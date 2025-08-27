MEXC-pörssi
/
Kryptouutiset
/
2025-08-29 Friday
Kryptouutiset
Hemmottele itseäsi kuumimmilla kryptouutisilla ja markkinapäivityksillä
JPMorgan investeert $500 miljoen in crypto AI fonds Numerai
Numerai, het hedgefonds dat draait op AI modellen van freelance data scientists wereldwijd, heeft een flinke boost gekregen. JPMorgan Asset Management heeft namelijk tot $500 miljoen toegezegd aan het fonds. Deze investering wordt over het komende jaar gefaseerd ingezet en zou de fondsomvang in één klap kunnen verdubbelen. Crypto is... Het bericht JPMorgan investeert $500 miljoen in crypto AI fonds Numerai verscheen het eerst op Blockchain Stories.
AI
$0.128
+1.02%
OP
$0.726
+3.12%
Jaa
Coinstats
2025/08/27 20:28
Jaa
Solana, record staking: SOL Strategies surpasses CAD 1 billion in declared value and accelerates towards the Nasdaq
Over CAD 1 billion in declared value and 3,617,211 SOL under management, according to company communications.
SOL
$214.14
+3.87%
Jaa
The Cryptonomist
2025/08/27 20:27
Jaa
Best Online Poker Tournaments In September: CoinPoker Hosts CSOP Fall 7th – 29th
One of the best online poker tournaments in history, Coin Series of Online Poker (CSOP) is here again, but this time with the biggest prize pool ever. Dubbed the “CSOP Fall 2025,” this mind-boggling event series is being launched by none other than CoinPoker, a world’s leading crypto poker site that has built a longstanding […]
HERE
$0.000389
+8.96%
EVER
$0.00908
-2.04%
MIND
$0.0003053
-5.33%
Jaa
The Cryptonomist
2025/08/27 20:27
Jaa
JuCoin Platform Token JU Surpasses $20 Milestone With 200x Growth
The post JuCoin Platform Token JU Surpasses $20 Milestone With 200x Growth appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Ecosystem Expansion and Global Strategy Drive Unprecedented Performance JuCoin’s platform token JU has broken through the $20 barrier, marking a historic achievement with over 200x growth since its January 2025 launch at $0.10. This milestone reflects the platform’s rapid evolution from regional exchange to comprehensive Web3 ecosystem serving over 50 million users globally. The token’s remarkable performance coincides with JuCoin’s accelerated global expansion and ecosystem development strategy. Over the past six months, the platform has launched multiple innovative services while establishing strategic footholds across key international markets. Ecosystem Growth Drives Token Value JuCoin’s transformation into a comprehensive digital asset ecosystem has created multiple value drivers for the JU token. The platform now encompasses trading, blockchain infrastructure, DeFi integration, and innovative user protection mechanisms that set new industry standards. Recent ecosystem developments include the launch of CeDeFi on-chain trading, allowing users to access entire blockchains directly through the familiar exchange interface without external wallets. This breakthrough eliminates traditional barriers between centralized and decentralized finance, positioning JuCoin ahead of competitors still operating in isolated silos. The platform’s Contract Guardian feature demonstrates JuCoin’s user-first philosophy by automatically subsidizing futures trading losses exceeding 500 USDT with JU computing power. This innovative approach transforms potential losses into earning opportunities, creating sustainable value for traders while strengthening token utility. Global Expansion Accelerates JuCoin’s international strategy has gained significant momentum with major headquarters establishments across strategic regions. The platform recently completed its transition from Singapore to Dubai, UAE, positioning itself within one of the world’s leading crypto-friendly jurisdictions. In August 2025, JuCoin established its European headquarters in Switzerland’s renowned Crypto Valley, spanning 86,000 square feet with plans for a 100-member localized team by year-end. Led by Regional CEO Kenny Dan and COO Hugo Teo, the European operations will drive deeper market penetration and regulatory compliance. “Switzerland exemplifies…
SIX
$0.02183
-0.99%
DEFI
$0.001688
+2.05%
TOKEN
$0.01319
-0.52%
Jaa
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/27 20:27
Jaa
Make Money Easily From Home in 2025, Earn XRP and BTC Every Day With Open Miner Cloud Mining App
Open Miner offers zero-threshold cloud mining with daily rewards, $500 signup bonus, flexible contracts, and automated passive income without hardware costs.
BTC
$111,568.08
-0.09%
XRP
$2.9434
-1.35%
CLOUD
$0.07644
+0.88%
Jaa
Blockchainreporter
2025/08/27 20:25
Jaa
Web3 smart hardware project MAGNE.AI completes $10 million in strategic financing
PANews reported on August 27 that according to official news, the Web3 smart hardware project MAGNE.AI announced the completion of a US$10 million strategic financing round, with participation from Castrum Capital, DuckDAO, TB Ventures and Becker Ventures. The funds will accelerate the L1+L2 dual-chain research and development of its mobile native Web3 infrastructure, as well as the mass production and optimization of its AI+blockchain security chip. According to reports, MAGNE.AI is a technology company led by the United States, dedicated to building AI-native Web3 smartphones and next-generation mobile infrastructure for the decentralized Internet.
MOBILE
$0.0003547
+0.31%
AI
$0.128
+1.02%
WELL
$0.0002963
-0.36%
Jaa
PANews
2025/08/27 20:24
Jaa
Bitcoin at risk of further decline amid leverage peak and ‘huge’ Ethereum rotation: analyst
Bitcoin's notional perp open interest has surged to a two-year high, raising the risk of long-side liquidations, according to K33.
PERP
$0.2793
+1.26%
OPEN
$0.0000000703
-4.35%
Jaa
Coinstats
2025/08/27 20:18
Jaa
Why Crypto Whales Are Flocking to These 3 Best Crypto to Invest: Arctic Pablo Coin Tops the List
Arctic Pablo Coin, SLERF, and Comedian headline the best crypto to invest in 2025, mixing high ROI, presale perks, and meme-driven community momentum.
SLERF
$0.08476
+3.07%
MEME
$0.003018
-3.45%
WHY
$0.0000000273
-4.27%
Jaa
Blockchainreporter
2025/08/27 20:15
Jaa
Hyperliquid: The platform contract mark price will use the conventional mark price formula and combine the external pre-launch perpetual contract price.
PANews reported on August 27th that Hyperliquid staff stated in the Discord community that, based on user feedback, Hyperliquid contract mark prices will use the standard mark price formula, combined with the price of external pre-launch perpetual swaps (PERPs), if any. This will have no noticeable impact on the vast majority of users and use cases, but will improve system robustness. It should be clarified that this will not affect funding rates or realized profit and loss.
NOT
$0.001887
+3.45%
Jaa
PANews
2025/08/27 20:14
Jaa
Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP, Dogecoin Edge Higher As Sentiment Stabilizes
Cryptocurrency markets are trading higher on Wednesday morning, with sentiment slowly improving.read more
MORE
$0.10559
+4.98%
XRP
$2.9434
-1.35%
EDGE
$0.41934
+7.30%
Jaa
Coinstats
2025/08/27 20:13
Jaa
Trendaavat uutiset
Lisää
Ethereum and Chainlink Whales Accumulate MAGACOIN FINANCE Before 2025 Breakout
Trump sends a message to the House of Representatives: quickly pass the "clean version" of the GENIUS Act and submit it to the President for signature as soon as possible
Russian Finance Ministry Official: Despite New Law, 70% of Crypto Miners Are Still Unregistered
21Shares applies to the US SEC to launch spot SEI ETF
Crypto Bull Run Dead? Analyst Says The Real Top Isn’t Here Yet