. Since the start of 2024, LTHs (defined as investors who have held bitcoin for at least 155 days) have realized 3.27 million BTC in profits. This figure has now surpassed the 2021 bull run (just over 3 million BTC) and is far ahead of the 2013 cycle. However, it still trails the 2017 bull run, when realized profits reached 3.93 million BTC. For context, bitcoin’s average price was around $1,000 in 2015, compared with today’s levels which are roughly 100 times higher. This highlights that the market has absorbed a significantly larger dollar value of realized profits. The sell-side supply has been enormous, with ongoing rotation of capital, including from long-dormant “OG” coins. Recent market activity illustrates this dynamic: approximately 80,000 BTC was listed for sale at Galaxy, while another 26,000 BTC recently became active. Altogether, about 100,000 BTC has come up for sale and the market has seen a slight correction, which shows how liquid the market has become. Exchange-traded funds (ETFs) have played a role in facilitating this rotation, while trading volumes have also expanded broadly across the market. Source: https://www.coindesk.com/markets/2025/08/27/bitcoin-long-term-holders-have-realized-profits-of-3-27m-btc-this-cycle-exceeding-2021-cycle
Bitcoin
BTC$111,601.75-0.03%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10563+5.05%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.018964+3.88%
Jaa
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/27 20:03
Jaa
Meta WAR (MWAR) Opens Registration for Focus Group Test (FGT)

Meta WAR (MWAR) Opens Registration for Focus Group Test (FGT)

Panama, Panama, 27th August 2025, Chainwire
Metarace
META$0.000003666-47.62%
Jaa
CryptoPotato2025/08/27 20:02
Jaa
Is XRP’s Rally Fading? Traders Rotate Into Layer Brett After Analysts Explosive Predictions

Is XRP’s Rally Fading? Traders Rotate Into Layer Brett After Analysts Explosive Predictions

The post Is XRP’s Rally Fading? Traders Rotate Into Layer Brett After Analysts Explosive Predictions appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News XRP’s recent rally appears to be losing steam. The momentum that pushed prices higher is showing clear signs of fatigue as the Summer winds to an end. Traders are now rotating their funds into newer opportunities with fresher potential. Layer Brett, a new coin on the block, is capturing significant attention as this shift accelerates. Analysts are making explosive predictions about this Ethereum Layer 2 project. Their forecasts suggest gains that dwarf what XRP could achieve in the current market. This changing sentiment is driving a noticeable migration from established assets to emerging opportunities. Keep an eye on this situation as it continues to develop. Why XRP momentum is stalling XRP faces persistent regulatory challenges that create uncertainty. The legal victories that initially sparked enthusiasm are meeting reality. Institutional adoption isn’t happening as quickly as many hoped. This reality is sinking in among traders. The token’s large market cap requires enormous capital to move significantly. Recent price action suggests the easy money has already been made. There are only smaller gains on the table now. Traders are now looking for better risk-reward opportunities elsewhere in the market, seeking potential exponential growth opportunities. What analysts see in Layer Brett Layer Brett’s explosive potential comes from several key factors. Its micro cap status allows for exponential gains with minimal capital inflow. While it has some meme coin flair, the Ethereum Layer 2 technology provides real utility that appeals to modern investors. Analysts particularly note the staking rewards that generate income beyond price speculation. This dual return model creates a compelling case for rotation from stagnant assets. The predictions focus on both short-term gains and long-term ecosystem growth. The technology difference matters XRP specializes in fast payments but offers little beyond that functionality. Layer Brett provides a complete ecosystem with multiple…
Threshold
T$0.01645+0.61%
RealLink
REAL$0.05778-0.20%
Micro GPT
MICRO$0.000769-7.12%
Jaa
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/27 20:02
Jaa
Bitcoin’s Taker Buy/Sell Ratio Falls to 7-Year Low – What Does This Mean for BTC’s Price?

Bitcoin’s Taker Buy/Sell Ratio Falls to 7-Year Low – What Does This Mean for BTC’s Price?

It appears that the buy-to-sell ratio has continued to decrease despite consistent upswings in bitcoin’s price, and could possibly trigger prolonged market correction.
Taker Protocol
TAKER$0.0123+3.62%
Bitcoin
BTC$111,601.75-0.03%
Jaa
CryptoPotato2025/08/27 20:01
Jaa
More Than 110 Crypto Firms Urge Lawmakers to Protect Developers

More Than 110 Crypto Firms Urge Lawmakers to Protect Developers

A group of over 110 crypto entities is urging US lawmakers to protect software developers in upcoming market structure legislation. The post More Than 110 Crypto Firms Urge Lawmakers to Protect Developers appeared first on Coinspeaker.
Moonveil
MORE$0.10563+5.05%
Jaa
Coinspeaker2025/08/27 20:00
Jaa
Why Dogecoin Is Struggling In 2025 Compared To The Likes Of Bonk and Layer Brett

Why Dogecoin Is Struggling In 2025 Compared To The Likes Of Bonk and Layer Brett

The meme coin arena is no longer what it used to be. In past cycles, Dogecoin dominated headlines, propelled by celebrity tweets and the culture of “fun” investing. But in 2025, the cracks are showing. While DOGE still holds a loyal following, its lack of utility, scalability and sustainable tokenomics held back its potential Meanwhile, [...] The post Why Dogecoin Is Struggling In 2025 Compared To The Likes Of Bonk and Layer Brett appeared first on Blockonomi.
FUNToken
FUN$0.009456-0.47%
Bonk
BONK$0.00002132+0.80%
The Arena
ARENA$0.007183-0.91%
Jaa
Blockonomi2025/08/27 20:00
Jaa
Bo Hines Confident Bitcoin Reserve Act Heads For 2025 Approval

Bo Hines Confident Bitcoin Reserve Act Heads For 2025 Approval

Bo Hines, the former White House crypto director who helped shepherd the administration’s first landmark crypto law, the GENIUS Act, has moved to Tether as Strategy Advisor for Digital Assets and US Expansion—and he’s signaling that a second pillar of the policy agenda, a federal Strategic Bitcoin Reserve law, is on track before year-end. Bitcoin […]
Whiterock
WHITE$0.0004743-0.08%
MetaDOS
SECOND$0.000007-4.10%
Housecoin
HOUSE$0.015534-3.19%
Jaa
Bitcoinist2025/08/27 20:00
Jaa

Trendaavat uutiset

Lisää

Ethereum and Chainlink Whales Accumulate MAGACOIN FINANCE Before 2025 Breakout

Trump sends a message to the House of Representatives: quickly pass the "clean version" of the GENIUS Act and submit it to the President for signature as soon as possible

Russian Finance Ministry Official: Despite New Law, 70% of Crypto Miners Are Still Unregistered

21Shares applies to the US SEC to launch spot SEI ETF

Crypto Bull Run Dead? Analyst Says The Real Top Isn’t Here Yet