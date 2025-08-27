2025-08-29 Friday

Top Ethereum-Based Altcoin to Buy as ETH Skyrockets in August

As Ethereum continues to soar meteorically in August, investors in the crypto market are shifting towards promising Ethereum-based altcoins that can ride with ETH. Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is among them, making headlines with its innovative DeFi solutions, attracting investors’ attention. Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is priced at $0.035 in presale phase 6. The project investors are […]
Cryptopolitan2025/08/27
US prosecutors appeal 'too lenient' sentence in HashFlare cryptocurrency mining scam

PANews reported on August 27th that, according to Decrypt, U.S. federal prosecutors have filed an appeal with the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals, requesting the overturning of the convictions of Estonian defendants Sergei Potapenko and Ivan Turõgin. The two pleaded guilty to operating the $577 million cryptocurrency mining Ponzi scheme HashFlare, but received only three years of supervised release and a $25,000 fine each, far less than the 10-year prison sentence sought by prosecutors. Legal experts stated that while the sentence was "unusually lenient," the Ninth Circuit generally defers to the discretion of local judges unless the sentence is manifestly unreasonable. Judge Robert S. Lasnik considered factors such as the defendant's prison sentence already served, the risk of extradition, and victim restitution in his sentencing. He also noted that if the treaty transfer had not been approved, the defendant could have faced a harsher prison sentence and indefinite detention. HashFlare defrauded 440,000 victims worldwide between 2015 and 2019, and the defendant has already forfeited $400 million in assets for restitution. Prosecutors believe the sentence is "so lenient in the face of such large-scale fraud that it raises serious concerns about its consistency and deterrent effect."
PANews2025/08/27
JLL Bid Intensity Index, gauge of CRE transaction volume, improves in July

The post JLL Bid Intensity Index, gauge of CRE transaction volume, improves in July appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Housing block in Warsaw, Poland Busà Photography | Moment | Getty Images A version of this article first appeared in the CNBC Property Play newsletter with Diana Olick. Property Play covers new and evolving opportunities for the real estate investor, from individuals to venture capitalists, private equity funds, family offices, institutional investors and large public companies. Sign up to receive future editions, straight to your inbox. After a pullback in commercial real estate activity earlier this year due to broad economic uncertainty, there are new signs that activity is on the move again.  Capital is increasing and “bidder dynamics” are stabilizing, according to JLL’s global Bid Intensity Index, which saw improvement in July — its first since December.  The index measures bidding activity in order to give a real-time view of liquidity and competitiveness in private real estate capital markets. That, in turn, is an indicator for future capital flows across investment sales transactions. It is composed of three sub-indices:  Bid-Ask Spread: Final winning bid vs. the asking price Bids per Deal: Average number of bids per deal Bid Variability: Pricing variability of final bids The stabilization in bidding dynamics comes as property sector performance fundamentals are holding up and asset valuations have generally held firm so far this year, despite weaker investor sentiment, according to the report. “With no shortage of liquidity, institutional investors are returning to the market with more capital sources and a renewed appetite for real estate,” said Ben Breslau, chief research officer at JLL. “While further recovery is expected to be gradual after moderating earlier this year, borrowing costs and real estate values in most markets have stabilized, so we expect momentum to pick up through the second half of the year.” Get Property Play directly to your inbox CNBC’s Property Play with Diana Olick covers new…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/27
Commerce Secretary Lutnick: US GDP Statistics To Be Published On Blockchain

US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick announces the Department of Commerce will publish GDP statistics on the blockchain, citing the administration's support for digital assets.read more
Coinstats2025/08/27
Pantera Capital Launches $1.25 Billion Solana SPAC Initiative

Detail: https://coincu.com/news/pantera-capital-solana-spac-initiative/
Coinstats2025/08/27
DeFi startup Gondor secures angel funding to unlock Polymarket liquidity

Gondor, a DeFi startup backed by Maven11 Capital and others, has completed an angel round to launch a lending protocol that lets traders borrow against their Polymarket positions. Gondor, a decentralized finance startup building a “DeFi layer for prediction markets,”…
Crypto.news2025/08/27
Solana DATs Could Move Price 10x Faster Than Ethereum: Expert

The post Solana DATs Could Move Price 10x Faster Than Ethereum: Expert appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Jake Simmons, a dedicated crypto journalist, has been passionate about Bitcoin since 2016 when he first learned about it. Through his extensive work with NewsBTC.com and Bitcoinist.com, Jake has become a trusted voice in the crypto community, guiding newcomers and seasoned enthusiasts alike towards a deeper understanding of this dynamic field. His mission is simple yet profound: to demystify Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies and make them accessible to everyone.With a professional career in the Bitcoin and crypto scene that began right after graduating with a degree in Information Systems in 2017, Jake has immersed himself in the industry. Jake joined the NewsBTC Group in late 2022. His educational background provides him with the technical prowess and analytical skills necessary to dissect complex topics and present them in an understandable format. Whether you are a casual reader curious about Bitcoin or an investor seeking to navigate the latest market trends, Jake’s insights offer valuable perspectives that bridge the gap between complex technology and everyday usage. Jake is not just a reporter on technological trends; he is a firm believer in the transformative potential of Bitcoin over traditional fiat currencies. To him, the current financial system is on the brink of chaos, propelled by unchecked government actions and flawed Keynesian economic policies. Drawing from the principles of the Austrian school of economics, Jake views Bitcoin not merely as a digital asset but as a crucial step towards rectifying a failing monetary system. His libertarian views reinforce his stance that just as the church was separated from the state, so too should money be freed from governmental control. For Jake, Bitcoin represents more than just an investment; it’s a peaceful revolution. He envisions a future where Bitcoin fosters a sustainable and responsible financial framework for generations to come. His advocacy is not about opposition…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/27
Lionel Messi Set To Return As Inter Miami Targets Second Title

The post Lionel Messi Set To Return As Inter Miami Targets Second Title appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. NASHVILLE, TN – AUGUST 19: Inter Miami forward Lionel Messi (10) stands with tournament trophies for best play and top scorer after his teams victory during the Leagues Cup Final match between Nashville SC and Inter Miami CF on Saturday, August 19, 2023 at GEODIS Park in Nashville, TN. (Photo by Nick Tre. Smith/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire via Getty Images There is no letup in Inter Miami’s schedule in 2025, and its progress to the Leagues Cup semifinals means another meeting with Florida rivals Orlando City on Wednesday night. It will be the second time the two have met this month, and the third time this season, as this state rivalry writes several new chapters in quick succession. Orlando defeated Miami 4-1 in MLS last time out, but Lionel Messi was missing for that game due to a hamstring injury. He hopes to be back for this semifinal. It has been a tough schedule for these Inter Miami stars, who have also had to contend with the Club World Cup on top of MLS domestic play, the Concacaf Champions Cup, and the Leagues Cup. But with a trophy on the line and needing just two more wins to lift said silverware, its focus will now be squarely on this continental cup. Messi Returns For Trophy Tilt Having clearly returned to action too early with his second-half cameo against LA Galaxy, Messi missed the subsequent MLS game against DC United in order to prepare for this Leagues Cup semifinal. Despite not being fully fit and still feeling the effects of a hamstring injury picked up in the Leagues Cup group stage, he still drove Miami to a win in that game against LA Galaxy, with a goal and an assist. Now he’s back to a higher level of…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/27
Google Advances Its Layer-1 Blockchain; Here’s What We Know So Far

Google Cloud is moving forward with plans to launch its own layer-1 (L1) blockchain, positioning the network as neutral infrastructure for global finance at a time when fintech competitors are developing out their own distributed ledgers.In a LinkedIn post published Tuesday, Rich Widmann, Google’s head of Web3 strategy, provided fresh details on the project, known as the Google Cloud Universal Ledger (GCUL). He described the platform as a credibly neutral, high-performance blockchain designed for institutions, supporting Python-based smart contracts to make it more accessible to developers and financial engineers.“Any financial institution can build with GCUL,” Widmann said, arguing that while companies like Tether may be unlikely to adopt Circle’s blockchain and payment firms like Adyen may hesitate to use Stripe’s, Google’s neutral infrastructure removes those barriers. He also expanded on a comparative chart by fintech strategist Chuk Okpalugo, highlighting how GCUL differs from Stripe’s Tempo and Circle’s Arc, two other high-profile L1 efforts.In setting out Google’s case for the Universal Ledger, Widmann drew contrasts with other high-profile entrants. Stripe’s project, Tempo, is rooted in its payments empire, effectively extending the company’s existing merchant rails into a vertically coffntrolled chain. Circle’s Arc, by contrast, places its stablecoin at the center of the system, treating USDC as the protocol’s native fuel and promising lightning-fast settlement with built-in currency exchange. Google’s approach is different still: the Universal Ledger is designed as a shared infrastructure layer, intended to be credibly neutral and accessible to any institution rather than bound to a single payments ecosystem.Timelines also set the projects apart. Circle has already begun piloting Arc, while Stripe is targeting a launch next year. Google and CME, meanwhile, have completed an initial integration of GCUL, with broader testing to follow later this year and full services expected in 2026.The distribution story reinforces those distinctions. Stripe can lean on more than a trillion dollars in annual merchant payment flows. Circle can count on USDC’s global footprint and liquidity integrations. Google brings the reach of its cloud platform, along with the promise of scaling a ledger that can support billions of users and hundreds of institutions.Features further differentiate the chains. Arc’s focus is speed and seamless foreign exchange, Tempo’s is merchant integration, and GCUL’s is programmability through Python-based smart contracts and institutional-grade tokenization.The result, Widmann argued, is divergent positioning. Stripe’s and Circle’s ledgers may serve their own ecosystems well but risk deterring competitors, while Google is pitching GCUL as neutral ground — a ledger that anyone, from exchanges to payment providers, can use without fear of strengthening a rival.The institutional-first positioning is not new. In March, Google Cloud and CME Group jointly announced GCUL, unveiling it as a programmable distributed ledger tailored for wholesale payments and asset tokenization. CME Group said it had already completed the first phase of integration and testing, describing the technology as a potential breakthrough for collateral, settlement, and fee payments in markets that are increasingly moving toward 24/7 trading.“As the President and new Administration have encouraged Congress to create landmark legislation for common-sense market structure, we are pleased to partner with Google Cloud to enable innovative solutions for low-cost, digital transfer of value,” CME Chairman and CEO Terry Duffy said at the time. He suggested GCUL could deliver meaningful efficiencies across core market functions, including margin and collateral management.According to the March announcement, CME and Google plan to begin direct testing with market participants later this year, with an eye to launching services in 2026. Widmann’s Aug. 26 remarks add new detail to that roadmap, reinforcing GCUL’s role as infrastructure designed to be broadly adopted across the financial sector rather than controlled by a single payments company. By positioning GCUL against Stripe’s Tempo and Circle’s Arc, Google is signaling that competition among major technology firms to define the next generation of financial settlement rails is accelerating.Technical details on GCUL’s architecture remain limited, though Widmann said more would be released in the coming months. For now, Google is presenting the Universal Ledger as a foundation for global-scale payments, institutional tokenization and around-the-clock capital markets infrastructure.Read More: Why Circle and Stripe (And Many Others) Are Launching Their Own Blockchains
Coinstats2025/08/27
Locus GameChain Enters Commercialization Stage with Serverless Gaming Solution

The post Locus GameChain Enters Commercialization Stage with Serverless Gaming Solution appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Inquiry : Bloom Technology Business Development Director Geunsoo Lee 010-5142-2558, [email protected] 802, 2-dong, 15, Pangyo-ro 228beon-gil, Bundang-gu, Seongnam-si, Gyeonggi-do, Republic of Korea – Ongoing enhancement of Locus GameChain, enabling online game services without the need for central servers – Delivers both cost savings and stability, even for high-performance titles such as 100-player battle royales and MMORPGs – Provides system integration support for seamless compatibility with leading game engines DIVERSE, the core technology developer behind next-generation gaming and entertainment platform CRETA, announced that it has applied new innovations to its groundbreaking serverless technology, Locus GameChain, which enables large-scale online services without central servers, pushing the solution into the commercialization stage. DIVERSE is a game-focused subsidiary of Bloom Technology, the developer of the high-performance public blockchain Locus Chain. Locus GameChain represents a leap beyond traditional peer-to-peer (P2P) technology, introducing a blockchain-based decentralized network as a next-generation online service infrastructure. Unlike conventional server-based systems that require all users to connect through a central server, Locus GameChain allows users to connect directly with one another, ensuring stable, high-speed communication and unprecedented scalability. The platform’s defining advantage lies in its ability to overcome one of the biggest barriers in online gaming: high server infrastructure costs that undermine profitability and hinder fair enterprise valuation. By removing the heavy upfront cost burden that has long plagued the free-to-play model before revenue generation, Locus GameChain paves the way for creative and innovative games to enter the market free from commercial constraints. This breakthrough holds particular importance for emerging markets, where the high cost of infrastructure has long been a barrier to entry. With Locus GameChain, developers can launch global services at significantly lower upfront costs, while hundreds of millions of players gain access to a stable and affordable gaming environment. The technology is expected to serve as a…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/27
